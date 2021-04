Startup Street: API Holdings raises $ 350 mn in series E round

API Holdings, which runs e-pharmacy platform PharmEasy, has raised funding of $ 350 million, led by Prosus Ventures and TPG Growth. Existing investors including Temasek, CDPQ, LGT Lightrock, Eight Roads & Think Investments also participated in the series E round. With this, the company has become a unicorn. CEO of API Holdings, Siddarth Shah spoke to CNBC-TV18’s Shruti Mishra on PharmEasy’s growth in 2020.

The startup ecosystem is hosting a unicorn party and another member to join it is homegrown investment platform Groww. The startup has raised $83 million at a valuation of more than $1 billion. Tiger Global led the round with the participation of existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, YC Continuity and Propel Venture Partners. To talk about the fundraise, co-founder & CEO of Groww, Lalit Keshre, spoke to CNBC-TV18’s Megha Vishwanath.

Mumbai-based property tech startup hBits was founded in 2019. hBits amalgamates real estate, finance, and technology to create a platform where multiple retail investors can invest money into a single commercial property with a calculable exit strategy. To know about fractional ownership and what opportunity this new concept has in India, Shiv Parekh, founder of hBits, spoke to CNBC-TV18’s Shruti Mishra.