The reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing has become a major concern in the second wave of the pandemic, as tests are not easily available or the turnaround time has increased.

To plug this problem, the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), which is supported by the department of biotechnology, the Government of India, has launched an online marketplace platform to help in the supply of indigenously developed, ICMR/DCGI-approved COVID-19 diagnostic kits to diagnostic labs and hospitals. Dr. Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and director of C-CAMP spoke to Startup Street about this initiative.

Esports and mobile gaming platform, Mobile Premier League (MPL) acquired New Delhi-based Esports gaming platform GamingMonk this week. MPL has launched esports arena, under which it will host regular esports tournaments. To speak about the development, co-founder and CEO, Sai Srinivas spoke to CNBC-TV18's Mugdha Variyar.

Leap, the overseas education platform that runs Leap Finance and LeapScholar, raised $17 million as Series B in a new round of equity financing in March this year. The round was led by Singapore-based Jungle Ventures, along with participation from Sequoia Capital India and Owl Ventures - an ed-tech focussed VC fund.

This comes in less than a year after Leap raised $5.5 million led by Sequoia, taking the total capital raised by the startup to $22.5 million. To talk about the road ahead at Leap and the over $6 trillion global education market, Startup Street spoke to Arnav Kumar, co-founder of Leap, and Amit Patel, managing director at Owl Ventures.