Startup Digest: Unacademy lays off about 10% of its workforce, Flipkart raises IPO valuation target to $60-70Bn: Report, Rebel Foods acquires majority stake in Smoor

Edtech startup Unacademy lays off about 10% of its workforce

Edtech startup Unacademy on Thursday confirmed laying off around 600 employees/contractual workers. In an organisation of over 6,000 people across the group, this is about 10 percent of the workforce.

In what is a massive downsizing underway at the SoftBank-backed startup, the Bengaluru-based company looks to cut costs amid an impending slowdown in venture funding and tightening of the overall economic environment.

Unacademy was valued at $3.4 billion when it raised $440 million led by Singapore's Temasek last year in August. The venture says it is focused on becoming profitable by the end of Q4 CY2022 in the core business while investing for growth in Group companies.

Unacademy recently shut its K-12 tuition unit saying it was due to changing market dynamics, the company’s evolution and business plans. The venture is now extremely bullish about its core test-prep business.

"Based on the outcome of several assessments, a small subset of employee, contractor, and educator roles were re-evaluated due to role redundancy and performance, as is common for any organization of our size and scale. The vast majority of roles impacted has been a result of that process, and the efficiency we aim to drive in the broader business," Unacademy's spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have discussed and parted ways with the identified people, in accordance with their respective contracts. Further, the company has in good faith ensured they receive certain additional benefits and a generous severance," the company said.

The statement said the company is "extremely bullish about our core test-prep business and in the growth of our Group companies Relevel, PrepLadder, and Graphy."

The company said its test-prep business is growing over 50 percent YoY and the EBITDA percentage is also getting better. For Unacademy, this latest development comes at a time when the company had recently publicly said it is planning to go for an initial public offering (IPO) in two years.

Flipkart raises IPO valuation target to $60-70 billion, eyes 2023 listing

E-commerce company Flipkart has internally raised its IPO valuation target by around a third to $60-70 billion, and now plans a US listing in 2023 instead of this year, two sources with direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters.

Flipkart, which competes with Amazon in India's booming e-commerce space, had earlier set an IPO valuation goal of $50 billion, Reuters has reported.

The main reason for waiting for the IPO is due to Flipkart's internal plan to boost valuations further by focussing on two of its relatively new businesses -- online healthcare services and travel bookings, two of the sources with direct knowledge said.

Two separate sources familiar with Flipkart's plans said the ongoing global market turmoil sparked by the Russia-Ukraine crisis also forced the Indian company to reconsider its timeline.

Flipkart acquired Indian travel booking website Cleartrip in 2021, and this week launched a "Health+" app to offer medicines as well as other healthcare products and services. "Flipkart thinks there is an even bigger upside of valuation than originally envisaged ... The travel business has started showing great signs already for them," said the first source.

The first source said the IPO valuation target could be as high as $70 billion, while the second said it could be between $60-65 billion. The listing, according to sources, is now being planned for early-to-mid 2023. Flipkart is incorporated in Singapore and wants to list in the United States, they added.

Tata super app 'Neu' goes LIVE in India

The Tata Neu ‘super’ app is now available to use in India. Earlier, the app was available to download for free on Google Play and Apple App Store; however, its access was limited to Tata corporate members only.

Now, regular users can use the platform, though you must ensure you’re using the latest version of the app. Users will need to offer their mobile number and the OTP to use the app. Tata’s much anticipated Neu app aims to be a one-stop destination for shopping, paying bills, and booking services like flights and hotels. In a way, the platform is similar to Paytm, which offers a variety of options as well.

Tata, in India and globally, owns a plethora of chains, and Neu aims to be a bridge for all those platforms. It essentially means customers can purchase goods from its electronic chain Croma, order medicine from the online platform 1mg, book flight tickets from Air Aisa, and buy apparel from Tata CLiQ and Westside - with a dedicated app.

The fate of the standalone apps remains unclear, but Neu could likely offer better deals (for now) to bring more users on board. Tata Neu explains that customers will earn ‘NeuCoins’ every time they make a purchase, which can be redeemed for an equal amount of Rs the next time you shop. Tata is also launching its UPI-based payment option, Tata Pay.

Rebel Foods acquires majority stake in chocolate brand Smoor

Cloud kitchen unicorn Rebel Foods has invested an undisclosed amount in luxury chocolate brand Smoor, acquiring a majority stake in the company. The investment is in line with Rebel Foods’ plans to invest $150 million across food brands as it scales its portfolio of food services brands in India.

The fresh investment has pushed Smoor’s valuation at over $50 million. It will also help the brand expand its distribution. Smoor sells chocolates, signature cakes, gift hampers, desserts, and beverages. Its products are available across its own stores, cafes, kiosks, apart from the brand’s D2C channel as well as online aggregator platforms.

SMOOR will continue to build its omnichannel distribution strategy by expanding its physical customer experience centres across Tier 1 cities in India and accelerating its online presence across digital platforms. The future expansion will also include strengthening its physical presence in 9 cities (Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad) and a fast-growing omnichannel presence, a statement said.

"With Rebel Foods’ investment, we are set to make deeper inroads into the global market, introducing new and exciting confectionaries in multiple, accessible formats. We look forward to the growth that will unfold on the back of this development," Vimal Sharma, CEO, Smoor said.

Rebel Foods aims to add 40 to 50 food categories, prioritising missions like premium North Indian, South Indian, Indian sweets, sandwiches, amongst others in the coming year. Rebel also plans in the mid-to-long run to take all its Rebel Launcher brands globally across India, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah), the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Philippines, and Bangladesh, with its 10-country footprint.

Talentedge's owner takes stake in upGrad at $2 billion value after integration

Edtech major upGrad has integrated all of Talentedge's business, which will operate under its own name, as its owner Sekhsaria Family Office took a stake in upGrad at $2 billion value. upGrad in December last year announced to acquire Gurugram-based edtech rival Talentedge reportedly for Rs 350-400 crore.

Talentedge was valued at Rs 205 crore and the near 100% share swap transaction was done at an upGrad value of $2 billion. In the coming financial year, Talentedge is likely to cross a gross revenue of Rs 150 crore, said the company.

"Talentedge integrated inside upGrad will be a formidable combination that will be very value accretive for both," said Narayanan V who leads private investments at Sekhsaria Family Office, owner of Talentedge.

Omega Seiki, Log 9 Materials collaborate to invest Rs 150 crore in charging infrastructure

EV maker Omega Seiki Mobility and advanced battery technology startup Log9 Materials will jointly invest Rs 150 crore in charging infrastructure by the financial year 2024. Besides, the two entities will deploy 10,000 fast-charging Rage+ cargo three-wheelers across Tier-II/III markers by FY24 under a strategic collaboration.

Log9 already has a tie-up with OSM for its rapid charging technology, InstaCharge. Supporting these electric cargo three-wheelers, both the companies will facilitate the deployment of InstaCharging stations that can fully charge a 3-wheeler within 35 minutes as compared to up to 3.5 hours taken by conventional electric three-wheelers, the firm said in a statement.

The entities will also be instituting fleet partners in each of these cities/towns who will be the first adopters and the ambassadors of EV technologies for their respective markets, it added.

Omega Seiki Mobility and Log9 will facilitate Rs 150 crore investment in fast-charging infrastructure across the nation by FY24 as part of the partnership besides deploying 10,000 Rage+ Rapid three-wheelers in Tier II and III markets of India by FY24.

Rooter partners with IndiGG to launch Blockchain Game streaming program

Homegrown game streaming and eSports platform Rooter has partnered with the India arm of Yield Guild Games (YGG) - IndiGG. The streaming deal will focus on launching a Blockchain Game streaming program, “Rooter x IndiGG- Creator Program”. The first cohort will start on April 10 where 1000 Web3 gaming creators will get a chance to win cash prizes from a pool of $1 million, the firm said in a statement.

IndiGG aims to support both developers and gamers by bridging the gap between them. By teaming up with them, Rooter will get access to stream the Web3 games in the IndiGG portfolio for Web3 gamers and make them a part of its gaming community, the startup added.

"Through this association, we will give their gamers access to our Rooter.gg x IndiGG - Creator Program featuring workshops and mentorship, and help them monetize their content," said Dipesh Agarwal, Co-Founder & COO, Rooter.

D2C fashion startup Cloudtailor announces CSOP on Tyke Invest

Cloudtailor, a D2C fashion startup, has announced the launch of its Consumer Stock Option Plan (CSOP) on Tyke Invest, an investing platform that enables startups to transact and complete their fundraising digitally.

The CSOP campaign is currently live on Tyke Invest for the next 20 days and one can subscribe to the CSOPs with a starting amount of Rs 5,000. With the CSOP campaign launch, the objective of the personalised fashion startup is to create an alternate and disruptive way of raising funds, it said in a statement.

Cloudtailor plans to use the raised funds for fulfillment center and stores expansion, marketing, technology team building and adding more app features for their customers globally.

"With our collaboration with Tyke Invest, we look forward to investments from potential consumers, investors, community peers and all those who support and believe in the startup economy. We have a robust expansion strategy in the pipeline and this investment will play a prominent role in seeing our plans come to fruition,” said Susmitha Lakkakula, Founder of Cloudtailor.

Zypp Electric appoints Tushar Mehta as co-founder & COO

EV-based last-mile delivery service provider Zypp Electric has announced the elevation of Tushar Mehta as Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Mehta joined Zypp last year as Business head and has since then closely worked with the founding team to achieve operational excellence and business strategies.

"I am thrilled and excited to lead Zypp's business and growth. Being the leader in EV logistics and rentals, Zypp is poised to drive its mission zero-emission and make India greener by adding 1.5 lakh EVs over the next 3 years," Mehta said.

In his new role, Mehta's core responsibilities will include scaling Zypp's overall business and ensuring sustainable growth strategies. He will be responsible for leading Zypp in further creating solutions to solve the delivery and mobility problems in the EV space.

"Now, as a part of the founding team, his understanding and past experience of scaling startups will further help us grow to become India's largest EV services company with being the most profitable EV venture too," Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Zypp Electric, said.

NGOs raise Rs 23.48 crore in The GiveIndia Fundraising Challenge 2022

570 large and small NGOs collectively raised Rs 23.48 crore to fund their charitable programmes this year in the GiveIndia Fundraising Challenge.

This year, the participating NGOs received the highest ever amount as matching rewards from GiveIndia. The event also saw a total of 17,600 supporters from around the world donating to various causes on the platform.

#GFC2022’s top five NGOs were Team Everest, Deesha Education Foundation, Abhinav Samaj, Mahavir Foundation Trust and Jabala Action Research Organisation who got maximum contributions ranging from Rs 74 lakh to Rs 1.97 crore.

METRO Cash & Carry expands its presence in India, launches store in Hubballi

METRO Cash & Carry, an organized wholesaler, and food specialist, has launched its first ‘METRO Wholesale’ Distribution Center at Hubballi.

METRO India has expanded its operation to north Karnataka with Hubballi, the company’s eighth store in the state after six operational stores in Bengaluru and one in Tumakuru, it said in a statement.

Spread over 34,000 square feet, the new store is a one-stop destination for the daily needs of business customers in the city. The store, initially catering to over 35000 registered business customers, will fulfill the business requirements of kiranas and traders; Hotels, Restaurants & Caterers (HoReCa); Services, Companies and Offices (SCOs) and self-employed professionals.

The Good Food Institute India calls for a National Mission for Smart Protein on World Health Day 2022

The Good Food Institute India (GFI India), has called for a National Mission for Smart Protein on World Health Day 2022. With their call for a National Mission for Smart Protein, GFI India has worked with key stakeholders in the ecosystem including government, industry, and academia, towards a comprehensive action plan to help build a more sustainable, secure, and just future of food.

"Smart protein has the potential to stave off climate change, malnutrition, and future public health crises, and build a more thriving, resilient economy for our growing population.

With the support of key government agencies such as NITI Aayog, FSSAI, and the Ministries of Agriculture, Science & Technology, and Food Processing Industries, a National Mission for Smart Protein would build a globally competitive, strategically important pillar of India’s new green economy.

With a concrete road map and strong partnerships, GFI India will continue working with government and industry partners to realize this mission," said Varun Deshpande, Managing Director, Good Food Institute India.

The smart protein sector in India is rapidly growing, with dozens of companies launching and scaling in the plant-based proteins landscape, and several more forming in the fermentation-derived and cultivated protein categories.

Companies like Neeraj Chopra-endorsed Good Dot, Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma-endorsed Blue Tribe Foods, and Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh-founded Imagine Meats are producing plant-based kebabs, keemas, biryanis, sausages, and samosas, driving consumer fascination with the category, and enabling conscious consumption at large scale.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among some Twitter employees

News of Tesla CEO Elon Musk taking a board seat at Twitter has some Twitter employees panicking over the future of the social media firm's ability to moderate content, company insiders told Reuters.

Within hours of the surprise disclosure this week that Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist," acquired enough shares to become the top Twitter shareholder, political conservatives began flooding social media with calls for the return of Donald Trump. The former US president was banned from Facebook and Twitter after the January 6 Capitol riot over concerns around incitement of violence.

Despite Twitter's reiteration this week that the board does not make policy decisions, four Twitter employees who spoke with Reuters said they were concerned about Musk's ability to influence the company's policies on abusive users and harmful content.

With Musk on the board, the employees said his views on moderation could weaken years-long efforts to make Twitter a place of healthy discourse, and might allow trolling and mob attacks to flourish.

Tencent shuts down video game streaming arm as crackdown weighs

Chinese social media and gaming giant Tencent will shut down its Penguin Esports unit by early June, as it streamlines its businesses following a regulatory crackdown, Reuters reported.

The company said on its official WeChat account that the decision to shut down the six-year-old platform, where hosts could live-stream themselves playing games in a model similar to Amazon's Twitch, was made because of "changes to its business development strategy". It did not elaborate.

Tencent said that Penguin Esports had stopped taking new users or live-streaming hosts and had also blocked existing users from topping up their accounts with immediate effect. The app will be removed from all app stores and will stop operating by June 7, it added.

Other products Tencent has withdrawn in recent months include its e-commerce platform Xiao'e Pinpin in February. It also stopped services for video games including Epic Games’ smash-hit Fortnite, which Tencent had planned to publish in mainland China.

French court upholds 150 million euro fine against Google for opaque ad rules

A French court of appeals upheld a 150 million euro fine levied against Alphabet's Google for abusing its power over the treatment of advertisers, a spokesperson for the US firm told Reuters.

France's antitrust watchdog, which levied the fine in 2019, said in its decision then that Google applied opaque advertising rules and changed them at will.

It was the first penalty imposed by the competition authority against Google.

"Following the (French competition authority's) original decision we already made some changes to make these policies even clearer and will now study the court's ruling in detail and consider our next steps," Google's spokesperson said. Two of the watchdog's orders that accompanied the 150 million-euro fine were overturned, Google said.

The first revoked an order that compelled it to put in place a tool allowing French consumers to file complaints. The second overturned order made it compulsory for Google to issue an annual report detailing the number of websites whose Google Ads accounts were suspended for breaching its rules and the nature of the rules that were breached. Google Ads is the gateway for advertisers that wish to appear in the sponsored section of search results.

Russia takes steps to punish Google over YouTube 'fakes'

Russia's communications watchdog said it was taking punitive measures against Google, including a ban on advertising the platform and its information resources, for violating Russian law, Reuters reported.

Roskomnadzor accused Google's YouTube video-sharing platform, which has shut out Russian state-funded media globally, of becoming "one of the key platforms spreading fakes (fake images) about the course of (Russia's) special military operation on the territory of Ukraine, discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation".

Roskomnadzor said the measures against Google, owned by Alphabet Inc., which include a warning in search engines saying it is violating Russian law, would remain in place until it complied with legislation.

Last month, Russia demanded that Google stop spreading what it called threats against Russian citizens on YouTube. The regulator also blocked Google's news aggregator service in March, accusing it of allowing access to fake material about the military operation in Ukraine.

SEC probes Amazon's handling of employees' use of sellers' data for private labels: WSJ

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating how Amazon handled employee disclosures on the use of third-party sellers' data purportedly to boost its own private-label business, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The federal regulator's enforcement division has asked for emails and communications from several senior Amazon executives, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

Amazon has been repeatedly accused of knocking off products it sells on its website and of exploiting its vast trove of internal data to promote its own merchandise at the expense of other sellers. The company has denied the allegations.

Meta plans virtual currency, creator coins for its apps: FT

Meta Platforms is readying plans to introduce virtual tokens and cryptocurrencies to its family of apps with an aim to use such virtual tokens for rewarding creators and lending and other financial services, the Financial Times reported.

The move, which is reported to be in its early stages, comes as Meta grows its focus on services centered around the metaverse, a virtual environment where people interact, work and play.

If implemented, it could also give Meta a new revenue channel and control over transactions in its suite of apps and services, which include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and the Meta Quest virtual reality platform.

Meta's cryptocurrencies, internally dubbed "Zuck Bucks", are intended for the metaverse and may not be based on blockchain, the FT report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Meta could introduce in-app tokens that would be centrally controlled by the company, the report said, and such tokens could be used to pay favorite creators on Instagram or reward people who make meaningful contributions in Facebook groups.

SoftBank-backed Fetch Rewards raises $240 million in funding round

Fetch Rewards, a shopping rewards app backed by SoftBank Group Group's Vision Fund 2, has raised $240 million in a funding round that valued the company at more than $2.5 billion, chief executive officer Wes Schroll told Reuters.

The fresh capital, consisting of both equity and debt, came after the app doubled its active users base in the past year to 13 million, underpinned by pandemic-fueled e-commerce growth and consumers on a tighter budget in a high-inflation economy.

The latest round, led by investment management firm Hamilton Lane, brought the app's total funding to $578 million, and existing investors including Vision Fund 2, ICONIQ Capital and DST Global also participated.

Crypto exchange Binance among investors to bail out victims of $615 million heist

Crypto exchange Binance is leading investors' contribution to a bailout of victims of a $615 million digital coin theft, the company targeted in the heist said. As per a Reuters report, the Vietnam-based company Sky Mavis, which runs the game Axie Infinity, said last week it had been hit by one of the largest crypto heists on record, leaving users unable to withdraw their money from the game.

Sky Mavis said it would reimburse the lost money through a combination of its own balance sheet funds and $150 million raised by investors including cryptocurrency exchange Binance and venture capital firm a16z. The part of the network which was hacked, a blockchain "bridge" called Ronin, which allows users to move funds in and out of the game, will reopen after a security upgrade and audits which "can take several weeks", Sky Mavis said.

The "funding round" will allow users to withdraw and deposit their money, the company said. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said, "We strongly believe Sky Mavis will bring a lot of value and growth for the larger industry and we believe it's necessary to support them as they work hard to resolve the recent incident." Binance and Sky Mavis did not put a figure on how much of the $150 million Binance would provide.