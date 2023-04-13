homestartup NewsStartup IPOs need realistic valuation & profitability, say experts

Startup IPOs need realistic valuation & profitability, say experts

By Nisha Poddar  Apr 13, 2023 8:14 PM IST (Published)
Several startups are aspiring for an IPO, primarily to give an exit to the investors. Experts on Big Deal tell Nisha Poddar that after a massive drop in market cap of listed startups, the debutants need a reality check on their valuations and unit economics.

Several startups are aspiring for an initial public offering (IPO), primarily to give an exit to the investors. Experts on Big Deal say that after a massive drop in the market cap of listed startups, the would-be debutants need a reality check on their valuations and unit economics.

It's a different market now and investors are selective, says Gaurav Sood of Avendus. Venture Capitalist Gautam Patel says that governance and preparedness with financial discipline is the key to entering the public market and that sectors like SaaS see a lot of investor interest.
Amrit Acharya, founder of Zetwerk, enumerates that there are a lot of learnings from the last startup IPO round for the new aspirants.
