Startup Digest: Parag Agrawal new Twitter CEO, Snapdeal targets $250-mn IPO in 2022: Report

Parag Agrawal takes over from Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO

Parag Agrawal, an IIT-Bombay graduate has stepped into Jack Dorsey’s shoes as the CEO of microblogging site Twitter.

With this, Twitter becomes the sixth major tech company to be led by a person of Indian origin, the others being Alphabet, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM and VMWare.

Agrawal has served as the company's chief technology officer (CTO) since 2017, and has been responsible for the company's technical strategy.

Prior to being appointed CTO, Parag was recognised as Twitter's first distinguished engineer due to his work across revenue and consumer engineering, including his impact on the re-acceleration of audience growth in 2016 and 2017. Before Twitter, Parag has briefly worked at Microsoft, Yahoo!, and AT&T Labs.

Parag, who is now the youngest CEO in the S&P500, will receive an annual salary of $1 million plus bonuses. Agrawal will also receive restricted stock units valued at $12.5 million that will vest in 16 equal quarterly increments, starting February 1, 2022, along with performance-based restricted stock units in April 2022.

Snapdeal targets $250-mn IPO in 2022: Report

Online retailer Snapdeal plans to file preliminary documents in the next few weeks for an initial public offering (IPO) of $250 million, according to Bloomberg News.

The e-commerce giant aims to go public in early 2022 after filing the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). Snapdeal plans to raise at least $200 million at a $1.5-billion valuation, the report added.

Snapdeal had considered raising about $400 million at a valuation of up to $2.5 billion, Bloomberg News reported in September. But now it is hoping instead to replicate the strong showings of fellow online e-commerce firms like food delivery platform Zomato and beauty retailer Nykaa.

Snapdeal’s largest shareholders, which also include BlackRock Inc, Temasek Holdings and eBay, are not selling shares.

Zomato launches Zomato Wings to connect investors with restaurants

Online food delivery platform Zomato has announced the launch of Zomato Wings, a platform to connect investors with restaurants.

By curating a set of restaurants and cloud kitchens that could become rocket ships, if fuelled with equity capital, the startup aims to build the go-to platform for venture capital firms, angel investors, family offices and others that are looking to make private investments in restaurants and cloud kitchens, it said in a blogpost.

The food delivery and restaurant aggregator noted that while some large chains have attracted investors, it has barely scratched the surface -- in the last three years, only about 25 restaurants and cloud kitchens saw Series A or larger equity funding rounds, as per Tracxn. There are thousands of budding restaurants that may not have the expertise or focus to fundraise at the right time from the right investors, Zomato said, adding that this is where it wants to help.

Zomato said its role would be limited to being a facilitator of fundraising for restaurants. The firm will help restaurants position their stories and metrics in the right manner and connect them with the right investors, it added.

Flipkart’s social commerce biz Shopsy reports 4X revenue growth

Flipkart’s social commerce platform Shopsy has reported 4X revenue growth during the festive period as compared to the non-festive sale period.

The platform's active user base is said to have grown 3.7X of what it was during the non-festive period. On Shopsy, categories, including fashion, beauty, general merchandise and home (BGMH), have led its growth in October 2021, according to reports.

Since July 2021, Flipkart said Shopsy has received an overwhelming response from consumers and resellers across the country who hopped onto the platform for their ‘shop & earn’ needs.

According to a recent Bain & Company report on ‘How India Shops Online – 2021,’ social commerce is set to democratise e-retail, with three in five social shoppers coming from tier 2 and smaller towns.

The report expects that social commerce, which is a $1.5-2 billion market today, will be worth as much as $20 billion in just five years -- and will likely hit nearly $70 billion by 2030. In short, India’s social commerce sector will be twice the size of the current e-commerce market within 10 years.

Simplilearn announces first-ever ESOP buyback worth Rs 48.74 cr

Digital economy skills training platform Simplilearn has announced its first-ever Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) buyback worth Rs. 48.74 crore.

This event is the first time ESOPs have been bought back by the company. The buyback was undertaken as part of the recent investment by Blackstone earlier this year, the company said in a statement.

The company had offered active employees to liquidate up to 25 percent of their vested ESOPs as part of this buyback. Sixty-five percent of the active employees with ESOPs liquidated their options as part of this buyback process. The company also rewarded all these employees with additional new ESOPs, it claimed.

Simplilearn is further strengthening its global team by hiring leaders across all levels in the Indian and US markets.

“Continuing on our growth path, with the Blackstone investment and renowned leaders joining us, we look forward to expanding our offerings and the corresponding employee base significantly over the next couple of months. With enterprise and university partnerships in the pipeline, in both India and globally, we foresee a significant boost in Simplilearn’s business,” said Krishna Kumar, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Simplilearn.

SaaS company Nuclei announces maiden buyback from employees

Bootstrapped SaaS startup Nuclei has announced its maiden buyback from employees, which was facilitated by Trica Equity.

As per the company, all 102 current employees and past employees were eligible for the buyback. Founded in 2018, Nuclei has been bootstrapped since its inception and has never raised any external funding.

“We are proud to say that we did our first buyback within three years of inception and we will continue to do more buybacks regularly,” said Ankur Joshi, the Founder & CEO of Nuclei.

The startup is a plug and play merchant marketplace that provides the consumer tech architecture to banks to enable them to go live with any third party service or product quickly while providing a seamless experience. They are currently working with over 18 banks like State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Canara Bank and others.

LazyPay starts ‘buy now pay later’ EMI option; says it will bridge credit gap

LazyPay, a now pay later solution by PayU Finance, has started ‘LazyPay EMI,’ where merchants can offer instant card-less EMI option to their consumers for ticket size up to Rs 1 lakh.

The EMIs will range from 3-12 months, with zero to minimal interest. Consumers can choose from various flexible repayment options, selecting the mode most convenient to them, the company said in a statement. It is currently live on partner platforms such as Policyboss, Medvarsity, Learningbix, nexopay, and others.

LazyPay is also integrating with PayU payment gateway to extend the BNPL solution to over 3.5 lakh PayU-enabled merchants.

LazyPay EMI plans to directly onboard over 1,000 merchants across segments such as edtech, insurance, EVs, home furnishing, and healthtech by March 2022.

Edtech firm CareerLabs launches ELEV8 App

Edtech startup CareerLabs has launched its all-in-one career solutions mobile application, CareerLabs ELEV8.

The app caters to engineering students based on their year of study, and offers customised higher education preparation programmes as well as access to exclusive off-campus placement drives, along with a wide array of career-related offerings, the company said.

In addition to this, the app also provides students with a series of specially curated internship opportunities and technical masterclasses by industry experts, as well as valuable insights on how to build the ideal profile -- all at no cost.

CareerLabs ELEV8 is also designed to help students prepare for examinations like the GRE and GMAT, and contains exclusive content and resources for the same, the firm added.

Carzso ties up View360Degrees to offer VR-based tech in auto industry

Virtual pre-owned cars showroom Carzso on November 30 said it has partnered with View360Degrees to offer virtual reality-based technology in the auto industry.

As part of the strategic tie-up, View360Degrees Founder and CEO Deven Verma, an experienced professional working in virtual reality (VR) technology, will join Carzso.com as the 'innovation head' and will support the startup to further improve the existing virtual showroom, the firm said in a statement.

The virtual reality market, valued at $27 billion in 2020, is expected to reach $50 billion by 2026 and is estimated to double and touch over eight million units in volume. The ever-growing demand for pre-owned cars is slated to reach 2.1X the new car market by 2026 and this is expected to be majorly driven by the rural areas, tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Govt to introduce new Crypto Bill in Parliament after Cabinet approval

The Central government will introduce the new Crypto Bill in Parliament after Cabinet approval, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister also said that regulation of NFTs (non-fungible token) is also being discussed by the Centre.

Speaking during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, the Sitharaman said, "We are close to bringing a Bill in Parliament. It will be introduced in the house once cabinet clears the Bill." She added that the new Bill has come up after reworking on the old Bill that could not be tabled in previous sessions of Parliament.

Sitharaman said the risk of cryptocurrencies leading to undesirable activities is also being closely monitored. "No decision was taken on banning its advertisements. However, steps are being taken to create awareness through RBI and SEBI," the Finance Minister said.

Replying to a question on the amount of taxes collected by the government on crypto trades, Sitharaman said, "Don't have ready information about the amount of tax collected on cryptocurrencies."

Sitharaman had earlier said there is no proposal to recognise Bitcoin as a currency. The Finance Minister also said in the written response that the government does not collect data on Bitcoin transactions.

The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, listed in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India. However, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrencies and its uses.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

UK competition regulator tells Facebook owner Meta to sell GIF maker Giphy

Britain's competition regulator has told Facebook owner Meta Platforms to sell animated images platform Giphy after finding that the acquisition could harm social media users and UK advertisers, dealing a blow to the US-based tech giant.

As per Reuters, the Competition and Markers Authority (CMA) said the decision was in line with provisional findings that Facebook's acquisition of Giphy in May last year would reduce competition between social media platforms and in the display advertising market.

Facebook, recently rebranded as Meta Platforms, said it could appeal the CMA's decision.

"The tie-up between Facebook and Giphy has already removed a potential challenger in the display advertising market," said Stuart McIntosh, chair of the independent investigation on Facebook-Giphy for the CMA.

"By requiring Facebook to sell Giphy, we are protecting millions of social media users and promoting competition and innovation in digital advertising," he added.

Facebook said it disagreed with the decision. "We are reviewing the decision and considering all options, including appeal," a spokesperson for Meta said in a statement.

The CMA in October fined the company around $70 million for breaching an order that was imposed during its investigation into the deal, having hinted in August that it may need Facebook to sell Giphy.

Russia fines Google 3 million roubles for not deleting banned content

A Moscow court fined Google 3 million roubles ($40,400) on November 29 for not deleting content that it deemed illegal, part of a wider dispute between Russia and the US tech giant, Reuters reported.

Russia in October threatened to fine Google a percentage of its annual Russian turnover for repeatedly failing to delete banned content on its search engine and YouTube, in Moscow's strongest move yet to rein in foreign tech firms.

Google last month said it had paid more than 32 million roubles in fines.

Amazon poised to pass UPS & FedEx to become largest US delivery service by early 2022, exec tells CNBC

Dave Clark, CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer business, said the company is poised to become the largest US package delivery service by early 2022, overtaking longstanding shipping rivals UPS and FedEx.

“We expect we will be one of the largest carriers in the world by the end of this year,” Clark told CNBC’s Becky Quick in an interview on ‘Squawk Box.’ “I think we’ll probably be the largest package delivery carrier in the US by the time we get to the end of the year, if not in early ’22.”

Amazon has been steadily building up vast logistics and fulfilment operations since a 2013 holiday fiasco left its packages stranded in the hands of outside carriers. Its shipping operations are growing fast. Bank of America analysts predicted Amazon delivered 58 percent of its own packages in 2019, making it the fourth-largest delivery service nationwide, according to Digital Commerce 360. By last August, Amazon was estimated to be delivering 66 percent of its own packages.

China sets rules to safeguard drivers' rights in ride-hailing industry

China outlined new rules on November 30 to safeguard the rights of drivers in its giant ride-hailing industry, requiring operators of the services to provide them with social insurance and make their earnings public, as per Reuters.

In a statement, the transport ministry said ride-hailing companies should improve income distribution mechanisms. It also said anti-monopoly measures will be stepped up against such companies and a "disorderly expansion of capital" will be prevented in the sector.

The new rules could increase costs for ride-hailers and impact their earnings. The industry in China hit an overall transaction volume of 249.91 billion yuan ($39.22 billion) in 2020, according to a report by the Internet Society of China.

It comes after Chinese regulators told companies, including Didi Global, Meituan, Alibaba Group's Ele.me and Tencent Holdings, in September to improve the way they distributed incomes and ensure rest periods for drivers and food delivery riders.

Brazil's Nubank said to weigh a reduction in IPO valuation: Report

Brazilian online lender Nubank is considering cutting the potential valuation of its initial public offering following a slump in technology stocks globally, Bloomberg News reported.

Earlier this month, the Sao Paulo-based company said it aimed to raise nearly $3 billion at a valuation of more than $50 billion.

At that valuation, Nubank -- backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway -- would have been worth more than Brazil's largest traditional lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA, which is currently valued at $38 billion.

S.Korea set to delay crypto taxation by one year, to begin in 2023

South Korea's finance ministry said its National Assembly passed a Bill on pushing back the planned taxation of capital gains from cryptocurrency trading by one year.

According to Reuters, once the Bill receives approval at the plenary session, the country will begin imposing 20 percent capital gains tax on any annual gains of more than 2.5 million earned from trading of cryptocurrencies, beginning January 2023.

The government had earlier said it will start imposing taxes from January next year. The National Assembly is expected to hold the plenary session on December 2.