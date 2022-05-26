Startup Digest: Unacademy’s Gaurav Munjal tells employees to focus on profitability; Myntra introduces under 48-hour delivery service & Twitter to pay $150M to settle with US

Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal tells employees to focus on profitability at all costs

Edtech unicorn Unacademy's founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal has told employees to learn to work under constraints, warning a funding winter was around the corner.

“We are looking at a time where funding will dry up for at least 12-18 months. Some people are predicting that this might last 24 months,” he said in a letter to employees on May 26.

“This is a test for all of us. We must learn to work under constraint,” Munjal added. “We have a different iconic goal this time. The goal is of profitability. The goal is of generating FCF (free cash flow),” he added.

Also read:

The letter comes more than a month after Unacademy laid off around 600 employees.

Lido Learning's 1200 workers fired yet to receive January salary: Report

Lido Learning is yet to pay salaries for the month of January to more than 1,200 employees who were asked to resign abruptly in the first week of February, sources told Moneycontrol.

Earlier this month, employees received a ‘full and final settlement’ letter from Lido Learning, which quoted the final amount payable to employees, and employees were asked to accept it with digital signatures.

The letter dated May 6 had the signatures of Sahil Sheth, founder and chief executive of Lido Learning. However, employees have not received anything yet. Moneycontrol has seen copies of letters sent to at least four employees.

Lido, founded in 2019 by ex-Byju’s vice president Sheth, had asked more than 1,200 employees to resign over a video call townhall conference in the first week of February, citing a funding crunch.

Swiss tech company ABB acquires controlling stake in Numocity

Zurich-based tech company ABB’s e-mobility division has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Bengaluru-based digital platform for electric vehicle charging, Numocity.

ABB will increase its shareholding to a controlling majority of 72 percent for an undisclosed sum. It will have the right to become the sole owner by 2026. It had already invested in the company as part of its seed funding round three years ago, a statement said.

The transaction is part of its e-mobility’s growth strategy and will significantly improve its position across India, South East Asia and the Middle East, the firm added.

Myntra introduces ‘M-Express’, under 48-hour delivery service

Online fashion retailer Myntra has introduced an express delivery service that will give shoppers their orders within 24-48 hours of purchase.

The 'M-Express' service will deliver to more than 1,300 pin codes and it is unique for any fashion and beauty platform, Myntra said in a statement. It will allow speed-sensitive customers to easily search for M-Express products through delivery time filters and also visually identify such products with the help of M-Express tags that will be fulfilled through this new express delivery service.

“We believe M-Express will be a game changer for the industry and drive delight for the fashion-forward customer base while reinforcing loyalty. This will in turn boost the opportunity for brands, and small and medium sellers to grow,” said Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra.

M-Express has currently been rolled out in metros across about 30 percent of the styles available on Myntra. It will expand to tier 2 and 3 cities, as well as launch the web version of the feature in the coming months.

ElectricPe inks partnership with Electric One for charging infra

ElectricPe, an EV charging platform, has partnered with Electric One, an EV Super Stores Chain, to provide robust charging infrastructure and encourage EV adoption.

Through this alliance, Electric One customers across 82 stores in India will get access to ElectricPe's EV platform. The alliance will be executed phase by phase, starting in Bengaluru, before scaling across different regions, providing EV customers access to on-demand charging at the click of a button, the firm said.

It will also strengthen ElectricPe's network, which has already onboarded 2,500 public charging points in Bengaluru, the largest network in the city, it added.

WhiteHat Jr partners EnduroSat to offer students learning opportunities to “Code a Satellite”

Edtech firm WhiteHat Jr has announced a collaborative partnership with satellite company EnduroSat, a move that will facilitate applied science opportunities for students.

The collaboration between WhiteHat Jr and EnduroSat will facilitate applied science opportunities for students who will be able to send commands to, and access data from a satellite operating in space.

The contract entails a satellite launch in December 2021, which will have a payload dedicated to WhiteHat Jr that provides its students with exciting learning opportunities related to space. In addition, WhiteHat Jr students will also have access to another satellite on a trial basis scheduled for launch in June 2021. Both satellites will leverage the SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare, the statement said.

Mobile Premier League launches Poker Academy

Mobile Premier League (MPL), an eSports platform, has introduced Poker Academy jointly with some of India’s top poker professionals to help aspiring gamers hone their skills.

The Academy, through a series of unique content properties, aims to deconstruct all these aspects in an accessible manner and help aspiring poker players learn the techniques, and enhance their strategy and thinking, while ensuring skill-based gameplay in the long term, a statement said.

As part of the Academy, MPL will curate beginner, intermediate and advanced levels of content that cater to all types of gamers. Professional poker players such as Parth Jain, Dhaval Mudgal, Siddharth Karia, Aniruddha Joshi and others have joined hands with MPL.

Exterro eyes to double workforce by year-end

Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) provider Exterro has drawn up plans to double its workforce in the country by the year end.

Exterro increased its manpower by 16 percent till May this year and plans to add more employees to its research and development centre, Coimbatore which currently has about 300 people, it said in a statement.

Currently 70 percent of the employee base were from Tier II and III cities, the company said, adding Exterro plans to expand operations in the country. Exterro is presently looking at opening another office in Tier II city, apart from opening a new training centre in Coimbatore.

''We aim to hire talent from Tier II and III cities as we want to create more jobs from diverse backgrounds. We focus on hiring first generation learners and people from lower income groups,'' said Bobby Balchandran, Founder and President, Exterro.

AgNext opens office in Abu Dhabi, eyes expansion in MENA region

Agritech startup AgNext has opened its first international office in the Middle East, as a part of its global expansion strategy.

Located in Abu Dhabi, the office will serve as the company’s international headquarters to facilitate overseas operations in MENA (Middle East and North African) markets, the firm said in a statement.

“After establishing market leadership in India, we are excited to enter the UAE, which is a recognised world leader in food trade and agriculture 4.0. AgNext is uniquely positioned to provide pioneering technologies that can be instrumental in fostering a digitised ecosystem for quality-based food trade in the MENA region. By connecting buyers and sellers on the axis of quality through AgNext Global Network (AGN), we can deliver superior market linkages, end-to-end traceability and export fulfilment. This culminates into an improved food trade experience with better price realisation for our customers. The country’s food trade potential is immense and it offers us fertile grounds to facilitate our global expansion plans for MENA and other markets,” said Taranjeet Singh Bhamra, founder and CEO, AgNext Technologies.

PayNearby extends digital payment services to Indo-China and Indo-Pak borders

PayNearby, a digital payments company has announced that it is now available in Jammu and Kashmir, Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh on the Indo-China border, and Lakhpat in Gujarat on the Indo-Pakistan border.

PayNearby has enabled QR codes and Micro ATMs at local shops to upgrade their shops and make them digital-savvy to cater to both locals and tourists, it said.

This will help further strengthen PayNearby’s presence in locations where accessibility of financial and digital services is limited for the underbanked and unbanked population of Bharat while accelerating the democratization of digital payments in the country, firm added. Currently, the company has signed up 200 partners locally who will work for the last mile advancement of Kashmir.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Twitter to pay $150M to settle with US over privacy, security violations

Twitter has agreed to pay $150 million to settle allegations it misused private information, like phone numbers, to target advertising after telling users the information would be used for security reasons, according to court documents seen by Reuters.

Twitter's settlement covers allegations that it misrepresented the "security and privacy" of user data between May 2013 and September 2019, according to the court documents.

The company will pay $150 million as part of the settlement announced by the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). In addition to the monetary settlement, the agreement requires Twitter to improve its compliance practices.

Musk pledges more equity to fund Twitter deal, scraps margin loan

Elon Musk has pledged an additional $6.25 billion in equity financing to fund the $44-billion offer for Twitter, reducing the billionaire's margin loan against his Tesla shares to zero.

The disclosure made in a regulatory filing on Wednesday signaled Musk is working to complete the deal even though he had last week linked its progress to Twitter presenting proof that spam bots accounted for less than 5 percent of the total users.

Musk said he was also in talks with shareholders, including Jack Dorsey, for additional financing commitments to fund the deal.

Twitter investors vote against re-electing Elon Musk ally to board

Twitter investors have blocked the re-election of an ally of Elon Musk to the board at an annual meeting that avoided the biggest question for the social media company: will it complete a $44 billion sale to the billionaire.

Investors voted against Egon Durban, the co-head of private equity firm Silver Lake, who partnered with Tesla CEO Musk on his abandoned bid to take the electric carmaker private, as per a Reuters report.

The rebuke of Durban, who joined the board in 2020, comes as uncertainty looms over the deal.

Apple to increase starting pay for US workers

Apple will raise the starting pay for its U.S. employees, the iPhone maker said, as companies face a tight labor market and a surge in unionization efforts amid rising inflation.

The starting pay for the company's U.S. team members will rise to $22 per hour, or higher based upon the market, a 45 percent jump from 2018 levels, Apple said in a statement to Reuters.

"This year as part of our annual performance review process, we're increasing our overall compensation budget," a company spokesperson said.

Apple has informed some workers their annual reviews would be advanced by three months and the new pay will take effect in early July, the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the changes in compensation, said.

Alibaba beats revenue estimates on demand for niche China shopping services

Alibaba Group has beat expectations for fourth-quarter revenue, as growing demand for some of its niche online shopping services in China offset weakness at its main marketplaces caused by the country's COVID-19 lockdowns.

Revenue in Alibaba's cloud computing division rose 12 percent to 18.97 billion yuan in the reported quarter. At the core commerce unit, its largest, revenue rose 8 percent to 140.33 billion yuan.

The company, however, said it would not issue a forecast for the new fiscal year, citing pandemic-related risks and uncertainties.

Overall, Alibaba's revenue rose 9 percent to 204.05 billion yuan ($30.35 billion) in the quarter. Analysts on average had expected revenue of 199.25 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

Annual active consumers on its platforms reached about 1.31 billion for the fiscal year, including over 1 billion consumers in China for the first time.

Britain launches second probe into Google's ad practices

Britain's competition regulator has launched its second probe into the advertising practices of Google, saying the search giant could be distorting competition and may have illegally favoured its own services.

The Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) latest probe follows its investigation into Google and Facebook owner-Meta's "Jedi Blue" agreement earlier this year.

The CMA said on Thursday it was examining three key parts of the ad tech stack chain, services that mediate ad tech, since Google owned the largest provider in each of those components.

"We're worried that Google may be using its position in ad tech to favour its own services to the detriment of its rivals, of its customers and ultimately of consumers," said CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli in a statement.