Startup Digest: Zomato to roll-out instant food delivery service, Infra.Market says co-operating with I-T officials & Reliance Retail buys 89% stake in Clovia

Zomato to roll out 10-minute food delivery service

Following the footsteps of instant grocery delivery firms, Online food delivery service provider Zomato will soon launch a 10-minute food delivery offering – Zomato Instant. Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal announced the offering in a blog post, saying it will first launch in Gurgaon next month.

"I started feeling that the 30-minute average delivery time by Zomato is too slow, and will soon have to become obsolete. If we don’t make it obsolete, someone else will," Goyal said. "Innovating and leading from the front is the only way to survive (and therefore thrive) in the tech industry. And here we are… with our 10-minute food delivery offering – Zomato Instant," he added.

Zomato said the quick delivery will rely on a dense network of "finishing counters" which will be located in near high-demand customer neighbourhoods. Using "sophisticated dish-level demand prediction algorithms and future-ready in-stations robotics", the food delivery app said it will ensure that food is sterile, fresh and hot at the time it is picked by the delivery partner.

"Sorting restaurants by fastest delivery time is one of the most used features on the Zomato app,” Goyal said. Zomato will house bestseller items - some 20-30 dishes across its finishing stations from the partner restaurants based on predictability.

The company expects a 50 percent reduction in cost to end customers. It said the absolute margin or income for restaurant partners and delivery partners will remain the same. The announcement comes after Zomato last week announced a $5 million investment in robotics company Mukunda Foods and also extended a debt of $150 million to rescue cash-strapped quick commerce startup Blinkit.

"Adherent to laws, at all times," says Infra.Market after I-T probe reveals Rs 224 crore undisclosed income

Thane-based Infra.Market has told CNBC-TV18 that it will continue to work with the Income Tax Department to address all queries after the enforcement agency's 'search and seizure operation' detected an undisclosed income of Rs 224 crore.

In a statement on Sunday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said it found and seized a large number of incriminating evidences in the form of hard copy documents and digital data during search operations, which began on March 9 and covered 23 premises of the startup across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

While the I-T department refused to reveal the name of the company, the reference to "Thane-based unicorn start-up group, primarily engaged in the business of wholesale and retail of construction material with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 6,000 crore" indicated that it was investigating Infra.Market.

The CBDT said evidences revealed that the group has booked bogus purchases, made huge unaccounted cash expenditures, and obtained accommodation entries, aggregating to the tune of over Rs 400 crore.

In response to the I-T department's statement, Infra.Market's spokesperson told CNBC-TV18, "As per our company policy, we ensure adherence to the applicable tax laws, at all times. We continue to work with the department to solve all their queries related to any transaction. Since the investigation is still ongoing we will wait for the final report to comment further."

Reliance Retail buys 89% stake in lingerie retailer Clovia for Rs 950 crore

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) on Sunday announced the acquisition of a majority 89 percent equity stake in Clovia, an industry leader in the bridge-to-premium intimate wear category, with an investment of Rs 950 crore.

RRVL will acquire the stake in Purple Panda Fashions, which owns and operates the Clovia business, through a combination of secondary stake purchase and primary investment, said a joint statement.

The founding team and management will own the balance stake in the company, it added. With this acquisition, RRVL will further strengthen its portfolio in the inner-wear segment, as it already has acquired Zivame and Amante brands in the past.

Commenting on the development, RRVL Director Isha Ambani said, "Reliance has always been at the forefront of enhancing choices and offering the best value proposition to consumers. We are pleased to add style, quality and design-led intimate wear brand Clovia' to our portfolio. We look forward to working with the strong management team at Clovia to take the business to greater heights."

RRVL is a subsidiary of oil-to-chemical conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. Last year, in November RRVL acquired the retail lingerie businesses under the 'Amante' umbrella brand from MAS Brands, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sri Lanka-based MAS Holdings, for an undisclosed amount.

It had also acquired a minority stake in Actoserba Active Wholesale, which owns and operates online lingerie store Zivame. In October, RRVL acquired a 52 percent stake in veteran couturier Ritu Kumar's firm Ritika Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed amount. Besides, Reliance Brands has announced picking up a 40 percent minority stake in renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra's MM Styles.

Bizongo acquires IoT solutions provider Clean Slate, aims to help 100 factories adopt IoT by 2023

Bizongo, a full-stack B2B trade enablement platform has acquired Mumbai-based IoT and Real-Time Location Services (RTLS) solutions provider Clean Slate Technologies. Through this acquisition, Bizongo aims to equip more than 100 Indian factories with its IoT-powered cloud factory solution by 2023, it said in a statement. Clean Slate is a bootstrapped startup and its team including co-founders Mayank Sharma, Siddharth Desai and Anubhaw Kumar will join Bizongo.

The tech platform plans to integrate Clean Slate’s asset, goods, and people tracking features and sensors to generate data and insights about the operations of the factory. The IoT-powered cloud factory will increase production visibility for MSMEs and their domestic as well as international customers. Bizongo plans to deploy the cloud factory solution at three sites by July 2022.

The acquisition will further enable Bizongo to further strengthen its technological infrastructure and provide local manufacturers access to automation and real-time data analytics, which is critical for increasing their throughput. Following its Series-D funding of $110 million in December 2021, Bizongo announced the launch of an IOT-enabled cloud factory for made-to-order goods.

CoinSwitch completes maiden ESOP buyback of $2.5 million

Crypto unicorn CoinSwitch has completed its first ESOP buyback worth $2.5 million (Rs 19 crore). In less than two years, CoinSwitch has grown from 20 to 500 employees as it expands its wealth-tech offering and builds a Web3 team, it said in a statement.

The ESOP buyback follows CoinSwitch’s $260 million in Series C fundraise in September 2021, from Coinbase Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) at a valuation of $1.9 billion. Between January 2021 and January 2022, the registered user base grew from a little more than 1 million to 15 million.

"The Equity Buyback program is a small effort to acknowledge our employees’ contribution to the phenomenal growth of CoinSwitch. Over 15 million users trust CoinSwitch in their investment journey, making us the largest Crypto app. We meet and exceed our targets in India because of the amazing team and shall continue to launch similar liquidity events as part of our commitment to creating wealth for all," said Ashish Singhal, co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.

The company now plans to provide on its platform other asset classes and financial products to be the wealth-tech destination for every Indian, it added.

Mobile Premier League earmarks Rs 2,000 crore for Great Indian Gaming League

E-sports firm Mobile Premier League has earmarked Rs 2,000 crore for a two-month-long multi-sport online mobile gaming tournament Great Indian Gaming League, starting from March 24. The tournament may see 3.5 million winners across multiple games and could potentially create thousands of winners between Rs 1 lakh and 1 crore prize range during this league, the firm said in a statement.

"As the largest multi-game mobile gaming tournament, GIGL will provide access to mobile e-sports to a vast and diverse group of gamers across the country in line with our vision to democratise e-sports. We are confident that the tournament will see millions of players participating from across the country," Mobile Premier League (MPL) country head for India Namratha Swamy said in a statement.

The company expects to see 7 million players participate across different categories during the tournament that will run from March 24 to May 29, 2022. MPL claims to have over 90 million users across India, Indonesia, Europe, and the US.

Xfinite and MAD Influence partner to help influencers and fans enter Web3 world

Blockchain technology firm Xfinite Ventures and influencer marketing agency MAD Influence have partnered to help influencers and their fans enter the Web 3.0 economy. The firms aim to provide a platform for influencers to transition into the Web3 space and monetise the possible opportunities, a statement said.

"The future of the digital economy will be built on the content, commerce, and community model. Creators and their fans are at the centre of this. In that regard, we're very excited to partner with MAD Influence to make this future a reality. With their expertise and ecosystem of creators, we want to show what blockchain-powered tools can do," Xfinite and Mzaalo CEO, Swaneet Singh, said.

PolygonLEAP 2021: 31 Web3 startups selected for first cohort

The PolygonLEAP 2021 Accelerator has announced its first cohort of 31 startups. The accelarator programme is launched by Polygon in association with the innovation management firm Lumos Labs and aims at supporting and mentoring start-ups working in the Web3 space.

The accelerator will support the 31 shortlisted solutions, selected from over 270 applicants globally, in building their innovative decentralised ideas while getting access to expert mentorship, ecosystem support, and marketing support in the Bootcamp phase, the company said in a statement.

It is backed by Incubation partner Buidlers Tribe and investment partners from web3 venture capital firms including, CoinDCX, Digital Finance Group, Elevation Capital, Hashed, Jsquare, Jump Capital, Lightspeed, Picus Capital, Sino Global Capital, and Woodstock Fund.

The winning startups stand a chance to win a grant amount of $250,000 set aside by Polygon apart from an additional prize pool of $12 million+ from the investment partners.

CIIE CO invites applications for Grant Challenge under TIDE 2.0 scheme with MEITY Startup Hub

Business incubator CIIE CO, established by IIM Ahmedabad has invited applications from techpreneurs to avail Entrepreneurs in Residence (EiR) support under the TIDE 2.0 Grant scheme in partnership with MEITY Startup Hub.

The Grant challenge aims to support techpreneurs and startups working on deeptech such as IoT, robotics, AI-ML, blockchain, E-mobility, HealthTech, Cleantech and Smart Infrastructure through financial and technical offerings, the firm said in a statement.

The incubator will allow early-stage entrepreneurs to avail EiR grant of Rs 4 lakh or avail product development grants of up to Rs 7 lakh. The scheme is a synergical grant with supporting partners including Atal Incubation Centre Banasthali Vidyapith, IIM Udaipur, Pilani Innovation & Entrepreneurship Development Society Incubation Centre.

nurture.farm’s rice project generates 20,000 carbon credits

Agritech startup nurture.farm has claimed that it has become the first company to generate and forward-sell agricultural-related carbon credits in India. The company’s alternate wetting and drying and dry seeded rice (AWD-DSR) project has generated 20,000 carbon credits for methane reduction, it said in a statement.

Benefits from the project included 15-30 percent of water savings, the company added. It has now set a target to help Indian farmers generate one million carbon credits by 2023.

Meesho onboards Harsh Chaudhary as CXO for monetisation

Social commerce unicorn Meesho has appointed Harsh Chaudhary as chief experience officer (CXO) for monetisation. In his role, Chaudhary will lead the team that bolsters revenue generation from Meesho’s various business units. Additionally, he will be responsible for designing and executing the blueprint for monetising Meesho’s business model.

"Harsh Chaudhary comes with a demonstrated history of spearheading and scaling business growth, Vidit Aatrey, founder and CEO, Meesho stated. "Chaudhary’s expertise on strategic partnerships and analytics will help take Meesho to greater heights. As we further our mission to digitise MSMEs and bring the next billion users online, monetisation will be an integral part of Meesho’s growth story,” he added.

Prior to this appointment, Harsh Chaudhary held leadership positions with various brands such as Disney+ Hotstar, Myntra, and McKinsey and Company.

NirogStreet appoints veteran fund manager Ashutosh Sinha as Chief Strategy Officer

Ayurveda doctor platform NirogStreet has appointed veteran fund manager

Ashutosh Sinha as Chief Strategy Officer to strengthen its leadership position in the global Ayurveda tech space. In this new role, Sinha will work closely with CEO Ram N Kumar and will be responsible for driving the continued rapid expansion of the platform to deliver more impact of Ayurveda healthcare on patients globally.

"Ashutosh joins as Chief Strategy Officer to solidify and expand NirogStreet's growth and market penetration strategy. We are confident with him coming on board the company will grow multifold in the years to come,” said Ram N Kumar, founder and CEO, NirogStreet.

Sinha, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and IIM Calcutta, has over 25 years of experience as a global investor and was the CEO of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Singapore. He had previously founded and was managing partner of Asian Hedge Fund, Amoeba Capital.

BFSI industry in India witnessed annual growth at 27% in February 2022: Monstor.com Report

Indian BFSI industry has witnessed an optimistic year-on-year growth of 27% in February 2022 as compared to the previous year, as per a report by online recruiting platform Monster.com.

The report claims that this is a promising growth pattern given that the industry reflected a 26% de-growth last year (Feb 2020 vs Feb 2021). The demand for BFSI professionals has seen an uptrend with finance-related roles taking up nearly 8% of total jobs on the platform, as per Monster data.

Financial Statements, Credit operations, Analytical skills, Wealth management, Investment banking, Internal Audit, and Cybersecurity are some of the top skills in demand in the industry today, the report showed.

When the COVID-19 crisis hit India in March 2020, the BFSI industry witnessed a growth of only 10 percent as compared to the previous month which saw an uptick of 29 percent (February 2022). Hiring intent in the BFSI space saw a continuous dip in the period April 2020-May 2021, owing to the pandemic which disrupted the functioning of industries on a large scale across the globe, the report added.

However, the industry bounced back and has exhibited a consistent growth pattern since June 2021 which saw a promising 7 percent improvement in the intent to hire. This demand continued to grow with July 2021 noting a spike in demand for professionals at 22 percent year-on-year.

The industry is currently witnessing flourishing demand for talent given the emergence of tech transformations in the industry and subsequent recovery from the pandemic impact. In February 2022, the demand for BFSI professionals surpassed was not just in metro cities but also penetrated into Tier-II and III cities as compared to February 2020.

Tech can reduce turnaround time for claim settlements by around 70%: RenewBuy Report

Claim settlement remains a key challenge for the insurance category, which impacts the consumers and insurers parallelly. As per recent reports, around 38% of health insurance companies settled claims on an average in 5 business days; there have been reports of further delays in settlements.

The reports also said COVID claims amounting to Rs 117 crore have remained unsettled, for FY 21, ending March 2021. Digital, driven by technology-enabled data analysis solutions is the way forward for streamlining claim settlements in the country, as per a report by RenewBuy.

Insurers can use artificial intelligence and big data analytics to create accurate individual risk profiles. All these make the underwriting process seamless, and, at the time of claim, the risk profiles can be verified quickly, which can reduce the turnaround time for claim processing to hours and even minutes, the report added.

Women-led MSMEs in India face a finance gap of $158 billion: Indifi Survey

The number of women-led MSMEs in India has jumped from 2.15 lakh to 1.23 crore in just a decade. However, they face a finance gap of $158 billion and largely rely on informal sources, as per a survey by Indifi Technologies.

The survey that received participation from over 250 women entrepreneurs discovered that securing capital remains the biggest challenge that they face in terms of running a business, followed by managing business operations and securing a credit period from vendors/suppliers.

Expanding further on these roadblocks, respondents were of the opinion that starting and scaling their business is difficult for women SMEs, with raising the requisite capital being the common denominator in each stage. 61% of respondents also believed lack of business and finance experience is a contributor to this.

To address some of the challenges, most entrepreneurs said they still rely on banks for their financing needs; but years of business operation, insufficient credit history, and lack of property ownership are the big hurdles when it comes to getting their loans sanctioned.

The survey further uncovered that in terms of exploring digital lending alternatives, respondents believe that the lack of awareness and technical know-how is the reason why digital loans are not commonly explored as avenues for credit amongst other women entrepreneurs.

According to the report, 45 percent of the women entrepreneurs believe that having a male co-founder makes running the business easier. They also shared the top three attributes that a male co-founder brought to the table in a business is, managing a team, interacting with vendors and clients, and securing capital/funds.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Google acquires microLED startup Raxium

Google has reportedly acquired Raxium, a five-year-old startup focused on developing microLED displays for AR and VR applications. The terms of the deal are unknown, but Google put a value of $1 billion on Raxium, according to a report from The Information. microLED is similar to OLED in that it doesn't use a backlight, instead, each pixel emits its own light.

Two years ago it acquired North, a pioneer in human-computer interfaces and smart glasses, has built a strong technology foundation. After failing to impress people with the consumer edition of its $1500 Glass, Google earlier brought the second edition of its eye-wearable device - Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2, with an improved camera, USB-C type port and safety frames.

The first Google Glass was introduced with much fanfare in 2014. At $1,500, it promised a new, bold era for information. People, however, realised the device was not yet ready to be part of their lives. There were safety and health concerns. The built-in camera raised privacy and piracy issues too.

Meta asks Russian court to dismiss proceedings in 'extremism' case, Russian news agencies report

Meta Platforms have asked a Russian court to dismiss proceedings in a case brought by state prosecutors demanding that the US tech giant be labelled an "extremist organisation", Russian news agencies reported.

The TASS news agency reported from the courtroom that Meta had asked for more time to prepare its position and had also questioned the court's authority to implement a ban on its activities.

Australia to make Big Tech hand over misinformation data

Australia's media regulator will be able to force internet companies to share data about how they have handled misinformation and disinformation under new laws that will bolster government efforts to rein in Big Tech, Reuters reported.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) will also be able to enforce an internet industry code on uncooperative platforms, the government said on Monday, joining others around the world seeking to reduce the spread of harmful falsehoods online.

The planned laws are a response to an ACMA investigation that found four-fifths of Australian adults had experienced misinformation about COVID-19 and 76 percent thought online platforms should do more to cut the amount of false and misleading content online.

The laws broadly align with efforts by Europe to curb damaging online content, which are due to take effect by the end of 2022, although the European Union has said it wants even tougher measures to stop disinformation given some of the output from Russian state-owned media during the invasion of Ukraine. Australians were most likely to see misinformation on larger services like Meta Platforms' Facebook and Twitter, the ACMA said.

Brazil high court revokes Telegram suspension after it blocks disinformation accounts

Brazil's Supreme Court has revoked an order suspending the use of messaging app Telegram in the country after the company complied with court requests to block accounts that allegedly spread disinformation, according to a statement on the court's website.

On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the suspension, saying Telegram had repeatedly refused to adhere to judicial orders to freeze accounts spreading fake news or comply with the country's laws. Telegram founder Pavel Durov responded by apologizing for the company's "negligence" in replying to court orders.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and his supporters have increasingly relied upon Telegram as a form of mass communication as larger tech companies like Meta, which owns messaging app WhatsApp, Google and Twitter have adhered to Supreme Court orders to drop offending accounts over allegedly spreading disinformation.

Moraes had given a Sunday deadline for Telegram to comply with its orders, including freezing accounts belonging to Allan dos Santos, an activist linked to Bolsonaro. In the Supreme Court statement, Moraes said Telegram had shown "full compliance."

"I revoke the decision of complete suspension of the operation of Telegram in Brazil," he added. Telegram has appointed Alan Campos Elias Thomaz as its legal representative in Brazil, the court statement said, fulfilling a key request.

US charges former Apple buyer with defrauding more than $10 million from company

US prosecutors have charged a former Apple employee with defrauding the iPhone maker out of more than $10 million in a series of schemes, as per a Reuters report.

Dhirendra Prasad faces five criminal counts after exploiting his "position of trust" as a buyer in Apple's global service supply chain to defraud the company, according to filings with the federal court in San Jose, California.

Prosecutors said that as an Apple buyer, Prasad negotiated with vendors and placed orders, with Apple making payments based on invoice amounts he entered into its purchasing system.

Prasad allegedly defrauded Apple by taking kickbacks, stealing parts using false repair orders, and causing Apple to pay for items and services it never received.

Prosecutors said Prasad also evaded taxes on and laundered proceeds from his schemes. Apple fired him in December 2018 after a decade of employment, court papers show.

China requires Microsoft's Bing to suspend auto-suggest feature

Microsoft’s Bing, the only major foreign search engine available in China, said a "relevant government agency" has required it to suspend its auto-suggest function in China for seven days.

The suspension marks the second of its kind for Bing since December, and arrives amid an ongoing crackdown on technology platforms and algorithms from Beijing, as per Reuters.

Chinese internet users first spotted the suspension on Saturday. "Bing is a global search platform and remains committed to respecting the rule of law and users' right to access information," Bing said on its Chinese search site.

Bing did not specify a reason for the suspension.

Tesla's Musk appears to be headed to Berlin from Austin, Twitter user @elonjet reports

Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk appears to be headed to Berlin from Austin, Texas, the Twitter user @ElonJet, who tracks the movements of Musk's private jet, posted on Monday.

Tesla received a conditional go-ahead for its gigafactory near Berlin earlier in March, ending months of delay for the plant, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit the factory on Tuesday.