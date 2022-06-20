Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

Unacademy’s PrepLadder lays off 150 employees, company cities poor performance as reason

Edtech platform Unacademy has let go off over 150 employees from PrepLadder, a post-graduate medical entrance exam preparation platform which it had acquired for $50 million in 2020.

The current layoffs account for nearly 2.6 percent of Unacademy's workforce, as per an IANS report.

The second round of layoffs at the company comes after it fired 600 workers in April this year as the funding winter settled in. Unacademy had laid off contractual workers and educators, about 10 percent of its 6,000-strong workforce across the group.

Unacademy told CNBC-TV18 that they did not conduct any layoffs and the staff has been asked to go as part of performance improvement programme (PIP).

“Based on the outcome of the recent appraisal, a very small fraction of the workforce was put on a performance improvement program, as is common for any organisation of our size and scale. The departure of these employees is a result of the PIP, which is a standard practice in all organisations,” a company spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

Social commerce startup Citymall sacks 191 employees

Social commerce startup CityMall has joined the growing list of startups laying off employees in a bid to cut costs. The firm has laid-off over 190 employees, it said in a LinkedIn post.

“After exploring multiple options, we’ve realised that there are certain roles within the company which had to be dissolved to align to our evolving business model and the current business environment,” the company’s post read. The startup added that it was helping the impacted employees secure another job.

The decision to fire employees comes three months after it raised $75 million in its Series C round. Citymall has raised around $110 million in funding so far from investors like General Catalyst, Elevation, Accel and Waterbridge.

Zilingo founders make surprise buyout offer day before board meet

Ahead of the board meeting, Zilingo’s Co-Founders Ankiti Bose and Dhruv Kapoor have made a buyout offer as the Singapore-based B2B fashion startup stares at liquidation.

Kapoor said in a letter to the board that he had “firm investor commitments" and was making a “preliminary, non-binding offer" so that he could pay off the $48 million outstanding debt that is owed to o Varde Partners and Indies Capital, Livemint reported.

The letter further states that the new investor will infuse $8 million in equity in tranches to pay off the debt. The offer also says that keeping in accordance with the Singapore’s Insolvency, Restructuring, and Dissolution Act, Zilingo will be handed over to the ownership of a freshly incorporated entity.

Zilingo co-founder Ankiti Bose immediately showed support to the offer, and endorsed it in an email sent to board members. “I would like to encourage all interested parties to engage alongside the management and founder group and the new investor group to support this initiative," Bose reportedly said in the letter.

Both Dhruv Kapoor and Ankiti Bose own 8.5 percent stake each in the company.

The board meeting of Zilingo is scheduled on Monday, which will discuss the voluntary liquidation of the company involving the sale of its assets. As per the offer, the new company will issue a 36-month moratorium on the repayment of the debt. This will be done in four quarterly installments after the moratorium. Lenders will remain senior in priority, the offer statement said.

Sequoia India asks court to dismiss lawsuit by its former counsel: Report

Sequoia Capital India has asked a local court to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by one of its former general counsels, saying it was an attempt to curb its free speech rights and harm its interests, according to the venture capital firm’s court filing seen by Reuters.

Sequoia has been locked in a legal battle with Sandeep Kapoor, after he included the company in a defamation lawsuit against media companies that reported on a leaked Sequoia email of June 2. Kapoor was Sequoia’s in-house general counsel for nearly nine years until 2019.

Kapoor’s firm, Algo Legal, has said in a press statement and its lawsuit that Sequoia sent an email to its portfolio companies this month making baseless references to “concerning details” about the law firm that hurt its business and reputation.

Sequoia denied the allegations in a 19-page court filing in India’s tech hub of Bengaluru on June 18, calling the lawsuit “frivolous and vexatious” and saying it was duty bound to inform its portfolio companies when it detected certain irregularities.

Niyo in talks to raise $100-150M, to also acquire Smartcoin: Report

Neobanking platform Niyo is in talks to raise $100-150 million, just four months after the company raised $100 million in its Series C round, sources told Moneycontrol.

The round will value the company at $500 million and is likely to be led by private equity (PE) firm Multiples. While Niyo had not disclosed its valuation post its previous round, according to sources the company was valued at $350 million.

Niyo is also looking to acquire personal loan platform Smartcoin for anywhere between $100-120 million, in line with its plans to begin lending on its platform. The acquisition almost doubles Smartcoin's valuation which stood at around $60 million during the company's last fundraise, the report added.

FinBox raises a $15M in a funding round led by A91 Partners and others

FinBox, a B2B credit infrastructure fintech has secured $15 million in a funding round led by A91 Partners with participation from Aditya Birla Ventures and Flipkart Ventures. Existing investors Arali Ventures also participated in the round.

The company said it will use the fresh capital to scale its offerings and expand to South East Asia. The company also announced that it will be doubling its current workforce to power its expansion.

Through its Embedded Finance Stack and data intelligence suite, FinBox said it is on track to facilitate the disbursement of more than Rs 20,000 crore in credit by March 2023 through its ecosystem of more than 50 partners, including NBFCs, Banks, and FinTechs.

Tiger Global and Sequoia India lead $12M Series B round in PayGlocal

Payment solutions startup PayGlocal has raised $12 million in a Series B funding round that was co-led by Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital India, along with participation from existing investors BeeNext.

Angel investors such as Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau, Citrus Pay and Jupiter founder Jitendra Gupta, and Cred’s founder Kunal Shah also participated in the round.

PayGlocal plans to use the fresh funds to further scale its cross-border merchant payments solution. The startup is also looking to launch new cross-border payments solutions to help international merchants receive payments from Indian consumers, as well as cross-border B2B solutions, it said in a statement.

“We look forward to expanding our current team of 50+ to 100+ by the end of this year," said Prachi Dharani, Co-Founder and CEO, PayGlocal.

Within a year of its launch, PayGlocal said it has raised nearly $17 million in funds and currently facilitates transactions for 100+ merchants across India.

Settlin gets $1M in Pre-Series A round led by Powerhouse Ventures

Settlin, a digital broker for resale homes, has raised $1 million in its Pre-Series A round of funding from Powerhouse Ventures and GSF Fund.

Angel investors Murugavel Janakiraman (Founder & CEO, Bharat Matrimony), Dinesh Agrawal (Founder & CEO, IndiaMART) and others, also pitched in. The firm plans to use the fresh funds for expanding within Bengaluru, and fortifying their consumer-tech platform. It aims to execute 24,000 visits across Bengaluru in the coming 12 months leading to over 800 property sales worth Rs 600 crore.

Settlin claims to have grown 4x in the last two quarters and is currently helping 5000+ prospective buyers do 1200+ property inspections every month.

Need faster dispute redressal, e-disposal of cases: Piyush Goyal to Consumer dispute redressal commissions

The consumer dispute redressal process in India should streamline operations, adopt digitization and shake off unnecessary bureaucracy that has led to lakhs of pending cases nationwide, Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Speaking at a national workshop on effective, speedier and hassle-free consumer dispute redressal, Goyal said more bunching of cases, much higher levels of digitization and e-disposal of cases were imperative. The workshop was envisioned to find realistic solutions to the continuing challenges in India's consumer grievance redressal mechanism.

The minister also called for a collective effort to resolve more than 4 lakh cases that are currently pending. The Consumer Affairs Ministry officials have been meeting executives from e-commerce companies, food aggegators, cab aggregators over rising consumer complaints.

TheMathCompany partners with Great Learning to co-create Data-Engineering course

TheMathCompany, an analytics consultancy firm has partnered with edtech startup Great Learning to co-create the Data Engineering module in their Post Graduate Program in Data Science and Engineering.

Industry practitioners for college graduates and early career professionals with 0-3 years of experience, the program will be delivered by seasoned industry experts and faculty, the firm said.

As part of this partnership, learners who meet the placement eligibility criterion will get an exclusive interview opportunity with TheMathCompany to explore roles in Cloud Engineering and Big Data Engineering, the company added.

SaveIN partners MyKare Health to offer instant finance for healthcare treatments

Buy now pay later platform for healthcare SaveIN has partnered with MyKare Health, a full-stack and asset-light healthcare chain comprising of small and medium size hospitals, to expand its care now pay later offerings across India.

Through this partnership, SaveIN would be able to extend its paperless instant checkout finance for standardized and elective healthcare procedures across the network hospitals of MyKareHealth, a statement said.

SaveIN aims to build a pan-India, integrated healthcare ecosystem that enables customers to benefit from embedded healthcare finance with enhanced affordability at high quality and vetted SaveIN healthcare providers covering various out-patient and elective care services.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Bitcoin holds near $20,000 as investors fear "domino effect"

The cryptocurrency industry was on edge on Monday as bitcoin held just above $20,000 and investors feared that problems at major crypto players could unleash a wider market shakeout.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, dropped on Saturday to as low as $17,592.78, falling below the key $20,000 level for the first time since December 2020.

It picked up slightly during London trading hours on Monday, at around $20,510 at 1232 GMT. But it has still lost 55 percent of its value this year and 35 percent this month alone in the cryptocurrency sector's latest meltdown.

ByteDance shuts game development studio, lays off 100+ employees

ByteDance has shut down a game development studio, laying off more than 100 employees, media reports said.

ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, shut down the '101 Studio' in Shanghai it had acquired three years ago. "TikTok owner ByteDance is disbanding one of its main game studios due to its disappointing performance," Nikkei Asia reported.

The gaming studio had around 300 employees and according to the report, some of them have been transferred to other verticals within ByteDance. The development came as TikTok is reportedly planning to make a major push into gaming.

'Obscure religious cult' running Google Developer Studio: Report

A report citing former Google contractual employees has claimed that Google Developer Studio (GDS) is being run by an obscure religious sect that has an "inappropriate level of influence" over the work environment.

Kevin Lloyd, a contractor hired as a video producer for GDS, alleged that at least 12 members of an obscure religious cult known as 'Fellowship of Friends' are running the daily operations at the workplace, reports The New York Times.

Lloyd claimed that he was "wrongly fired for calling out the group's behaviour". He has filed a lawsuit against Google and his contracting agency ASG, seeking damages for wrongful termination, retaliation, emotional distress, and failure to protect him against discrimination.

China's JD.com posts slowest growth ever in '618' shopping event

Total sales by China's e-commerce giant JD.com rose 10.3 percent over the 18 days to Sunday during the first major shopping festival since a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the company said, sharply down from the 2021 event's growth of 27.7 percent.

This year's figure was the slowest for the retailer, showing how consumer appetite in the world's second largest economy has been hit by lockdowns to halt the Omicron variant of coronavirus and slowing economic conditions, Reuters reported.

Chinese shoppers purchased 379.3 billion yuan ($56.48 billion) of goods on JD's platform over the "618" period, it said on its official WeChat account.

Meta loses appeal in Russian court over 'extremist activity' tag: TASS

A Moscow court has rejected an appeal brought by Meta Platforms after it was found guilty of "extremist activity" in Russia in March, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia restricted access to Meta's flagship platforms Facebook and Instagram, as well as fellow social network Twitter, in the wake of Moscow sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24, a move critics have cast as an effort by Russia to exert greater control over information flows.

Lawyer Victoria Shakina in March told a court that Meta was not carrying out extremist activity and was against Russophobia. A lawyer representing Meta on Monday told the court that refusing to block access to content and labelling state-controlled media were not activities that qualified as extremist, according to a Kommersant reporter in the courtroom.

Tencent forms 'extended reality' unit as metaverse race gathers steam

China's Tencent has announced to its staff the official formation of an "extended reality" (XR) unit, three people familiar with the matter said, formally placing its bets on the metaverse concept of virtual worlds.

The unit is tasked with building up the extended reality business for Tencent including both software and hardware, the sources said, adding that it will be led by Tencent Games Global's Chief Technology Officer Li Shen and will be part of the company's Interactive Entertainment business group.

Two of the sources told Reuters that the unit will eventually have over 300 staff, a generous figure given how Tencent has been cost cutting and slowing down hiring. However, they also cautioned that the hiring plans are still fluid, as the company will adjust the unit's headcount based on its performance.