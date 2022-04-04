Startup digest: Zomato & Swiggy to face CCI probe; Paytm Payments Bank yet to move on RBI directive, Tata Neu launch on April 7

India Tech & Startup News

CCI orders probe into conduct of Swiggy, Zomato within 60 days

In the case of a restaurant association against Zomato and Swiggy for "anti-competitive practices", the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has said they have found merit in investigating the issue of platform neutrality.

The CCI has said the conduct of the food aggregators needs investigation and has asked the deputy general to submit a report within 60 days.

Last year, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which claims to represent more than five lakh restaurants, had approached the CCI, alleging Zomato and Swiggy were abusing their market dominance. This was just before Zomato's initial public offering (IPO).

The CCI order states: "As per NRAI, ideally, in a market characterized by network effects, the commission should come down to justify economies of scale and pass on the reduced cost to consumers and other stakeholders in the market. However, with Zomato, the commissions have nearly doubled in the last two years, presently standing over and above 25 percent and can reach as high as 37 percent."

Additionally, the NRAI had said the food aggregators follow deep discounting practices and require restaurants to fund offers and schemes. "They impose one-sided agreements and reserve the right to terminate agreements without cause," it had said.

It also alleged that the platforms force restaurants to list exclusively on their respective platforms and restrain them from offering lower prices on any other sales channel. They even don't allow restaurants to self-deliver, the complaint had stated.

Paytm Payments Bank yet to appoint firm for IT audit, government tells Lok Sabha

Paytm Payments Bank is yet to appoint a firm to conduct an audit of its information technology (IT) systems, the finance ministry has told Parliament.

"The RBI (Reserve Bank of India) has further informed that the Paytm Payments Bank Limited has not yet appointed the IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive System Audit of the IT system of the bank," Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad told the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question on April 4.

On March 11, the RBI barred Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers and ordered it to appoint a firm to conduct a "comprehensive System Audit of its IT system".

"Onboarding of new customers by Paytm Payments Bank Ltd will be subject to specific permission to be granted by RBI after reviewing a report of the IT auditors," the central bank had said.

The day after the RBI's order, Paytm Payments Bank had said it was taking immediate steps to comply with the directions, however, nearly a month later, it is yet to do so.

According to a Bloomberg report, the RBI had found in its annual inspections that Paytm Payments Bank's servers were sharing information with China-based entities that indirectly own a stake in the bank.

Trell exits AppsForBharat, sells 10% stake to Mirae Asset and MSANovo

Social commerce startup Trell has sold its 10 percent stake in spiritual and devotional tech startup AppsForBharat to investors Mirae Asset and MSANovo for $9 million according to sources, giving it runway to keep operations going amid a probe into alleged financial impropriety by its current management.

The $9 million implies a valuation of over $90 million for AppsForBharat and is double its previous valuation of $46 million. Mirae is also one of Trell's existing investors. Moneycontrol had reported last week that Trell needed the capital to stay afloat and this is among the options it is considering.

Over the last few months, Trell has been facing setbacks. In January, Moneycontrol reported that the company was in talks to raise $150 million from a clutch of investors that would value the company at $1 billion. But these talks stopped as a preliminary audit by Ernst & Young alleged financial irregularities and related party transactions by the founders.

Tata Group's super app Tata Neu slated for launch on April 7

Tata Group has announced to launch its much-anticipated super app 'Neu' on April 7 as it attempts to take on Amazon and Jio Platforms amid the rapid growth in the consumer digital economy space in the country.

The app houses Tata Group's multiple offerings such as online grocery through BigBasket and e-pharmacy via 1MG, which were both recently acquired. So far, the app was exclusively open to Tata Group employees.

The super app promises "super rewards" and brings airlines, hotels, medicines and groceries in one place.

Coinbase to ramp up hiring in India with plan to induct 1,000 employees

Even as India faces the risk of crypto startups leaving the country with the 30 percent taxation on gains from cryptocurrencies coming into effect from April 1, Nasdaq-listed Coinbase is planning to ramp up hiring in India.

In a blog post, the crypto platform's CEO Brian Armstrong said, "Coinbase Ventures has already invested $150 million in home-grown Indian technology companies in the crypto and web3 space, and is constantly identifying new opportunities to help Indian founders scale."

"Coinbase’s Indian tech hub was launched last year and already has over 300 full time employees across India’s state and regions. We are excited to tap into the dynamic Indian software talent to build out our products and will continue to invest heavily in our India hub. We have ambitious plans for India and seek to hire over 1,000 people in our India hub this year alone," he added.

Indian spacetech startup Pixxel takes off with Elon Musk's SpaxeX Falcon-9

Spacetech startup Pixxel has successfully launched its first fully-fledged commercial satellite called `Shakuntala` with Elon Musk-run SpaceX`s Falcon-9 rocket. Being Pixxel`s first fully-fledged satellite, `Shakuntala` hosts one of the highest resolution hyperspectral commercial cameras ever flown to space, bringing it one step closer to building a 24x7 health monitor for the planet, it said in a statement.

Launched on Friday aboard SpaceX 's Transporter-4 mission from Cape Canaveral in the US, this launch puts the company within touching distance of its ambitious mission to assemble one of the world's most advanced constellations of low-earth-orbit imaging satellites.

Weighing less than 15 kg, Shakuntala (TD-2) is capable of capturing orbital images in more than 150 bands of colour from the visible and infrared spectrum with a resolution of 10-metres per pixel, far exceeding the specificity of 30-metre per pixel hyperspectral satellites launched by a few select organizations such NASA, ESA, and ISRO.

In just a few weeks from launch, Shakuntala will begin amassing information and uncovering the invisible changes wreaking havoc on our planet like natural gas leakages, deforestation, melting ice caps, pollution, and declining crop health.

The launch came at the heels of Pixxel's $25 million Series funding from Radical Ventures, Seraphim Space Capital, Relativity Space co-founder Jordan Noone, Lightspeed Partners, Blume Ventures, and Sparta LLC, among others.

Global Tech & Startup News

Elon Musk is now the largest shareholder in Twitter

Outspoken Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchased a giant stake in Twitter that makes him the largest outside shareholder in the social media stock, not long after criticizing the company for what he said was its failure to uphold the tenets of free speech.

Musk owns 73,486,938 shares of Twitter, which represents a 9.2 percent passive stake in the company, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission 13G filing released Monday. The stake is worth $2.89 billion, based Twitter’s closing price Friday.

The purchase comes less than two weeks after Musk criticized the company, polling people on Twitter about whether it adheres to free speech principles. “Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy,” Musk tweeted. “What should be done?”

Late last month, Musk also said he was considering building a new social media platform.

Tesla delivers record vehicles in Q1, Output falls as China shutdown weighs

Tesla has reported record electric vehicle deliveries for the first quarter, but its production fell from the previous quarter as supply-chain disruptions and a China plant suspension weighed.

”This was an exceptionally difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions & China zero Covid policy,” CEO Elon Musk tweeted.

Tesla delivered 310,048 vehicles in the quarter, a slight increase from the previous quarter, and up 68 percent from a year earlier. Wall Street had expected deliveries of 308,836 cars, according to Refinitiv data.

Tesla, the world’s most valuable automaker boosted sales, navigating the pandemic and supply chain disruptions better than rivals and with its new factory in Shanghai in China driving growth.

But a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in China has forced Tesla to suspend production temporarily at its factory in Shanghai as the city locks down to test residents for the disease.

For the first time, Amazon workers unionize

Amazon workers on New York’s Staten Island just made history, becoming the first group to vote in favor of unionizing at a US facility operated by the country’s largest e-commerce company.

After a hard-fought battle, the result is a major defeat for Amazon, which has used all of its might to keep organized labor off its premises.

The Amazon Labor Union, the grassroots organization that relied on a crowd funding campaign to fund its organizing, is responsible for negotiating a collective bargaining agreement on behalf of roughly 6,000 employees at Amazon’s largest fulfillment center in New York.

Chinese fashion startup Shein raising funds at $100 billion valuation

Chinese fast fashion e-commerce startup Shein is weighing a funding round at a valuation of about $100 billion, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The online retailer is in talks with potential investors to raise about $1 billion, the report added.

Shein's plan to list in the United States was put on hold due to volatile capital markets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, according to sources.