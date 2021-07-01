STARTUP DIGEST: Zomato seeks CCI nod for buying stake in Grofers, Flipkart launches ‘Shopsy’

There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Thursday. Here are the top stories from the startup universe:

Zomato seeks CCI approval to invest in Grofers

IPO-bound Zomato has sought approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for its proposed investment in Grofers. The company is looking to acquire a 9.3 percent stake in online grocery firm.

“The notification form is being filed in relation to the proposed acquisition by Zomato of approximately 9.3 percent stake in each of Grofers India and HoT (Hands on Trades Private Ltd) along with certain rights in each of the Targets (Proposed Transaction),” Zomato said in its filing with the CCI.

The proposed transaction is not expected to have any impact on the competitive landscape in any potential relevant market in India, the filing added.

CNBC TV-18 had earlier reported that Zomato and Tiger Global have invested $120 million into e-grocery player Grofers, turning it into a unicorn with a valuation of over $1 billion.

Zomato is looking to acquire stake in Grofers post its IPO, which is expected in a few months.

Policybazaar aims to file DRHP for IPO in July: Report

Online insurance marketplace Policybazaar plans to file its draft documents to go public in July, and eventually list by November-December at a valuation of $4-5 billion, as per a report by Moneycontrol.

The report added that the valuation is higher than previously planned, underscoring investor interest for one of the year’s most anticipated Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

Policybazaar’s parent Etech Aces Marketing and Consulting Pvt Ltd needs to get board approval, which it plans to do in the coming weeks, following which it will file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), according to Moneycontrol.

Mobile Premier League launches in the US

Online gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) has announced its official launch in the US.

The Sequoia India-backed has opened an office in New York to oversee operations in the region. The MPL app will launch in the US on iOS and Android with games like baseball and solitaire. It will roll out new games and formats, such as synchronous gaming, in the market throughout the year, the company said in a statement.

The company claims to have gained more than 81 million registered users across India and Indonesia. Since its inception, the company has raised $225.5 million in funding and is valued at $945 million, it added.

Flipkart launches ‘Shopsy’ app to help local entrepreneurs

E-commerce giant Flipkart has launched Shopsy, an app to help individuals start online businesses without any investment, and also deepen e-commerce penetration, particularly in non-metros.

Shopsy will offer 15 crore products across fashion, beauty, mobiles, home and more for individual entrepreneurs. With Shopsy, Flipkart aims to enable over 25 million online entrepreneurs by 2023.

Users can simply register on the Shopsy app using their phone numbers and begin their online entrepreneurial journey. These users can share catalogues with potential customers via popular social media and messaging apps, place orders on their behalf and earn commissions on the transactions.

The platform will be free for small businesses but sellers will have to pay the usual marketplace fees.

MakeMyTrip announces mandatory paid leaves for employees this year

As part of its series of wellness initiatives amid the pandemic, online travel firm MakeMyTrip has introduced mandatory paid leave for employees.

Employees will not be asked any questions and they can avail paid time off for three working days before December 31, 2021, and will be encouraged to club these offs with a weekend to get an extended break. All managers will help their teams forward plan their leaves to ensure that there is no impact on productivity, the company announced.

"Our employees are our biggest assets and their well-being is our topmost priority. We have made several interventions from time to time - be it introducing new initiatives or iterating existing processes. We hope it will help energise the workforce as they take this time for self-care while also continuing to support COVID-impacted employees with medical and financial assistance," MakeMyTrip Group Chief Human Resource Officer Yuvaraj Srivastava said.

CredR raises Rs 48.1 cr from Yamaha Motors

Two-wheeler consumer brand CredR has raised Rs 48.1 crore in its latest round led by Yamaha Motors, and existing investors Omidyar Network India and Eight Roads Ventures, with participation from automotive focused Astarc Ventures.

The funding will be used towards consolidating its market position, strengthening its technology platform and expanding customer offerings, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2015, CredR has been focused on formalising the unorganised and fragmented used two-wheeler market and claims to have over one lakh dealers across the country.

It has a chain of showrooms in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, NCR and Rajasthan, it said in a statement.

Gourmet Garden raises Rs 25 cr

Fruits and vegetable D2C brand Gourmet Garden has raised Rs 25 Crore in its latest funding round led by Beyond Next Ventures, M Venture Partners, and existing investors Incubate India and Whiteboard Capital among others.

The company looks to deploy the funds to expand its zero contamination farming operations, broaden portfolio with additional categories, and boost customer experience.

Gourmet Garden offers a doorstep delivery service of a wide range of zero-contamination vegetables and fruits and other curated essential offerings, it said.

As per company reports, India’s agritech market is estimated to reach $24.1 billion by 2025.

Koo proactively moderated 54K posts in June, as per compliance report

Social media platform Koo, the domestic competitor to Twitter, has released its compliance report for the month of June under the new IT rules, which shows that 5,502 posts were reported by users during the month, of which 22.7 percent (1,253) were removed, while 'other action' was taken against the rest – 4,249. Koo said it also took steps to 'proactively moderate' 54,235 posts, of which 2.2 percent (1,996) were removed while other action was taken against the rest – 52,239.

‘Other action’ includes overlay, blur, ignore, warn, etc., on posts that do not comply with the government guidelines, the company said.

Aprayameya Radhakrishna, founder & CEO, Koo in a statement said: “As Koo gains traction across India, we will ensure that Koo respects the law of the land and meets the requirements, enabling every country to define it's own digital ecosystem. This Compliance Report is one step in that direction."

The Sleep Company raises Rs 13.4 cr in pre-series A round

Comfort technology startup, The Sleep Company has raised Rs 13.4 crore in Pre Series A round led by Fireside Ventures. The funding round also saw participation from LogX Ventures and Mamaearth founder, Varun Alagh.

Fresh funds will be used in enhancing the company's R&D capabilities, hiring talent, brand investments and for global market expansion.

Dipanjan Basu, Partner and CFO at Fireside Ventures that has backed brands such as boAt earphones and skincare brand Mamaearth, will join the company’s board.

TyrePlex raises undisclosed amount in seed round

TyrePlex, a B2B ecommerce startup in the aftermarket tyre vertical, has raised its seed round led by mobility focussed fund AdvantEdge Founders.

The round also saw participation from leading angels including Akhil Sikri, Co-founder Zolostays, Amit Lakhotia, Founder Park+, Asish Mohapatra, Ruchi Kalra, Co-founders Ofbusiness, and Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder Droom.in, Shopclues.

TyrePlex is building a full-stack proprietary technology solution to empower over 100,000 independent multi-brand tyre dealers across India, the company said.

With the fresh funds, the company aims to scale its tech and product teams and build products to help tyre dealers predict demand, automate re-ordering and other customer management tools.

Inflexor marks final close of early-stage VC fund at Rs 600 cr

Early-stage venture capital firm Inflexor Ventures has marked the final close of its fund at over Rs 600 crore, surpassing its initial domestic target corpus of Rs 500 crore.

Launched in 2020 by the founders of the erstwhile Parampara Fund, Inflexor Ventures had made the first close of the Rs 500 crore fund in August 2020, at Rs 230 crore.

The tech-based fund is now looking to invest in 25 startups through the new fund. It will primarily look to back fintech, healthtech, consumertech, agritech and others along with futuristic sectors like spacetech, the company said in a statement.

It will also participate in Pre-Series A to Series B rounds with amounts ranging from Rs 5-20 crore, in addition to follow-on rounds based on portfolio company performance and funding stage, the company added.

Ketan Patel joins Mswipe as CEO

Merchant payments fintech Mswipe has appointed former Cashe CEO Ketan Patel as its new chief executive.

The founder and former CEO Manish Patel has been elevated as the Managing Director.

Ketan, who brings close to 20 years of entrepreneurial and corporate experience in fintech and BFSI industry, will lead the company through a strategic transformation - by accelerating its operational excellence to provide seamless digital payments and by building value-added financial services including credit, insurance among others for MSMEs, the company said in a statement.

DotReview launched to help startups find right investors

DotReview platform has been launched in India to provide startup founders with trusted reviews of venture capital, private equity and angel investor.

The platform will ensure that the founders' time is spent less in looking for the right investors, and more on building and scaling their product, DotReview said in a statement.

DotReview would also enable founders to share their experiences through balanced and verified reviews with aspiring founders. Not only does this platform help founders learn more about a particular VC, but also share their worries with the community and seek advice anonymously, the company said.

DotReview said it ensures that reviews are authentic. With the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning, DotReview removes all spammy reviews that are put on the platform. The platform claims to have over 200 reviews on venture capital and angels.

Cryptocurrency-related cyberattacks are on the rise: Report

With the growing popularity of cryptocurrency, cybercriminals are taking advantage of the opportunities this creates to trick potential victims and increase the profits they can make from their attacks, according to a report by cybersecurity firm Barracuda.

Researchers at Barracuda recently analysed phishing impersonations and business email compromise attacks sent between October 2020 and May 2021. They identified that the growing price of bitcoin has led to an increase in the volume of cryptocurrency-related attacks.

As certain organisations started to announce that they will accept payments in bitcoin, interest in cryptocurrency increased. “Fueled by the chaos around bitcoin,” to cryptocurrency’s price increased by almost 400 per cent between October 2020 and April 2021.

With this, cyberattacks quickly followed impersonation attacks, which led to its growth by 192 per cent, the report said.

According to the report, hackers used targeted and personalised emails to get victims to purchase bitcoin, donate them to fake charities, or even pay a fake vendor invoice using cryptocurrency.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

China's Didi to be added to FTSE's equity indexes on July 8

Didi Global will be added to FTSE Russell's global equity indexes on July 8 in an expedited entry following Wednesday's US stock market debut of the Chinese ride-hailing company, the index publisher said.

Didi shares will be included in the FTSE All-World Index, the FTSE Global Large Cap Index, and the FTSE Emerging Index, FTSE Russell said in a statement on its website.

The announcement came as Didi, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group, rose slightly on its US debut, valuing it at $68.49 billion, in the biggest US listing by a Chinese company since 2014.

Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne valued at nearly $11 Bn in public debut

Shares of security software provider SentinelOne jumped 21.4% in their US stock market debut on Wednesday, giving the company a market capitalization of nearly $11 billion.

Its shares opened at $46 and finished the day at $42.5, above their initial public offering (IPO) price of $35, indicating investors’ interest in fast-growing software companies in a week flooded with IPOs, according to Reuters.

SentinelOne sold 35 million shares to raise about $1.23 billion in the IPO. It had earlier planned to sell 32 million shares priced between $31 and $32 per share.

SentinelOne protects laptops and mobile phones from security breaches by using artificial intelligence technology to identify unusual behavior in enterprise networks. It competes with Crowdstrike and its customers include JetBlue, Estee Lauder, and the US government.

Putin signs law forcing foreign social media giants to open Russian offices

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that obliges foreign social media giants to open offices in Russia, Reuters reported. The latest move by Moscow is a bid to exert greater control over Big Tech.

As per Reuters, the Russian authorities are keen to strengthen their control of the internet and to reduce their dependence on foreign companies and countries. Alexander Khinshtein, the head of the information policy and IT committee at the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, said the law applied to internet giants with a daily audience in Russia of at least 500,000 people.

The firms must register a personal account on the website of Roskomnadzor, Russia's state communications regulator, he wrote on his Telegram channel. Companies that violate the legislation could face penalties such as advertising bans.

The new law potentially affects 20 companies, including retailers and e-commerce companies, according to Reuters.

Amazon says its carbon footprint grew 19% last year

Amazon said that its carbon footprint grew 19 percent last year as it rushed to deliver a surge of online orders during the pandemic.

The ecommerce giant said activities tied to its businesses emitted 60.64 million metric tons of carbon dioxide last year - the equivalent of burning through 140 million barrels of oil.

Amazon's carbon footprint has risen every year since 2018, when it first disclosed its carbon footprint, something employees had pushed the company to do, the Associated Press reported.

As per the report, Amazon said while its carbon footprint grew, the amount of carbon it emitted for every dollar spent on the site fell 16 percent in 2020.

Gates Foundation commits $2.1 Bn over the next five years to gender equality

The Gates Foundation will be committing $2.1 billion to advancing gender equality globally over the next five years.

This announcement comes at a time when government officials around the world are gathered in Paris for the Generation Equality Forum, an event that focuses on providing greater opportunities for women and girls worldwide.

According to CNBC, the Gates Foundation plans to focus on three core areas that are key to advancing gender equality: economic empowerment; family planning and health; and accelerating women’s leadership.