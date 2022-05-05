STARTUP DIGEST: Vedantu lays off 200 tutors; Ola Cars CEO Arun Sirdeshmukh quits; MPL launches Mayhem Studios & Musk secures over $7 bn funding for Twitter takeover

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

Vedantu lays-off 200 tutors after re-evaluation of performance

Edtech unicorn Vedantu has laid off almost 200 contractual and full-time employees, becoming the latest startup to cut staff.

Of these 200, 120 were contract-based employees and 80 were full-time, a Vedantu spokesperson told CNBC-TV18. This constitutes 3.5% of Vedantu’s 6000 strong workforce.

“Academics or assistant teachers were being reevaluated. We have an annual contract with them, and at the beginning of every academic year, we follow a process of load rebalancing where we rejig pertaining to these roles, based on our growth expectations. Reassessment cannot be done in the middle of the year as the learning experience and continuity of the teachers throughout the year is our first priority,” the spokesperson added.

On reports of the layoff being an attempt to reduce costs amid tightening in late-stage funding, the company spokesperson added, “With more technology intervention, restructuring of the class format, and changes in the categories, we relook at these roles of our academics and assistant teachers.”

The startup stated that it hiring more than 1000 employees in various teams including 100+ for similar positions.

Ola Cars CEO Arun Sirdeshmukh resigns

Ola Cars CEO Arun Sirdeshmukh has resigned from his position less than a year after his appointment. He was appointed as the CEO of Ola's vehicle commerce business in October 2021.

The development comes as OLA’s chief financial officer (CFO) GR Arun Kumar took a wider role at the Softbank-backed company.

“Our group CFO Arun Kumar GR now has an expanded role managing day to day operations. This includes overseeing the GTM function and therefore Arun Sirdeshmukh who was heading GTM has now had to leave. Both his roles (GTM as well as Ola Cars) will now be under Arun Kumar GR as part of his expanded role,” Ola told CNBC-TV18.

A moneycontrol report had also said that its chief of group strategy Amit Anchal is also leaving the company. However, the company has denied reports of Anchal’s resignation.

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal in a tweet said, “Amit is a core part of our leadership team and is not going anywhere. Arun Sirdeshmukh will move on. Wish him well.”

Bhago Mobility Solutions acquires stake in Pastiche Energy Solutions

Bhago Mobility Solutions, a next-gen technology startup has announced its equity acquisition in Pastiche Energy Solutions.

The partnership aims to aggregate the strengths of both the companies towards the manufacturing of Solid State Batteries, Lithium batteries and Allied Products for applications such as Electric Mobility, Energy Storage, Defence, Aerospace, Telecommunications and others, it said in a statement.

Bhago-Pastiche has commenced operations at Chandigarh and Bangalore, and is further expanding operations in Gurgaon and Ahmedabad to develop a PAN India Sales and Support network.

For the growth expansion, Bhago has allocated a total investment of $16 million for its Green Energy Vertical. An investment of $4 million will be made into Pastiche as Capex and Upgradation of the existing setup to a State-Of-Art Production and Testing Facility at Chandigarh.

The company has also stated its plans to set up a dedicated R&D unit in Bangalore for Cells and Battery Packs. Another $12 million is planned and scheduled to be infused within two years, with a vision to have an installed production capacity of 1GW.

Mobile Premier League launches Mayhem Studios to develop big budget games

Esports and skill gaming startup Mobile Premier League (MPL) has launched a gaming studio called Mayhem Studios to develop 'AAA mobile games' for domestic and global markets.

AAA Games are typically video game titles that have big budgets for both development and marketing purposes.

The Mayhem Studios will have a team of top-notch professionals in the area of animation, art, cinematics, design, engineering, UI and UX game design and game production, the company said.

Mayhem Studio will operate as a subsidiary of MPL and will be headquartered in Bengaluru and will be helmed by Ojas Vipat as CEO.

“Mayhem Studios will be focused on developing games that all gamers can relate to and enjoy the best-in-class gaming experience. Setting up such a state-of-the-art studio is the first major step towards development of many AAA mobile game titles from India for the global markets and we are on the right track,” said Vipat.

MPL said the studio will work on multiple esports and other game titles.

Neobank Fi launches Mutual Fund investments, to roll out P2P lending soon

Fi Money , a neobank has launched its investment platform to help users invest their savings into Mutual Funds.

The firm will also roll out a P2P investing platform for the users to diversify their portfolio up to 9% annual returns in the next couple of weeks, it said in a statement.

Users can start investing on the platform with as low as Rs 100 each time they order food or pay for other services. They can also invest weekly, monthly and daily in their mutual funds based on their financial goals and risk appetite. Money saved in Fi's savings account will be moved to the mutual fund account based on user discretion, the firm added.

Former Edelweiss Wealth CEO Nitin Jain launches ‘Neo Group’

Nitin Jain, former CEO of wealth and asset management, Edelweiss Financial Services, has launched an asset management and financial advisory platform Neo Group.

The group will have four business verticals - Neo World, Neo Asset Management, Neo Multi Family Office and Neo Leaf, a statement said.

“We have launched this platform with a purpose to identify and resolve the financial challenges faced by the Indian investing community by focusing on educating and empowering investors and proving them with optimal and value accretive financial tools for a secure and balanced future,” said Nitin Jain, Chairman and MD, Neo Group.

The company has raised close to $40 million of funding from private investors and is currently administering assets of almost $1 billion.

Venture debt firm BlackSoil grows 2x; Deploys $90+ mn in FY22

Venture debt firm BlackSoil said it has completed 31 deals and invested over $93 million in FY22. The company has also closed 2x the value of deals done as compared to FY21.

Apart from this, the growth across portfolio companies has resulted in about 24 successful exits during the year with a cumulative value of ~$64 million, thereby vindicating Blacksoil’s approach towards sound underwriting, the firm said in a statement.

The investee companies have cumulatively raised more than $7 billion via equity as of March 2022 (including $1.5 billion in FY 22 itself),serif; font-size: large;"> “The aim is to become part of and provide long-term support to the journeys of promising founders and startups that can have a tangible impact on consumers, businesses, and SMEs,” said Ankur Bansal, Co-Founder and Director, BlackSoil.

Nupur Recyclers net profit rises 1.72% in the March 2022 quarter

Metal scrap processing and recycling company Nupur Recyclers, said its net profit rose 1.72 percent to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021.

Sales declined 1.66 percent to Rs 32.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 33.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021, the firm said in a statement.

For the full year, net profit rose 88.70 percentto Rs 18.87 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. Sales rose 53.04 percent to Rs 159.05 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 103.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2021.

“Financial Year 21-22 is a year of achievement as the company went for its maiden IPO. With a Y-o-Y growth of 88.62 percent in PAT margins, we are quite optimistic for current financial year growth,” said Rajesh Gupta, Founder and CEO, Nupur Recyclers.

nurture.farm's B2B ecommerce arm nurture.retail partners with agrochemical firm Agfarm

Nurture.farm, an agritech startup has announced an exclusive partnership between its online B2B platform nurture.retail and AgFarm, a Dubai Based agrochemical company.

Over 40 products from Agfarm will be available for purchase on the nurture.retail platform. These include a range of herbicides, insecticides and fungicides, which can be applied to a wide variety of crops, the firm said in a statement. Additionally, the nurture.retail platform will also be launching Agfarm's patented molecules targeted to different pest segments.

Under this partnership, the firm will also bring products at highly competitive rates for the 70,000 retailers using the nurture.retail app. The price benefit will get passed on to the farmers, who will witness lower input costs and access to better and advanced biochemistry,serif; font-size: large;"> ixigo appoints Rahul Gautam as Group CFO

Travel aggregator ixigo has appointed Rahul Gautam, a veteran in the realm of capital markets and corporate finance, as its new Group Chief Financial Officer.

The appointment will come into effect from May 5, 2022, the company said, adding that Gautam would be replacing former Group CFO Ravi Gupta, who resigned due to "personal reasons".

In his current role at ixigo, Gautam will be leading the finance function for ixigo "with specific focus on corporate finance and corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, public markets and investor relations, growth, risk management and financial reporting", a statement said.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Musk secures $7Bn+ funding from investors including Larry Ellison

Elon Musk has secured $7.14 billion in funding from a group of investors that includes Oracle Corp co-founder Larry Ellison and Sequoia Capital to fund his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, according to a filing seen by Reuters.

Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who had initially opposed the buyout, also agreed to roll his $1.89 billion stake into the deal rather than cashing out, the filing showed.

The move comes as Musk's margin loan was reduced to $6.25 billion from $12.5 billion announced earlier, according to the filing. Musk's $21 billion financing commitment was also revised to $27.25 billion.

Musk will continue to hold talks with existing shareholders of Twitter, including the company's former chief Jack Dorsey, to contribute shares to the proposed acquisition,serif; font-size: large;"> Qatar Holding and Dubai-based Vy Capital, also an investor in Musk's other venture The Boring Company, are also part of the investor group.

Facebook parent to slow hiring as costs mount

Meta Platforms is slowing the growth of its workforce as the Facebook parent looks to rein in costs, Reuters reported.

"We regularly re-evaluate our talent pipeline according to our business needs and in light of the expense guidance given for this earnings period, we are slowing its growth accordingly," a Meta spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

Business Insider, citing an internal note to employees, reported that the company was lowering hiring targets and had temporarily stopped hiring for the remainder of the year.

Meta Platforms last week recorded its slowest revenue growth in a decade, with Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg also saying the company would scale back costs.

Shopify earnings sink, $2.1Bn acquisition of logistics startup

Shopify reported first-quarter results that missed analysts’ estimates, and said it will acquire logistics start-up Deliverr for $2.1 billion in cash and stock, as per a CNBC report.

Shopify posted adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share, while Wall Street had expected 63 cents per share, according to a Refinitiv survey of analysts. Revenue grew 22% year over year to $1.2 billion, but that still fell short of Wall Street’s projected $1.24 billion.

The Canadian company, which makes tools for companies to sell products online, also announced it plans to acquire Deliverr, a San Francisco-based start-up that provides fulfillment services to merchants selling their wares across Amazon, Walmart, eBay and other online marketplaces. Deliverr ships over a million orders per month for thousands of merchants in the US, Shopify said.

Dutch watchdog ACM to investigate Google Play store practices

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has announced a preliminary investigation into Google for possible anti-competitive practices in its Play store,serif; font-size: large;"> Tinder owner Match group had asked the regulator to assess whether Google is abusing a dominant position in the dating app market.

"Dating-app providers allegedly are no longer able to use a payment system other than Google's payment system," ACM spokesperson Murco Mijnlieff said in an email.

In a response, a Google spokesperson said the company charges customers 15% commissions for subscriptions via Google Play, which it said was "the lowest rate among major app platforms."

It said app distributors can also avoid Google Play entirely by distributing their apps via other stores or websites.

The Dutch ACM remains locked in a two-year fight with Google competitor Apple over alternative means of payment for dating apps on the App Store.

EU antitrust chief calls for global approach towards tech giants

Europe's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, the architect of landmark rules to curb the power of US tech giants, called for a global approach towards Big Tech to prevent companies taking advantage of enforcement gaps.

Vestager, who has handed out billions of euros in fines to Alphabet's Google and launched investigations into Apple, Amazon and Meta Platform's Facebook, said there was global agreement on the issues raised by large digital platforms, as per a Reuters report.

"This debate is no longer a hot topic amongst competition practitioners but it has strong political attention," she told a conference organised by the German Cartel Office.

Vestager urged antitrust watchdogs around the world to work together to tackle the issue.