There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Monday, which include B2B banking startup Zeta is now valued over 1 billion dollars after fresh funding from SoftBank Vision Fund II, higher education company UpGrad continues on its aggressive expansion spree as it buys out edtech platform Impartus, and PhonePe's acquisition of IndusOS hits rough waters as long-term investor Affle takes it to court over valuation.

Cryptos attempt a day in the green after a wild sell-off last week even as China intensifies its crackdown on cryptocurrencies. Here’s a wrap of top stories from the startup universe.

Unicorn Alert: Zeta raises $250 mn from SoftBank Vision Fund; valued at $1.45 billion

Banking technology startup Zeta has raised $250 million in its Series D round led by SoftBank's Vision Fund II. Zeta’s existing investor Sodexo also participated in the round. The deal valued Zeta at $1.45 billion making it the 14th Indian startup to turn unicorn this year.

This was the first ever institutional investment in the company founded in 2015. Zeta's mainstay is retail banking where it provides the backbone technology for credit and credit-card processing, core banking, loans, mobile banking and personal finance management. It works with 10 banks and 25 fintech companies in eight countries , including HDFC Bank.

upGrad acquires edtech firm Impartus

Edtech platform upGrad has acquired video-learning solutions provider Impartus for Rs 150 crore. The startup will be rebranded as upGrad Campus as it is now a 100 percent subsidiary of upGrad.

With this acquisition, upGrad will now be able to get access to at least 280 educational institutions in India.

The move will also enable the firm to add 50,000 paid learners in the very first year of the acquisition, said the company. “The synergy of Impartus and upGrad will pave the way for augmenting college education by helping learners upskill with new-age courses, thus elevating their candidature for better career prospects,” says uPGrad CEO Amit Mahensaria.

As per the company’s statement, uPGrad aims to close the financial year 2022 with nearly Rs 85 crore revenue.

Valuation mismatch puts PhonePe-Indus OS deal in legal trouble

Digital payments company PhonePe's plans to acquire Indus OS, a domestic smartphone operating system, has run into legal problems, as one of the latter's investors is upset about the valuation cut.

The PhonePe-Indus OS deal is likely to be valued at $60 million, as per sources, but investor Affle Global, which owns 23 percent stake in Indus OS, has claimed it values the company at $90 million.

This has led Affle Global to take legal action against the founders of Indus OS, while PhonePe has filed a law suit against the marketing tech company in a Singapore court for blocking the deal.

"Affle Global Pte Ltd (AGPL) is a long term investor in OSlabs Pte Ltd (registered entity of Indus OS) and our investment of over $20 million values OSlabs at over $90 million," the investor said in a statement.

"We believe that Walmart-owned PhonePe and founders of OSlabs are acting in collusion to prejudice our existing shareholder/investor rights based on unfair practices. We believe that PhonePe must strictly uphold highest level of governance standards, respect fair valuation of OSlabs investments of existing shareholders and undertake fair processes in full compliance with the existing shareholders agreement, the constitution and Companies Act of Singapore. AGPL has no inclination to support the low balled USD60Mn valuation based PhonePe transactions for OSlabs. We value our investment based on over USD90Mn valuation of OSlabs and we are confident that OSlabs would unlock greater growth in the near future," Affle added.

The company highlighted that there are multiple legal proceedings ongoing with respect to upholding governance standards and compliance with existing shareholders agreement and the two preliminary orders received to-date are related to governance aspects including - upholding Right of First Refusal as per the existing Shareholders Agreement and full compliance and adherence to provisions of Singapore Companies Act in terms of governance related to voting at shareholders resolutions/meetings.

In a statement, PhonePe said: "These litigations are temporary hurdles and will not deter our commitment for completing the acquisition of the company. As you know the matter is sub-judice and we hope that the Hon’ble court would uphold our position and protect the interest of Indus OS. We have made a commitment to Indus OS' founders and board members that we will honour the agreed terms."

Indus CEO Rakesh Deshmukh did not respond to queries.

Sources told CNBC-TV 18 that PhonePe has bought out 30 percent stake in Indus OS from other investors and is looking to take a majority stake as part of the deal.

PhonePe's interest in Indus OS comes from the distribution play, since Indus OS has 100 MN + users and over 4 lakh apps on its own app marketplace called App Bazaar. Indus OS has partnered with 12 mobile brands in India, and powers Samsung’s default app store - Galaxy Store.

Walmart-owned PhonePe is among the leaders in the digital payments space in the country and has around 290 million registered users at present.

Flexiloan partners with Vivriti Capital to provide Rs 300 cr loan to MSMEs

Fintech platform FlexiLoans has partnered with financial services company Vivriti Capital to disburse loans worth Rs 300 crore in order to provide financing to micro, small and medium enterprises. The MSMEs will now be able to apply for these loans online & will also receive in-principal approval within 24- 48 hours digitally without any manual intervention, the company said. The aim of this initiative is to reach out to more than 10,000 MSMEs in the next 12-18 months.

The partnership will be supported by FlexiLoans’s technology and credit underwriting platform ‘BiFrost’, which has been integrated with Vivriti’s co-lending platform ‘CredAvenue’.

Since its inception in 2016, FlexiLoan claims to have disbursed more than Rs 1,000 crore worth of loans to more than 30,000 customers across more than 1,500 cities in India including Tier II, III and IV cities.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY AND STARTUP NEWS

Cryptocurrencies attempt a rebound after a hellish week

The crypto market edged higher Monday after a week of hell during which billions of dollars were wiped off the value of bitcoin and ether, CNBC reported.

Bitcoin rebounded above the $38,000 level Monday after plummeting to less than $32,000 on Sunday. Bitcoin was up around 15% at $39,036.06 in the 24 hours leading up to 9:35 a.m. ET, according to CoinDesk, which put the market cap of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency at around $711.9 billion, as per the report.

Ether, the world’s second most popular cryptocurrency, rose from less than $1,800 on Sunday to over $2,400 on Monday. It was trading around $2,403.44 at 9:30 a.m. ET – up 25.5% over 24 hours and with a market cap of around $278.8 billion, according to CoinDesk.

Elsewhere, dogecoin also showed signs of recovery, with its price rising from 24 cents on Sunday to 34 cents on Monday.

Broadly speaking, the crypto market was a sea of green on Monday, with just a few lesser-known coins down in the previous 24 hours.

Last week’s crypto sell-off came after authorities in China and the U.S. moved to tighten regulation and tax compliance on cryptocurrencies.

China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown

Cryptocurrency miners, including HashCow and BTC.TOP, have halted all or part of their China operations after Beijing intensified a crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading, hammering digital currencies amid heightened global regulatory scrutiny, as per a Reuters report.

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi suspended both crypto-mining and some trading services to new clients from mainland China, adding it will instead focus on overseas businesses.

BTC.TOP, a crypto mining pool, also announced the suspension of its China business citing regulatory risks, while crypto miner HashCow said it would halt buying new bitcoin mining rigs.

China has already lost its position as a global cryptocurrency trading centre after Beijing banned crypto exchanges in 2017.

In defense against Epic Games’ charges, Apple CEO Chief Executive Tim Cook on Friday told a court the 'threat profile' of the required tight control of the App Store. Cook testified for more than two hours in Oakland, California as "Fortnite" maker Epic Games accused that Apple’s App Store controls and commissions have created a monopoly that Apple illegally abuses.

Cook conceded that game developers generate most App Store revenue and help subsidise other apps on the store that pay no commission. The antitrust trial at a federal courthouse in Oakland,California, comes as Apple faces a chorus of criticism from app makers including music service Spotify, European regulators and US politicians including who say the $2 trillion company tries to squash small competition.

The maker of "Fortnite," which pits players against in each other in an animated "Battle Royale" fight to the last survivor, is led by CEO Tim Sweeney, who has reveled in the public opportunity to take on Apple, according to Reuters.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son slams Olympics in Japan

He further added, “Who and on what authority is Olympics being forced through?”

Son called Japan a “vaccine laggard”, saying the slow inoculation drive less than two months before the start of the Games could put people’s lives at risk. His statements comes as the Japanese government on Monday kicked off a mass vaccination drive to catch up with other countries and ensure a “safe and secure” Games.

Jack Ma faces China government’s crackdown

Jack Ma recently stepped down as the President of the Hupan Innovation Center, an elite institute that he co-founded six years ago. Reports indicate that the move came as a result of political pressure from the Chinese government. This is not the only time when China has cracked down on the legendary entrepreneur and his companies recently.

Ma’s fall from grace started soon after he gave a scathing speech criticising national financial regulators that was said to have infuriated Chinese President Xi Jinping. Soon after the speech, Ma’s Ant Group, which is China’s biggest payment provider with 730 million people using it monthly through Alipay, was called into a meeting with the People’s Bank of China, China Securities Regulatory Commission and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange for ‘regulatory talks’.

In November last year the highly anticipated double-listing initial public offering in Shanghai and Hong Kong for Ant Group was halted after the Shangai Stock Exchange suspended the listing citing “significant change” in the regulatory environment. The IPO was expected to be the world’s largest at over $35 billion. The IPO is expected to be delayed by 6 months.

Chinese regulators also started an antitrust probe against Ma’s Alibaba Group and its affiliate Ant Group. The probe followed the Chinese Communist Party’s drafting of regulations to prevent monopolistic behaviour by internet companies. The first on the chopping block just happened to be Ma’s companies.

Alibaba Group as a result of the probe was hit by a record $2.8 billion fine for abusing its dominant position. Regulators also told Alibaba Group to sell off its media assets, including the highly influential South China Morning Post, which is based out of Hong Kong. But that was not the end of the story. Ant Group was also told to restructure the company so that it functioned more like a bank rather than a fin-tech company.

Reuters also reported that Ant Group was exploring ways to divest Ma’s share in the company following pressure from the government and after talks with People's Bank of China (PBOC), and financial regulator China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).

Snap to buy WaveOptics for over $500 million

The deal which was first reported by The Verge and later confirmed by Reuters, will help Snap push its way into a future where AR eyewear could be global.

Snap, along with other tech giants like Facebook and Apple are racing to build AR devices as the next technological frontier after the smartphone.