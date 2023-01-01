homestartup News

Startup Reporter acknowledges business icons of India 2022 under '75 Saal Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Startup Reporter acknowledges business icons of India 2022 under '75 Saal Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

3 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.COMJan 6, 2023 10:02:38 AM IST (Updated)

Startup Reporter is a platform for online media interaction showcasing the newest company ideas and success stories.

Covid-19 has significantly impacted our lives and the globe. The corporate world has been notably upended by it. However, there were other companies with strong executives that kept the situation under control, tried to continue working even during these challenging periods, and helped their businesses succeed. Because of this, Startup Reporter started a campaign in November, close to the year's conclusion, to honour these business leaders on this “75 Saal Azadi Amrit Mahotsav”.

Recommended Articles

View All

Foreign Investors continue selling spree of 2022 into the new year

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | How land 'sinking' is creating cracks in houses of Uttarakhand's Joshimath town

IST4 Min(s) Read

India Inc likely to be 'cautious' about hiring in first quarter due to slowdown: Report

IST2 Min(s) Read

FAQs | Fuel of the Future: India’s two billion incentive plan for green hydrogen

IST4 Min(s) Read


Startup Reporter is a platform for online media interaction showcasing the newest company ideas and success stories. It is a business-focused news network. Consequently, it intended to use the 75 Indian Startup Founder Stories campaign to highlight developing businesses and show appreciation for those who are consistent and always working to grow. The list includes Solopreneur, Startup, SME and MSME level people and organizations.
The objective of this list is to encourage others to come forward and start their entrepreneurial journey and create more job opportunities. The event is supported by AIC Nalanda, AIC BimTech.
Company NameNameDesignation
Mobavenue Media Pvt LtdTejas RathodCo-founder and Chief Operating Officer
Object Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd (OTSI)Chandra TalluriChief Executive Officer
Spotflock Technologies Private LimitedSridhar SeshadriCo-founder
Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd.Durga Prasad ChalavadiChairman and Managing Director
NutrilitiusAbhilash Reddy DManaging Director and Co-founder
Deccan Healthcare Ltd.Dr. Minto Purshotam GuptaChairman and Managing Director
Vanity WagonNaina & Prateek RuhailCo-Founders of Vanity Wagon
NutraBootiTarun GuptaChief Product Officer
Love OrganicallyDeepshikha DeshmukhFounder
KDMN D MaliFounder
TruCap Finance LimitedRohan JunejaMD & CEO
One Point One Solutions Ltd.Akshay ChhabraManaging Director
EXZOD India Pvt LtdNitin KallaFounder and Managing Director
Pitti Engineering LtdAkshay PittiVice Chairman & Managing Director
ReWildAdarsh NarahariCo-founder and Managing Partner of ReWild
TAILORTECH PRIVATE LIMITEDSusmitha LakkakulaFounder
Sass CommunicationIshita SinghalFounder
BevzillaAnurag ChhabraFounder
Humm CareCarina KohliFounder & CEO, Humm Care
EyeGear Optics India Pvt LtdMr. Raj PylaChairman and Managing Director
SolutionBuggyArjun NFounder & CEO,
 GenefiedAyush JhawarCo-founder & Technical Director,
Leadup UniverseMayank VermaCo-founder,
Ekkaa ElectronicsSagar GuptaDirector
LakshMeMaitry ShahFounder and CEO
Bonkers CornerShubham GuptaFounder
ControlZYug BhatiaFounder & CEO
Senior WorldRahul GuptaCo-Founder & CEO, Senior World
CodleoRS MaanManaging Director and Global CRO, Codleo
Dr Hedgewar HospitalDr Anant PandhareMedical Director
India Today TelevisionVivek MalhotraGroup Chief Marketing Officer
Jindal Aluminium LimitedPraghun Jindal KhaitanManaging Director
Shakti Pumps (India) LimitedMr Dinesh PatidarManaging Director
Sterlite Power Transmission LimitedPratik AgarwalManaging Director
INOX GroupSiddharth JainDirector
Radon India Pvt. LtdRaju GargDirector
Media Value WorksRachana ChowdharyDirector
MindynamicsSakshi ChoithaniDirector
Bubble CommunicationAarti NotiyalDirector
Renaissance Global marketing and consulting  Pvt. ltdGanga Ram GuptaDirector

Startup Reporter acknowledges business icons of India 2022 under '75 Saal Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

First Published: Jan 1, 2023 9:42 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

PM Kisan FAQ | 13th instalment release date, process to check eligibility and complete KYC, other details