Startup Digest: Unacademy founders take pay-cut, Vegrow raises $25M & Elon Musk mocks Twitter’s threat to sue him

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

Unacademy founders take pay-cut as the edtech unicorn aims to go public in 2 years

As the edtech unicorn Unacademy aims to go for an IPO in the next two years, the company has announced several measures to reduce costs significantly.

In an internal note to employees, Co-founder Gaurav Munjal said even though the firm has more than Rs 2,800 crore in the bank, the startup is not efficient at all. He added the company should embrace 'frugality' as a core value from now as they have to do an IPO in the next two years and for that they have to turn cashflow positive.

While founders have already taken a salary cut, management will also take a pay cut. Employees, including CXOs will not be provided business class treatment for travel. Dedicated drivers for top management will also be removed, the note said.

The firm will also be shutting down certain businesses that have failed to find product market fit like global test prep. The company is also stopping complimentary meals and snacks at their offices.

Another Rs 1,200 crore goes missing from BYJU'S funding round: Report

Another Rs 1200 crore have gone missing in edtech giant BYJU’s funding claims, reported The Morning Context today. It seems Sumeru Ventures wasn't the only unrealized investment in think and learn private limited, which does business as BYJU’s, India’s largest education technology company.

According to The Morning Context article, money from Oxshott Capital Partners or related entities, for an investment announced in September 2021, hasn't come to the edtech company either.

Last September, BYJU’s had announced the investment and nine months on, there is no sign of the money or the investor. A source told Morning Context that Oxshott was supposed to lead a Rs 2200 crore Series F round with an investment of Rs 1200 crore. But the money never came.

This plus Sumeru now totals a non-existent funding claim of Rs 2500 crore for the country's most valued startup.

When CNBC-TV18 reached out to BYJU’s, the company stated, “We would like to clarify that, we have received the funds from 11 out of 13 investors in the round which started in June. Additionally, Oxshott wasn't leading the round, in-fact they were one of the last investors to come in for that round. Out of the total INR 3600 crore; INR 2400 crore has already come in.”

MFine merges with LifeCell International's diagnostics arm after laying off over 400 staff

Healthtech startup MFine has announced its merger with Chennai-based LifeCell International’s diagnostic business to create a new entity called LifeWell.

The joint entity has also raised $80 million in a new round from OrbiMed, a healthcare investment firm with $18 billion in assets under management.

LifeCell’s diagnostics business and MFine claim to have a combined user base of more than six million and growing more than 100 percent year over year. With significant strategic investments and acquisitions lined up, LifeWell expects to serve more than 50 million users over the next 4 years, a statement said.

The merger comes after MFine had fired over 400 staff (50 percent) in May to cut costs and extend the runway. The company since then had been eyeing merger and acquisition opportunities.

According to the digital health platform, the fresh capital raised will be used for strategic investments in insurance-tech and other partners that would help MFine’s corporate and insurance business channels. LifeWell intends to become a full-stack digital health platform in the diagnostic space.

DaMensch enters offline market; targets Rs 500 crore annual revenue by FY26

DaMensch, a premium men's fashion brand has announced its plan to foray into offline retail business. The company claims to have grown 3x year over year (YoY) in the last three years.

The D2C brand had recently raised $16.4 million funding and is planning to use a significant portion of the capital venture into retail stores within this year and be available at 10,000 point of sale avenues across various formats, by 2024, a statement said.

“50 percent of our revenue comes from our existing customers and this is a proof of our potential, we want to be where our customers are and hence the launch of the offline channel to offer the consumer omnichannel solution. While we make our presence felt in GT, MT and other Large format stores this year we would also be launching exclusive brand outlets in near future,” said Gaurav Pushkar, Co-Founder, DaMensch.

DaMensch has also appointed Ashmeer M Sayyed, as chief retail officer to boost the next stage of the company's growth, spearhead offline sales and drive strategic partnership efforts.

Paytm’s loan disbursals in April-June quarter jump nearly 6 times

Paytm's total loan value jumped sharply during the April-June quarter. The fintech firm has disbursed Rs 84.75 lakh in loans (in partnership with top lenders) in the quarter, registering nearly 30 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth or 492 percent YoY, it said in a business update.

Aggregate total loan value of the company is now Rs 5,554 crore for the June quarter, a growth of 779 percent YoY.

“Rapid growth of our lending products brings us an attractive profit pool. We are also seeing increases in average ticket size due to the scale-up of the personal loans business in particular,” the company said in its business update.

Paytm also said it continues to strengthen its leadership in offline payments, with the deployment of 3.8 million devices at merchant stores across the country. The strong adoption of devices also has a correlation with the rise in merchants eligible for loans from the Paytm platform, it added.

Razorpay gets in-principle approval from RBI for payment aggregator licence

Payments gateways and B2B neobanking platform Razorpay has been granted an in-principle approval by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a payment aggregator (PA) licence.

Pine Labs and American payments company Stripe are the first few players to bag RBI's in-principle nod. Besides these three companies, fintech startup 1Pay Mobileware, too, received an approval from RBI for the licence on July 8, the company had said in a statement.

"With the digital payments space coming under direct RBI regulation, we can expect to not only see an immense upsurge in online payment adoption and trust but also witness a magnified surge in digital payment innovations in the coming years," said Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder of Razorpay,

Vegrow raises $25M in Series B funding led by Prosus Ventures

B2B agritech startup Vegrow has raised $25 million as part of its Series B funding round led by Prosus Ventures. Existing investors Matrix Partners India, Elevation Capital, Lightspeed India, Ankur Capital and angel investor Sanjiv Rangrass also participated in the funding round.

The startup will use the fresh capital for installing more demand centers, stablishing dominance across supply micro-pockets and to expand into more cities.

Vegrow offers a B2B tech platform for fruits and connects wholesalers and traders with farmers. The company claims to be currently present in 100 cities and said that it has over 20,000 farmers on its platform.

String Bio raises $20M in first close of Series B funding round

Biotech startup String Bio has secured $20 million in the first close of its Series B round from Woodside, Ankur Capital, Dare Ventures, Redstart and Zenfold Ventures among others.

The firm has also entered into a strategic development agreement with Woodside Energy Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of global energy company Woodside Energy Group (Woodside).

“The vision for String has been to leverage cutting edge advances in biotechnology to enable better living at significantly reduced environmental footprint. With the Woodside collaboration and Series B raise, we are taking a giant step forward to bring such solutions to market – solutions that are better for people and the planet,” said Dr Ezhil Subbian, Co-Founder and CEO of String Bio.

Solar financing platform Aerem gets $2.5M from Blume Ventures

Solar financing platform Aerem has raised $2.5 million in Pre-Series A round of funding led by Blume Ventures.

The capital raised will be used for growing the loan book, building out the tech platform that would enable end to end digital and seamless interaction with various stakeholders and to hire teams including leadership in technology, product, finance, and operations, the firm said in a statement.

The platform plugs a glaring product gap that is preventing mass adoption of solar rooftops and works with solar installers and EPC companies by helping finance their solar customers leading to increase in their business and employment potential. Aerem is targeting 20 million industrial MSMEs in India.

“Our innovative SolarTech platform includes AAA (Aerem Asset Assurance) ensures quality rooftop solar systems, which combined with financing from our in-house NBFC or partner banks enable significant reduction in power bills of MSMEs. We offer a fully digitalized, hassle free and seamless experience to MSMEs,” said Anand Jain, Founder, Aerem.

Vidyakul raises Rs 12 Cr in Pre-Series A funding round

Vernacular e-learning platform Vidyakul has raised Rs 12 crores in a Pre-Series A funding round led by JITO Angel Network. Nadathur Technologies, Indorama Capital Holdings, Tech Innovations, Veena Munganahalli (Angel investor) and We Founder Circle, also participated in the round.

“We are building a platform, which is tailor-made to suit the needs of individual students, giving them a classroom-like experience. We are thankful to JITO Angel Network for its continued support to Vidyakul by not only investing in all rounds but also assisting in partnerships with various businesse committed to state board students,” said Tarun Saini, Founder, Vidyakul.

Vidyakul offers live lectures and pre-recorded courses (from Class 9th - 12th) in Hindi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri and Hinglish to help state board students to learn and achieve their academic goals.

HDFC Life invests an undisclosed capital in Z3Partners Tech Fund

Venture Capital firm Z3Partners has received an undisclosed investment for its Rs 500 crore Z3Partners Tech Fund from HDFC Life.

The VC fund will invest between Rs 35 crore and Rs 80 crore in tech-enabled and digital startups. It made its second closure of Rs 250 Cr last year and is likely to make the final closure this year, according to the statement.

Z3Partners’ has invested in startups like BigBasket, MedGenome, OFBusiness, Pepperfry, Cyfirma, DealShare, Gramophone, Shipsy, and True-Fan. Its portfolio also includes social ecommerce unicorn Dealshare.

My Cloud Kitchen along NVA foods to incubate and consult cloud kitchen startups

My Cloud Kitchen partners with NVA foods to incubate and consult cloud kitchen startups in Bengaluru with $1.23 million corpus.

The Joint Venture will leverage its expertise such as in-house capabilities of brand building, vendor tie ups, menu engineering, inventory management, staff recruitment, culinary training, marketing, etc., in running scalable food and beverage multi-cuisine multi-brand cloud kitchen & QSR formats across Bangalore, a statement said.

The company has a planned corpus of $1.25 million for the first tranche, where it will invest in incubating and consulting at least 18 brands in the year 2022.

“Since the R&D in terms of competitor analysis, territory analysis, menu engineering is a must before entering the Cloud Kitchen space, MyCloudkitchen will also provide a R&D team from the very beginning in phase 1 consulting, to help brands optimise these costs. Our goal is to make the hustle of Food entrepreneurship as hassle-free and affordable as possible" Krunal Oza, Founder, and CEO of Hustlers Hospitality, said.

Log9 Materials and Northway Motorsport to introduce fast-charging in retrofitted electric SCVs

Battery tech startup Log9 Materials has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Pune-based EV company Northway Motorsport to utilize the latter’s expertise to retrofit multiple used and brand-new ICE-based Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV) into EVs alongside the integration of Log9’s RapidX batteries for delivering performance.

As part of this collaboration, Log9 and Northway Motorsport will enable retrofitment (ICE vehicle to EV conversion) service on a request basis for the existing vehicles on the road.

Northway Motorsport will also tie-up with various retrofitment workshops around the country, starting with metro cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, and then other parts of the country, as and when deemed necessary.

"Furthermore, Log9 and Northway Motorsport are currently working hand-in-hand to introduce soon to the market a new 4W product InstaCharged by Log9 batteries that is poised to become the fastest-charging 4-wheeler commercial retrofitted vehicle in India, in a bid to create a more scalable CV portfolio for the masses and bring economies of scale,” a company statement said.

Mylab, Hemex join hands for Covid-19 testing in India

Mylab Discovery Solutions along with US-based Hemex Health has come together for COVID-19 testing in India.

The Pune-based molecular diagnostics firm and Hemex have launched Gazelle PathoCatch COVID-19 FIA test, their first co-developed diagnostic solution for point-of-care COVID-19 testing in India.

The portable, lightweight, highly accurate test detects all COVID-19 variants in 20 seconds, Mylab Discovery Solutions said in a statement. The diagnostic test is currently under review with US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for emergency use authorisation and will be launched in Africa and the Middle East later this year, it added.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Musk makes meme on Twitter legal threat after scrapping $44 billion deal

Elon Musk has mocked Twitter’s threat to sue him following his move to abandon the $44 billion takeover deal, tweeting the social media firm would need to disclose more information on bots and spam accounts.

The series of tweets was Tesla chief's first public response since he made public his intention to ditch the offer on Friday because Twitter had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement.

"Twitter's board must contemplate the potential harm to its employee and shareholder base of any additional internal data exposed in litigation," Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz said.

Twitter is planning to sue Musk as early as this week and force him to complete the acquisition, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The contract calls for Musk to pay Twitter a $1 billion break-up fee if he cannot complete the deal for reasons such as the acquisition financing falling through or regulators blocking the deal. The fee would not be applicable, however, if Musk terminates the deal on his own.

EU Commission seeking info from former EU digital chief Kroes on Uber

The European Commission has asked former EU digital chief Nellie Kroes for more information on her alleged involvement in lobbying for US ride-hailing app Uber, a Commission spokesperson told Reuters.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and multiple media, citing leaked documents, said Uber broke laws, duped police and built a secret lobbying operation targeting prominent policymakers and politicians.

Uber has denied the allegations. Kroes served as European Commissioner from 2004 to 2014, first as EU antitrust chief and subsequently as digital chief.

China regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for disclosure violations

China has imposed fines on technology giants Alibaba and Tencent as well as a range of other firms for failing to comply with anti-monopoly rules on the disclosure of transactions, the country's market regulator said.

The State Admnistration for Market Regulation (SAMR) released a list of 28 deals that violated the rules. Five involved units of Alibaba, including a 2021 purchase of equity in its subsidiary, the Youku Tudou streaming platform.

Tencent was involved in 12 of the transactions on SAMR's list.

China's tech sector has been one of the main targets of a crackdown on monopolistic practices that started in late 2020. Under the anti-monopoly law, the maximum potential fine in each case stands at 500,000 yuan ($74,688).

Google offers concessions to avoid US antitrust lawsuit: WSJ

Google has offered concessions to avoid a potential US antitrust lawsuit alleging that the company abuses its clout in the advertising technology business, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter

Google has proposed spinning off parts of its business that auctions and places ads on websites and apps into a separate company under Alphabet that could be valued at tens of billions of dollars, the report added.

Alphabet in a statement to Reuters said that it was engaging with regulators to address their concerns, adding that it has no plans to sell or exit the ad-tech business.

"We're deeply committed to providing value to a wide array of publisher and advertiser partners in a highly competitive sector," the Google-parent said.

The US Department for Justice sued Google in October 2020, accusing the company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals, in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades.

Italy's watchdog warns TikTok about alleged breach of EU privacy rules

Italy's data protection authority has formally warned Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok about an alleged breach of existing EU rules to safeguard users' privacy, the watchdog said.

TikTok, which has seen rapid growth worldwide particularly among teenagers, had told users in recent weeks that it was going to deliver targeted advertising to them but had not requested consent for using data stored in their devices, the Italian watchdog said.

The Italian authorities said they were also concerned that inappropriate advertising could be directed at minors given the problems that TikTok has faced in accurately monitoring the ages of its users.

G20 watchdog to propose first global crypto rules in October

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) said it would propose "robust" global rules for cryptocurrencies in October, following recent turmoil in markets that has highlighted the need to regulate the "speculative" sector.

The FSB, a body of regulators, treasury officials and central bankers from the Group of 20 economies (G20), has so far limited itself to monitoring the crypto sector, saying it did not pose a systemic risk.

"The failure of a market player, in addition to imposing potentially large losses on investors and threatening market confidence arising from crystallisation of conduct risks, can also quickly transmit risks to other parts of the crypto-asset ecosystem," the FSB said in a statement.

The value of bitcoin , the largest cryptocurrency, has slumped some 70 percent since its November record of $69,000 and was trading at $20,422 on Monday, leaving many investors nursing losses.

Binance served crypto traders in Iran despite US sanctions

The world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, continued to process trades by clients in Iran despite US sanctions and a company ban on doing business there, a Reuters investigation has found.

In 2018, the United States reimposed sanctions that had been suspended three years earlier as part of Iran's nuclear deal with major world powers. That November, Binance informed traders in Iran it would no longer serve them, telling them to liquidate their accounts.

But in interviews with Reuters, seven traders said they skirted the ban. The traders said they continued to use their Binance accounts until as recently as September last year, only losing access after the exchange tightened its anti-money laundering checks a month earlier. Until that point, customers could trade by registering with just an email address.