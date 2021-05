There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Wednesday, which include WhatsApp files a lawsuit in Delhi HC challenging the IT rules, and government calls the lawsuit as an 'act of defiance', Twitter rival Koo has raised $30 million in funding from Tiger Global, Amazon buys MGM studio in a $8.45 billion deal and Bitcoin reclaims $40,000 even as crypto volatility lingers. Here's a wrap of important startup updates:

'Govt respects Right to Privacy’: Centre on WhatsApp’s suit against new IT rules

In response to WhatsApp's legal challenge to new digital rules, the government on May 26 said it respects the right to privacy of citizens and has no intention to violate it.

“The Government of India recognises that ‘Right to Privacy’ is a Fundamental right and is committed to ensure the same to its citizens,” the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said in a statement.

The ministry’s response comes against the backdrop of a lawsuit filed by WhatsApp on May 25, challenging the government’s new rule regarding the identification of the ‘first originator’ of a message. The Facebook-owned unit has moved the Delhi High Court alleging the new rules “mean end to privacy.”

WhatsApp said that tracing chats is equivalent to keeping fingerprints of every single message and that would break the end-to-end encryption. "This would fundamentally undermine people's right to privacy," it added.

On the lawsuit file by instant messaging app, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the “government is committed to ensuring the right of privacy to all its citizens but at the same time it is also the responsibility of the government to maintain law and order and ensure national security,” according to the ministry statement.

Prasad asserted that none of the measures proposed by India will impact the normal functioning of WhatsApp in any manner and for the common users, there will be no impact.

The IT minister clarified that the order to trace the first originator of a message as per the new guidelines shall be passed only for the purposes of prevention, investigation, punishment, etc. of an offence relating to sovereignty, integrity, and security of India, public order incitement to an offence relating to rape, sexually explicit material or child sexual abuse material punishable with imprisonment for not less than five years.

The government also took a swipe at WhatsApp over its privacy policy concerning the sharing of data with Facebook. “At one end, WhatsApp seeks to mandate a privacy policy wherein it will share the data of all its user with its parent company, Facebook, for marketing and advertising purposes. On the other hand, WhatsApp makes every effort to refuse the enactment of the Intermediary Guidelines which are necessary to uphold law and order and curb the menace of fake news,” IT Ministry said.

Prasad said that it is WhatsApp’s responsibility to find a technical solution whether through encryption or otherwise, as the use of technology to ensure the right to privacy is entirely the purview of the social media intermediary.

Meanwhile, the government has also sought response from all ‘Significant Social Media Intermediaries (SSMI),’ those platforms that have fifty lakh (5 million) registered users in India on their compliance with the new digital rules that have come into effect today. “Please confirm and share your response ASAP and preferably today itself,” the ministry told the social media platforms through a letter.

The new IT guidelines ‘Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules, 2021’ were notified on February 25 and SSMIs were given three months’ time to moderate their content policies in accordance with it.

In the February notification, the government had noted that the new rules are aimed at ensuring more transparency and offering a grievance redressal system. According to the guidelines, large social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp now need to follow additional due diligence, including the appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person, and resident grievance officer.

Therefore, MeitY, has written to the social media platforms asking for physical and address contact details of their chief compliance officer, nodal contact person, and the resident grievance officer.

While WhatsApp has challenged the guidelines in court, Facebook on Monday said that it aims to comply with the provisions of the IT rules but will continue to discuss a few of the issues which need more engagement with the government.

Govt seeks response from social media giants on new rules compliance

The Government wrote to social media companies--including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Google and others to respond on whether they have complied with the new regulations by tonight. The letter from Centre comes after several media giants failed to comply with guidelines even as new rules came into effect on May 25.

In its letter, the IT Ministry has asked the social media intermediaries to share status of compliance, details of Chief Compliance Officer and resident Compliance officer among others.

Google on Tuesday cited its "long history" of managing content according to local laws to assure the Indian government of its continuing efforts to ensure legal compliance, adding that it aims to “comply with local laws”, Facebook said it "aims to comply" with the new rules but added that it wants to discuss some issues which need more engagement.

The new rules, announced on February 25, require social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to follow additional due diligence, including the appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer.

Twitter rival Koo raises $30 mn in funding led by Tiger Global

Microblooging platform and homegown rival to Twitter, Koo has raised $30 million in Series B funding, led by Tiger Global and other new investors IIFL and Mirae Assets. Existing investors Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator also took part in the round.

The fresh round of funding will be used to strengthen engineering, product and community efforts across all Indian languages at Koo. The latest investment has raised the valuation of the Koo App to over $100 million. Koo app downloads have touched nearly 6 million, from around 3-4 million in February, the company said.

The capital infusion comes at a time when social media platforms, including Twitter, are facing increased scrutiny over non-compliance with government’s new IT rule. However, Koo has stated that it has complied with the rules.

Betterhalf.ai raises $3 mn in pre-series A round

Matrimonial startup Betterhalf.ai has raised $3 million in Pre-Series A funding from venture capital firms including S2 Capital and Quiet Capital with participation from angel investors Kunal Shah and Samvit Ramadurgam. Over the last 3 years, Betterhalf.ai has raised $5.4 million in funding.

The AI-backed matchmaking platform is clocking $75,000 in monthly revenue with a growth rate of 30% (MoM). “The closing of this round post Y Combinator Demo Day is a marker of the investors’ confidence on readiness of 100M urban Indians for a new age matrimony app and allows us to take the company from $1 milion run rate to $5 million run rate for our next Series A round,” said Pawan Gupta, Co-founder of Betterhalf.ai.

The new funding will be used to boost user engagement on the app, add monetisation features, and increase product discovery across organic channels. Currently, the app has a user base of 7 lakh urban millennials. The company expects its user base to touch 1 million users by the end of 2021.

Tech billionaire Mark Cuban backs Polygon

American billionaire investor Mark Cuban has added Indian blockchain tech platform Polygon to his portfolio. A serial startup investor, Cuban is the owner of NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and one of the main investors on the reality TV show, ‘Shark Tank’.

According to reports, Cuban is integrating Polygon crypto into Lazy.com, a portfolio company that allows people to easily display non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Polygon has gained in popularity, of late, as the Layer II technology to Ethereum has found increasing use cases in gaming and non-fungible tokens.

Formerly called Matic Network, Polygon was founded in 2017 by Jaynti Kanani, Sandeep Nailwal, and Anurag Arjun, with Serbia's Mihalio Bjelic later coming on board as the co-founder. Polygon's native token Matic has crossed a market cap of over $14 Billion and is among the top 20 crypto coins globally.

Bitcoin reclaims $40,000, crypto volatility lingers

Bitcoin climbed back above $40,000 on Wednesday for the first time this week amid recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market showed signs of dampening down, as per Reuters.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading 5 percent higher at $40,199, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Altcoins, or alternative coins that follow Bitcoin also gained some ground, with Ether rising as much as 10 percent to $2,858. Nevertheless, Bitcoin is down 30 percent this month and has lost over 37 percent from its record high of $65,000 in April. It has gained nearly 40 percent this year, however.

Bitcoin added to its gain late on Monday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared to have softened his stance against its environmental impacts. On Monday, Musk tweeted that he spoke to some miners from North America who had committed to publishing current and planned renewable usage and ask miners across the world to do so.

Among the drivers of bitcoin's recent slump have been fears of a crackdown in China on the emerging sector, as well as concerns over the environmental impact of bitcoin production, an energy-intensive process known as mining.

Data collaboration platform Atlan bags $16 mn in funding

Data collaboration startup Atlan has raised $16 million in a Series A round led by venture capital and private equity firm, Insight Partners. Existing investors Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and Waterbridge Ventures also participated in the round.

Several angel investors including Bob Muglia, former CEO of Snowflake, Bob Moore and Jake Stein, founders of Stitch, Auren Hoffman, founder of Safegraph and Liveramp, and Akshay Kothari, COO of Notion, also participated in the round.

The company plans to use the funding to expand its current team to strengthen its product, engineering and marketing teams in India.

BigBasket & Id Fresh Food partner to launch ‘Id Fresho’

Online grocery company BigBasket has partnered with D Fresh Food to launch a co-branded product portfolio- iD Fresho. Through this new venture, the brands plan to launch a wide variety of ready-to-cook fresh food products.

The partnership will also allow BigBasket customers easy access to iD’s ready-to-cook foods like Idly Dosa batter and ready-to-cook parotas. Meanwhile, iD Fresh Food will be expanding its D2C market through using BigBasket's customer base. The products will be available in all Tier 1 cities and some select cities in South India in the first phase.

Lithium Urban buys out SmartCommute

Electric vehicles fleet operator Lithium Urban Technologies has acquired SmartCommute, an end-to-end employee transport services platform. The acquisition value however has not been disclosed by the company. With the acquisition of SmartCommute, Lithium Urban will become a full-stack transportation solutions provider, the company said in a statement.

"We are aiming to help clients seamlessly transition from ICE (internal combustion engine) to electric vehicles given the tight integration that this platform will provide, with EVs and charging station telematics, and scheduling algorithms," Lithium Urban Technologies Founder Sanjay Krishnan added. The company will also cater to both electric and non-electric vehicles, making it a one-stop-solution for smart transportation services.

SmartCommute's client portfolio comprise of Capgemini, L&T Infotech, KPIT and TCS, among others.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Amazon to buy MGM studio for $8.45 billion

Amazon.com has agreed to buy MGM, the Hollywood studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde” and “Shark Tank,” for $8.45 billion. The takeover is Amazon’s second biggest acquisition after it bought grocer Whole Foods for nearly $14 billion in 2017. Buying a studio with a massive portfolio like MGM gives Amazon a way to fast-track growth for its video-streaming offerings.

The deal is the latest in the media industry that’s aimed at boosting streaming services to compete against Netflix and Disney+. AT&T and Discovery announced on May 17 that they would combine media companies, creating a powerhouse that includes HGTV, CNN, Food Network and HBO.

Amazon has also acquired streaming rights to sports in the U.S. and abroad as it sees live content as a huge potential driver for its service.

Xiaomi no longer on the US blacklist

Chinese technology company Xiaomi said that U.S. has removed it from the blacklist of companies, following order by a Columbia District court. The court’s final order removed the company's designation as a Communist Chinese Military Company and lifted all restrictions on US persons buying or holding its stock, Reuters reported.

"The company reiterates that it is an open, transparent, publicly-traded, independently operated and managed corporation," Xiaomi Chairman Lei Jun said in the statement.

The move comes days after Joe Biden administration had announced that the administration would be removing Xiaomi from the Department of Defense blacklist, reversing a move by former president Donald Trump.

Vimeo slumps in debut after IAC spin-off

The company's stock opened at $47.15 a share, compared to $52.08 a share on Monday. Its shares later plunged to $44 each on May 26.The video software company is the 11th public company to be spun off from IAC, joining Match Group Inc., Expedia Group Inc. and LendingTree Inc.

IAC, which has a history of building businesses and later splitting them into separate companies, had said last year that it was considering spinning off its stake in Vimeo, according to Reuters. The company has already spun off its stake in Match Group, which houses popular online dating services including Tinder, Hinge, and OkCupid.

Amazon faces heat from US Capital over unfair pricing policies

An antitrust suit has been slapped on E-commerce giant Amazon by U.S. capital city, Reuters reported. Washington D.C has accused Amazon of abusing its dominant position in online retail sales and harming consumers.

The suit filed by the office of Attorney General Karl Racine alleges that Amazon's control of up to 70% of U.S. online sales results in higher prices for consumers. The lawsuit also accuses Amazon of charging third-party sellers on its site fees of up to 40% of a product's price, as well as stopping them from offering better deals on other platforms.

Even though Amazon has always claimed it delivers low price for consumers, the lawsuit by the U.S. capital came amid heightened scrutiny of the tech giants that reportedly witnessed a dramatic surge during the pandemic. Last year, federal antitrust enforcers had filed suits targeting Facebook and Google for illegal dominance of their respective markets.

Tesla strengthens camera-based Autopilot amid growing scrutiny over crashes

Elon Musk’s Tesla has announced that its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles will be equipped with cameras and no radar sensor for semi-automated driving in North America starting this month.

"These will be the first Tesla vehicles to rely on camera vision and neural net processing to deliver Autopilot, Full-Self Driving and certain active safety features," Tesla said in a statement. The move came amid growing scrutiny by regulators and media about the safety of what Tesla dubs "Autopilot" and "Full Self-Driving" features, following a series of crashes.