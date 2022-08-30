STARTUP DIGEST: Zomato to show profits soon: Deepinder Goyal; Nazara acquires WildWorks; IntrCity SmartBus looks to raise $20-30 million & Musk sends fresh letter to scrap Twitter deal

By Aishwarya Anand

Mini Startup Digest brings you a quick wrap of all the news that matters.

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

Zomato to show profits soon, says Deepinder Goyal; pilots inter-city food delivery

Foodtech giant Zomato expects the food delivery business to show profits in the next few quarters.

Speaking at the company’s first AGM after listing on stock exchanges, Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal, said, “At a company level we should break even in 6 months to 1 year, without (excluding) Blinkit which will take a bit longer.”

The firm also announced that its delivery riders will have a number emblazoned on their bags that can be used to report them if they speed on the roads.

“We do not incentivise riders to deliver an order quickly. We don’t even tell them what the estimated delivery time is. If someone is speeding, it is of their own accord,” said Goyal added.

The food aggregatior has also launched a pilot of an inter-city delivery service called ‘Legends’ which will allow select users in parts of the National Capital Region to order food from restaurants in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow and other cities. This comes months after the company announced a 10-minute food delivery pilot in Gurugram which has not yet been piloted elsewhere.

“We will rapidly scale this to other cities in the next few weeks… With over 100 airports and a rich spread of the most iconic dishes that India has to offer, the sky is the limit to how big Intercity Legends can become,” it said in a statement.

Nazara Technologies to acquire Utah-based WildWorks

Nazara Technologies has announced that it would acquire US-based children’s interactive entertainment company WildWorks. The diversified gaming and sports media company will acquire 100 percent of WildWorks and its IP from existing shareholders in an all-cash transaction.

WildWorks revenues stood at $13.8 million in CY21 and $5.8 million in H1CY22.

Nitish Mittersain, Nazara Tech told CNBC-TV18 that the gamified learning business has been impacted due to changes in privacy policy by Google. He added that e-sports as a trend can be seen a tailwind. Nazara tech will maintain a margin between 12-14 percent this year, he said.

The company has been on a buying spree of late. In August, the mobile gaming company said it would acquire a 100 percent stake in Hyderabad-based skill gaming company OpenPlay Technologies for Rs 186.41 crore in one or more tranches from Sreeram Reddy Vanga and Unnati Management Consultants.

FUNDING NEWS

EarlySalary secures $110 million in Series D round

Fintech startup EarlySalary , has raised $110 million in a Series D round led by TPG’s The Rise Fund and Norwest Venture Partners. Existing investor Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited also participated in the round.

This is the firm’s largest fund raise to date. It had previously raised $34 million in previous rounds from Eight Roads, Chiratae Ventures, Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited, and angel investors.

The latest investment will enable EarlySalary to grow its business significantly in the next 24 months. The Series D round of $110 million includes a secondary sale. Unitus Capital acted as the exclusive advisor for the transaction, a statement said.

“The funding will not only help us in expanding our cash business but also build an array of capabilities to efficiently serve a larger segment of customers. We are confident in our ability to keep innovating and achieving 10x large growth in our customer base,” said Akshay Mehrotra, Co-founder and CEO, EarlySalary.

Human Edge raises $1.5 million from Bharat Innovation

Human Edge, a longevity science startup, has raised over $1.5 million in equity financing led by Bharat Innovation Fund, along with Lead Angels, Force Ventures, and other angel investors from Singapore, the USA, and India.

As per a statement, the investment will be used to streamline the platform through its first enterprise-wide mobile app experience targeted directly at the white collar employees, said an official statement.

Further, the company will scale up their sales in the international market by targeting global corporations, added the statement. Ashika Capital was an advisor to Human Edge in this process.

The startup said it has been revenue positive in the first year and is on track to achieve a 4-5x revenue growth in this financial year.

Algomage gets $850,000 in Pre-Seed round from The DotIn Network

AI post-production startup Algomage has received $850,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by The DotIn Network, a closed-door network of investors for marquee family offices and angel investors.

The startup said it will deploy the funds to introduce new tools on its AI post-production suite and expanding to overseas markets.

“With the recently concluded pre-seed funding round, our focus will now rest on unlocking new tools, while also expanding our customer base to markets beyond India,” said Anand Rathi, Founder and CEO, Algomage.

Bored Beverages raises over Rs 2.5 Cr in seed round from IPV

Beverage brand Bored Beverages has raised over Rs 2.5 crore in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The round also saw participation from private investors Bhawana Bhatnagar (Founder, WeFounder Circle), Soumya Kant (Founder, Clovia), as well as Dot In Network.

Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, Founder of Simba Beer, will be joining in the journey of building Bored Beverages as a strategic investor and mentor.

The fresh capital will be used towards the expansion of the team and scaling of sales and marketing operations, and will also be used towards establishing a well-set distribution channel and building the brand in the market, a statement said.

Soptle raises undisclosed capital in a round led by Soonicorn

Soptle, a SaaS-led B2B retail commerce platform, has raised an undisclosed angel round led by Soonicorn.

The round also saw participation from a clutch of marquee logistics leaders such as Vaishnav Shetty (Executive Director and CDO of All-cargo Group) Pirojshaw Sarkari (CEO of Gati), and Saurabh Agarwal (Ex-Founder Fitso (Acquired by Zomato) participated in this round.

The firm has a network of over 15,000 retailers across the country. It also has about 400 distributors and 60 manufacturers on its platform.

“The funds raised will be used to expand Soptle’s distribution network across the country, scale product capabilities as well as grow the team,” said Pravas Chandragiri, Founder of Soptle.

IntrCity SmartBus turns profitable, looks to raise $20-30 million

Nandan Nilekani-backed intercity mobility startup IntrCity SmartBus is looking to raise $20-30 million funds by the end of this year to drive its future growth plans.

According to the company, it delivered 1.8 times growth in the first half of 2022, with revenues nearing $45-million at an annualised run-rate and business achieving operational profitability.

Co-founder Kapil Raizada told CNBC-TV18 that the company plans to enhance capacity on the existing routes besides expanding its services on some new routes in the next 12-18 months.

IntrCity currently offers two lakh seats per month with over 200-250 daily schedules. It operates more than 40 routes spanning across 16 states with a fleet of some 200 buses. The company will expand capacity by 50 per cent with additional around 100 buses in the fleet to cater to the demand, which has come back to the pre-COVID level starting from March this year.

OTHER STARTUP NEWS

Meta introduces no-cost EMIs for advertisers in India

Facebook parent Meta has announced it will allow advertisers to pay for their ad campaigns in easy installments over three months at no additional interest.

The no-cost EMI feature will allow advertisers to pay Meta for their advertising campaigns in equated monthly installments over three months through participating banks at no additional cost of interest to them.

Meta said it will bear the applicable interest payable to the bank, and give it as an upfront discount to the business on its ad spends. With no-cost EMI billing, advertisers can choose any amount between Rs 3,200 and Rs 5 lakh to convert to EMIs. India is the first country within Meta where the no-cost EMI has been launched.

“With these announcements, every advertiser on Meta in India, irrespective of their ad spends, has access to financial and service support, at the click of a button to unlock new growth opportunities,” said Ajit Mohan, VP and MD (Facebook India) Meta.

Swiggy Instamart saw 16x growth in order between Jun’21-22, Metro cities key demand drivers

Food aggregator Swiggy's grocery delivery arm Instamart has witnessed a 16 times growth in orders between June 2021 - June 2022, with metro cities, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai placing the most orders.

As per the firm, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, ordered more items in the last 12 months than the whole population of Canada. The report also stated that Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad saw the maximum orders for distress items. With sanitary napkins, menstrual cups and tampons taking the top spot with close to two million orders, it added.

The firm’s quick commerce grocery business delivered over 50 million orders of eggs and over 30 million orders of milk in the past two years, said the company in a statement. According to the report, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai placed an average of six million egg orders in the past year.

Meanwhile, orders for first-aid items witnessed an increase with close to 45,000 boxes of band-aids being ordered, online delivery of condoms increased by 570 times compared to the year before.

And while most orders for ice creams were placed after 10 PM, they increased by 42% between April-June. High demand for instant noodles was also witnessed in metro cities with over 5.6 million packets being delivered.

Razorpay appoints Arif Khan as chief innovation officer

Fintech unicorn Razorpay has announced the reappointment of Arif Khan as its chief innovation officer (CIO). Khan brings his expertise in working with various stakeholders and an in-depth understanding of the sector spanning over two decades. He has held leadership positions in NPCI, MasterCard, HDFC Bank, among others.

In his second tenure as the CIO of the firm, Khan will lead the banking, risk management, regulatory affairs, and public policy teams toward the larger organisational vision of fine-tuning the company's offerings in the digital payments space. He will be playing a key role in leading engagement with banks, networks, regulators, and strategic partners to drive innovation at the company, and will be responsible for accelerating the adoption of new payment and banking platforms and products.

“During his previous stint with us, he played a crucial role in establishing several foundational pillars of our Banking capabilities and nurtured strong relations with various external stakeholders. We are confident that his experience of working with leading financial institutions and especially his ability to influence diverse groups to deliver end-objectives will help Razorpay in furthering its vision of building the financial backbone for small businesses in India,” said Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-founder at Razorpay.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Musk sends fresh letter to scrap Twitter deal after whistleblower claims

Elon Musk has sent an additional letter of deal termination to Twitter to include a recent whistleblower complaint from former security head of the social media firm as another reason to scrap the $44 billion deal.

Last week, Peiter Zatko, a famed hacker known as "Mudge", said in his complaint that Twitter prioritized user growth over reducing spam and falsely claimed it had a solid security plan.

If the allegation are true, then Twitter has breached some of the provisions of the merger agreement, Musk and his legal team said in a letter dated August 29.

Twitter, however, said in its regulatory filing the fresh termination notice was invalid and wrongful under the deal terms. Musk has also subpoenaed Zatko, seeking information mostly about the way the microblogging site measures spam account.

Baidu revenue contracts but beats estimates on cloud business growth

China's search engine giant Baidu beat quarterly revenue estimates, underpinned by growth in its cloud business, even as it reported its first year-on-year quarterly revenue contraction in two years.

Total revenue shrank by 5% to 29.65 billion yuan ($4.43 billion) in the second quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of 29.30 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue at Baidu's AI Cloud unit grew 31% year-on-year in the quarter. Baidu has also been doubling down on self-driving technologies, in which it has heavily invested over the past five years.

Truth Social Android app not approved on Google Play Store: Report

Former US President Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social has not yet been approved for distribution on Alphabet’S Google Play Store due to insufficient content moderation, Axios reported, citing a Google spokesperson.

The delay marks a setback for the app, which launched in the Apple App Store on February 21. Android phones comprise about 40% of the US smartphone market. Without the Google and Apple stores, there is no easy way for most smartphone users to download Truth Social.

Truth Social restored Trump's presence on social media more than a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube following the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riots, after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.

Fintech firm Wise fined $360,000 by Abu Dhabi regulator

The regulator of Abu Dhabi's free zone financial centre said it had fined the local subsidiary of fintech firm Wise $360,000 for breaching anti-money laundering (AML) requirements.

Abu Dhabi Global Market's Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) "found that Wise did not establish and maintain adequate AML systems and controls to ensure full compliance with its AML obligations", it said in a statement.

Wise said in response to a Reuters query that it takes its responsibility to protect its customers and prevent money laundering "very seriously", and that neither the FSRA nor the company had identified instances of money laundering or other financial crimes.