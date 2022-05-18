STARTUP DIGEST: Vedantu fires over 400 employees; Sequoia postpones $2.8 bn India, SEA fund; Amazon launches Smart Commerce; VC-led startup investment down 50% & SpaceX to become most valuable US startup

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

Vedantu fires over 400 employees as edtech layoffs continue amid fears of funding crunch

Edtech unicorn Vedantu had laid off 424 employees, or 7 percent of its 5,900-strong workforce, expecting scarcity of capital in the upcoming quarters due to a tough external environment.

This is the edtech unicorn's second successive round of layoffs with 200 employees let go of earlier in May.

"War in Europe, impending recession fears, and Fed rate interest hikes have led to inflationary pressures with massive correction in stocks globally and in India as well. Given this environment, capital will be scarce for upcoming quarters," said Vamsi Krishna, Co-Founder & CEO, Vedantu.

"With COVID tailwinds receding, schools and offline models opening up, the hyper-growth of 9X, Vedantu experienced during the last 2 years will also get moderated," Krishna told employees in a blog post.

Given the uncertainties of the outside world and tightening of capital availability, Krishna justified the layoffs by explaining that it is important to build a capital runway for at least 30 months.

For this, Vedantu plans to undertake a reduction in customer acquisition costs via innovation and automation around operations. That's in addition to a comprehensive review with rationalisation of projects that are not in sync with the core focus areas of Vedantu.

Unacademy to foray into offline learning space

Edtech unicorn Unacademy has forayed into offline learning market and will launch Unacademy Centres that will facilitate offline classes for students and extend the access to top educators in the NEET-UG, IIT-JEE and foundation course (class 9-12) categories.

The first Unacademy Centre will be operational in Kota by next month, followed by similar touchpoints in Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Patna, Pune, and Delhi, the firm said in a statement.

It said offline batches will bring Unacademy’s offerings such as educators, pedagogy, study material, in-person mentorship, doubt-solving and regular parent-educator counselling sessions to all its enrolled students. The edtech giant said it aims to enrol up to 15,000 learners in the first batch.

Unacademy’s forays into offline learning come a couple of months after BYJU’s, the country’s most valued unicorn had launched 500 offline tuition centres with an investment of $200 million.

Sequoia postpones close of $2.8 bn India, SEA fund: Report

Sequoia Capital has postponed the closing date of its $2.8 billion India and Southeast Asia (SEA) fund on the back of alleged financial irregularities and corporate governance misses at some of its portfolio firms, sources told the Economic Times.

The move was communicated to Sequoia’s limited partners (LPs), or sponsors in the fund, through an email.

“All LP subscription documents have been received. However, during the past weeks, shareholders in a company portfolio have received information about a potential misconduct, requiring investigation. Given these events, we have decided to postpone the close date of the Funds. We will provide you with an update when our work is complete,” it said.

Sequoia’s Shailendra Singh said in a tweet, “All the board meetings are now focused on efficient growth, sustainable unit economics, pragmatic capital allocation. Frugality is back in fashion.”

Sequoia also thanked the LPs for their participation in the India and Southeast Asia funds — SC India Venture VIII, SC India Growth IV and SC SEA I, the report added. Sequoia’s largest fund for the region will likely close by the end of the calendar year.

Group of Ministers recommends 28 percent GST on online gaming, casinos and race course

The Group of Ministers (GoM) on May 18 unanimously decided to recommend levying 28 percent goods and services tax (GST) on online gaming, casinos and race courses, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The tax will be imposed on initial betting and the gaming amount as the group is not in favour of levying GST on every bet or the winning amount, they added.

The sources added that the GoM report will be submitted in a day or two.

The issue has gained attention as the GST Council is likely to take it up in its next meeting. But an agenda is not yet finalised.

Amazon launches Smart Commerce to digitise local stores

Amazon India has launched Smart Commerce, an initiative to transform local stores into Digital Dukaans, and accelerate the company’s pledge to digitise one crore small businesses by 2025.

With 'Smart Commerce' initiative, the ecommerce giant also aims to enable exports worth $10 billion.

Over 1.5 lakh neighbourhood stores are said to be selling online through Amazon.in. With Smart Commerce, stores can digitise their offline operations, provide an enhanced in-store shopping experience to their walk-in customers, and create their own online storefronts to serve customers directly.

In the coming weeks, Smart Commerce will release its first set of solutions to help local stores digitise billing and inventory management, and deliver an enhanced in-store experience to their customers. This will be followed by the launch of capabilities enabling them to create their own online storefront, and serve their customers through voice and chat-based shopping experiences.

BharatPe launches investment platform for merchants

Fintech unicorn BharatPe has launched an investment platform for its merchant partners which will offer them peer-to-peer (P2P) investment and bank deposit products. The company has tied up with two fintechs LenDenClub and Liquiloans — to offer P2P investment products.

This will allow merchants to register as lenders on these platforms and deploy their capital against loana via the BharatPe app. They will have an option to earn interest of upto 12 percent per annum in the first phase, the firm said in a statement.

BharatPe is also working on providing its merchants an option to invest in fixed deposits (FDs) by Unity Small Finance Bank (erstwhile Punjab and Maharashtra Co-op Bank). This would allow merchants to park their surplus liquidity in the form of fixed deposits with the bank, and earn an interest of around 8 percent.

Money View eyes Rs 1500 crore Revenue Run Rate by year-end

Fintech platform Money View claims to have turned profitable and ended FY22 with an annualized revenue run rate of $80 million.

The startup claims to have grown 4x year-over-year with strong unit economics while being profitable through FY22. The company said it is disbursing loans at an annualised run rate of $850 million and is on a trajectory to reach more than $1 billion AUM by the end of the year.

“In the age of cash-burning businesses, we are one of the very few fintech startups to be profitable for more than a year now. With the continued growth we are experiencing, we expect to end FY23 with more than Rs 1500 crore in revenue run rate,” said Puneet Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, Money View.

Garuda Aerospace and IIT Roorkee to provide drone training across India

Garuda Aerospace, a drone manufacturer and agro-ecosystem integrator registered under StartUp India and MSME, has partnered with Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee), to jointly address the growing demand for indigenous Drone Pilots in the rapidly developing Indian drone ecosystem.

The collaboration aims to focus on areas of drone technologies in the principal technical and research areas of software, robotics, digital solutions, drone pilot training, demos, AI based solutions and initiate joint pilot projects, a statement said.

“The association is a step towards realizing our Prime Minister Modiji’s Vision of manufacturing 1 lakh Make in India Kisaan Drones by the end of 2023. This partnership will usher a new era in imparting quality skill training in the field of Automation, AI, ML and Drones for millions of Indian Youth,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace.

Scaler launches its maiden co-living space ‘Scalerverse’

Edtech startup Scaler has ventured into co-living space under the brand Scalerverse’, a new community living space for its trainees and ecosystem partners.

Currently, Scalerverse is operational across two centres in Bengaluru and will expand its footprint across 5 major cities in the next three months. Within a few days of the Scalerverse website going live, the edtech brand said has already received over 500 applications for accommodation.

“The dedicated space will help our trainees, teachers and mentors come together to build a strong and cohesive network that starts with learning and remains a support system for the rest of their professional careers. It is a whole new concept of enriching our community with guidance and inspiration from peers for their holistic growth and development. This will also assist the learners and employees from various cities to collaborate and create a safe space for themselves in a new city,” said Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-Founder, Scaler and Interviewbit.

Mankind Pharma launches its OTT platform Docflix

Mankind Pharma, a pharmaceutical company, has ventured into the OTT segment, announcing the launch of Docflix, a platform dedicated to doctors.

As per the company, the platform will have 20 different shows on varied subjects, a few shows include Science Simplified, Legend Inside the White Coat, Stitch in Time, Cardio Unflip, Digital for Doctors, Medico-Legal Cases in India, Vantage Point and many more.

Additionally, the company has also hired the National Institute of Design’s graduating team to ensure the representation of data and figures, directors and scriptwriters who can form science into a story to deliver the message. The team is also building an AI-enabled personalised interface to deliver individual experiences on the platform, as per the company.

GuardianLink launches Web 3.0 startup incubator

NFT player GuardianLink has launched a Web 3.0 startup incubator at the IIT Madras Research Park in Chennai to help entrepreneurs innovating in the growing Web 3.0 space.

With this move, GuardianLink aims to incubate 10 Web 3.0 companies by the end of the year. One of the first batches of startups is Dali, an NFT intelligence platform that also feeds brands and creators looking to launch NFT collections with their artists on its marketplace.

“Polygon put India on the Web 3.0 infrastructure map. GuardianLink aims to carry the torch further in the NFT gaming and commerce space. We believe in sharing our expertise, technology, and even the learnings from our mistakes with new entrants. This will help us build the culture of Web 3.0 in India,” said Arjun Reddy, Co-Founder, GuardianLink.

MoEngage launches a WhatsApp business integration

Customer engagement platform MoEngage has launched a new WhatsApp business integration.

With the new integration, the company aims to allow enterprises to gather insights and run personalised WhatsApp campaigns for different customer segments to boost engagement, retention, and revenue.

“By teaming up with Meta, we aim to bridge the gap between enterprises and their customers by allowing them to leverage insights about their customers, their journeys, and the long-term impact of WhatsApp campaigns on key business metrics such as LTV, revenue, retention, and product stickiness,” said Raviteja Dodda, CEO and Co-founder, MoEngage.

Top executives' salaries may jump 8.9 percent in 2022, highest in 5 years: AON Survey

Salaries of senior executives in India are likely to increase by 8.9 percent in 2022, highest in five years, amid a recovery in business sentiments post pandemic, according to leading global professional services firm Aon.

The Aon's 11th annual Executive Rewards Survey in India, which analysed data across 475 companies from more than 20 industries, further noted that the median CEO compensation has reached Rs 7.05 crore.

With fundamentals of the economy remaining strong and business sentiments positive, there were strong tailwinds which resulted in top executives' salary increase to be projected at 8.9 percent from 7.9 percent in 2021, it said. Moreover, the pay mix for chief executive officer (CEO) and key CXO roles continue to move towards higher pay at risk, as per the survey

Pay at Risk — which is the sum of variable pay and long-term incentives (LTI) to total compensation — for CEOs stands near 60 percent, while C-level executives including COO, CFO, sales head and chief human resources officer follow closely behind at 50 percent, as per the survey.

VC-led startup investment declines by 50 percent with fewer big round in April: IVCA-EY report

Slowdown in large startup funding rounds leads to a 27 percent drop in PE/VC investments to $5.5 billion in April (YoY), as per an IVCA-EY report. Last month, venture capital-led startup investments declined by 50% to $1.6 billion across 82 deals (YoY).

Although there were fewer large startup funding rounds, growth investments surged 2x to a nine-month high in April.

“The US Fed has started tightening monetary policy with a 50 bps interest rate hike and business risk premium /discount rates have gone up globally, which has had a significant negative impact on valuations of listed loss-making but growth-oriented start-ups. This is expected to have a spillover effect on the private capital side as well. Both start-up valuations and deal closures could see some slowdown in the coming few months,” said Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader Private Equity Services, EY.

According to the report, April 2022 recorded investments worth $5.5 billion across 117 deals, including 16 large deals worth $4.0 billion. Exits recorded $1.2 billion across 13 deals, including six open market exits worth US$483 million and one buyback worth $330 million, it added.

“In the absence of large strategic and secondary deals, PE/ VC exits remained subdued at $1.2 billion. With capital markets remaining volatile, PE/VC-backed IPOs are expected to be pushed further back and those that are going ahead with their listing plans are revisiting both issue size as well as valuations,” Soni added.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

SpaceX poised to become the most valuable US startup

Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised to become the most valuable US startup as its valuation rose to over $125 billion in an ongoing share sale in the secondary market, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The shares, which are marketed at about $72, jumped in valuation from last October, when SpaceX's shares were sold at $56 apiece after a 10-1 split and valued the rocket company at $100 billion.

The share sale could value SpaceX at over $125 billion, surpassing fintech giant Stripe, which was valued at $115 billion in a secondary sale.

Twitter's account of deal shows Musk signing without asking for more info

Twitter published its account on Tuesday of its deal negotiations with Elon Musk, showing he opted out of asking the questions about the social media company's business he has now cited in declaring the $44 billion acquisition is "on hold."

The account, published in Twitter's proxy statement that outlines what shareholders need to know to vote on the deal, paints a picture of Musk in a rush to clinch a deal with his "best and final" offer, as per a Reuters report.

Musk negotiated the Twitter deal over the weekend of April 23 and April 24 without carrying out any due diligence, the proxy statement shows.

Tencent profit halves, revenue flat, as ad sales slump

China's Tencent has posted a quarterly profit that had halved from a year ago and recorded no revenue growth, its worst performance since it went public, warning that advertisers in consumer, ecommerce and travel businesses had slashed spending.

Tencent, operator of the WeChat messaging platform and the world's largest video game company, said ad sales slumped 18% in the first quarter ended March 31, following a 13 percent drop in the October-December period.

Tencent's domestic game revenue dropped 1% in the first quarter while its international game revenue saw a 4 percent rise. With Chinese regulators imposing draconian measures to limit minors from playing video games and curbing aggressive monetization features, Tencent has turned to overseas markets for growth.

Revenue growth in its fintech and business services segment slowed to 10% in the first quarter, from 47percent a year earlier.

Total revenue was 135.5 billion yuan ($20.08 billion) in the quarter ended March, versus 135.3 billion yuan in the same quarter last year, and below an average estimate of 141 billion yuan of 16 analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Apple delays plan to have workers in office 3 days a week: Report

Apple is indefinitely delaying a plan that would require employees to work from office three days a week due to rising COVID-19 cases, Bloomberg News reported.

In March, Bloomberg, citing an internal memo, had reported that after April 11, staff at Apple would be required to work twice a week from office, and from May 23 would have to work from office at least three days a week

Google's Russian subsidiary to file for bankruptcy after bank account seized

Google's Russian subsidiary plans to file for bankruptcy after the authorities seized its bank account, making it impossible to carry on operations, a Google spokesperson told Reuters.

Google has been under pressure in Russia for months for failing to delete content Moscow deems illegal and for restricting access to some Russian media on YouTube, but the Kremlin has so far stopped short of blocking access to its platforms.

"The Russian authorities seizure of Google Russia's bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations," a Google spokesperson said. "Google Russia has published a notice of its intention to file for bankruptcy."