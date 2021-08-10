Startup Digest: Twitter finally complies with new IT rules, CRED founder Kunal Shah joins Pine Labs’ board and Raise Financial acquires Moneylicious

Twitter now in compliance with new IT rules, confirms government

The row over new digital rules that came into effect in May this year has been put to rest with social media giant Twitter complying with the guidelines, the government confirmed on August 10. Twitter told the Delhi High Court that it has appointed employees with permanent status as compliance officer, grievance officer, and nodal officer in accordance with the new IT rules. The Centre confirmed the action and said that the microblogging site is now in compliance with the guidelines. “We will have to see how they are doing, appointments made today should not be withdrawn tomorrow,” the government added. The matter will next be heard on October 8.

Zomato share price is doing great, expect to see good returns if Swiggy goes public: SoftBank

Masayoshi Son, CEO of Softbank, is bullish on its bet on Swiggy in India and expects to see good returns from the company if it plans an IPO like rival Zomato. Son also had positive commentary for Zomato, stating that the share price has done well since it went public. Zomato had seen a big pop at the time of listing and had also crossed a market capitalisation of Rs 1 lakh crore." Swiggy and Zomato are two competitors in food delivery in India. Each has 50 percent market share," Son said while speaking about the food delivery business in India during the earnings call for the June quarter on Tuesday.

Son shared that Swiggy now has over 20 million monthly active users, over 1.25 lakh restaurant partners, and fulfills over 1.5 million orders per day. The company has also seen a 2.5x growth in terms of orders per day year on year and 2.8x growth in revenues year on year.

IPO-bound Pine Labs appoints Kunal Shah to its board

Fintech firm Pine Labs, which is eyeing a US listing by 2023, announced that it has appointed Cred founder Kunal Shah to its board. Pine Labs is a player in digital payments adoption and joining its board is an opportunity to contribute to the ecosystem," said Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED. The appointment comes a month after the startup raised over $600 million in a round led by private equity majors Fidelity Management and Research Co, BlackRock, Ishana and Tree Line, taking its valuation to $3 billion. "We are excited to welcome Kunal to our board. He joins a marquee set of investors, advisors, and other visionary board members who are all committed to take Pine Labs to newer heights. Kunal’s deep understanding of the consumer business will be invaluable to us as we explore new opportunities and step into our next phase of growth,” said B. Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs.

Plum crosses 100,000 members on its platform

Plum, an employee health insurance startup has crossed a milestone of 100,000 members insured, growing at over 30 percent MoM since its inception, the company said. Plum’s growth has been driven by first-time buyers of health insurance, with 82 percent organisations on the platform bringing health insurance and health benefits for the first time. Over 70 percent of the customers came via word-of-mouth recommendations, highlighting the quality of experience the company has delivered to its members, the company said in a statement. Over the last 18 months, Plum has seen a significant spike in demand from startups and SMEs for health insurance and health benefits for their team members and their families. The startup is expecting 50 percent of SMEs to offer health insurance to their employees in the coming years.

Cashify onboards Rajkummar Rao as first brand ambassador

Re-commerce marketplace Cashify, on Tuesday, announced that it has appointed Rajkummar Rao as its first brand ambassador. The actor has signed a multi-year contract with the company and he will promote the products across digital media platforms through campaigns and promotional activities exclusively for the smartphone buyback category. The company said the partnership is expected to give a strong face to the brand’s philosophy as Rao personifies the brand ethos, which is reliability, responsiveness, approachability, and dynamic personality. The association with the actor comes at a time when the company is on a business expansion spree from online to offline, after having recently raised $15 million from Olympus Capital and has acquired UniShop to diversify its omni category services to users.

Raise Financial acquires Moneylicious: Report

Raise Financial Services, founded by former Paytm Money CEO Pravin Jadhav, has acquired stockbroking firm Moneylicious Securities. Ad per reports, with this acquisition, Raise will foray into the online broking space, starting with the launch of an investment app. Jadhav who is the founder and chief executive officer of Raise told Moneycontrol that the startup will receive all necessary memberships and licences required to start an investment platform through the acquisition. While Moneylicious Securities is currently an offline player, Raise will now focus on making it a pure-play online broking platform by introducing the invitation-only investment app. It will offer trading on all exchanges (BSE, NSE, MCX), across segments (Equity, ETFs, Futures, Options, Currency, Commodities), and all order types.

Japan's Technopro Holdings acquires Robosoft for Rs 805 crore: Reports

Japan’s TechnoPro Holdings has signed a definitive agreement to acquire digital solutions company Robosoft Technologies for Rs 800 crore.

Post the transaction, the company will continue to be led by its current management team, headed by the chief executive officer, Ravi Teja Bommireddipalli, who is also elevated to managing director and CEO.

As per reports, TechnoPro said that the purpose of the acquisition is to identify the digital solution delivery services to the clients in the developed countries utilising overseas offshore hubs as one of the pillars of the growth strategy. Technopro, listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange, specialises in IT, engineering and R&D and employs over 20,000 people.

Reliance joins Bill Gates, others to invest $144 million in US energy storage co

Oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Tuesday it would invest $144 million in US energy storage company Ambri, along with billionaire Bill Gates, investment management firm Paulson & Co, and others. According to Reuters, the investment comes months after Reliance unveiled a $10 billion green energy plan in its drive to become a net carbon zero company by 2035, with plans to build four 'giga factories' at Jamnagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat to produce solar cells and modules, energy storage batteries, fuel cells and green hydrogen.

Reliance, through its wholly-owned unit Reliance New Energy Solar, will acquire 42.3 million shares of preferred stock in Ambri for $50 million, the company said in a statement. RNESL and Ambri are also in talks to set up a large-scale battery manufacturing facility in India, the company added. Ambri said it would use the funds to design and build high-volume manufacturing facilities in the US and internationally that will supply its long-duration battery systems to meet growing demand from the grid-scale energy storage market and large industrial energy customers, such as data centers.

India considers sharp import tax cuts on EVs after Tesla lobbying

India is considering slashing import duties on electric cars to as low as 40%, two senior government officials told Reuters, days after Tesla appeals for a cut polarised the country's auto industry. For imported electric vehicles (EVs) with a value of less than $40,000 - including the car's cost, insurance, and freight - the government is discussing slashing the tax rate to 40 percent from 60 percent presently, the officials told Reuters. For EVs valued at more than $40,000, it is looking at cutting the rate to 60 percent from 100 percent, they said.

"We haven't firmed up the reduction in duties yet, but there are discussions that are ongoing," one of the officials said. Tesla, in its pitch to the government - first reported by Reuters in July, argued that lowering import duties on EVs to 40 percent would make them more affordable and boost sales. This triggered a rare public debate among automakers over whether such a move would contradict India's push to increase domestic manufacturing.

Even so, the government is in favour of a cut if it can see companies such as Tesla providing some benefit to the domestic economy - manufacture locally, for example, or give a firm timeline on when it would be able to, one of the officials said. A third source familiar with the government's thinking said there was an awareness that a brand such as Tesla can make electric cars more penetrable in India, which is lagging other major auto markets in EV sales. The government is thinking about the best way to approach this and they want to see some benefit even if that only means Tesla pledges to source parts domestically, the person said.

Amazon to end JV with Narayana Murthy's Catamaran Ventures by May 2022

Amazon and Catamaran, an entity run by Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, will end their joint venture partnership for the parent company of Cloudtail after over seven years. The announcement comes when the Supreme Court dismissed petitions by Amazon as well as of rival Flipkart to quash a probe by the competition watchdog over alleged practices such as preferential treatment to sellers.

Both companies announced on Monday that Prione Business Services, the joint venture between Amazon and Catamaran is coming up for renewal on May 19, 2022, and that the two partners have mutually decided to not continue their joint venture beyond the end of its current term. The move comes even as Amazon will face a probe from the Competition Commission of India over alleged anti-competitive practices such as preferential treatment to some sellers such as Cloudtail, on the basis of a complaint filed by Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, a traders' association. Catamaran and Amazon, however, did not cite the reason for the decision.

Ather Energy offers proprietary fast-charging connector to other EV makers

Electric scooter maker Ather Energy has said it will offer its proprietary fast-charging connector to other EV two-wheeler manufacturers as well for faster adoption of these vehicles. This will pave the way for an interoperable two-wheeler fast charging platform in the country, it said. The move would also help in reducing range anxiety by allowing all scooters to access Ather Energy's over 200 fast chargers. At the same time, it will allow more original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to build products on a common standard, thereby, lowering infrastructure investments, the company said in a statement.

Designed by Ather, the connector has a combo AC and DC charging with the same connector. Its size has been designed to be suitable for integration into two-wheelers and three-wheelers with the ability of CAN 2.0 communication with control and proximity pilot, as per the company. Opening up Ather Energy's connector technology will promote the use of a common connector, allowing all EV owners to use any fast charging solution across the country, the company said.

Nearly 90% of top sales professionals use sales technology to close deals: LinkedIn report

Virtual selling is increasingly becoming the norm with 9 in 10 top sellers in India using sales tech to close deals in the hybrid world, according to a recent report by LinkedIn. India also saw a 7X jump in remote job postings on LinkedIn since the start of the pandemic. As a result, buyers have been difficult to reach anywhere but virtually. Buyers in India appear to like this arrangement as 74 percent say working remotely has made the purchasing process easier, the report adds. The report also states that sales leaders indicate that hiring may also change in two more crucial ways. First, with the rise of remote work, sales organizations will be able to hire talent from virtually anywhere in the world — not just the cities where their offices are located. Beyond diversifying the locales of their sales professionals, companies can also expand the diversity of their sales teams when it comes to gender, race, and other characteristics.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

South Korea's Krafton, maker of hit game 'PUBG', tumbles on debut

Shares in Krafton, the Tencent Holdings-backed South Korean company behind blockbuster video game PUBG, fell as much as 20 percent on their trading debut on Tuesday. Krafton shares opened down 9.9 percent from their IPO price of 498,000 won, making it South Korea's lowest trading debut since LG Philips LCD, now LG Display, first went public in 2004, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon.

The stock closed down 8.8 percent from the IPO price, valuing the company at about $19.32 billion, Reuters reported. Analysts attributed the share tumble of South Korea's second-largest IPO to an expensive valuation and China regulation risks, with gaming companies facing uncertain prospects after China regulators have come down hard on a number of industries, upending norms with new guidance and rules.

Google employees who work from home may face pay cut

Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Facebook and Twitter also cut pay for remote employees who move to less expensive areas, while smaller companies including Reddit and Zillow have shifted to location-agnostic pay models, citing advantages when it comes to hiring, retention and diversity. Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. But in practice, some remote employees, especially those who commute from long distances, could experience pay cuts without changing their address.

Screenshots of Google's internal salary calculator seen by Reuters show that an employee living in Stamford, Connecticut - an hour from New York City by train - would be paid 15 percent less if she worked from home, while a colleague from the same office living in New York City would see no cut from working from home. Screenshots showed 5 percent and 10 percent differences in the Seattle, Boston, and San Francisco areas. Interviews with Google employees indicate pay cuts as high as 25 percent for remote work if they left San Francisco for an almost as expensive area of the state such as Lake Tahoe.

A Google spokesperson said the company will not change an employee's salary based on them going from office work to being fully remote in the city where the office is located. Employees working in the New York City office will be paid the same as those working remotely from another New York City location, for example, according to the spokesperson. Google did not specifically address the issue for commuters from areas such as Stamford, Connecticut.

Amazon to pay shoppers hurt by others' products, does not admit liability

E-commerce giant Amazon has said it would pay customers who suffer injuries or property damage from defective goods others sell on its US platform, in a new policy that could reduce litigation. Effective September 1, Amazon will pay valid claims of up to $1,000, which make up more than 80 percent of injury and damage cases on its platform, at no cost to sellers, and it may step in with more help if sellers are unresponsive, according to Reuters.

The policy better protects Amazon customers and sellers, the company said.

It also announced Amazon Insurance Accelerator, a network of insurance providers that sellers can access if they choose, and an updated policy requiring more merchants to obtain product liability insurance. For years, consumers have sued the world's largest online retailer, arguing it is liable when a merchant sells bad products on Amazon.com.

A woman in Pennsylvania, for instance, in 2016 sought to blame Amazon for a merchant's retractable dog leash that blinded her eye when it snapped. Amazon maintains that sellers themselves are responsible, and most courts have ruled in its favor. A state appellate court in California, however, last year said it could be liable for goods it stores and ships via its Fulfillment by Amazon program.

Apple says photos in iCloud will be checked by child abuse detection system

Apple has said that iPhone users' entire photo libraries will be checked for known child abuse images if they are stored in the online iCloud service, according to Reuters. The disclosure came in a series of media briefings in which Apple is seeking to dispel alarm over its announcement last week that it will scan users' phones, tablets and computers for millions of illegal pictures.

While Google, Microsoft and other technology platforms check uploaded photos or emailed attachments against a database of identifiers provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and other clearinghouses, security experts faulted Apple's plan as more invasive. Some said they expected that governments would seek to force the iPhone maker to expand the system to peer into devices for other material.

In a posting to its website on Sunday, Apple said it would fight any such attempts, which can occur in secret courts. "We have faced demands to build and deploy government-mandated changes that degrade the privacy of users before, and have steadfastly refused those demands," Apple wrote. "We will continue to refuse them in the future."

In the briefing on Monday, Apple officials said the company's system, which will roll out this fall with the release of its iOS 15 operating system, will check existing files on a user's device if users have those photos synched to the company's storage servers. Apple's system does not check videos before they are uploaded to the company's cloud, but the company said it plans to expand its system in unspecified ways in the future.

SpaceX is buying satellite data start-up Swarm

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is acquiring satellite data start-up Swarm Technologies in a rare deal as it looks to expand the team and the technological capabilities of its growing Starlink internet service. Swarm, which has 120 of its tiny SpaceBEE satellites in orbit, reached an agreement with SpaceX on July 16 to merge, CNBC reported.

The company will become “a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of SpaceX upon consummation of the Proposed Transaction,” Swarm wrote in a filing with the Federal Communications Commission. Terms and financial details about the deal were not disclosed. Swarm last completed a fundraising round in January 2019 at an $85 million valuation, according to Pitchbook.

The deal marks an uncommon acquisition for SpaceX, which tends to design and build systems in-house. But FCC licenses can be difficult and time-consuming to get approved, and Swarm will transfer control of its satellite and ground station licenses to SpaceX as part of the deal, according to the filing.

The company noted that the acquisition benefits SpaceX by bringing “access to the intellectual property and expertise developed by the Swarm team.”

DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget Online for $1.56 billion

US fantasy sports outfit DraftKings has agreed to acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming for $1.56 billion in an all-stock deal that more than doubles its valuation since it was listed via a special purpose acquisition company last year. Golden Nugget Online shareholders will receive 0.365 shares of DraftKings stock, which puts the offer at a 53 percent premium to Golden Nugget Online shares’ closing price on Friday, CNBC reported.

The transaction will give DraftKings access to the online casino operator’s more than 5 million customers and is expected to yield $300 million in synergies. DraftKings has also agreed to a separate commercial deal with Fertitta Entertainment, the parent company of Golden Nugget and basketball team Houston Rockets owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta.

Delivery Hero to expand in Germany after Berlin return

Delivery Hero said on Tuesday it would roll out its food and grocery delivery services in more German cities this autumn, heating up competition in the home market it quit three years ago to focus on Asia. The group founded a decade ago now spans around 50 countries but exited its home city of Berlin in 2018 when CEO Niklas Ostberg sold its German operations to Just Eat Takeaway for $1.1 billion.

Ostberg announced a Berlin relaunch in May and, with its food delivery and quick commerce markets now up and running in four districts of the capital, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Munich will follow this autumn. "The pace of our expansion will definitely accelerate," Artur Schreiber, Delivery Hero's head of German operations, told Reuters in an interview. British-based online food delivery company Deliveroo disclosed on Monday Delivery Hero had taken a 5.09 percent stake.