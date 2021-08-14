STARTUP DIGEST: Top stories of the week

There were several important developments in the startup space during this week, which include Licious opens its maiden Rs 30 crore ESOP buyback options; Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari to move to the US; Zomato-Grofers deal gets CCI nod; Poly Network rewards crypto hacker with $500,000 'bug bounty' and Reddit to raise $700 million. Here are the top stories that made headlines in the startup universe during the week.

Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari to move to the US

Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari to move to the US in a new role after a nearly two-year stint in India. He will move as the Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations, new markets, Twitter said in a statement.

Twitter's senior executive Yu Sasamoto congratulated Maheshwari in a tweet, “Thank you to Manish for your leadership of our Indian business over the past 2+ years. Congrats on your new US-based role in charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets worldwide. Excited to see you lead this important growth opportunity for Twitter.”

The move comes after the social media company has been at loggerheads with the Indian government on multiple issues over the last few months.

Meanwhile, the government on August 10 confirmed that the social media giant has finally complied with the new IT rules that came into effect on May 25. Twitter told the Delhi High Court that it has appointed employees with permanent status as Compliance Officer, Grievance Officer, and Nodal Officer in accordance with the new IT rules.

The Centre confirmed the action and said that the microblogging site is now in compliance with the guidelines.

Zomato net loss widens to Rs 356 cr in Q1

Online food delivery platform Zomato after its blockbuster IPO last month has reported a consolidated loss of Rs 356.2 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as against Rs. 99.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's adjusted revenue grew 26 percent quarter-over-quarter to Rs 1,160 crore. Consolidated revenue, however, stood at Rs 844.4 crore for the quarter under consideration against Rs 266 crore for the same period a year ago.

Total expenses of the company rose to Rs 1,259.7 crore for the quarter ended June this year from Rs 383.3 crore for the year-ago period.

The Deepinder Goyal-led company reported its highest gross order volume, which rose 37 percent to Rs 4,540 crore in the first quarter. "India food delivery business reported the highest ever GOV, number of orders, transacting users, active restaurant partners and active delivery partners till date in any quarter in our history," Zomato said.

SC lets CCI continue probe against Amazon, Flipkart; cos get 4 more weeks to respond

Amazon and Flipkart will continue to face a probe by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) over alleged anti-competitive practices, with the Supreme Court dismissing the pleas by the companies to quash the probe.

The two e-commerce companies have been given a four-week extension from the initial deadline of August 9 to respond to questions by the competition watchdog.

Flipkart and Amazon had moved the Supreme Court last month with an appeal against the July 23 order of the Karnataka High Court's division bench that had dismissed writ appeals by both e-commerce players, in which they had challenged a June 11 order by a single-judge bench that had allowed the CCI to probe the companies over alleged anti-competitive practices.

The Apex Court on August 10, decided not to interfere with the High Court order and added that the companies should voluntarily submit themselves to an investigation.

While the CCI had asked the Top Court to keep the extension for responding to their queries to only one week, the Supreme Court granted the petitioners four weeks to respond.

CCI approves Zomato’s $100 million investment in Grofers

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Zomato's bid for acquiring 9.3 percent stake in the online grocer Grofers and Handson Trades.

This would mark the food delivery aggregator's entry into online grocery retail, a segment that has seen significant growth during the pandemic.

Zomato was finalising a $100 million investment in the e-grocer at a valuation of $1 billion. The food delivery app, which recently made its public market debut, had sought the CCI’s approval to invest in Grofers in June.

CCI approves acquisition of shares by MacRitchie and Fort Canning in OLA

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of shares by MacRitchie Investments and Fort Canning Investments and voting rights by Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal in ANI Technologies Private Limited.

Two separate applications to invest in the company were filed at the Competition Commission of India by Warburg Pincus’ Plum Wood, Temasek’s MacRitchie, Fort Canning and Ola’s founder Bhavish Aggarwal.

According to the applications, the investment represents a good opportunity for MacRitchie and Fort Canning to invest and participate in the long-term growth of the cab aggregator market in India.

While Plum Wood will acquire a minority shareholding in Ola, founder Bhavish Aggarwal will increase his share to further strengthen his involvement in the management and affairs of ANI Technologies, the parent company of Ola.

Licious opens maiden ESOP buyback plan worth Rs 30 cr

Fresh meat and seafood brand Licious on Thursday said it has opened its maiden Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) monetisation option worth Rs 30 crore that is expected to benefit close to 600 of its staff members.

"With this buyback event, Licious sets yet another unique benchmark in the industry. For the first time ever, the blue-collared workforce along with other eligible employees will be able to monetise their ESOPs,” the company said.

Last month, the tech-enabled platform had raised $192 million from a clutch of investors, including Temasek.

Plum crosses 100,000 members on its platform

Plum, an employee health insurance startup, has crossed a milestone of 100,000 members insured, growing at over 30 percent month-on-moth since its inception, the company said.

Plum’s growth has been driven by the first-time buyers of health insurance, with 82 percent organizations on the platform bringing health insurance and health benefits for the first time.

Over 70 percent of the customers came via word-of-mouth recommendations, highlighting the quality of experience the company has delivered to its members, the company said in a statement.

Over the last 18 months, Plum has seen a significant spike in demand from startups and SMEs for health insurance and health benefits for their team members and their families. The startup is expecting 50 percent of SMEs to offer health insurance to their employees in the coming years.

Japan's Technopro Holdings acquires Robosoft for Rs 805 cr: Reports

Japan’s TechnoPro Holdings has signed a definitive agreement to acquire digital solutions company Robosoft Technologies for Rs 800 crore.

Post the transaction, the company will continue to be led by its current management team, headed by chief executive officer, Ravi Teja Bommireddipalli, who is also elevated to managing director and CEO.

As per reports, TechnoPro said that the purpose of the acquisition is to identify the digital solution delivery services to the clients in the developed countries utilising overseas offshore hubs as one of the pillars of the growth strategy.

Technopro, listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange, specialises in IT, engineering and R&D and employs over 20,000 people.

Ather Energy offers proprietary fast-charging connector to other EV makers

Electric scooter maker Ather Energy has said it will offer its proprietary fast-charging connector to other EV two-wheeler manufacturers as well for faster adoption of these vehicles.

This will pave the way for an interoperable two-wheeler fast charging platform in the country, it said. The move would also help in reducing range anxiety by allowing all scooters to access Ather Energy's over 200 fast chargers.

At the same time, it will allow more original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to build products on a common standard, thereby, lowering infrastructure investments, the company said in a statement.

Lenskart plans to hire over 2,000 people across functions by 2022

D2C eyewear brand Lenskart plans to strengthen its workforce by onboarding over 2,000 employees across the country by 2022.

Lenskart will also be expanding its international teams in Singapore, Middle East, and the USA by hiring 300 employees. Lenskart cofounder and CEO Peyush Bansal said that it wants to grow ‘exponentially’ in its international markets as well as in India through online commerce and retail stores.

The company is looking to add 1,500 more retail employees to manage its stores, 100 plus engineers to the technology team across Bengaluru, NCR, and Hyderabad, the company said.

The development comes on the back of a $315-million funding the company recently closed from investors such as Temasek Holdings, Falcon Edge Capital and KKR & Co.

SigTuple partners with Silicon Valley Bank to deliver quality healthcare in rural India

Healthtech startup SigTuple, has partnered with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) for the deployment of AI100, a smart Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven robotic microscope that digitizes manual microscopy processes, at a remote tribal hospital in Gudalur, Tamil Nadu.

According to the company, this installation is expected to benefit more than 50,000 people in the area - aiding in early detection of critical diseases like cancer, bacterial & viral infections, anemia, etc. and reducing turnaround time significantly, from around 48 hours to less than 15 minutes.

SigTuple has raised over $40 million funding to date and is backed by Pi Ventures, Accel Partners, Chiratae Ventures, Flipkart Co-founder Binny Bansal, and Trusted Insights among others.

D2C beauty startup Pilgrim registers 2X sales increase in 9 months

Homegrown D2C beauty and personal care brand, Pilgrim has revealed that the company registered a 2X increase in sales in the last 9 months. The sales have primarily been driven by the K-Beauty range followed by the French Beauty range.

Interestingly, 30 percent of these sales came from North East India alone with Guwahati leading the pack. In metros, Bengaluru and Delhi registered maximum sales, the company said.

As per Pilgrim’s report, the demand for global beauty products was highest in the ‘face care’ category with a sales contribution of 80 percent. The top concerns in these categories were aging and brightening.

With 70 percent of women buying these global beauty products, the average order value stood at Rs 900. This number stood at Rs 700 for men who bought one product at a time as compared to females who bought multiple products in one go, the company claimed.

The D2C brand is backed by investors such as Fireside Ventures, Rukum Capital and the founding teams of Boat, NoBroker, and the Founder-CEO of Bewakoof.com.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Crypto platform Poly Network rewards hacker with $500,000 'bug bounty'

Poly Network, the cryptocurrency platform which lost $610 million in a hack earlier this week, confirmed on Friday it had offered the hacker or hackers a $500,000 "bug bounty", Reuters reported.

In a statement it thanked the hacker - who it dubbed a "white hat", sector jargon for an ethical hacker who generally aims to expose cyber vulnerabilities - who had returned the bulk of the funds for "helping us improve Poly Network's security".

The network also said it hoped "Mr. White Hat" would contribute to the blockchain sector's continued development upon accepting the $500,000 reward, which it had offered as part of negotiations around the return of the digital coins.

The statement did not specify the form in which it would pay the $500,000. It said the hacker had responded to the offer but did not say if it was accepted.

According to Friday's statement, the hacker has returned $340 million worth of assets and transferred the bulk of the rest to a digital wallet jointly controlled by them and Poly Network.

The remainder, held in tether, was frozen by the cryptocurrency firm behind the stablecoin.

Reddit to raise $700 million; valuation to jump to $10 billion

Reddit will raise $700 million in a funding round led by Fidelity Management, to triple its valuation to over $10 billion.

According to Reuters, the social media network has already raised $410 million from Fidelity in its second funding round since the start of the year.

Reddit's valuation doubled to $6 billion in February from a year ago.

Although a hefty sum, the $10 billion valuation pales in comparison to Twitter’s $52 billion or the $1 trillion value of Facebook, both founded around the same time as Reddit.

Chinese regulators meet with delivery firms, call for stronger labour rights

China's delivery platform companies including Meituan and Alibaba's Ele.me recently joined a meeting with government regulators on improving safety and labour rights for delivery workers.

Food delivery platforms, in the spotlight due to China's regulatory reforms, have attracted severe criticism on social media for their treatment of delivery workers, most of whom are not covered by basic social and medical insurance.

As per Reuters, the meeting included officials from the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, according to a Saturday notice on WeChat by the Ministry of Emergency Management, which also attended.

Firms should strengthen safety and labour rights protections, and not set performance indicators which harm the health of workers, according to the meeting.

Alibaba Group, its supermarket operator Hema Xiansheng, Dada Nexus and other firms also joined the meeting and reported on their efforts to improve safety and labour rights.

Investors believe a major shift is under way in China as the government aggressively pursues reform aimed at cutting cost-of-living pressures at the expense of businesses, roiling stock markets.

S Korea's Krafton, maker of hit game 'PUBG', tumbles on debut

Shares in Krafton, the Tencent Holdings-backed South Korean company behind blockbuster video game PUBG, fell as much as 20% on their trading debut on Tuesday.

Krafton shares opened down 9.9% from their IPO price of 498,000 won, making it South Korea's lowest trading debut since LG Philips LCD, now LG Display, first went public in 2004, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon.

The stock closed down 8.8% from the IPO price, valuing the company at about $19.32 billion, Reuters reported.

Google employees who work from home may face pay cut

Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder.

Screenshots of Google's internal salary calculator seen by Reuters show that an employee living in Stamford, Connecticut - an hour from New York City by train - would be paid 15 percent less if she worked from home, while a colleague from the same office living in New York City would see no cut from working from home. Screenshots showed 5 percent and 10 percent differences in the Seattle, Boston and San Francisco areas.

Interviews with Google employees indicate pay cuts as high as 25 percent for remote work if they left San Francisco for an almost as expensive area of the state such as Lake Tahoe.

A Google spokesperson said the company will not change an employee's salary based on them going from office work to being fully remote in the city where the office is located. Employees working in the New York City office will be paid the same as those working remotely from another New York City location, for example, according to the spokesperson.

Amazon to pay shoppers hurt by others' products, does not admit liability

E-commerce giant Amazon has said it would pay customers who suffer injuries or property damage from defective goods others sell on its US platform, in a new policy that could reduce litigation.

Effective September 1, Amazon will pay valid claims of up to $1,000, which make up more than 80 percent of injury and damage cases on its platform, at no cost to sellers, and it may step in with more help if sellers are unresponsive, according to Reuters. The policy better protects Amazon customers and sellers, the company said.

It also announced Amazon Insurance Accelerator, a network of insurance providers that sellers can access if they choose, and an updated policy requiring more merchants to obtain product liability insurance.

Apple says photos in iCloud will be checked by child abuse detection system

Apple has said that iPhone users' entire photo libraries will be checked for known child abuse images if they are stored in the online iCloud service, according to Reuters.

While Google, Microsoft and other technology platforms check uploaded photos or emailed attachments against a database of identifiers provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and other clearing houses, security experts faulted Apple's plan as more invasive.

Some said they expected that governments would seek to force the iPhone maker to expand the system to peer into devices for other material.

In a posting to its website on Sunday, Apple said it would fight any such attempts, which can occur in secret courts.

In the briefing on Monday, Apple officials said the company's system, which will roll out this fall with the release of its iOS 15 operating system, will check existing files on a user's device if users have those photos synched to the company's storage servers.

Apple's system does not check videos before they are uploaded to the company's cloud, but the company said it plans to expand its system in unspecified ways in the future.

New child safety features for Google, YouTube

Google on Tuesday unveiled a series of online safety measures for children including a private setting for videos uploaded by teens and safeguard for ads shown to users under 18, the AFP reported.

The new features, which come amid heightened concerns about online child exploitation and safety at a time of growing internet usage during the global pandemic, affect Google's YouTube video platform as well its online services such as search and Google Assistant.

Google's "safe search" -- which excludes sensitive or mature content -- will be the default setting for users under 18, which up to now had been the case only for under-13 users.

On the massively popular YouTube platform, content from 13- to 17-year-olds will be private by default, the tech giant said in a blog post.

In another safety move, Google will turn off location history for all users under 18 globally, without an option to turn it back on. This is already in place for those under 13.

SpaceX is buying satellite data start-up Swarm

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is acquiring satellite data start-up Swarm Technologies in a rare deal as it looks to expand the team and the technological capabilities of its growing Starlink internet service.

Swarm, which has 120 of its tiny SpaceBEE satellites in orbit, reached an agreement with SpaceX on July 16 to merge, CNBC reported.

The company will become “a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of SpaceX upon consummation of the Proposed Transaction,” Swarm wrote in a filing with the Federal Communications Commission.

Terms and financial details about the deal were not disclosed. The deal marks an uncommon acquisition for SpaceX, which tends to design and build systems in-house. But FCC licenses can be difficult and time-consuming to get approved, and Swarm will transfer control of its satellite and ground station licenses to SpaceX as part of the deal, according to the filing.

The company noted that the acquisition benefits SpaceX by bringing “access to the intellectual property and expertise developed by the Swarm team.”

US lawmakers introduce bill to rein in Apple, Google app stores

A bipartisan trio of senators introduced a bill that would rein in app stores of companies they said exert too much market control, including Apple and Google, Reuters reported.

Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar teamed up with Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn to sponsor the bill, which would bar big app stores from requiring app providers to use their payment systems.

It would also prohibit them from punishing apps that offer different prices or conditions through another app store or payment system.

The stakes are high for Apple, whose App Store anchors its $53.8 billion services business as the smartphone market has matured. Apple said its app store was "an unprecedented engine of economic growth and innovation, one that now supports more than 2.1 million jobs across all 50 states."

The bill won praise from Spotify, Epic and Tile. Tile, which makes tags to find lost objects, complained earlier this year about Apple launching a rival product.

DoorDash held talks to buy Instacart- The Information

US food delivery firm DoorDash held talks over the past two months to buy grocery delivery company Instacart for a likely price of between $40 billion and $50 billion, The Information reported.

The talks have fallen apart in recent weeks, the report added, partly over concerns whether the deal would get antitrust regulators' approval. Instacart, which plans to list in the next few months, initiated the deal talks, according to the report.

Instacart had also separately initiated talks with Uber about a sales partnership, like Uber’s partnership with GoPuff, under which customers of Uber’s food delivery service can buy items from GoPuff, the report said, citing a person familiar with the situation. These talks have also fallen apart.