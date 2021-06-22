STARTUP DIGEST: Sequoia India exits from Vini Cosmetics; TikTok, WeChat no longer banned in US

There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Tuesday, which include Sequoia India exits from Vini Cosmetics, India Quotient raises $64 mn for its 4th fund; TikTok, WeChat no longer banned in the US. Here are the top stories from the startup universe.

Sequoia India makes $200 mn cash exit from Vini Cosmetics: Report

Sequoia Capital India made a return of $200 million when private equity giant KKR acquired its stake in Vini Cosmetics- maker of Fogg deodorant at a valuation of $1.2 billion, said Moneycontrol.

KKR said it has invested $625 million in Vini for a controlling stake. $200 million of this was to buy Sequoia’s stake in the company while the rest was to buy primary shares from the company and its founders, the report added.

The deal marks Sequoia’s exit from one of its best companies from a cash exit standpoint in its 15-year history in India, Moneycontrol added.

Eka acqui-hires Trixea to transform corporate treasury operations

Eka Software Solutions, a provider of cloud-based enterprise solutions is assembling a team of industry experts to develop a new solution for transforming corporate treasury operations.

The company said that this new corporate treasury initiative will be spearheaded by Devanshu Bhatt, the former India Head of ION’s Corporate Treasury Group, who recently joined Eka.

In a bid to accelerate the treasury solution’s time-to-market, EKA has also acqui-hired banking and finance start-up Trxiea Platforms and Solutions. In a statement, the company said these strategic hires are part of Eka’s ongoing effort to expand its state-of-the-art cloud platform into a comprehensive multi-solution platform for global enterprises.

EKA’s new team will develop a purpose-built, cloud-native corporate treasury solution that provides Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) with a complete, real-time view across their entire enterprise.

India Quotient gets $64 mn for its 4th fund

India Quotient, a homegrown early stage venture capital fund has raised $64 million for its fourth fund.

The fourth fund was launched in February 2021 to build a corpus of $80 million from domestic and global allocations.

The current funds have been raised from top family offices and other institutional investors in India. The domestic leg was hugely oversubscribed, the firm said. It is in discussions with global investors for the rest of the money.

India Quotient’s portfolio includes bets on startups such as Sharechat, Sugar Cosmetics, LendingKart, PagarBook and others. In a key benchmark, the fund has returned the principal investment on its previous schemes to investors, an important benchmark, company added.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand Lunia, Founding Partner, India Quotient said, “We will continue to push the boundaries in early stage investing and take positions in things that are not waves yet and spaces that are not sectors yet.

While everyone has been talking about investing in returning founders, we feel that great innovation sometimes needs freshers, youngsters and first-time entrepreneurs. We are in the business of investing in exceptions and outliers and we will not fall into lazy pattern matching.”

India Quotient is sector agnostic and typically gives out the first cheque for a startup backing them with funds from $250K to 1.25 million.

CommerceIQ raises $60 mn in Series C funding; Plans to scale India operations

Ecommerce management startup CommerceIQ, has raised $60 million in Series C funding round led by Insight Partners, the venture capital and private equity firm behind market-changing brands Shopify, Twitter, Hello Fresh, and Wix, among others. Existing investors Trinity Ventures, Shasta Ventures, and Madrona Venture Group also participated in the round. The company is expecting to hit $1.2 trillion by 2024.

Nikitas Koutoupes, Managing Director at Insight Partners will join CommerceIQ’s board.

With this fresh influx of funding, the company plans to expand its global footprint, product research and development focused on further maximising brand revenue and profitability on Amazon, Walmart, Instacart, Target and other online marketplaces.

Funds will further enhance CommerceIQ’s offering to help leading consumer brands such as Kellogg’s, Nestle, Colgate-Palmolive and Spectrum Brands win online, and support rapid growth of its India operations. The startup is also looking for additional key hires in Software and Product Development, Data Science & Analytics, Product Operations and Support.

CityMall raises $22.5 mn in Series B funding led by General Catalyst & Jungle Ventures

CityMall, an India-based community e-commerce venture, has raised $22.5 million as part of its Series B funding round. The investment is led by General Catalyst and Jungle Ventures with participation from existing investors Accel, Elevation Capital and WaterBridge Ventures.

CityMall will use the fresh funds towards hiring, technology and building their own logistics network, including warehouses and hubs. Further, the company intends to strengthen its presence in the existing 40 towns in its network, and aims to expand its reach to 100 new towns in the coming months.

CityMall so far has raised $36.5 million to fuel its growth and expansion plans. In March 2021, CityMall raised $11 Million in Series A funding, led by Accel Partners, with participation from existing investors Elevation Capital and WaterBridge Ventures (WBV). In May 2020, CityMall raised a $3 Million seed round led by Elevation Capital with participation from WBV.

Bueno Finance raises $3 mn as seed funding

Y Combinator-backed fintech startup Bueno Finance has raised $3 million in its seed round from a slew of investors such as Goat Capital, JAM Fund, Olive Tree Capital, Good Water Capital, and others from Silicon Valley. Marquee Indian Angel investors Kunal Shah, Anupam Mittal have also participated in the round.

The startup will use the funds to expand the product offerings and strengthen its team across engineering, product, sales, credit and operations, to support its accelerated growth plans.

“Only 10% of the formal credit (mostly secured) goes to 45% households of India earning approximately $200-$400 a month. Bueno Finance wants to democratise credit along with other financial services to this massive segment,” Saurav Gandhi, who is also the chief executive officer of the firm, said.

Bueno Finance focuses on the distribution of credit for India’s middle- and lower-middle-income segment. The company is also building itself as a ‘neobank’, tying up with licensed banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) for backend solutions, to provide customers access to credit and also better plan their financial health.

Bimaplan raises $2.5 mn fresh capital

Insurtech startup Bimaplan has raised $2.5 million as part of its pre-Series A round from global venture capital firms Amino Capital, Goodwater Capital, Acequia Capital, and EMVC. The round saw participation from angel investors Gokul Rajaram of Doordash, Arjun Sethi of Tribe Capital, Ashish Dave of Mirae Asset Venture Investments, and others.

The startup has raised $3 million funding since inception.

Bimaplan provides financial security to 150 million underserved Indian households through relevant insurance products. Bimaplan works with insurers to co-create customised products for the lower-to-middle income segment. The company claims to be building a full-stack insurance platform from underwriting to distribution to customer engagement and retention.

“Insurers are still selling a version of the same lifestyle insurance products to the lower income demographic that they sell to the affluent segments of the population. This lack of customisation is why insurance penetration has remained low in our target segment. At Bimaplan, we understand our users’ perception of risk and create products mitigating that risk, and this is what we endeavor to build at scale,” said Vikul Goyal, Founder and CEO at Bimaplan.

Bimaplan has started pilots with 5 strategic partners which range from fintech startups to traditional financial services companies. The startup said that it is in talks with multiple partners across verticals, and will be launching more pilots in the coming months.

Anvidha Technologies raises $1.5 mn to launch its eyewear platform EyeMyEye

Anvidha Technologies Private Limited has raised over $1.5 million in seed funding from its founders and selected HNIs to launch its eyewear platform EyeMyEye in India.

The company said the capital received will be utilised to expand the business and build a powerful and reliable omnichannel platform in India.

DigiSparsh raises seed funding

DigiSparsh, a fintech focused on healthcare lending has secured a seed round from Silicon Valley based investor GoAhead Ventures.

With this funding, the firm plans to strengthen their team, tie up with 50 aggregators, on-board 100 hospitals by the end of this year and 500 hospitals by the end of the next year.

Unacademy’s Graphy launches Rs 100-crore grant for creators

Graphy, an Unacademy group company has unveiled the Rs 100-crore Graphy Creator Grant, which aims to help applicants kickstart their online school.

Creators, influencers, subject matter experts, teachers, and instructors from any industry, who aspire to create an online school & learning community can benefit from the program, the company said. The purpose of the grant is to provide creators with the initial capital required to start their online school and develop a learner community while ensuring a reliable revenue stream as they develop their content.

The grant is expected to be deployed over the next two years to the creators on Graphy, according to the company. Currently, Graphy claims to have over 200 active creators.

Quantela’s Outcomes-As-A-Service driven strategy attracts growth capital

Quantela, an IoT-enabled Smart Cities and urban infrastructure digitization, announced that it has closed approximately $40 million in growth capital for new Outcomes-as-a-Service projects and acquisitions from Digital Alpha, a leading digital infrastructure investment firm.

Quantela and Digital Alpha have pioneered an Outcomes-as-a-Service (“OaaS”) approach to Smart Cities and urban infrastructure, leveraging customer outcomes such as revenue generation and expense savings to finance the capital investment for its solutions.

The OaaS approach enables Quantela to share responsibility with customers for achieving their social, economic, and environmental sustainability goals, delivering greater value in the form of tangible outcomes that generate revenues or create new efficiencies.

Quantela's latest OaaS deployment is in Kerala. The $20 million project will be the first of its kind in India which enables the state to reduce road fatalities by improving traffic rules enforcement, the company said.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Zoomcar mulling US listing via SPAC

As the pandemic has bolstered demand for car rental, Zoomcar is considering a listing in the U.S. within 12 months to tap markets beyond its home base of India, Bloomberg reports.

Zoomcar co-founder and CEO Greg Moran said that a listing via a blank-cheque firm, or special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), was also a possibility.

“We’ve been at it now for a long time so it’s only fair to want to bring liquidity into the system for early investors,” Moran told Bloomberg.

The company expects to generate over $100 million in revenue this fiscal year through March, a figure that will more than double next year to about $203 million, Moran said, declining to elaborate further on the company’s finances.

U.S. Commerce Department rescinds TikTok, WeChat prohibited transactions list

The U.S Commerce Department said it was rescinding a list of prohibited transactions with TikTok and WeChat that were issued in September as the Trump administration sought to block new U.S. downloads of both Chinese-owned apps, as per Reuters.

The withdrawals came after President Joe Biden this month withdrew a series of Trump-era executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of Tencent-owned WeChat and TikTok, and ordered a Commerce Department review of security concerns posed by those apps and others.

During Donald Trump's presidency, the Commerce Department had also sought to ban other transactions that would have effectively banned WeChat's use in the United States and later sought similar restrictions that would have barred TikTok's use.

China's foreign ministry described the move as "a positive step."

Bitcoin struggles to regain ground after plunging on China crackdown

Bitcoin strained on Tuesday to climb away from a two-week low touched a day earlier when China's central bank reaffirmed a crackdown on cryptocurrencies and restricted trading channels for Chinese residents.

The world's largest cryptocurrency gave up most of its earlier gains and was last up 0.5 percent at $31,753. It tumbled over 10 percent on Monday, its largest one-day drop in over a month, Reuters reported.

The sell-off was sparked by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) urging China's largest banks and payment firms to crack down harder on cryptocurrency trading.

Blackstone to buy Home Partners of America in $6 bn deal - WSJ

Private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc (BX.N) has agreed to acquire Home Partners of America Inc, which buys and rents single-family homes, in a $6 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The deal comes on the heels of a pandemic fueled demand for spacious homes in the United States, as millions of Americans work from home and take classes remotely.

Home Partners owns more than 17,000 houses in the United States, according to the report. It buys, rents out and eventually offers its tenants a chance to buy them.

Nokia to allow employees to work remotely for three days a week

Nokia said its employees can choose to work up to three days a week remotely with increased support for flexible working hours from January after its current work from home policy comes to an end in December.

The Finnish telecom equipment maker conducted a survey of its employees at the end of last year and a majority said they wanted to work two to three days per week remotely, up from an average of two days before the coronavirus pandemic.

"The pandemic forced organisations to change. Technology gave people the tools to innovate. In many cases, the results have been too good to go back to the old way of doing things," Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark told Reuters

Nokia plans to redesign offices to allocate up to 70% of the space in some sites to teamwork and meetings, with less area reserved for workspaces.