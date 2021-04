Out of the many sectors that COVID-19 disrupted, hospitality & tourism was perhaps the hardest hit. But like all adversities, the pandemic also ushered in opportunities for startups in the space to reposition their business & capture the demand being created by travellers.

Deven Parulekar, founder of SaffronStays, spoke to CNBC-TV18’s Alisha Sachdev and said that their private homes business saw its best numbers amid the pandemic, and COVID-19 did to its business what demonetization did to Paytm.