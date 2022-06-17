Startup Digest: Vijay Shekhar Sharma buys Paytm shares worth Rs 11 crore, FarEye lays off 250 employees, Shiprocket acquires Pickrr for $200 million

Sequoia India grapples with fallout from governance snafus: Report

Sequoia Capital's India partners, caught out early this year by governance scandals at startup companies in its portfolio, assured investors at an April meeting in London that these "lowlights" were mostly behind it, sources told Reuters.

But two months later, Sequoia, a major venture capital player in India, is still grappling with complaints from startups about damaged trust and with a defamation lawsuit by a former general counsel, while the closing a $2.8 billion fund was delayed due to a governance issue.

Sequoia has acknowledged it faces governance-related challenges in India. Two sources familiar with the company's thinking said it had already made specific changes in governance practices, after an unusually frank blog post on April 17 by Sequoia that said it was reflecting on recent incidents and would impose stricter checks and requirements at the startups it funds.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma buys 1.7 lakh shares of Paytm worth Rs 11 crore

Digital financial services firm One97 Communications’ Managing Director Vijay Shekhar Sharma has purchased 1.7 lakh shares of the company worth Rs 11 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The disclosures from the company, which operates under Paytm brand, show that Sharma bought the shares on May 30-31. On May 30, Sharma bought 1,00,552 shares worth Rs 6.31 crore and on May 31, he bought 71,469 shares worth Rs 4.68 crore.

As per regulations, Sharma was not allowed to buy shares for at least six months being a selling shareholder in Paytm's IPO and now, with that restriction being over, he has purchased shares of Paytm.

NCLAT upholds CCI order suspending Amazon deal with Future Coupons

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has upheld the December 2021 order by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) suspending Amazon's 49 percent stake in Future Coupons (FCPL), the promoter of the Future Group. Amazon, however, will have the legal remedy of issuing a challenge to the NCLAT order in the Supreme Court, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Dismissing Amazon's plea challenging the order, the NCLAT on Monday validated the findings of the CCI and also directed Amazon to pay the penalty of Rs 202 crore imposed by the CCI within 45 days. The CCI had said Amazon suppressed information while seeking clearances for the transaction.

FarEye lays off 250 employees citing softness in market conditions

Software-as-a-service provider FarEye has laid off around 250 employees at the time of their appraisal, industry sources told PTI. FarEye said softness in market conditions and restructuring of the team led to a reduction in team size.

"With the softness in market conditions, in the year ahead, we are focusing on our efforts and aligning resources in areas that drive maximum value for our customers while addressing their key challenges around operational efficiencies, cost optimization, and delivery experience," FarEye CEO and co-founder Kushal Nahata said in a statement.

He said the company is strengthening core competencies, deepening its focus on product differentiation and automation, and optimizing the effort required to manage operations.

CleverTap completes acquisition of San Francisco-based Leanplum

Customer engagement and user retention software provider CleverTap has completed the acquisition of Leanplum, a leading San Francisco-based multi-channel customer engagement platform. The acquisition, which was announced on May 19, was closed in 3 weeks.

"With this acquisition, CleverTap has strengthened its footprint in the US and Europe. CleverTap will combine the product stack of both organizations and extend its world-class solutions and technology to all its customers and prospects worldwide," the company said in a statement.

Mensa Brands acquires wearables brand Pebble

E-commerce roll-up unicorn Mensa Brands has acquired the wearables brand Pebble for an undisclosed sum, marking its foray into the smart wearables segment. This will strengthen Pebble's online footprint and amplify its marketing and branding efforts to become a household digital brand, Mensa Brands said in a statement.

Shiprocket to acquire a majority stake in Pickrr for $200 million

Zomato-backed logistics SaaS company Shiprocket has inked a deal to acquire a majority stake in its competitor e-commerce platform Pickrr for about $200 million in cash, stock, and an earn-out deal.

"We are excited to have Pickrr as part of the Shiprocket family, combining the two largest platforms enabling direct commerce. Together, we will define the future of e-commerce enablement in India," Saahil Goel, co-founder and CEO of Shiprocket said in the statement.

The companies will offer D2C companies a full-stack logistics and fulfillment platform, including same-day and next-day shipping, quick fulfillment, fast check-out, easy returns, and cross-border shipping, among many other features and services.

Affle Global acquires additional 13.09% stake in IndusOS

Technology firm Affle Global has acquired an additional 13.09 percent stake in the app marketplace IndusOS, making it the largest shareholder, the Singapore-based company said.

The deal gives it close to 60 percent of investor voting rights tied to the issued preference shares in Indus OS, casting a shadow on payments and financial services company PhonePe's plans to acquire the app discovery platform.

The announcement comes barely a month after PhonePe, Affle Global and others who were caught in a legal battle over IndusOS said an out-of-court settlement had been reached.

Google India launches startup accelerator program for women founders

Google has launched its new startups accelerator programme which aims to help about 20 startups led by women founders in India. The tech giant said that the program will help the startup founders address challenges unique to their experience, which primarily includes fundraising and hiring among others.

Google’s first batch of the Startups Accelerator - India Women Founders programme is going to enroll up to 20 women-founded/ co-founded startups in the country. This includes startups that are at the early product stage, and support them through a three-month programme.

‘Consolidation complete, filing financial results in June’: BYJU’s responds to The Ken report

BYJU’s has completed the consolidation of businesses and will be filing its pending financial results in June, a spokesperson from the edtech company told CNBC-TV18.

The response comes after The Ken reported that BYJU’s is yet to file its financial statements for FY21 and FY22 as auditor Deloitte is hesitant to put its signature due to concerns around refunds, loan guarantees and unusual revenue recognition practices.

In response to queries sent by CNBC-TV18, the spokesperson said, “At BYJU’S, we follow the highest standards in all business practices from student success to governance and accounting standards. These practices have been in operation for the last six years, have been audited by Deloitte, and records are submitted to all relevant authorities over these years."

Not planning IPO right now, says PhonePe

Walmart-backed payments company PhonePe said it is not planning an initial public offering (IPO) right now and will look at going public once its core businesses turn profitable.

"PhonePe is not planning an IPO right now," the company said in a statement. "We are focusing on building our business, and will go public once our core businesses turn profitable and our new initiatives have achieved a good product-market fit and scale."

It did not give details of its financials. "We are moving our holding company to India, and are actively working on this," the statement added.

Monthly VC deals down 20% this year after $70billion PE investment in 2021: Bain & Co & IVCA Report

Indian private equity (PE) investments reached $70 billion in 2021 in more than 2,000 deals, an 87 percent increase over the volumes in 2022, according to a report by Bain & Company and IVCA.

However, after an exuberant year for both deal activity and exits, 2022 is expected to witness a tapering in the pace of activity, according to the report, prepared in collaboration with Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association.

The average number of venture capital (VC) deals has fallen by a fifth or 20 percent to 130 deals a month so far in 2022 as the much-talked-about funding winter has gripped India’s startup ecosystem, the report showed.

8i Ventures partially exits M2P Fintech at a 36x return

8i Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund, has made a partial exit of its seed investment in M2P Fintech at a 36X multiple clocking an IRR of 415 percent over two years.

Following this partial exit of its seed shares in M2P, 8i Ventures, through its Fund I and affiliates, will continue to hold more than 75 percent of its original stake in the company. Fund I was launched in May 2019 and had its final close on July 31, 2021.

The size of the fund is $15.5 million, which comprises $13 million as assets under management (AUM) and another $2.5 million co-invest AUM, a statement said.

Govt asks Swiggy, Zomato to submit plans for improving complaint redressal

The government on Monday asked online food business operators like Swiggy and Zomato to submit a proposal within 15 days on improving their consumer grievance redressal mechanism amid rising complaints from customers.

"The Department of Consumer Affairs has directed major e-commerce Food Business Operators (FBOs) to furnish the current framework as well as a proposal on improving the consumer grievance redressal mechanism within 15 days," an official statement.

Also Read: Casino operator Delta Corp zooms as online gaming arm plans to raise funds via IPO

The direction was given during a meeting chaired by consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh with major e-commerce food business operators to discuss pertinent issues which affect consumers in this sector.

"During the last 12 months, over 3,631 grievances have been registered on the National Consumer Helpline (1915) for Swiggy and 2,828 have been registered for Zomato," the statement said.

Big tech's financial services play poses systemic concerns like overleverage: RBI governor

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said the entry of big tech firms into the financial sector poses systemic concerns like overleveraging at the borrowers' ends. The entry of firms like Google, Amazon, and Facebook (Meta), referred to as big tech companies, also poses question marks around competition and data privacy.

Such companies can include entities in e-commerce, search engines and social media platforms that have started to offer financial services in a "big way" on their own or through tie-ups, he said, adding this is leading to the use of new methodologies in credit assessment.

No ads promoting online betting: I&B ministry’s advisory to media

The Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry has issued an advisory to media platforms, asking them to refrain from accepting advertisements that promote online betting.

"Betting and gambling, illegal in most parts of the country, pose a significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children," stated the advisory, which was issued to print, electronic and digital media.

The advisory comes in light of instances of a number of advertisements of online betting websites appearing in print, electronic, social, and online media.

Nearly 50 percent of Indian software developers plan to quit jobs this year: DigitalOcean Report

About 44 percent of developers based in India are considering leaving their job this year compared to 42 percent globally, according to a report. The report by DigitalOcean, the cloud for developers, startups, and SMBs, surveyed over 2,500 respondents from 94 countries including India, the US, Germany, Canada, and the UK.

It shows that the developer talent shortage has the potential to worsen with 64 percent of those with less than a year's experience, and 32 percent of those with 1-5 years’ experience, leaving their job recently.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

SpaceX fires employees involved in letter rebuking Musk: NYT

SpaceX has fired employees who helped write and distribute an open letter criticising chief executive officer Elon Musk's behavior, the New York Times reported, citing three employees with knowledge of the situation.

SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell sent an email saying the company had investigated and "terminated a number of employees involved" with the letter, the New York Times said.

It was unclear how many employees were terminated, the report said. A group of SpaceX employees derided Musk as a "distraction and embarrassment" in an internal letter to executives.

In a call with Twitter staff, Elon Musk muses on space aliens, company's future

Elon Musk addressed Twitter employees for the first time on Thursday, expressing his view that Twitter would need to cut its headcount, but offering few other new details about his $44 billion planned takeovers of the social media company.

Musk appeared via video call 10 minutes late to what turned out to be a freewheeling question and answer session moderated by a Twitter executive, in which Musk mused about the existence of aliens and other space civilizations and his view that Twitter should help "civilization and consciousness."

The Tesla chief executive, who is also CEO of rocket company SpaceX, told Twitter staff he wants to raise the service's user numbers from 229 million to at least 1 billion people and said advertising would remain important for the company, despite previously saying he believes Twitter should not serve ads, according to audio of the meeting heard by Reuters.

Tesla investor sues Musk, board over accusation of workplace discrimination

A Tesla shareholder sued the electric car maker, Chief Executive Elon Musk, and its board, accusing them of neglecting to tackle complaints about workplace discrimination and harassment, and engendering a "toxic workplace culture, Reuters reported.

Thursday's lawsuit is the latest against Tesla, which has been accused of racial discrimination and sexual harassment in its factories. "Tesla has created a toxic workplace culture grounded in racist and sexist abuse and discrimination against its own employees," the investor, Solomon Chau, said.

Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

Elon Musk was sued for $258 billion by a Dogecoin investor who accused him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency, as per a Reuters report.

In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, plaintiff Keith Johnson accused Musk, electric car company Tesla and space tourism company SpaceX of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble. The complaint also aggregates comments from Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and others questioning the value of cryptocurrency.

Google’s Russian subsidiary submits bankruptcy declaration: Ifax

The Russian subsidiary of Google has submitted a declaration of bankruptcy, Interfax reported, citing court filings online. The subsidiary announced plans to file for bankruptcy in May after authorities seized its bank account, making it impossible to pay staff and vendors.

"The Russian authorities’ seizure of Google Russia’s bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function ... Therefore, Google Russia has filed for bankruptcy," a company spokesperson said.

Meta probing Sheryl Sandberg's use of company resources: WSJ

Lawyers are investigating Meta Platforms’ outgoing operations chief Sheryl Sandberg's use of company resources over several years, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Several employees have been interviewed in connection with the investigation by Facebook-parent Meta, the WSJ reported, adding that the probe has been underway since at least last fall.

Among the activities being scrutinized is the work of Meta employees to support Sandberg's foundation, Lean In, and towards writing and promotion of her second book, "Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy", the report added.

Coinbase slashes 1,100 jobs as crypto winter sets in

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase will cut about 1,100 jobs or 18 percent of its workforce, the latest company preparing to ride out a downturn in the cryptosphere, Reuters reported.

The cryptocurrency market has been roiled by extreme volatility as investors dumped risky assets on fears that higher inflation readings would force the US Federal Reserve to turn more aggressive in raising interest rates and tip the economy into a recession.

"We appear to be entering a recession after a 10+ year economic boom. A recession could lead to another crypto winter, and could last for an extended period," chief executive officer Brian Armstrong said in a blog post.

Google, Facebook, and Twitter to tackle deepfakes or risk EU fines

Google, Facebook, Twitter and other tech companies will have to take measures to counter deepfakes and fake accounts on their platforms or risk hefty fines under an updated European Union code of practice, according to an EU document seen by Reuters.

The European Commission is expected to publish the updated code of practice on disinformation on Thursday as part of its crackdown against fake news. Introduced in 2018, the voluntary code will now become a co-regulation scheme, with responsibility shared between the regulators and signatories to the code.

Google offers to let ad rivals place YouTube ads in EU antitrust probe

Google parent Alphabet has offered to let rival ad intermediaries place ads on YouTube to address a crucial part of an EU antitrust investigation that could pave the way for it to settle the case without a fine, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The European Commission opened a probe last year to examine whether the world's largest provider of search and video was giving itself an unfair advantage in digital advertising by restricting rivals' and advertisers' access to user data.

Bill Gates says crypto and NFTs are ’100% based on greater fool theory’

Bill Gates is not a fan of cryptocurrencies or non-fungible tokens. Speaking at a TechCrunch talk on climate change Tuesday, the billionaire Microsoft co-founder described the phenomenon as something that’s "100 percent based on greater fool theory,” referring to the idea that overvalued assets will go up in price when there are enough investors willing to pay more for them.

Gates joked that “expensive digital images of monkeys” would “improve the world immensely,” referring to the much-hyped Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection.

"I’m used to asset classes ... like a farm where they have output, or like a company where they make products,” Gates said. As for crypto, “I’m not involved in that,” Gates added. “I’m not long or short any of those things."

Crypto giant Binance opens 2,000 positions for hiring

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened 2,000 positions for hiring, chief executive officer Changpeng Zhao said, a sharp contrast to a slew of job cuts by companies operating in the digital currency space.

"It was not easy saying no to Super bowl ads, stadium naming rights, large sponsor deals a few months ago, but we did. Today, we are hiring for 2000 open positions for #Binance," Zhao said in a tweet to his 6.4 million followers on the social media app.

Warner Bros Discovery to cut nearly 1,000 ad sales jobs

Warner Bros Discovery is looking to cut up to 30 percent or nearly 1,000 jobs in its global advertising sales team, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The company started offering members of its US advertising sales team an opportunity to voluntarily leave the company, the source said, adding that the global advertising sales team has about 3,000 members.

The company's finance chief Gunnar Wiedenfels in April reaffirmed its goal of achieving $3 billion in cost savings after a $43 billion merger between Discovery and AT&T's Warner Media.

Spotify to slow hiring by 25% amid economic uncertainty

Spotify will reduce its hiring by 25 percent, a source familiar with the contents of a companywide email told Reuters, making it the latest tech company to curb expenses amid economic uncertainty

Spotify chief executive officer Daniel Ek informed the staff via email that the world's largest on-demand audio service would continue hiring, though it would slow the pace "and be a bit more prudent" of over the next few quarters. The company said it employs about 8,230 people worldwide.