Startup Reporter acknowledges business icons of India 2022 under '75 Saal Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Covid-19 has significantly impacted our lives and the globe. The corporate world has been notably upended by it. However, there were other companies with strong executives that kept the situation under control, tried to continue working even during these challenging periods, and helped their businesses succeed. Because of this, Startup Reporter started a campaign in November, close to the year's conclusion, to honour these business leaders on this “75 Saal Azadi Amrit Mahotsav”.
Startup Reporter is a platform for online media interaction showcasing the newest company ideas and success stories. It is a business-focused news network. Consequently, it intended to use the 75 Indian Startup Founder Stories campaign to highlight developing businesses and show appreciation for those who are consistent and always working to grow. The list includes Solopreneur, Startup, SME and MSME level people and organizations.
The objective of this list is to encourage others to come forward and start their entrepreneurial journey and create more job opportunities. The event is supported by AIC Nalanda, AIC BimTech.
|Company Name
|Name
|Designation
|Mobavenue Media Pvt Ltd
|Tejas Rathod
|Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer
|Object Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd (OTSI)
|Chandra Talluri
|Chief Executive Officer
|Spotflock Technologies Private Limited
|Sridhar Seshadri
|Co-founder
|Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd.
|Durga Prasad Chalavadi
|Chairman and Managing Director
|Nutrilitius
|Abhilash Reddy D
|Managing Director and Co-founder
|Deccan Healthcare Ltd.
|Dr. Minto Purshotam Gupta
|Chairman and Managing Director
|Vanity Wagon
|Naina & Prateek Ruhail
|Co-Founders of Vanity Wagon
|NutraBooti
|Tarun Gupta
|Chief Product Officer
|Love Organically
|Deepshikha Deshmukh
|Founder
|KDM
|N D Mali
|Founder
|TruCap Finance Limited
|Rohan Juneja
|MD & CEO
|One Point One Solutions Ltd.
|Akshay Chhabra
|Managing Director
|EXZOD India Pvt Ltd
|Nitin Kalla
|Founder and Managing Director
|Pitti Engineering Ltd
|Akshay Pitti
|Vice Chairman & Managing Director
|ReWild
|Adarsh Narahari
|Co-founder and Managing Partner of ReWild
|TAILORTECH PRIVATE LIMITED
|Susmitha Lakkakula
|Founder
|Sass Communication
|Ishita Singhal
|Founder
|Bevzilla
|Anurag Chhabra
|Founder
|Humm Care
|Carina Kohli
|Founder & CEO, Humm Care
|EyeGear Optics India Pvt Ltd
|Mr. Raj Pyla
|Chairman and Managing Director
|SolutionBuggy
|Arjun N
|Founder & CEO,
|Genefied
|Ayush Jhawar
|Co-founder & Technical Director,
|Leadup Universe
|Mayank Verma
|Co-founder,
|Ekkaa Electronics
|Sagar Gupta
|Director
|LakshMe
|Maitry Shah
|Founder and CEO
|Bonkers Corner
|Shubham Gupta
|Founder
|ControlZ
|Yug Bhatia
|Founder & CEO
|Senior World
|Rahul Gupta
|Co-Founder & CEO, Senior World
|Codleo
|RS Maan
|Managing Director and Global CRO, Codleo
|Dr Hedgewar Hospital
|Dr Anant Pandhare
|Medical Director
|India Today Television
|Vivek Malhotra
|Group Chief Marketing Officer
|Jindal Aluminium Limited
|Praghun Jindal Khaitan
|Managing Director
|Shakti Pumps (India) Limited
|Mr Dinesh Patidar
|Managing Director
|Sterlite Power Transmission Limited
|Pratik Agarwal
|Managing Director
|INOX Group
|Siddharth Jain
|Director
|Radon India Pvt. Ltd
|Raju Garg
|Director
|Media Value Works
|Rachana Chowdhary
|Director
|Mindynamics
|Sakshi Choithani
|Director
|Bubble Communication
|Aarti Notiyal
|Director
|Renaissance Global marketing and consulting Pvt. ltd
|Ganga Ram Gupta
|Director
First Published: Jan 1, 2023 9:42 AM IST
