As the second wave of the pandemic continues, the overwhelmed healthcare system is facing supply shortages for hospital beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccines. Startup Street’s Shruti Mishra spoke to Prashant Tandon, co-founder & CEO of 1mg to find out how his epharma platform is meeting the increasing demand for medicines and testing across the country.

This wave of the pandemic in India has seen an increase in hospitalization of COVID patients and as a result medical insurance claims have seen a phenomenal uptick. In fact, IRDA last week had directed insurers to decide on cashless COVID-19 treatment claims within 60 minutes of the receipt of the final bill.

Software as a service (or SaaS) platforms like i3systems are working with insurance companies for faster processing of COVID claims. Shruti Mishra spoke to Dr Mallesh Bommanahal, co-founder and CEO of i3systems, to talk about the situation on the ground and how technology is helping the insurance sector speed up decision making.

Online learning institution, Harappa Education recently released a report on ‘what women in leadership need’.

The survey revealed that while 99 percent of women believe it to be important for women professionals to build networks and alliances, only 47 percent of women actively pursue opportunities for their professional growth and learning.

Also a staggering 90 percent of female respondents stated that they hesitate to ask for a raise at work. Shreyasi Singh, founder and CEO of Harappa Education, spoke to Startup Street to decode the challenges faced by women leadership.