Actor Shreyas Talpade is entering the world of OTT with his startup Nine Rasa. The platform launches on April 9 (Friday) and already has over 100 hours of performing arts content in multiple Indian languages ready to go live in a phased manner.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to the artist, actor, producer, director, and now founder of Nine Rasa, Shreyas Talpade to talk about how Nine Rasa is giving OTT a new act.

In yet another major data breach, personal details of nearly 533 million Facebook users from more than 100 countries, including India, were leaked online and uploaded on low-level hacking forums. Leaked data includes information like email id, full names, locations, birthdates, and some reports also cities that details of even FB founder Mark Zuckerberg were part of this data breach. This was first reported by Alon Gal, the co-founder and Chief Technical Officer of Cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock, who found the cache of leaked data online on April 3, 2021.

When CNBC-TV18 reached out to Facebook in India, a company spokesperson said, “This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019. We found and fixed this issue in August 2019.”

Sundar N Balasubramanian, MD, Check Point Software Technologies, India & SAARC, explained the impact of this breach and what one can do as a user to safeguard one's data.