Startup Digest: Zomato & SoftBank to go big on Indian start-ups in 2022, Alibaba & JD.com smash Singles Day, Myntra gets new CEO, Tech giants face legal trouble

Here are the top headlines from the start-up space this week.

Zomato to invest $1 bn in start-ups in next 1-2 years as losses grow, contribution margin falls

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the company’s investments in start-ups such as Curefit, Shiprocket and Magicpin, and said the company will invest $1 billion in more start-ups over the next couple of years.

Zomato said it is in the process of selling Fitso to Curefit (Curefit Healthcare Pvt Ltd) for $50 million, and is also investing cash in Curefit. Net $50 million cash investment plus value of the Fitso business (worth $50 million) will give Zomato a cumulative shareholding worth $100 million in Curefit (6.4 percent shareholding in Curefit).

The company said it has also signed definitive documents for investing about $75 million in logistics player Shiprocket for a stake of about 8 percent as part of a larger round of about $185 million.

The company saw revenue grow by 22 percent sequentially to $189 million in the September quarter, while EBITDA losses also grew to $41 million, a near 2x increase sequentially and a 4x jump year-on-year (YoY).

As for profitability, contribution as a percentage of gross order value was 1.2 percent in Q2 FY22 as compared to 2.8 percent in Q1 FY22.

Japan’s SoftBank may invest $5-10 bn in Indian start-ups in 2022

Japan’s SoftBank Group, which has already invested $3 billion in 24 companies in India in 2021, could pump in $5 billion to $10 billion in the country next year.

“If we find the right companies, we could invest $5 billion to $10 billion in 2022,” SoftBank Investment Advisers CEO Rajeev Misra said at the Bloomberg India Economic Forum on Thursday.

A prominent investor in the Indian start-up ecosystem, SoftBank has invested about $14 billion in the past six years. Among its investments, companies such as Paytm, PolicyBazaar and Delhivery are en route to list their firms on the Indian stock market.

Apart from these, the Japanese investment major has also invested in ride-hailing giant Ola and e-commerce leader Flipkart.

Flipkart-owned Myntra appoints Nandita Sinha as CEO

Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra has named Nandita Sinha as its Chief Executive Officer.

Sinha succeeds Amar Nagaram, who quit Myntra last month after leading the company as the CEO for nearly three years.

She will join Myntra from group company Flipkart, where, as Vice President, Customer Growth and Marketing, she led the overall charter for marketing. She had joined Flipkart in August 2013 after stints in Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Britannia Industries Ltd.

BharatPe to launch ‘Merchant Shareholding Program’ for its merchant partners

Fintech unicorn BharatPe has announced the launch of the ‘Merchant Shareholding Program’ (MSP) for its merchant partners. The company will be rolling out this program to its 7.5 million+ existing merchant partners and extend this to new merchants who join it.

BharatPe will be creating an equity pool structure worth up to $100 million for MSP to be allotted to eligible merchants over the course of the next four years. The company is aiming for the MSP pool to be worth close to $1 billion by the time it goes public, it said in a statement.

“The folks who contribute to MAUs/DAUs/revenue of start-ups, and therefore, the valuation, don’t get any equity upside or even allocation in IPOs. We will change it at BharatPe by making our merchants part equity owners and giving them the IPO upside through the first-of-its-kind program in the world,” said Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and Managing Director, BharatPe.

Teachmint announces continuous ESOP liquidity plan

Education infrastructure start-up Teachmint has announced a continuous ESOP liquidity plan (CELP) to reward and recognise the contribution of its team members.

Under the CELP, any member of Teachmint’s workforce will be able to liquidate their vested employees stock option plans (ESOPs) against cash at any point in time over the next year, the company said in a statement.

To scale its current user base from 10 million to 100 million and beyond, Teachmint is focused on doubling its team strength in the next six months with a focus on product, technology and design skills.

This initiative comes on the heels of the company’s latest Series-B fund-raise of $78 million led by Rocketship.vc and Vulcan Capital, with participation from Goodwater Capital, Epiq Capital, Learn Capital, CM Ventures, Lightspeed India and Better Capital.

Freshworks executives, employees and others to sell shares worth over $500 mn: Report

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm Freshworks, which recently listed on Nasdaq, has initiated a share-sale worth more than $500 million from the top management and employees, in one of the largest employee stock option schemes in India.

As per reports, Freshworks plans to sell 13.6 million shares of Class A common stock from over 3,300 shareholders, the company said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The company made its public debut on US-based Nasdaq in September after it raised over $1.03 billion as part of the listing.

Social commerce start-up Meesho top downloaded Indian app

Social commerce platform Meesho has beaten Facebook to become the most downloaded Indian app, with 25 million downloads in the month of October, according to data by SensorTower.

Facebook, which now comes under the newly renamed Meta Platform, reported 23 million downloads in the same month. Data collated by SensorTower includes downloads for the App Store and Google Play worldwide between October 1-31.

Meesho registered 750 percent growth in users over the last year during its flagship festival sale event – Maha Indian Shopping League – from October 6-9.

About 60 percent of the total demand was driven by Tier 4+ regions, including remote locations like Khawzhwal and Sopore.

CRED targets Rs 100-cr ESOP buyback for FY21

Fintech unicorn CRED has announced that the cumulative ESOP buyback under its ‘accelerated wealth programme’ will be up to Rs 100 crore this year.

All the CRED team members who have vested options as of October 31, 2021, will be eligible to participate in the buyback event and sell a portion of their vested shares. CRED’s accelerated wealth programme was launched in August as an additional revenue stream for its team members.

Last month, CRED raised $251 million in Series E funding from Tiger Global and Falcon Edge. There were two new investors, Marshall Wace and Steadfast, besides DST Global, Insight Partners, Coatue, Sofina, RTP, and Dragoneer. The funding round had valued the company at $4.01 billion.

Exotel acquires conversational AI platform Cogno AI

Cloud customer engagement platform start-up Exotel has acquired chatbot developer Cogno AI in a cash and stock deal.

Exotel provides APIs for voice, messages and user verification services over voice telephony or internet communications. It currently works with start-ups such as Flipkart, Quikr, Redmart, GoJek, and Ola, among others.

Exotel recently announced its merger with contact centre software provider Ameyo. The company claims an annual revenue run rate of $50 million with a target to hit an ARR of $200 million over the next three years.

Blue-collar jobs app Apna logs 5 mn new users during the festive season

Jobs platform Apna which became India’s 27th unicorn this year, has registered 5 million new users on its app from the first week of September to November.

The start-up recorded 12 million openings in the September-November quarter, saying the employment demand shows the economy is lifting after crashing in the pandemic. It also enabled more than 37 million interviews during the festival season that quarter.

According to Apna, hyperlocal opportunities, higher pay, and greater efficiencies led to an increase in applications for a variety of roles. It observed an increase in demand for jobs from Metro cities Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata and Tier II cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Patna and Ahmedabad.

Govt to move modified cryptocurrency Bill at the start of Parliament winter session: Sources

The Central government is likely to move the cryptocurrency Bill at the start of the winter session of parliament.

Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that work is underway to modify the proposed cryptocurrency Bill. Remember, the earlier draft proposed a ban on crypto.

During the Budget session this year, Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 was to be tabled, but it was held back as it didn't address all concerns. Later, a ministerial panel was formed to study the rules around such currencies.

Sitharaman had also said a blanket ban on cryptos is off the table and said the government will take a cautious approach. She has said that the central bank coming up with a “legitimate” cryptocurrency is also a possibility.

The sources added that the Finance ministry officials are trying to “fast track” the modified cryptocurrency Bill.

Global Technology & Start-up News

Apple supplier Foxconn sees Q4 revenue slump after strong Q3 profit

Taiwan’s Foxconn, which assembles iPhones for Apple, expects revenue from its key smartphone business to drop more than 15 percent in the quarter ending December due to global shortage of components, according to a Reuters report.

The world’s largest contract electronics maker reported a 20 percent jump in profit for Q3, but Chairman Liu Young-way warned the company was cautious about its 2022 revenue outlook.

Foxconn expects overall Q4 revenue to fall between 3 to 15 percent.

Google loses antitrust battle with EU as court upholds 2017 order to pay $2.8-bn fine: Report

The EU’s General Court ruled on Wednesday that the European Commission was right in fining Google for an antirust breach — in what represents a landmark moment for EU policy that could impact the business models of major tech players.

According to CNBC, the ruling comes after the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, said in 2017 that Google had favoured its own comparison shopping services and fined the company €2.42 billion ($2.8 billion) for breaching antitrust rules. Alphabet-unit Google contested the claims using the EU’s second-highest court.

Following the ruling, a Google spokesperson told CNBC, “Shopping ads have always helped people find the products they are looking for quickly and easily, and helped merchants to reach potential customers. This judgment relates to a very specific set of facts and while we will review it closely, we made changes back in 2017 to comply with the European Commission’s decision.”

EV start-up Rivian valued at $86 bn after market debut, higher than Ford

Shares of Rivian Automotive ended 29 percent higher in its debut on Wednesday, giving the Amazon and Ford-backed electric vehicle start-up a market valuation of $86 billion after one of the biggest IPOs this year.

Shares of Rivian was originally priced at $78 apiece on Tuesday night, but popped more than 50 percent on Wednesday, when it opened at $106.75 per share, before paring some of those gains later in the afternoon.

At its opening price, Rivian had an implied valuation of $91 billion. That put Rivian past the market cap of Ford ($77 billion) and on par with General Motors ($86 billion). It’s still worth a fraction of electric vehicle pioneer Tesla, which has a market cap of more than $1 trillion.

Alibaba, JD smash Singles Day record with $139 bn of sales

Chinese e-commerce giants Alibaba and JD.com set new sales records across their platforms on Singles Day, the largest shopping event in the world.

The record sales come despite worries about the strength of the Chinese consumer and the impact of Beijing’s crackdown on technology companies.

Alibaba said gross merchandise volume (GMV) during the 11-day period totalled 540.3 billion yuan ($84.54 billion), a more than 8 percent jump from last year’s 498.2 billion yuan.

JD said transaction volume on its platform totalled 349.1 billion yuan ($54.6 billion) during the Singles Day period, a 28 percent increase from the 271.5 billion yuan recorded last year.

Elon Musk sells $5 bn in Tesla shares after Twitter poll

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk sold about $5 billion in shares after he polled Twitter users about selling 10 percent of his stake, Reuters reported.

In his first share-sale since 2016, Musk’s Trust sold nearly 3.6 million shares in Tesla, worth around $4 billion, while he also sold another 934,000 shares for $1.1 billion after exercising options to acquire nearly 2.2 million shares.

The 4.5 million shares equate to about 3 percent of his total holdings in the electric vehicle manufacturer, which makes up the vast part of his estimated $281.6-billion fortune, according to Forbes.

Blizzard-hit SoftBank launches buyback after $10-bn Vision Fund loss

SoftBank Group Corp slumped to a quarterly loss on Monday as its Vision Fund unit took a $10-billion hit from a decline in the share price of its portfolio companies and as China's regulatory crackdown on tech firms weighed.

Even as the value of its assets slide, the Japanese tech conglomerate said its stock is undervalued and will spend up to 1 trillion yen ($9 billion) buying back nearly 15 percent of its shares, Reuters reported.

While CEO Masayoshi Son has likened SoftBank to a goose laying “golden eggs”, Monday’s results underscore the headwinds for the investment business.

“We are in the middle of a blizzard,” Son told a news conference, adding he was “not proud” of Vision Fund’s performance in the quarter.

US judge denies Apple’s request for pause of ‘Fortnite’ antitrust orders

A US judge denied Apple’s efforts to pause orders handed down after an antitrust case brought by “Fortnite” creator Epic Games, Reuters reported.

The iPhone maker immediately said it would appeal the denial, aiming to stave off potentially significant changes to its lucrative App Store before a December 9 deadline to implement the court’s orders.

Epic went to trial earlier this year over Apple’s practice of forcing developers to use its in-app payment system and to pay commissions to the iPhone maker.

Facebook can pursue malware lawsuit against Israel’s NSO Group, says US appeals court

A US appeals court said Facebook can pursue a lawsuit accusing Israel’s NSO Group of exploiting a bug in its WhatsApp messaging app to install malware allowing the surveillance of 1,400 people, including journalists, human rights activists and dissidents.

According to Reuters, in a 3-0 decision on Monday, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco rejected privately-owned NSO’s claim it was immune from being sued because it had acted as a foreign government agent.

Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms, sued NSO for an injunction and damages in October 2019, accusing it of accessing WhatsApp servers without permission six months earlier to install its Pegasus malware on victims’ mobile devices.

Tencent says Beijing likely to support Metaverse as long as it obeys China rules

Chinese social media giant Tencent Holdings expects Beijing to allow ‘Metaverse’ virtual environment services, now the talk of Silicon Valley, to operate in China, provided they fall in line with Chinese rules, Reuters reported.

In some of its first public comments on the Metaverse, Tencent, China’s biggest company by market value, welcomed the potential for gaming business opportunities in post-earnings call on Wednesday, but acknowledged China’s version of the Metaverse would need to be different to the rest of the world’s.

Investors have poured over the prospects for the burgeoning virtual reality world ever since Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, which recently changed its name to Meta Platforms Inc, announced that he would devote the future of his company on building a metaverse.

China’s internet crackdown pushes Tencent to slowest profit growth in 2 years

Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings posted a 3 percent rise in Q3 profit on Wednesday, its slowest growth in two years, impacted by increased regulation and a slowdown in advertising.

Net profit for Q3 rose to 39.5 billion yuan ($6.18 billion), the company said in a statement. This beat analysts’ expectations tracked by Reuters.

China’s largest company by market value was hit by new limits on the amount of time minors can spend playing video games. The government has not approved any new games since August.

United States sues Uber over alleged disability discrimination

The US Justice Department has sued ride-sharing service Uber Technologies over allegations of overcharging people with disabilities, and asked a federal court to order the company to comply with a federal law protecting the disabled from discrimination.

It alleges that the policy discriminates against people with disabilities, in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, saying that disabled people such as the blind or those who use wheelchairs or walkers need more than two minutes to get into an Uber car.

The department is asking the court to order Uber to modify its wait time fee policy and pay monetary damages to those subjected to illegal fees.

Didi prepares to relaunch apps in China, anticipates probe will end soon

Didi Global is preparing to relaunch its ride-hailing and other apps in China by the end of the year in anticipation that Beijing’s cybersecurity investigation into the company will be wrapped up by then, according to a Reuters report.

In July, the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) ordered app stores to remove 25 mobile apps operated by Didi ― just days after the ride-hailing giant listed in New York.

Didi, which has about 377 million annual active users in China, provides 25 million rides a day to users in the country who sign into its app with a phone number and password, according to Reuters.