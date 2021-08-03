STARTUP DIGEST: upGrad buys KnowledgeHut, Ola e-scooter launch on Aug 15, Zoomcar forays into SE Asia, Middle East

There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Tuesday. Here are the top stories from the startup universe that hit headlines.

upGrad acquires edtech startup KnowledgeHut

Edtech startup upGrad has acquired KnowledgeHut to enter the short-duration upskilling and reskilling segment that has a market potential of more than $58 billion, according to a company statement.

KnowledgeHut is an edtech company that aims to equip the global workforce with the skills of the future through outcome-based immersive learning.

While financial details of the transaction weren't disclosed, the announcement comes weeks after upGrad earmarked $250 million for mergers and acquisitions to drive non-linear growth for the next 7-9 months.

KnowledgeHut will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of upGrad, which gets access to 250,000-member strong user base. Subramanyam Reddy, the founder and director of KnowledgeHut, will take the helm as the chief executive officer.

KnowledgeHut's presence in over 70 countries will further upGrad's ambition of liberalising quality online education around the world," upGrad's chairperson and cofounder Ronnie Screwvala said.

The company is targeting a revenue of Rs 300 crore next year, 65 percent of which will be from countries in North America, MiddleEast, and Southeast Asia.

Meddo acquires Doxper in a cash and stock deal

Healthtech startup Meddo has acquired Doxper in a cash and stock deal.

Doxper, which works in the prescription digitisation space, allows clinicians to instantly digitise case sheets using a smartpen and encoded paper.

With this acquisition, Meddo is cementing its place in the outpatient care space, with more than 1.5 crore digitised prescriptions and over one crore patients, adding another three to four lakh patients every month, the company said in a statement.

With Doxper in its kitty, Meddo plans to scale up its branded full suite clinics to over 1,000 in the next 12-15 months across the 10 top-tier markets within India.

Saurabh Kochhar, founder, and CEO, Meddo said this acquisition will enable Meddo’s one-stop care for millions of patients across the Doxper network besides its prescription technology, thus creating the right ecosystem to fundamentally transform outpatient care.

Ola electric scooter launch on August 15

Ola Electric's much-anticipated electric scooter will be launched on August 15, coinciding with India's Independence Day.

Ola Cabs founder and Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted that the full specifications and details on the products will be released soon.

Ola Electric opened reservations for its electric scooter for a refundable deposit of Rs 499 on July 15. Later, it announced that it had received over 1 lakh bookings within the first 24 hours.

On July 22, Ola Electric announced that its much-awaited electric scooters will be available in 10 colours. This will make it the two-wheeler with the widest range of colours in India.

The exact names of the colours will be revealed closer to launch, but blue, black, red, pink, yellow, white and silver hues were seen in the pictures released by the company.

Zoomcar to foray into new markets globally

Car sharing company Zoomcar has announced its foray to new international markets.

The company has expanded to South-east Asia and the Middle East as well as appointed country heads in the Philippines and Egypt to help scale up business.

Hany Olama will lead Zoomcar’s operations in Egypt as Vice President & Country Head and Gene Angelo Ferrer joins Zoomcar as Vice President and Country Head for expansion in Philippines.

The personal mobility platform has over 6,000 cars in its fleet, 250 employees and operates in 45+ cities across India as of now.

SaaS player Dukaan launches social commerce platform

Dukaan, a SaaS platform for online stores, has launched Dukaan Plus, a social commerce platform aimed at connecting merchants to brands and helping them earn a commission.

With Dukaan Plus, merchants will be able to source quality products from D2C brands and earn commissions on each sale, the firm said. The startup is also onboarding multiple manufacturers and vendors from across the country, and will be an early enabler of accessibility to various D2C brands like online clothing and fashion firm Bewakoof.com and its cosmetics brand Cosmos Beauty in the tier-2 and 3 cities.

“We were among the first brands in India to go the D2C route and want to be the first D2C brand to tap into social commerce. Though e-commerce has grown rapidly, it is still limited to about 100 million people in India. Social commerce selling is increasing the e-commerce market and will further bring in 200 million people over the next 5 years. With this partnership, now there will be thousands of Bewakoof’s Dukaans in India.” said Prabhkiran Singh, Founder and CEO, Bewakoof.com.

Dukaan enables local stores to go digital and use WhatsApp to sell their products. The firm raised $6 million last year led by Lightspeed India and Matrix Partners India and was valued at about $22 million.

MEITY Startup Hub ties up with India Accelerator to back deeptech startups

MeitYStartup Hub (MSH), an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & IT to connect the startup ecosystem has partnered with India Accelerator under its flagship program SOMA.

This partnership is aimed at supporting deep-tech startups from concept validation to product development and further venture journey by assisting them on aspects such as best practices, fundraising, go-to-market, knowledge sharing/ technical know-how, etc.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Tencent vows fresh gaming curbs after 'spiritual opium' attack tumbled its shares

China's social media and video game firm Tencent said on Tuesday it would further curb minors' access to its flagship video game, hours after its shares were battered by a state media article that described online games as "spiritual opium".

The Tencent stock tumbled more than 10 percent in early trade, wiping almost $60 billion from its market capitalization, according to Reuters.

Economic Information Daily cited Tencent's "Honor of Kings" in an article in which it said minors were addicted to online games and called for more curbs on the industry. The outlet is affiliated with China's biggest state run news agency, Xinhua.

The broadside re-ignited investor fears about state intervention in China after Beijing had already targeted the property, education and technology sectors.

Tencent in a statement said it will introduce more measures to reduce minors' time and money spent on games, starting with "Honor of Kings". It also called for an industry ban on gaming for children under 12 years old.

Uber, Lyft’s profitability clouded by driver shortage amid rise in Delta variant: Reuters

US-based Ride hailing companies Uber and Lyft are concerned over an ongoing driver shortage and the spreading Delta variant clouding their aim to report profitable operations this year.

During the second quarter, many countries reopened their economies, and analysts expect Uber and Lyft will report revenues rebounded. But a rapid spread of the more contagious Delta variant has complicated efforts by both companies to achieve profitability this year on a basis of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

The adjustments exclude one-time costs, including stock-based compensation. Lyft said it would achieve that target by the end of the third quarter while Uber by the end of this year.

Lyft is expected to post an adjusted second-quarter EBITDA loss of nearly $50 million on revenue of $697 million, according to Refinitiv data. Analysts on average expect Uber to post a $319 million adjusted EBITDA loss on revenue of $3.7 billion.

Facebook's Kustomer deal may hurt competition, EU regulators say

Facebook's acquisition of US customer service startup Kustomer may hurt competition and boost its market power in online advertising, European Union antitrust regulators warned on Monday as they opened a full-scale investigation into the deal.

The move by the European Commission comes amid regulatory concerns on both sides of the Atlantic that a buying spree of startups by big firms, which normally don't trigger competition scrutiny because of the low value of the deal, maybe so-called killer acquisitions, aimed at closing down nascent rivals.

The EU executive, which acts as the bloc's competition enforcer, said the deal may result in Facebook blocking rivals' access to its units WhatsApp,

Messenger or Instagram, which are key to customer relationship management software.

Facebook announced the purchase of Kustomer to scale up its instant messaging app WhatsApp in November last year.

Reese Witherspoon's media firm to be sold to Blackstone-backed company

Academy award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon's media company, Hello Sunshine, is selling itself to a newly formed media firm backed by Blackstone Group for an undisclosed sum.

The sale will value the company at about $900 million, sources told Reuters. Blackstone is executing the Hello Sunshine deal through its private equity arm, which had previously bought a majority stake in dating app Bumble’s parent Magic Labs.

The new media company buying Witherspoon's firm will be led by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs. Founded in 2016, Hello Sunshine is the women-led production house behind series like HBO's "Big Little Lies," "The Morning Show" on Apple TV+ and "Little Fires Everywhere."

The deal comes as a video streaming war between Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max heats up, forcing the companies to spend billions of dollars on content.

Upgrades, ESG, DeFi usage to help Ether outpace Bitcoin: Pantera Capital

The Ethereum platform's potential applications, lower environmental impact and technical upgrades are likely to help the ether token continue to outperform bitcoin, Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead said.

As a more recent token, ether has further to run than bitcoin, Morehead told the Reuters, adding that the latest Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559 upgrade will help it trade more like a fixed asset.

"You'll see a transition of people who want to store wealth, doing it in (ether) rather than just bitcoin," he added.

EIP 1559 significantly changes how transactions are processed on the Ethereum blockchain as well as reduces supply of the ether token. Migration to the upgraded "Ethereum 2.0" will reduce ether's mining energy use compared with bitcoin's large carbon footprint, Morehead said.

Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, has more than doubled its price in 2021 to its Monday close of $2,608, compared with bitcoin's rise of 46 percent to $39,166. Ether's market capitalisation was around $306 billion on Monday, less than half of bitcoin's $737 billion, according to tracker CoinGecko.com.

Twitter partners with Reuters, AP to combat misinformation on its platform

Twitter will partner with the Associated Press and Reuters to more quickly provide credible information on the social networking site as part of an effort to fight the spread of misinformation, it said on Monday.

Like other social media companies, Twitter has been under pressure to remove misleading or false information on its site.

Twitter said it will collaborate with the newswires during breaking news events to add accurate context, which could appear in various places on Twitter, such as a label attached to tweets about the event or as a “Moment," which curates information about trending topics on Twitter.

The partnerships mark the first time Twitter will formally collaborate with news organisations to elevate accurate information on its site, a Twitter spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added Twitter will work separately with both the AP and Reuters, a division of information services company Thomson Reuters, and the newswires will not interact with each other.