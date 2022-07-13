Startup Digest: Zomato Instant to remain in the pilot phase, 18% GST on sale of ad space on e-commerce sites & Twitter sues Musk as he seeks to end $44Bn merger deal

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

Zomato Instant will continue to remain in the pilot phase: Deepinder Goyal

Zomato’s 10-minute food delivery service ‘Instant’ will continue to remain in the pilot phase until it makes business sense, founder Deepinder Goyal told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive chat.

Zomato had announced its foray into the quick food delivery with the launch of a 10-minute delivery offering- Zomato Instant in March this year. The foodtech giant has been piloting the10-minute food delivery with its employees in Gurugram.

However, Goyal wants to ensure that the business makes sense before they press hard on the quick food delivery promise. In fact, netizens had asked a lot of questions on the execution of the model when Zomato announced it.

“It’s still at pilot stage. The macro doesn’t matter because we have enough cash in the bank. If the business makes sense, we will press hard on it. Right now, we are just trying to learn if this model works and will it be applicable everywhere. We don’t want to make big mistakes with Zomato Instant,” Goyal added.

Goyal also told CNBC-TV18 that the company will not infuse any significant money into the instant food delivery service at the moment.

18% GST on sale of ad space on e-commerce sites

In a move that could impact the entire e-commerce space, Karnataka's Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) on July 1 came up with a ruling on an application filed by e-commerce player Myntra, wherein Myntra had sought taxation clarity from the authority on what should be the tax rate if it sells space to an advertising agency.

Myntra had approached Karnataka AAR in December 2021, seeking this clarity, it was then in Feb 2022, when AAR heard the matter, and on July 1, the authority observed that "Sale of Advertising Space (except on commission) is taxable to 9 percent CGST and 9 percent SGST."

Myntra has signed one such ad agreement with a Singapore-based advertiser for leasing advertisement space — Lenzing Singapore. The e-commerce platform wanted to know from the Karnataka AAR "what should be the tax treatment when the space is provided to the advertisers for the advertisement."

The AAR, after hearing the matter, observed that "Myntra has no control over the manner in which the advertiser uses the space, nor is there any privity of contract between Myntra and the ultimate content to which advertisement relates."

Agnikul Cosmos opens India's first private rocket engine factory

Anand Mahindra-backed Agnikul Cosmos has announced the opening of its new facility to manufacture 3D printed rocket engines at scale.

Situated at IIT Madras Research Park, Rocket Factory-1 houses a metal 3D-printer from the German-based company — EOS. The facility has been designed to produce two rocket engines per week. The 3D-printed Agnilet rocket engine was successfully test-fired in early 2021.

Commenting on the new facility, Srinath Ravichandran, Co-founder & CEO, Agnikul said, “This marks the beginning of a new phase. A phase where we step into scaling and production from R&D and testing."

Agnibaan is a customizable, 2-stage launch vehicle, capable of taking upto 100 kg payload to orbits around 700 km high (low-earth orbits) and enables plug-and-play configuration. "This facility is capabale of making up to two rocket engines a week... At any point in time, we want to make at least one launch vehicle a month. Each launch vehicle (Agniban) has about eight engines. That's the idea behind this factory," Ravichandran told CNBC-TV18.

Share of female founders grew by 2.68x in 2016-2021: LinkedIn Report

Despite India having disproportionately low representation of women in leadership in the workforce (18%), more women are heading towards entrepreneurship in India, with the share female founders growing more than their male counterparts, according to a study by LinkedIn.

As per the report, the share of female founders grew by 2.68x between 2016 to 2021. Comparatively, the share of male founders grew only 1.79x during the same period. In contrast, barely 18% of the leadership team in India Inc. comprises women.

Growth rate of female entrepreneurs was at its peak in 2020 and 2021, the report highlighted. It also showed that women are not being promoted internally to leadership in companies at the same rate as men, with the latter 42% more likely to be promoted into leadership positions than women.

In India, the representation of female leaders drops from 29% at the Senior level to a staggering 18% at the Managerial level, the report added.

Delhivery bags US patent for its unique address identification system

Logistics services provider Delhivery has been awarded a US Patent - US 11,381,928 B2 (45).

The patent - 'System and method for assigning a unique identification for an address,' covers Delhivery's innovation in uniquely identifying different forms of the same address. This is the second patent that the company has been granted following the Addfix announcement.

“Serving over 23000 clients, we encounter unstructured data on a day-to-day basis. The two patents help us to improve the legibility of locations and addresses and reiterates our commitment to invest in proprietary AI/ML capabilities that can drive high precision logistics operations in any geography,” said Kapil Bharati, Executive Director, and Chief Technology Officer, Delhivery.

Pristyn Care plans to increase its employee strength by 20% by 2023

Healthtech startup Pristyn Care has announced its plans to increase its employee strength by 20% by 2023 to provide quality secondary surgery care.

The company said it has already been hiring across departments such as medical operations, patient care and safety, medical directorate, med-tech, digital marketing, product development, and technology.

In the next few month, the company aims to onboard over 200 doctors, super-speciality surgeons, and medical experts. As per the company, the hiring plans align with its mission to expand its footprint and presence into Tier 2, and Tier 3 markets in India.

“The aim is to create an ecosystem where talent, innovation and newer possibilities emerge. We also want to make sure that we are ready to meet the growing demand in tier 2 and 3 cities and be able to deliver the best healthcare services to our patients. We are excited for this next phase of growth at Pristyn care as we continue to scale our offerings across the country,” said Srinivas Reddy P, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Pristyn Care.

New Street Tech gets RBI approval to test blockchain technology for MSME co-lending

New Street Tech, a blockchain technology company has received RBI’s approval to participate in the third cohort under the Regulatory Sandbox (RS) on ‘MSME Lending’.

The co-lending product will be launched on New Street’s MiFiX platform, its flagship blockchain platform for Banking and Financial Services will be tested in partnership with The Federal Bank.

Once the testing phase of the project is completed, Federal Bank will become one of the first- institution (along with the preferred NBFC partners) to launch a comprehensive, fully automated, feature-rich, regulatory compliant Blockchain enabled co-lending product in the country, a statement said.

“If this testing is successful, it would enable a wider delivery of credit while automating the process with the attendant benefits for all. We believe that this type of partnership between Banks, NBFCs and Fintech is the future of Banking and are keenly waiting for the success of the test project and finalization of the sand box exercise,” said Mohan K, Senior Vice President & Country Head –Agri, Micro and Rural Banking, Federal Bank.

Blockchain firm Seracle launches Web 3 NFT

Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, Seracle has launched Web 3.0 non-fungible token (NFT) infrastructure for brands and corporates across sectors to help them create their own customised NFT marketplaces.

The company announced that the infrastructure is suitable for companies and brands in sectors such as entertainment, e-commerce, gaming, social media, fashion, sports, art, augmented reality, and virtual reality.

“Our NFT infrastructure announcement is created to help brands enter the space with zero hassle. Seracle Web 3.0 infrastructure is built to offer a 100 per cent customisable, cost-effective, quick, and robust platform for brands who like being ahead of time,” said Shrikant Bhalerao, cofounder and CEO, Seracle.

nurture.farm partners with SBI General Insurance, Future Generali

Agritech startup nurture.farm has announced its partnership with SBI General Insurance and Future Generali India Insurance Company to expand its insurance solutions for its 1.9 million farmers.

nurture.farm is an open digital platform for growers, farming communities and food systems. The company had recently received a corporate agency licence from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA). This licence enables nurture.farm to help farmers access innovative insurance solutions at cost-effective price points.

"Insurance penetration in India is very low, especially in the rural hinterland. We want to develop smart insurance solutions for farmers to increase their financial resilience. We are elated to have partnered with trusted brands...," nurture.farm Business Head and COO Dhruv Sawhney said in a statement.

With these partnerships, the company aims to offer its insurance solutions to nearly 2 million farmers in 2022-23, it added.

UniFarm collaborates with Router to enable seamless transfer of tokens across chains

Decentralized crypto farming player Unifarm has collaborated with Singapore-based Router Protocol to enable seamless transfer of tokens across multiple chains.

The collaborative wealth creation platform will use Router’s SDK for building ‘Setu’ and has secured a grant from Router Protocol as a part of a larger round with participation from various blockchain funds and investors.

The firms have also signed a strategic partnership under which, Unifarm will use Router’s cross-chain communication protocol for faster relay of transactions on Setu. UniFarm has officially announced plans to launch its bridge named ‘Setu’ which will allow users to transfer their tokens or assets seamlessly across popular chains such as Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom, and other L1 and L2 chains.

“Setu is another extension of our product offering. It not only helps projects add liquidity but coupled with our staking solution, one can earn rewards too every time a user does a transaction. Also, since Setu works on an SDK which is completely decentralized, developers would be able to create apps on top of Setu, giving project tokens more exposure,” said Tarusha Mittal, COO, and Co-Founder, UniFarm.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Twitter sues Musk as he seeks to end $44Bn merger agreement

Twitter has sued Elon Musk for violating his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share.

Twitter said Musk, after entering a binding merger agreement, now “refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.”

Musk said on Friday he intends to terminate the deal because Twitter had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement.

Twitter is seeking a four-day trial in September, according to a court filing. In the suit filed Tuesday, Twitter argued that Musk’s conduct during his pursuit of the social network was in “bad faith” and accused the Tesla CEO of acting against the deal since “the market started turning.”

Twitter shares rise after Hindenburg takes long position

Short-seller Hindenburg Research has taken a long position in Twitter shares, sending the social media firm's stock up 5% in early trading.

"We have accumulated a significant long position in shares of Twitter. Twitter's complaint poses a credible threat to Musk's empire," Hindenburg said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, Twitter sued Elon Musk for violating his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share.

Alphabet will slow the pace of hiring for the rest of the year, the latest company to make such a move as decades-high inflation and the fallout from the Ukraine crisis pressure businesses, Reuters reported.

The announcement aligns the parent of search giant Google with other major tech companies including Uber and Twitter and comes a day after Microsoft said it would eliminate some positions.

"Like all companies, we're not immune to economic headwinds," Alphabet said in a regulatory filing. Hiring efforts will be focused towards engineering and technical roles, it said.

Rivian to address layoffs at Friday meeting, Tesla to cut 229 jobs

Electric truck maker Rivian Automotive will brief employees on Friday on potential layoffs and plans to suspend some programs as part of a broader restructuring, Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe said in an email sent to employees.

In his email, which was shared by the company with Reuters, Scaringe said, "Rivian is not immune to the current economic circumstances and we need to make sure we can grow sustainably."

Separately, electric-car maker Tesla will permanently shut its office in San Mateo, California, and will lay off 229 employees, a filing showed. They were working on the company's Autopilot driver-assistant system.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk last month told top managers he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the company needed to cut staff by about 10%

Apple hovers above competition even as smartphone market stumbles: Report

The global smartphone market may be in the toilet, but the iPhone 13 continues to sell well, and Apple is expecting its upcoming iPhone 14 to do even better at launch.

Apple's slightly higher expectations for the forthcoming iPhone 14 underscore a growing belief among Wall Street analysts that the Cupertino, California company's sales are likely to hold up better than the broader smartphone industry if major economies enter a recession.

Apple, which reports its fiscal third quarter earnings on July 28, conveyed its expectations to suppliers in initial forecasts as it carries out trial production of the iPhone 14, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Three Arrows' liquidators get OK to claim US assets

Liquidators for crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) have obtained US court permission to issue subpoenas and lay claim to the bankrupt Singapore-based company's assets, noting that 3AC's missing-in-action founders no longer control its accounts.

US Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in Manhattan gave the liquidators authority to claim 3AC's US-based assets and issue subpoenas to its founders and about two dozen banks and cryptocurrency exchanges that may have information about its assets and transfers.

Adam Goldberg, a lawyer for the liquidators, said at an emergency hearing efore Glenn that the whereabouts of company founders Zhu Su and Kyle Livingstone Davies remain unknown.

Zhu and Davies did not appear in bankruptcy court and did not oppose the liquidators' request for subpoena authority. Zhu tweeted for the first time in almost a month on Tuesday, saying the liquidators had rebuffed their good faith offer to cooperate.

Netflix in talks with Hollywood studios for new tier with ads: WSJ

Netflix is looking to tweak its programming deals with Hollywood studios to enable the streaming pioneer's launch of an advertising-supported version of its service, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company has started talks with Warner Bros., Universal and Sony Pictures Television, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

It will also need to renegotiate agreements for older television shows such as "Breaking Bad" from Sony and "NCIS" from Paramount Global, according to the report.