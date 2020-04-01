  • SENSEX
Startup funding falls sharply in March quarter as coronavirus crisis widens

Updated : April 01, 2020 02:56 PM IST

VC funding saw a drastic drop of 50 percent from February to March, signalling the slowing down of fund infusion as startups across sectors endure the coronavirus contagion.
Total VC funding in the March quarter touched $1.74 billion across 126 deals, compared to $2.22 billion across 196 deals in the first quarter of 2019. The funding trends showed a quarter-on-quarter drop as well.
The funding in the March quarter was 7.5 percent lower in terms of value and a massive 40 percent lower in the number of transactions as compared to the December quarter of 2019.
