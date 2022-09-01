Startup Digest: Twitter tests edit button, Kula gets $12M from Sequoia, Square Peg & Money laundering probe against Binance CEO

By Aishwarya Anand

Twitter tests edit button, will roll out to paid subscribers

Twitter is internally testing a widely requested edit button, a feature that will be rolled out to paid subscribers in the coming weeks, the social media company said.

For years, Twitter users have demanded the ability to edit their tweets after publishing in order to fix errors like typos. Those requests have led to jokes online that Twitter would rather introduce any other product, such as newsletters, before giving users their top-requested feature.

Soon, those demands will be met. Users will be able to edit their tweets "a few times" within 30 minutes of publication, Twitter said in a blog post.

Edited tweets will have an icon and timestamp to display when the post was last edited. Users will be able to click on the label of an edited tweet to view the edit history and previous versions of the post, Reuters reported.

Twitter has experimented with versions of an edit button. Subscribers of Twitter Blue, the company's paid subscription product, currently have access to a feature that holds tweets for up to one minute, allowing users to review the tweet and "undo" it before the post is published.

Meta takes action against 2.7 Cr posts on Facebook, Instagram in India

Social media major Meta had taken action against 2.7 crore posts on Facebook and Instagram in July, the company said in its monthly transparency report.

The company took action against 2.5 crore posts on Facebook and 20 lakh posts on Instagram to comply with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

On Facebook, action against 1.73 crore spam content was taken. It was followed by 27 lakh post related to "adult nudity and sexual activity" and 23 lakh "violent and graphic content" related content.

Meta on its own identified 9.98 lakh "Dangerous Organizations and Individuals: Terrorism" related content and finally it took action against 99.8% of the posts were identified.

On Instagram, Meta found most of the content were in violation to its policy on "suicide and self injury" content followed by "adult nudity and sexual activity" and "violent and graphic content" related posts, according to the report.

91Springboard ties up with 'Google for Startups' for virtual accelerator programme for women entrepreneurs

91Springboard, a co-working community, has collaborated with Google For Startups (GFS) to launch 'Level Up’, a pan-India virtual accelerator programme aimed at enabling women entrepreneurs to elevate their startups and optimise business potential.

The accelerator program combines key elements of business, technology, leadership and investment readiness. It offers mentoring, masterclasses, connections and tools for women entrepreneurs to refine their models, enhance their leadership skills and prepare them to get investment-ready in order to grow businesses and gain access to capital, a statement said.

“We have already launched an India Women Founders program and with this association, we are looking to scale our efforts to support more women founders,” said Mike Kim, Head of Google for Startups APAC (Asia-Pacific).

FUNDING NEWS

Bike Bazaar raises Rs 170 Cr from Women’s World Banking

Online two-wheeler marketplace and financing company Bike Bazaar raised Rs 170 crore as a part of its ongoing Series D funding round led by Women’s World Banking Asset Management. WAM joins existing equity investors Elevar Equity and Faering Capital.

The startup intends to use the Series D funds to go deeper into rural India as their need for personal mobility is rising, especially among women. It’s also in advanced discussions with leading global investors to raise another Rs 80 crore.

It raised debt financing of over Rs 250 crore from various banks and financial institutions in the last six months. The firm is also in conversations with global electric vehicle focussed funds to raise Rs 200-250 crore for its two wheeler EV financing, leasing and services business.

Kula gets $12M in seed round led by Sequoia, Square Peg

Recruitment automation platform Kula has raised $12 million in a seed funding round led by Sequoia Capital India and Australia-based Square Peg Capital.

The round also saw participation from existing investors Venture Highway and Together Fund and some existing angel investors.

The fresh capital will be used for the expansion of research and development, product, and go-to-market teams across the three offices in the US, Singapore, and India, a statement said.

Kula provides an intuitive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for recruiters and founders to automate continual engagement with their top candidates.

PurpleTutor raises Rs 10 Cr in Series A round

PurpleTutor, an AI-based live classes platform, has closed its Series A funding round after raising Rs 10 crore from Disruptors Capital, IvyCap Ventures and others.

As per the firm, of the Rs 10 crore, Rs 3 crore was raised earlier. The company has raised a total of $1.6 million of funding. The edtech platform claims to have recorded a 4.5X jump in revenue in FY21 compared to last fiscal year and said its overall revenue for FY 21 stood at Rs 10.41 crore.

The startup will use the fresh capital to build its product offering and strengthen the AI product. “The current fundraise will help us strengthen our technology and product teams, and build on our A.I. product even further and expand product lines,” said Gaurav Perti, CEO, PurpleTutor.

Electrifuel secures Rs 1.8 Cr from IAN in seed round

EV startup Electrifuel has raised Rs 1.8 crore in its seed funding round led by Indian Angel Network (IAN) investors Vishnuraj Kunjur, Sahil Kejriwal and Pradeep Gupta.

The fund raised will be utilized to hire top talents for multiple roles to expand its team while scaling up production. The company also plans to invest in its R&D for the overall growth of the enterprise, a statement said.

Electrifuel claims to have so far deployed more than 15,000 units of its products to 25 customers. The startup is also in trials with four battery manufacturers, the firm added.

Tortoise bags investment from Swiggy and ZestMoney founders

Fintech startup Tortoise has received an undisclosed amount of funding from Sriharsha Majety co-founder and chief executive of Swiggy, and Lizzie Chapman, co-founder and CEO of fintech ZestMoney in a mentors’ round.

The current round is an extension of the seed funding round and is being referred to as a “mentors round" as the startup gets two very well-regarded founders as investors to help Tortoise strategise a faster growth plan, a statement said.

“This round is our Mentors Round, where we are raising Angel cheques from category-defining leaders like Lizzie and Sriharsha and expect a few more such visionaries to join in. We are well capitalized from our Seed round, and hence this is less about the investment and more about access to such inspirational leaders,” said Vardhan Koshal, Co-Founder, Tortoise.

The Save Now Buy Later (SNBL) startup had earlier this year raised around $2.3 million in a seed round of funding from Vertex Ventures, a part of global investment firm Temasek.

Singapore-based iPiD gets $3.3M in seed funding

Singapore-based fintech startup iPiD has raises $3.3 million in a seed funding round led by strategic investors Rapyd Ventures, Jungle Ventures, 1982 Ventures, Resolution Ventures, Saison Capital, the XA Network and Wing Vasiksiri.

The firm claims to have grown rapidly since inception with a presence in 8 countries including India.

iPiD also said that more than 20 financial institutions across 15 countries have signalled their intent to use iPiD’s global validation and addressing technology and are working with the company to help evolve its suite of products and services.

OTHER STARTUP NEWS

CENTA launches global earnings platform for teachers

Professional platform for teachers, Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) has launched a global earning platform MyCENTA Grow for teachers to earn regular additional income through projects from across the globe.

“Through MyCENTA Grow, we hope to add 40 to 50 percent to a teacher’s monthly income and give teachers a range of experiences, which will bring further richness to their teaching,” said Ramya Venkataraman, Founder and CEO, CENTA.

The teachers who meet selection criteria will teach part-time and online on behalf of edtechs and schools, not only from within India but also internationally, a statement said.

Zetwerk appoints ITC veteran Sanjiv Rangrass to its board

B2B contract manufacturing unicorn Zetwerk September has appointed former CEO of ITC Agribusiness division Sanjiv Rangrass as an independent director and board member.

Rangrass is an angel investor in the company and will be instrumental in shaping the firm’s culture and policies, a statement said.

"I am thrilled to share that I will join Zetwerk’s incredible team as an Independent Director & Board Member. I am thankful for working with a brilliant and talented team and a sharp set of investors. It is an opportunity to be a part of transforming a growth-stage startup into a world-class institution,” said Rangrass.

Infurnia’s IPO to open on September 6, to raise Rs 38.2 Cr

Architecture and interior design software company Infurnia’s initial public offering (IPO) will open on September 6 and close on September 9. The startup filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for the IPO on August 3 with the Security Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for raising Rs 38.2 crore.

The issue will include 3,62,90,000 equity shares of face value Rs 1 each for cash at a price of Rs10 per equity share. The startup aims to invest Rs 29.02 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary while Rs 8.68 crore will be used for general corporate purposes.

The IPO will not have an offer for sale (OFS) component. Nikhil Kumar, co-founder and chief executive and Lovepreet Mann, co-founder and chief marketing officer will hold the largest share in the startup at a combined share of 50.64% stake.

StrideOne crosses Rs 500 Cr disbursal mark

StrideOne, a tech-led financial services platform for startups announced that it has crossed the Rs 500 crore disbursals mark in just 6 months of inception.

85 percent of disbursals made by StrideOne have been to MSMEs, a statement said. “We are extremely bullish on doubling down this growth and are working towards diversifying our offerings to continue to enable India’s MSME success story,” said Abhinav Suri, Co-Founder, StrideOne.

With plans to make more tech-focused acquisitions in 2022, the firm is now looking to create new products to address both credit and non-credit need-gaps of MSMEs and startup supply chains alike.

FreshPlate launches home cooked meal subscription service

FreshPlate, a startup aggregating local tiffin services to provide on-demand authentic home cooked meals using last mile delivery, has launched an innovative meal subscription service in Bengaluru and Gurugram.

The firm said it is now offering options for users to subscribe for their favourite meals and avail their services at discounted prices. The period of the subscription can be customized as per user need from 1 Day to 30 Days.

“The app will soon start using Route Optimization Algorithm and Big Data to enable single point pickup and multi-point delivery in a single delivery batch. Along with this, the customers will be able to select their preferred delivery slots and the same notification will pop up at the home chef portal too for smooth dispatching,” said Madhvindra Singh, Co-founder and CTO, FreshPlate.

The company said it has touched a cumulative revenue of more than Rs 2 crore in 6 months of launch, and crossed Rs 1 crore alone in August 2022.

Hero Vired partners with NODWIN Gaming to launch a certificate program in gaming and Esports

Edtech firm Hero Vired has launched a certificate programme in gaming and Esports which will be offered in collaboration with leading gaming and Esports company, NODWIN Gaming.

As per the firm, the programme will prepare enrollees for several roles in the gaming and esports industry, such as game designing, visualising, publishing, league operations, team ownership and management, live production, and content creation, among others.

The company added that it comes with a 100 percent job guarantee as the enrollees will be offered internships and jobs with NODWIN Gaming before the completion of the program. Anyone above 18 years of age with an interest in the gaming and Esports industry can enroll in the program.

AICTE, Adobe to train over 75,000 educators with digital literacy skills

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has signed a partnership agreement with Adobe to accelerate digital creativity skills across the country. The partnership aims to empower over 75,000 faculties in 10,000 colleges and universities over the next two years with access to Adobe Express.

Under the agreement, Adobe will offer courses and expertise for upskilling educators, and integrate digital creativity into the curriculum, to better prepare students with the essential creative and digital literacy skills.

“The government has been focused on spreading digital literacy and creating a future ready workforce, and is pleased to announce AICTE’s partnership with Adobe to help educators and students across the country learn and use the latest digital creative tools for long term success,” said Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Tezos India Game Launchpad partners with IndiGG to popularise Web3 Games

Tezos India Game Launchpad (TIGL), a dedicated vertical and platform rolled out by Tezos India to comprehensively enable game developers to launch their games on the Tezos blockchain, has announced entering into a strategic partnership with IndiGG, a gaming guild and a sub-DAO of Yield Guild Games.

This partnership will enable Tezos India to fully utilize the potential of their Game Launchpad by leveraging IndiGG’s deep domain expertise, which will assist them in boosting the adoption of web3 gaming in India, a statement said.

As a part of this collaboration, TIGL and IndiGG will work hand-in-hand to strengthen and build the expanding web3 gaming ecosystem and promote the uptake of web3 games across the Indian subcontinent. Additionally, Tezos India and IndiGG will be working closely towards strengthening their respective ecosystems in a bid to onboard more and more games and game developers to web3.

Relove introduces new technology ‘Rescue’ to help fashion brands liquidate damaged inventory

Relove, a company providing fashion brands with technology to embrace resale and build digital factory outlets, has introduced a new technology ‘Rescue’.

32 fashion brands including Summer Somewhere, The Summer House, Renge, Saaki, Okhai, Miko Lolo and many more will now be able to communicate defects transparently to customers and hence liquidate damaged inventory through their own websites, a statement said.

“Technology has the power to change the way we have structured business models in the past because a lot more is possible now; by building circular technologies that are user-friendly we hope to change the way the world works,” said Pratekk Gupte, Founder, Relove.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

US sought records on Binance CEO for crypto money laundering probe

US federal prosecutors asked Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, to provide extensive internal records about its anti-money laundering checks, along with communications involving its chief executive and founder Changpeng Zhao, according to a late-2020 written request seen by Reuters.

The Justice Department's money laundering section asked Binance to voluntarily hand over messages from Zhao and 12 other executives and partners on matters including the exchange's detection of illegal transactions and recruitment of US customers.

It also sought any company records with instructions that "documents be destroyed, altered, or removed from Binance's files" or "transferred from the United States."

The December 2020 request, which has not been previously reported, was part of a Justice Department investigation into Binance's compliance with US financial crime laws that remains ongoing, the report added.

Microsoft's $68.7Bn Activision deal referred for in-depth probe

Britain's competition regulator said it will refer Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard for an in-depth investigation.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the merger could reduce competition substantially in gaming consoles, multi-game subscription services and cloud gaming services.

"Following our Phase 1 investigation, we are concerned that Microsoft could use its control over popular games like 'Call of Duty' and 'World of Warcraft' post-merger to harm rivals, including recent and future rivals in multi-game subscription services and cloud gaming," the CMA said.

Both Microsoft and Activision said they will continue to cooperate with the CMA.

Crypto.com accidentally refunds over $7M to customer owed $68

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com mistakenly issued a customer A$10.5 million ($7.2 million) rather than the expected A$100 ($68).

Seven months later, when the exchange finally discovered the error, some of the money had already gone, The Verge reported citing the Australian news outlet 7News as saying.

The initial transfer occurred in May 2021. However, the exchange only realised the mistake when conducting an audit in December that year, the report said.

Thevamanogari Manivel, the customer in question, reportedly transferred the money to a joint account and spent $890,526 on a lavish, five-bedroom mansion for her sister instead of reporting the inaccurate return to the exchange.

Now the company's fighting to get its cash back with a lawsuit filed in the Victoria Supreme Court. The court has also ordered Manivel to sell the home and return the money (with interest) to the exchange. The case will resume in court this October.

Snap to cut 20% of staff, cancel projects in cost-cutting effort

Snap will lay off 20% of all staff and shut down projects, including mobile games and novelties like a flying drone camera, as high inflation and a deteriorating economy ravage the advertising industry, Reuters reported.

The cuts will help the company save an estimated $500 million in costs annually, Snap said. The company said it will focus on improving sales and the number of Snapchat users.

Two of Snap's top ad sales executives — Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman and Vice President of ad sales Peter Naylor — are leaving to join Netflix and build the streaming service's ad business.

Meta to set up new group for more paid features on Instagram, Facebook

Meta is setting up a new group that will focus on creating products and features for its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms that people will be able to purchase, a company spokesperson said.

"Any new product will be complementary to our existing ads business," the spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The move would put Meta on the same course as companies including Snap and Twitter that have launched paid tiers to unlock additional features.

The company has no plans to let users pay to turn off ads and is committed to growing the ads business, John Hegeman, Meta's head of ads and business products, said in an interview with the Verge.

NASA orders five more astronaut missions from Musk's SpaceX in $1.4Bn deal

SpaceX will launch five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station for NASA at the end of the decade under a $1.4 billion contract order, the US space agency, taking the company's total contracted missions for its Crew Dragon astronaut capsule to 14.

The latest boost to SpaceX's NASA contract is part of the agency's effort to ensure a steady run of astronaut flights to the space station as Boeing, the other company with a similar crew transportation contract, has struggled to complete development of its Starliner space capsule.

The award "allows NASA to maintain an uninterrupted U.S. capability for human access to the space station until 2030, with two unique commercial crew industry partners," the agency said in a statement.