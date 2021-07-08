STARTUP DIGEST: Zomato confirms investment in Grofers, DealShare raises $144 mn, Amazon announces Prime Day 2021

There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Thursday. Here are today's top stories from the startup universe.

IPO-bound Zomato confirms investment in Grofers, will soon launch grocery section

Zomato is set to give a second chance to its grocery play, after having briefly started the service in the early months of the pandemic last year.

Zomato will launch a grocery marketplace on its app soon and has already begun piloting it, Zomato cofounder Gaurav Gupta told CNBC-TV18.

The comapny had rceently invested $100 million into grocery startup Grofers for a nearly 10 percent stake, and is awaiting approval from CCI.

The announcement comes days ahead of the launch of Zomato’s initial public offering (IPO) on July 14. Zomato has fixed the price band for its IPO at Rs 72-76 per equity share. The Rs 9,375-crore offer will open for subscription on July 14 and close on July 16.

Delhi HC denies interim protection to Twitter

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to allow any interim protection to Twitter. The court also directed interim officers appointed by Twitter to file affidavits before it within two days so that they can take responsibility for the duties given to them.

Earlier in the day, the social media giant had informed the court that it would take another eight weeks to appoint a resident grievance officer (RGO) in compliance with the new IT Rules. It submitted an affidavit in the court clarifying its stand on the issue of compliance under the new IT Rules and said that it was in the process of setting up a liaison office in the country.

On July 6, the court said that no interim protection is granted to Twitter and the Centre is free to take action against them for non-compliance of IT rules.

Twitter told the court that it has appointed an interim chief compliance officer through a third party contractor to be a chief compliance officer for now. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) has also been informed in this regard, it said. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for July 28.

DealShare raises $144 mn in Series D round of funding

Social e-commerce startup, DealShare has raised $144 million in its Series D round of funding. The round was led by Tiger Global and was co-led led by WestBridge Capital, Alpha Wave Incubation (a venture fund backed by ADQ, and managed by Falcon Edge Capital) and Z3Partners with participation from Partners of DST Global, Matrix Partners India, and Alteria Capital.

This transaction marks the third funding for the company in a span of seven months, with the valuation increasing nine-fold on the back of high growth momentum. With the current round, the total funding raised by DealShare stands at $183 million. Avendus was the exclusive financial advisor for this transaction.

The company will use the fresh proceeds to invest in AI-driven innovations in their user experience leading to a highly personalized, fun-filled and gamified experience. It will also invest in improving and scaling up their operations rapidly, the company said in a statement.

Shiprocket raises $41.3 mn in Series D

Logistics aggregator Shiprocket has raised $41.3 million in a series D1 funding round co-led by PayPal Ventures and existing investor Bertelsmann India Investments. The latest fundraising has taken the total funding of the direct-to-consumer (D2C) retailer to $94.3 million.

According to the company, the fundraise will be used to accelerate product development for both existing and new products, research and development.

The startup is a data-driven logistics aggregation platform that enables cost-effective shipping for D2C retailers. Shiprocket claims to have over 100,000 online sellers in India using its platform.

Edtech startup Teachmint raises $20 mn

Online teaching platform, Teachmint has raised $20 million in a Pre-Series B round led by Learn Capital with participation from CM Ventures.

The company said that the fresh influx of funds will power its continued focus on the development of live teaching technology as well as aid the enhancement of its product. The funding will also fuel Teachmint’s expansion into newer markets and the hiring of skilled talent.

Teachmint is a mobile and video-first teaching platform built exclusively to help teachers digitise their classrooms.

CRMNEXT raises $16 mn in Series B

CRMNEXT, a digital and customer experience transformation platform for enterprise banks and financial service providers globally, has raised $16 million in Series B funding co-led by Avataar Ventures and Ascent Capital.

The company will use the funding to accelerate its global expansion and invest in doubling its team.

“We have been able to double ARR and register our highest-ever revenue and EBITDA in FY21 at a time when most of our customers had their operations massively curtailed. In such a setting, to deliver a 150 percent net dollar retention rate speaks volumes in terms of our customer’s belief in CRMNEXT as a strategic platform for them,” said Nishant Singh, CEO and Founder, CRMNEXT.

Vahak raises $5 mn in funding led by RTP Global

Transport marketplace startup Vahak has raised $5 million in a pre-series A funding round, which was led by RTP Global with participation from Luxor Capital and Leo Capital.

The fresh infusion of capital will be used to strengthen the team and technological capabilities, and expand its customer and network base, Vahak said in a statement.

Founded in 2017, Vahak enables logistics companies to connect with truck owners, brokers, and other transporters through its online platform.

Backpacker hostel brand goSTOPS raises $1 mn in pre-Series A

Backpacker hostel brand goSTOPS has raised $1 million in a pre-Series A round led by Indian Angel Network and Yuj Ventures. . The round also saw participation from The Chennai Angels, Chandigarh Angels, Lead Angels, Mumbai Angels Network and others.

According to goSTOPS, the freshly infused funds will be used to grow the company’s supply over the next 12 months and invest in marketing and technology.

goSTOPS provides youth-focused stay accessible within a budget of Rs 500 per night. The startup claims to have hosted over 500K guests in its properties since its inception.

UpGrad earmarks $250 mn for M&A deals: Report

Online Education firm UpGrad has designated $250 million for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals over the coming seven to nine months.

According to reports, UpGrad said that they have already identified specific segments and target companies. The online education firm will be announcing two of these target companies in the next 60 days.

UpGrad is looking to raise $400 million now with another round of external funding. The current valuation of the company is over $800 million.

The Economic Times reported that within the coming three months, the company is set to hire 1,000 people. The company first announced these plans in June. The founders are also planning to take the company public.

Swiggy Genie delivers over 40,000 meals prepared by Covid warriors at Rs 1

Amid the second wave, Swiggy Genie, the online food platform’s pick up and drop service worked with over 500 Covid warriors to facilitate the delivery of free meals for those impacted by Covid-19.

The Covid warriors were assisted with daily deliveries of home-cooked meals and essential packages at a delivery cost of INR 1/-. For two months, Swiggy Genie delivered over 40,000 meals & essential packages across major cities impacted by Covid-19 such as Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Jaipur, the company said.

Ride & delivery app ‘Whide’ launches in India

Whide, a tech based ‘Ride and Delivery’ app has announced its launch to offer a smart solution to book favourite drivers, drivers people trust overtime for their daily travel and delivery needs and No Commission fares.

The app built on a unique NO COMMISSION revenue model and started their services on Thursday. The company nclaims to offer a more personalised Dunzo and Ola experience on one platform.

Amazon Prime Day sale to start on July 26

Amazon Prime Day sale will start on July 26 and end the next day, the company has announced.

With this year's Prime Day sale, Amazon says it aims to empower artisans, manufacturers, small businesses, startups, women entrepreneurs, weavers, and local shops in India by helping them recover from the impact of COVID-19 and its subsequent lockdowns.

It is also the fifth anniversary of Prime in India and the sale will bring discounts and deals across categories.

Amazon sets up first 'Digital Kendra' in Surat to onboard MSMEs

Amazon has announced the launch of its first Digital Kendra in Surat, Gujarat, for digitization of local MSMEs.

As physical resource centers, these kendras will offer MSMEs the opportunity to learn more on e-commerce and avail services such as shipping and logistics support, digital marketing services, GST and taxation support to kickstart their journey as digital entrepreneurs.

In January 2020, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had announced a $1 billion investment in India to help bring small and medium businesses online and committed to exporting $10 billion worth of India-made goods by 2025.

“The investment would also be utilised to digitise 10 million MSMEs and traders across India, including manufacturers, resellers, local offline shops, and brands. As part of this effort, Amazon was to establish 100 digital centres throughout India”, Amit Agarwal, Amazon India Senior VP and Country Head said.

Flipkart Leap Demo Day: 8 startups showcase futuristic technologies to innovate for India

India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart hosted a Demo Day for its first Cohort of flagship accelerator program - Flipkart Leap. Through this platform, the finalists of the program presented their ideas, which evolved over the course of the 16-week mentorship training, to potential investors and industry leaders. Flipkart's Demo Day saw over 900 attendees from across the globe including investors, industry leaders and varied talent from the startup ecosystem.

The startups, shortlisted from close to a thousand applicants, comprised 8 technology startups in sectors ranging from retail tech, robotics as well as those in agritech and fintech space.

As part of the program, the startups were given access to world-class technical and business mentorship, tools, technology and business support services, as well as connect with the relevant investors in the industry. Each startup was mapped with senior leaders from Flipkart based on the industry in order to fulfil the gaps in the startups’ journey.

In addition to this, Flipkart also partnered with leading technology companies such as Google and Microsoft to provide its cohort with ‘startup credits’ and relevant workshops that can boost their growth. The Demo Day now marks the beginning of their journey towards scaling their offerings and attracting potential investments.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Down $831 bn, China tech firm selloff may be far from over

Chinese technology companies have wiped out a combined $823 billion since their February peaks, and Beijing’s expanding crackdown on the sector is fueling investor concern that the selloff is far from over, Bloomberg reported.

Authorities on Tuesday issued a sweeping warning to the nation’s biggest companies, vowing to tighten oversight of data security and overseas listings just days after Didi Global Inc.’s contentious decision to go public in the US. That has put further selling pressure on China’s biggest technology names including Tencent, Alibaba Group, JD.Com., Baidu and Meituan.

China’s sweeping warning Tuesday followed the opening of a security review by the nation’s internet regulator last week into Didi and a demand for app stores to remove it. The move stunned investors and industry executives and has hammered the Hong Kong shares of peers such as Tencent—one of Didi’s largest backers.

Deliveroo hikes forecasts as food delivery demand stays strong

Britain's Deliveroo reported an 88 percent jump in quarterly food orders and raised its annual order value forecasts on Thursday, Reuters reported.

The food-delivery firm, which connects customers with over 115,000 restaurants and grocers in the UK and 11 other countries, predicted gross transaction value (GTV) would grow 50-60% in 2021, compared with an earlier forecast of 30-40 percent.

Deliveroo said investments in "growth opportunities" this year and its expectation that average order values would at some point revert towards pre-Covid levels, led it to estimate profit margins were likely to come in at the lower end of a 7.5 percent to 8 percent range it had given earlier.

Dozens of US states accuse Google of App store monopoly

Thirty-seven US state and district attorneys general sued Google on Wednesday, alleging that it bought off competitors and used restrictive contracts to unlawfully maintain a monopoly for its app store on Android phones.

The allegations about Google's Play Store stem from an investigation involving nearly every US state that began in September 2019 and have already resulted in three other lawsuits against the company. The cases threaten to force major changes to how it generates billions of dollars in revenue across its businesses, including advertising, in-app purchases, and smart home gadgets.

As per Reuters, Google said the litigation was about boosting a handful of major app developers that want preferential treatment rather than about helping small businesses or consumers. It maintains that unlike Apple with its App Store on iPhone devices, Android supports competitors to the Play Store.

Gambling firm Entain to double investment in game studios

British gambling firm Entain is doubling investment in its game development studios, as it steps up its focus on online betting after closing hundreds of high street betting shops, Reuters reported.

Entain, which owns brands including Ladbrokes, bwin and Coral, will announce the moves later including a doubling of the workforce at its in-house studios in the United Kingdom, Italy and India to around 300.

Newly appointed Chief Executive Jette Nygaard-Andersen said original online content would form a pivotal part of her strategy for the company, likening its efforts to Netflix's pursuit of original programming to woo subscribers.

Entain is also looking to develop gambling products for e-sports fans, many of whom are millennials, as well as looking at other new markets.

Wise valued at $11 bn in record London direct listing

Shares of financial technology company Wise ended 10 percent up on their first day of trading on Wednesday in London's largest ever tech listing that could pave the way for other firms looking to go public without the help of underwriters.

Britain's government has been keen to attract technology groups to list in the country and its financial watchdog earlier this week outlined proposals to make it easier for them to list to help London compete with New York and the EU post-Brexit.

Wise shares opened at 800 pence -- in line with an auction process in the preceding hours, which saw an indicated price range of 750-820 pence as the group completed the first direct listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

They closed at 880 pence, valuing the company at 8.75 billion pounds ($11 billion) and becoming London's biggest tech company by market capitalisation, well above the $6-$7 billion market expectations from earlier this year.

This strong result crowns a record-breaking year for London listings and could also encourage other fast-growing British firms in the financial technology sector, according to Reuters.