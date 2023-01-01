Startup Reporter acknowledges business icons of India 2022 under '75 Saal Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Startup Reporter is a platform for online media interaction showcasing the newest company ideas and success stories.

Covid-19 has significantly impacted our lives and the globe. The corporate world has been notably upended by it. However, there were other companies with strong executives that kept the situation under control, tried to continue working even during these challenging periods, and helped their businesses succeed. Because of this, Startup Reporter started a campaign in November, close to the year's conclusion, to honour these business leaders on this “75 Saal Azadi Amrit Mahotsav”.

Startup Reporter is a platform for online media interaction showcasing the newest company ideas and success stories. It is a business-focused news network. Consequently, it intended to use the 75 Indian Startup Founder Stories campaign to highlight developing businesses and show appreciation for those who are consistent and always working to grow. The list includes Solopreneur, Startup, SME and MSME level people and organizations.

The objective of this list is to encourage others to come forward and start their entrepreneurial journey and create more job opportunities. The event is supported by AIC Nalanda, AIC BimTech.