Here are the top headlines from the startup space this week.

Zomato board approves deal to acquire Blinkit for Rs 4,447 crore

The board of food delivery company Zomato on June 24 approved the acquisition of quick commerce company Blinkit for Rs 4,447 crore in an all-stock deal.

In March this year, Zomato had extended a lifeline to cash-strapped Blinkit through a loan of $150 million to its parent company, Grofers India Private Limited (GIPL). The food delivery company said in its earnings call recently that the entire amount had not been disbursed, and the rest will be given out depending on whether Blinkit needs it.

“The interest rate for the loan will be 12 percent per annum or higher with a tenor of not more than one year. This loan will support the capital requirements of GIPL in the near term and is in line with our stated intent to invest $400 million cash in quick commerce in India over the next two years,” the listed foodtech company had said at the time in a filing with the exchanges.

Unacademy’s PrepLadder lays off 150 employees, company cities poor performance as reason

Edtech platform Unacademy has let go off over 150 employees from PrepLadder, a post-graduate medical entrance exam preparation platform, which it had acquired for $50 million in 2020.

The current layoffs account for nearly 2.6 percent of Unacademy's workforce, as per an IANS report.

The second round of layoffs at the company comes after it fired 600 workers in April this year as the funding winter settled in. Unacademy had laid off contractual workers and educators, about 10 percent of its 6,000-strong workforce across the group.

Unacademy told CNBC-TV18 that they did not conduct any layoffs and the staff has been asked to go as part of performance improvement programme (PIP).

Social commerce startup Citymall sacks 191 employees

Social commerce startup CityMall has joined the growing list of startups laying off employees in a bid to cut costs The firm has laid-off over 190 employees, it said in a LinkedIn post.

“After exploring multiple options, we’ve realised that there are certain roles within the company which had to be dissolved to align to our evolving business model and the current business environment,” the company’s post read. The startup added that it was helping the impacted employees secure another job.

Amazon invests Rs 375 crore in its Indian logistics arm

E-commerce giant Amazon has invested Rs 375 crore in its Indian logistics arm, Amazon Transportation Services, according to filings sourced from Tofler.

The cash infusion happened through Amazon's entities in Singapore and Mauritius — Amazon Corporate and Amazon.com.incs.

The investment comes at a time when Amazon is onboarding more local sellers on its marketplace.

Mamaearth eyes $3 billion valuation in 2023 IPO: Report

Skincare startup Mamaearth is in talks to raise at least $300 million in a planned IPO next year and is seeking a valuation of around $3 billion, sources told Reuters.

Mamaearth is targetting a valuation of around $3 billion — 10-12 times forward earnings based on sales growth and future revenue potential, the report added. It plans to file draft regulatory papers by the end of this year.

Mamaearth is in early-stage discussions to raise at least $300 million in its IPO, with a third source pegging the number at $350 million, as per the report. The company is in talks with JP Morgan Chase, India's JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital to appoint them as bookrunners to the deal, the sources added.

IPO-bound Pine Labs acquires API infrastructure startup Setu for $70-75 million

IPO-bound merchant commerce platform Pine Labs has acquired fintech infrastructure specialist Setu to strengthen its diversified online payments and lending offerings. Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the deal is valued somewhere between $70-75 million.

Setu's founders will continue to lead the company and brand name and the 90-100 employee team of Setu will be retained, the company said in a briefing.

This is the third acquisition for Pine Labs in 2022 after picking up a majority stake in payments solution provider Mosambee in April and Mumbai-based online payments startup Qfix in February.

Evenflow acquires furnishing brand Trendy Home to enter the US

E-commerce roll-up startup Evenflow Brands has acquired Trendy Home, a home furnishing brand that sells exclusively on Amazon in the US.

This marks Evenflow’s eighth acquisition in the last eight months and it now seeks to start building its capabilities in international markets. Its infrastructure will be replicated and used to scale other acquired brands in the US through Amazon, the company said in a statement.

Vedantu's loss widens four times in 2020-21 fiscal

Edtech unicorn Vedantu's net loss widened fourfold in 2020-21 (FY21) despite revenue surging nearly three times as employee costs soared.

Vedantu reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 604.3 crore for FY21, against Rs 150.1 crore in 2019-20 (FY20), the company's filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) showed.

Consolidated revenue, however, rose to nearly Rs 135 crore for FY21, thanks to a jump in demand for remote learning due to lockdowns during the year.

Zilingo's shareholders await board's decision as meeting ends inconclusive: Report

Singapore-based B2B e-commerce startup Zilingo's shareholders are in a wait-and-watch mode after the company's board meeting ended inconclusively on June 20.

The Board of Directors, including its co-founder and chief technology officer, Dhruv Kapoor, met earlier in the day to decide on Zilingo's fate. The Board discussed various options, including liquidation as suggested by Deloitte LLP, and a last-minute management buyout offer by the two founders—Kapoor and Ankiti Bose.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the board did not conduct any voting today on any of the proposals, and the directors said that the board will meet again after considering the management buyout offer and liquidation of the company.

Sequoia’s Surge increases seed round ticket size to $3 million

Sequoia India and Southeast Asia is broadening the range of its check size for the Surge, its accelerator and incubation programme. The venture capital firm’s check size for Surge, which previously made $1 million to $2 million investments in early-stage startups in the region, will now go up to $3 million.

Increasing the ticket size allows the early-stage founders the runway and time they need to find product-market fit and build a strong team before raising a Series A, Sequoia said in a blog post.

Notably, Surge will also remove the minimum $1 million floor and invest as little as $300,000-500,000 to make it more relevant for a large pool of founders. There’s also no floor size to the investment range, which can start from $300,000 or less, the firm added.

IAMAI forms VC committee; Sequoia India, SoftBank and others join

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has announced the formation of a Venture Capital (VC) Committee with marquee venture funds like Sequoia India, SoftBank, and Multiples Alternate Asset Management, among others as members.

Vikas Agnihotri, Operating Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers will chair the VC Committee and Shweta Rajpal Kohli, Chief Public Policy Officer of Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, will be the co-chair.

The new committee will work on public policy consultations, stakeholder engagement, ecosystem enhancement, and building a strong industry network for VC firms.

Small businesses can avail up to 60 percent discount on stay in OYO hotels

Travel and hospitality technology platform OYO on Friday announced up to 60 percent reduction in charges for a limited period for small businesses on their stay in its member hotels.

The scheme, available for small and medium scale businesses, is being offered on the occasion of World MSME Day, the company said in a statement.

"They will have the opportunity to choose from more than 10,000 rooms available in approximately 2,000 OYO properties across the country offering this discount," OYO said.

Garuda Aerospace drones deployed in Assam flood rescue operations

Integrated drone manufacture and drone-as-a-service (DAAS) provider Garuda Aerospace has deployed its drones in Assam to support the state disaster management department's rescue efforts amid the ongoing floods and landslide situation.

The drones are being used to deliver emergency food and medicines packets to survivors and victims, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace said.

Garuda Aerospace has an advanced fleet management software which will also be used in the rescue efforts.

BrightChamps eyes M&As for growth with $100 mllion investment

Edtech startup BrightCHAMPS has announced that it will invest $100 million to close mergers and acquisitions in India, the United States, the UK, the Middle East and Southeast Asia in the ongoing fiscal year (FY23).

The company also said that it is actively evaluating high-potential online edtech companies that align with its long-term vision of preparing kids for the future by bridging the gap between real-world learning and traditional education, as well as offline companies that will boost strategic expansions.

Dailyhunt launches in Middle East; north African market is next in line

Homegrown local language technology provider VerSe Innovation has announced the launch of its vernacular content platform Dailyhunt in the Middle East region.

Dailyhunt has rolled out its offering in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait with its headquarters in Dubai, with over 5,000 content partners.

Umang Bedi, Co-founder, VerSe Innovation, told IANS that there is a growing opportunity in the local language content globally that they aim to tap.

Oversight Board raises concerns over Meta's lack of investment to moderate non-English content

The Oversight Board, a semi-independent body established by Meta, has raised concerns about the social-media giant's investments in moderating content in languages other than English on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

In its first annual report since being set up in 2018 as a body that keeps an independent check on Meta’s content moderation standards, the Board has pointed out that fewer user appeals have come from the Global South, including India.

More than two-thirds of such user appeals came from the Global North, with 49 percent of total appeals coming from the U.S. and Canada, and 20 percent from Europe.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEW

Netflix lays off 300 employees in cost-cutting drive

Netflix has laid off 300 employees, or about 4 percent of its workforce, in the second round of job cuts aimed at lowering costs after the streaming giant lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade, Reuters reported.

The move mostly affected its US workforce and came after the company cut 150 jobs last month

"While we continue to invest significantly in the business, we made these adjustments so that our costs are growing in line with our slower revenue growth," Netflix said in a statement.

ByteDance shuts game development studio, lays off over 100 employees

ByteDance has shut down a game development studio, laying off more than 100 employees, media reports said.

ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, shut down the '101 Studio' in Shanghai, which it had acquired three years ago. "TikTok owner ByteDance is disbanding one of its main game studios due to its disappointing performance," Nikkei Asia reported.

The gaming studio had around 300 employees and according to the report, some of them have been transferred to other verticals within ByteDance. The development came as TikTok is reportedly planning to make a major push into gaming.

MasterClass cuts 20 percent of its workforce

US-based celebrity-driven learning provider MasterClass has announced it is reducing its workforce by 20 percent.

MasterClass CEO David Rogier said the decision was taken to "adapt to the worsening macro environment and get to self-sustainability faster".

The layoff impacts nearly 120 people across all teams from its 600-strong workforce.

Apple and Android phones hacked by Italian spyware, Google says

An Italian company's hacking tools were used to spy on Apple and Android smartphones in Italy and Kazakhstan, Google said in a report.

Milan-based RCS Lab, whose website claims European law enforcement agencies as clients, developed tools to spy on private messages and contacts of the targeted devices, the report said.

"These vendors are enabling the proliferation of dangerous hacking tools and arming governments that would not be able to develop these capabilities in-house," Google said.

Online privacy bill easily passed by US House panel

A US House of Representatives panel passed a bipartisan online privacy bill on Thursday that aims to limit the collection of personal data, though doubts remain as to whether it will become law.

The bill would require companies like Google and Meta's Facebook, along with a long list of others, to only collect personal data that is necessary to provide services. Sensitive information like Social Security numbers would get even more protection.

The measure easily passed a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on a voice vote. It now goes to the full committee.

China's JD.com posts slowest growth ever in '618' shopping event

Total sales by China's e-commerce giant JD.com rose 10.3 percent over the 18 days to Sunday during the first major shopping festival since a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the company said, sharply down from the 2021 event's growth of 27.7%.

This year's figure was the slowest for the retailer, showing how consumer appetite in the world's second largest economy has been hit by lockdowns to halt the Omicron variant of coronavirus and slowing economic conditions, Reuters reported.

Chinese shoppers purchased 379.3 billion yuan ($56.48 billion) of goods on JD's platform over the "618" period, it said on its official WeChat account.

Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal gets board endorsement: Report

Twitter's board has recommended unanimously that shareholders approve the proposed $44 billion sale of the company to billionaire and Tesla chief executive officer (CEO) Elon Musk, according to a regulatory filing accessed by the Associated Press.

Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signaling considerable doubt that it will happen.

On Tuesday at the Qatar Economic Forum in an interview with Bloomberg, Musk listed the approval of the deal by shareholders as one of several “unresolved matters” related to the Twitter deal.

Elon Musk says 10 percent cut in salaried staff of Tesla staff

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, said a 10 percent cut in salaried staff at the electric car maker will happen over three months, as the world's richest man predicted a US recession was more likely than not.

His remarks were his most detailed explanation of job cut plans and his first in-person appearance since Reuters reported at the start of this month that the company needed to cut staff by about 10 percent and was pausing hiring worldwide.

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum organised by Bloomberg, Musk said the cuts would apply only to salaried workers, meaning a 3.5 percent reduction in total headcount, changes he described as "not super material".

Meta will not take commission from creators until 2024

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that the company will "hold off on any revenue sharing" until 2024, a one-year extension of his prior pledge to not charge a commission until 2023.

According to Engadget, creators on Instagram and Facebook will have another year to make money from the apps without Meta taking a cut from their earnings.

The move will cover monetisation features where creators directly charge their fans — paid online events, subscriptions, newsletters and badges sold during livestreams, reports Engadget. It does not apply to Meta's advertising-related revenue sharing features for Reels or other video products, the report said.

Facebook Pay now becomes Meta Pay

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that the company is changing the name of Facebook Pay to Meta Pay.

Meta Pay will stay the same easy way to shop, send money, and donate to causes users care about on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and anywhere else they could use Facebook Pay.

"But beyond the current features, we are working on something new -- a wallet for the metaverse that lets you securely manage your identity, what you own, and how you pay," the CEO said in a Facebook post.

SoftBank overseas business chief exits in latest churn

Japan's SoftBank has appointed Alex Clavel as chief executive of its SoftBank Group International (SBGI) unit, replacing Michel Combes who leaves after just six months in the role, Reuters reported.

SoftBank transformed the tech industry with big bets on late-stage startups but the conglomerate has turned over much of its executive team and has been forced to radically scale back investing activity through its Vision Fund as its portfolio slumps.

Clavel takes charge of a hodgepodge of assets including chip designer Arm, which SoftBank hopes to list, and stakes in satellite company OneWeb, telco T-Mobile US and robotics firm Boston Dynamics.

Ant, Alibaba plan for less intertwined future after China crackdown

Ant Group and Alibaba are untangling their operations from each other and independently seeking new business as the Jack Ma-founded companies navigate China's devastating regulatory crackdown, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

E-commerce giant Alibaba Group created what would become payments and financial services provider Ant and spun it off in 2011, although it still retains a 33 percent stake and the two companies have some overlap in leadership.

However, the duo have begun to unwind some of their collaborative arrangements as they try to recover from a sweeping technology sector clampdown that has sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off their value, shrunk revenue, and led to a record $2.8 billion fine for Alibaba.

Uber, Lyft drivers claim price-fixing in lawsuit against companies

A group of drivers for Uber and Lyft have accused the companies of unfairly controlling how much passengers are charged for rides in an antitrust lawsuit in California state court, as per a Reuters report.

The lawsuit seeking class action status in San Francisco Superior Court alleged violations of California antitrust law, and state law prohibiting unfair business practices.

The drivers claimed that if they were able to offer lower prices to the consumers, it would provide drivers with "the most competitive compensation."

Quick grocery service Gorillas exits Belgium

Gorillas, the Berlin-based startup that offers on-demand grocery delivery, said it would close its warehouses in Belgium and hand over some operations to local firm Efarmz.

Terms were not disclosed. Gorillas, which had expanded rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic, has struggled to raise capital and is reviewing operations in Belgium, Denmark, Italy and Spain.

Binance scores Cristiano Ronaldo as partner for NFT push

Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volumes, said it has signed a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo for the promotion of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).