STARTUP DIGEST: Top stories of this week

There were many important developments in the startup space during the week, which include founders of startups write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking nod for overseas listing; upGrad acquired KnowledgeHut, ED threatened Flipkart, founders with $1.35 billion fine; PM Modi launches E-Rupi; Huawei reported biggest ever revenue drop and Amazon delayed office returns. Here are all the top stories that made headlines in the startup universe this week.

Startup founders, VCs write to PM asking for overseas listing

Leading startup founders and investors have written to the Prime Minister's Office, urging the Centre to allow startups to list overseas.

Founders, including Abhiraj Singh Bhal of Urban Company, Ashneer Grover, BharatPe, Byju Raveendran, Byjus Gaurav Munjal, Unacademy and Kunal Shah, Cred, have sent a letter to the PM, a copy of which CNBC TV 18 has seen.

While stating that many startups are gearing up to list in India, many companies are keen on an international listing. The founders also added that a lack of direct overseas listing is causing migration of startups from India as well as 'flipping', as many startups move their base overseas.

While the government had amended Companies Act in September 2020 for direct overseas listing, guidelines are still awaited. The startup ecosystem is now calling on the government to expedite the process.

Citing the advantages of an overseas listing for Indian startups, the letter points out that they can access a bigger capital pool, and get higher valuations.

The founders and VCs also say that international listings will raise the profile of Indian startups.

upGrad acquires edtech startup KnowledgeHut

Edtech startup upGrad has acquired KnowledgeHut to enter the short-duration upskilling and reskilling segment that has a market potential of more than $58 billion, as per a company statement.

KnowledgeHut is an edtech company that aims to equip the global workforce with the skills of the future through outcome-based immersive learning.

While financial details of the transaction weren't disclosed, the announcement comes weeks after upGrad earmarked $250 million for mergers and acquisitions to drive non-linear growth for the next 7-9 months.

KnowledgeHut will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of upGrad, which gets access to 250,000-member strong user base. Subramanyam Reddy, the founder and director of KnowledgeHut, will take the helm as the chief executive officer.

Meddo acquires Doxper in a cash and stock deal

Healthtech startup Meddo has acquired Doxper in a cash and stock deal.

Doxper, which works in the prescription digitisation space, allows clinicians to instantly digitise case sheets using a smartpen and encoded paper.

With this acquisition, Meddo is cementing its place in the outpatient care space, with more than 1.5 crore digitised prescriptions and over one crore patients, adding another three to four lakh patients every month, the company said in a statement.

With Doxper in its kitty, Meddo plans to scale up its branded full suite clinics to over 1000 in the next 12-15 months across the 10 top-tier markets within India.

WhiteHat Jr founder Karan Bajaj quits

Karan Bajaj, the founder and chief executive officer of WhiteHat Jr, has quit the Byju’s-owned company, a year after the online coding tutor was acquired by edtech unicorn BYJU’S in a $350 million all-cash deal.

Trupti Mukker, head of customer experience and delivery will take the helm as chief executive officer of WhiteHat Jr.

"Trupti is a leader I’ve admired for almost two decades since our time at IIM together as she’s accomplished milestone after milestone and I know her incredible competent, compassionate leadership will keep making our learning experience better while also enabling thousands of more women to enter into the mainstream economy'" Bajaj wrote on Linkedin.

ED threatens Flipkart, founders with $1.35 bn fine for alleged violation of foreign investment laws

The Enforcement Directorate has asked Walmart's Flipkart and its founders to explain why they shouldn't face a penalty of $1.35 billion for alleged violation of foreign investment laws, Reuters reported.

The Enforcement Directorate official, who declined to be named, said the case concerned an investigation into allegations that Flipkart attracted foreign investment and a related party, WS Retail, then sold goods to consumers on its shopping website, which was prohibited under law.

A "show cause notice" was issued in early July by the agency's office to Flipkart, its founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal as well as current investor Tiger Global, to explain why they should not face a fine of $1.35 billion for the lapses.

A Flipkart spokesperson said the company is "in compliance with Indian laws and regulations".

PM Modi launches new digital payment platform e-RUPI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a digital payment platform called e-RUPI on August 2.

The platform, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority, claims to be a person and purpose-specific digital payment solution.

The PMO said it is expected to be a revolutionary initiative in the direction of ensuring a leak-proof delivery of welfare services.

e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless digital payments medium, which will be delivered to mobile phones of beneficiaries in form of an SMS-string or a QR code. It will connect the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface.

Paytm Money banks on youth as the non-payments business begins to look up

IPO-bound digital payments player Paytm is banking on youth in small-town India to drive one of its newest businesses, the wealth management arm, Paytm Money.

In a blog titled, ‘How the young Indian millennial invests’, the company said an average Paytm Money user is 28 years old. More so, 60 percent of the users come from beyond the metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. An equal number were first-time investors too. Also, women invest twice as much as men do.

Paytm Money, which allows users to trade stocks, invest in mutual funds, buy and sell gold, recorded a combined asset under management of Rs 5,200 crore at the end of FY21, according to the DRHP filed by the company ahead of its IPO. Over 6 million people currently use Paytm Money in India.

UPI reports record 3 bn transactions in July

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has made a record in volume and value of transactions in July as digital payments rise in the pandemic.

UPI processed a record 3.24 billion transactions in July up 15.7 per cent from June when it processed 2.8 billion transactions. In value terms, in July, the platform processed transactions worth Rs 6.06 trillion, up 10.76 per cent from June.

This is the second-highest month-on-month jump in the volume of transactions for UPI in 2021. In March, UPI recorded a 19% surge in volume as compared to February.

RBI issues framework for outsourcing of activities by Payment System Operators

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday came out with a detailed framework for outsourcing of activities by Payment System Operators (PSOs) with a view to mitigate risks and ensure continuity of service.

Under the framework, PSOs will not outsource core management functions, including risk management and internal audit; compliance and decision-making functions such as determining compliance with KYC norms. Also, a PSO will be required to carefully evaluate the need for outsourcing its critical processes and activities, as well as selection of service providers based on comprehensive risk assessment.

The RBI has also clarified that outsourcing of any activity by the PSO will not reduce its obligations, and those of its board and senior management, who will ultimately be responsible for the outsourced activity.

"The PSO shall, therefore, be liable for the actions of its service providers and shall retain ultimate control over the outsourced activity," the framework said.

The outsourcing arrangements, it added, will not affect the rights of a customer of a payment system against the PSO, as well as those of a payment system participant against the PSO. The PSOs, by virtue of services they provide and the construct of models on which they operate, largely outsource their payment and settlement-related activities to various other entities, RBI said.

The framework has been issued in order to enable effective management of attendant risks in outsourcing of such activities.

Swiggy, Reliance BP Mobility partner to build EV ecosystem

Online food delivery platform Swiggy has signed an agreement with Reliance BP Mobility to build an ecosystem for electric vehicle battery-swapping stations across the country.

The partnership aims to synergize their strengths of scale, reach, and technology in creating a greener and cost-effective solution for delivery fleets through innovative business models, the company said in a statement.

Additionally, Swiggy has also collaborated with Hero Lectro and Fast Dispatch Logistics, a leading last-mile delivery player in the United Kingdom, to enable end-to-end delivery of Swiggy orders through cargo e-cycles.

The trails are currently running in Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Hyderabad. They are aimed towards Swiggy's commitment to cover deliveries spanning 8 lakh km every day through EVs by 2025.

Sonu Sood launches rural B2B travel tech platform Travel Union

Actor Sonu Sood on Friday launched Travel Union, a rural B2B travel tech platform to democratise travel services.

Travel Union members will work towards serving the travel needs of rural customers at every district, block and gram panchayat level. The platform aggregates all available price options for a particular offering and shows Travel Union members the lowest prices they can offer their customers. It provides inventory, competitive prices, and state-of-the-art technology directly from airlines, railways, hotels, trips, wholesalers and aggregators.

It also allows for online cancellations and refunds, eliminating the long wait customers usually have to endure. Members enjoy the benefit of earning high margins due to direct booking options available with multiple travel service partners.

“I envisioned Travel Union so that we can remove all barriers to travel and give an entrepreneurial opportunity to anyone in the nation who wants to start a career in travel industry," said Sood at the launch.

DriveU launches Super App for car owners

DriveU, an on-demand private driver hiring app, has launched a “Super App'' for car owners in India. This aims to assist users for all services around a vehicle’s life cycle.

DriveU’s new app brings together leading automobile related businesses on to a single platform, allowing users to discover, research, compare and purchase services such as general maintenance, car spa treatments, car purchase, insurance, FASTag, and roadside assistance, the company said in a statement.

DriveU Super App has partnered with leading industry leaders such as CarDekho, Cars24, Spinny, ReadyAssist, Pitstop, Vehicle Care, Acko and many more city specific brands across categories.

Bike taxi operator Rapido extends auto service to Bengaluru

Bike taxi platform Rapido has expanded its auto service to Bengaluru, taking the service to a total of 26 cities across India.

Rapido has already on-boarded close to 20,000 autos for the launch and plans to extend the count to more than 50,000 by the end of the year. The bike taxi operator has completed one year since it launched auto services, and has received an overwhelming response across 25 cities, the company said in a statement.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 bn buyout of Afterpay; Square reports over 143% jump in revenue in Q2

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey’s payment platform Square is set to acquire Australia’s 'buy now, pay later' pioneer Afterpay for $29 billion.

The deal offers a 30% premium that is set to be Australia's biggest-ever buyout.

As per Reuters, Afterpay shareholders will own 18.5 percent of the new company's capital. Square said it will undertake a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange to allow Afterpay shareholders to trade in shares via CHESS depositary interests.

Amazon hit with $886 mn EU data privacy fine for non-compliance of personal data norms

European regulators have fined Amazon 746 million euros ($886 million) for data protection violations.

Amazon said in a regulatory filing that the Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection issued a decision against the company earlier this month, claiming that its processing of personal data did not comply with the European Union general data protection regulation.

Amazon said that it believes the decision is without merit and that it will defend itself vigorously.

Amazon has come under scrutiny by the EU before. In November regulators filed antitrust charges against the company, accusing Amazon of using its access to data from companies that sell products on its platform to gain an unfair advantage over them.

Zoom reaches $85 mn settlement over user privacy, 'Zoombombing'

Zoom Video Communications has agreed to pay $85 million and bolster its security practices to settle a lawsuit claiming it violated users' privacy rights by sharing personal data with Facebook, Google and LinkedIn, and letting hackers disrupt Zoom meetings in a practice called Zoombombing.

A preliminary settlement filed on Saturday afternoon requires approval by US District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California. Subscribers in the proposed class action would be eligible for 15% refunds on their core subscriptions or $25, whichever is larger, while others could receive up to $15.

Zoom agreed to security measures including alerting users when meeting hosts or other participants use third-party apps in meetings, and to provide specialized training to employees on privacy and data handling.

The San Jose-based company denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. In a statement on Sunday, Zoom said: "The privacy and security of our users are top priorities for Zoom, and we take seriously the trust our users place in us."

The settlement came after Koh on March 11 let the plaintiffs pursue some contract-based claims

Reese Witherspoon's media firm to be sold to Blackstone-backed company

Academy award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon's media company, Hello Sunshine, is selling itself to a newly formed media firm backed by Blackstone Group for an undisclosed sum.

The sale will value the company at about $900 million, sources told Reuters. Blackstone is executing the Hello Sunshine deal through its private equity arm, which had previously bought a majority stake in dating app Bumble’s parent Magic Labs.

The new media company buying Witherspoon's firm will be led by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs. Founded in 2016, Hello Sunshine is the women-led production house behind series like HBO's "Big Little Lies," "The Morning Show" on Apple TV+ and "Little Fires Everywhere."

The deal comes as a video streaming war between Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max heats up, forcing the companies to spend billions of dollars on content.

Alibaba posts lower profit

Alibaba Group has reported an increase in revenue in the latest quarter, but profits fell as the e-commerce giant invested heavily in new business ventures and user growth.

Revenue for the Chinese tech giant for the quarter ended in June rose to 205.74 billion Chinese yuan, or about $31.9 billion, up 34 percent from a year earlier.

Alibaba’s profit attributes about $6.99 billion, or about $2.57 per American depositary share, a 5% drop year-over-year.table to shareholders. Ant Group, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group, recorded a profit of about 13.48 billion yuan in the quarter ended March, according to the Chinese e-commerce giant's filing.

The results come amid an ongoing Chinese regulatory crackdown on industry, during which Alibaba has become one of the main targets.

It comes as WhatsApp rolls out a feature for users to post photos or videos that vanish after they are seen.

Huawei reports biggest ever revenue drop

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei reported its biggest ever revenue drop in the first half of 2021, after US sanctions drove it to sell a chunk of its handset business and before new growth areas have fully matured.

According to Reuters, the company generated revenue of 320.4 billion yuan. The biggest decline came from Huawei's consumer business group, which includes handsets, where revenue fell 47% to 135.7 billion yuan.

Revenue also fell 14% in the first half from Huawei's telecoms equipment business, which a spokesperson said was partially down to the slowdown in China's 5G rollout.

Uber posts $509 mn adjusted loss on driver incentives even as trips rise

Uber has reported widening losses as it spent more to entice drivers to return to its platform, sending shares of the ride-hail and food delivery company down in after-hours trade.

According to Reuters, the investors sold the shares despite Uber management’s assurances that the company can deliver a sharp turnaround in profitability even as New York and other major cities reimpose some pandemic restrictions.

Uber posted an adjusted $509 million second-quarter loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — a metric that excludes one-time costs, including stock-based compensation — widening losses by nearly $150 million from the first quarter.

Uber said riders returned to its platform in greater numbers in July and it expects the trend to continue in the coming months, together with strong food delivery orders. It reaffirmed its goal of hitting profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis at the end of this year and said it would reduce losses to $100 million in the third quarter.

.

Tencent vows fresh gaming curbs after 'spiritual opium' attack tumbled its shares

China's social media and video game firm Tencent said on Tuesday it would further curb minors' access to its flagship video game, hours after its shares were battered by a state media article that described online games as "spiritual opium".

The Tencent stock tumbled more than 10% in early trade, wiping almost $60 billion from its market capitalization, according to Reuters.

Economic Information Daily cited Tencent's "Honor of Kings" in an article in which it said minors were addicted to online games and called for more curbs on the industry. The outlet is affiliated with China's biggest state run news agency, Xinhua.

The broadside re-ignited investor fears about state intervention in China after Beijing had already targeted the property, education and technology sectors.

Tencent in a statement said it will introduce more measures to reduce minors' time and money spent on games, starting with "Honor of Kings". It also called for an industry ban on gaming for children under 12 years old.

Facebook's Kustomer deal may hurt competition, EU regulators say

Facebook's acquisition of U.S. customer service startup Kustomer may hurt competition and boost its market power in online advertising, European Union antitrust regulators warned on Monday as they opened a full-scale investigation into the deal.

The move by the European Commission comes amid regulatory concerns on both sides of the Atlantic that a buying spree of startups by big firms, which normally don't trigger competition scrutiny because of the low value of the deal, may be so-called killer acquisitions aimed at closing down nascent rivals.

The EU executive, which acts as the bloc's competition enforcer, said the deal may result in Facebook blocking rivals' access to its units WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram, which are key to customer relationship management software.

Facebook announced the purchase of Kustomer to scale up its instant messaging app WhatsApp in November last year.

WhatsApp rolls out option for disappearing photos, videos to take on Snapchat

WhatsApp users can now send disappearing photos and videos on its platform starting this week, as it looks to better compete with Snap photo messaging app Snapchat.

The feature, called View Once, will let photos and videos disappear from the chat after they have been seen, Facebook said in a blog post on Tuesday, adding that once the media content has been viewed, the message will be shown as "opened."

Twitter permanently scraps Fleets

Months after being rolled out for all users, micro-blogging site Twitter has shut down its Instagram Stories-like 'Fleets' feature.

This is possibly the shortest duration for a Twitter feature to exist on the app. Twitter started testing Fleets last year in March and made it widely available later in November.

Twitter is also experimenting with a bunch of other things; it had said earlier.

LinkedIn must face narrowed US lawsuit claiming it overcharged advertisers

A US judge said Microsoft’s LinkedIn must face a lawsuit, claiming it inflated the number of people who watched video ads on the networking platform, allowing it to overcharge hundreds of thousands of advertisers, according to Reuters.

US Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen, however, on Tuesday dismissed fraud-based claims and an unfair competition claim, saying the plaintiff advertisers did not show that LinkedIn made specific misrepresentations or that its conduct hurt the public at large.

But the San Jose, California-based judge let the advertisers pursue claims based on the theory that bot traffic, errant clicks and fraudulent clicks inflated the metrics they relied on when buying LinkedIn ads.

Led by TopDevz and Noirefy, the advertisers said LinkedIn had been counting video ad "views" from users' LinkedIn apps, even when the videos were playing only off-screen because users had scrolled past them.

LinkedIn said in an email on Wednesday it looked forward to showing the claims lacked merit and said it was "committed to the transparency and integrity of our ads products."

The advertisers sued after LinkedIn said on November 12, 2020 that its engineers had three months earlier found and then fixed software bugs that may have led to more than 4,18,000 overcharges.

TikTok tests Snapchat style vanishing video stories feature

Video-sharing platform TikTok is trialling a new vanishing clips feature similar to functions on Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram, the BBC reported.

TikTok Stories will allow users to see content posted by accounts they follow for 24 hours before they are deleted.

Amazon delays office return until January; Microsoft mandates vaccination

Amazon on Thursday said it would not expect US corporate employees to return to the office until next year because of the pandemic.

The company said it was extending its work-from-home period to January 3, 2022, from its earlier guidance of September 7 for the United States and other countries it did not name, according to an internal note seen by Reuters.

Amazon told Reuters its employees' health was its top priority and it will keep adhering to local government guidance for a safe office return. It said it will require masks in offices except for staff who verify they are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Microsoft said it will require employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in order to enter its US offices, starting in September. The software company will also seek proof of vaccination for vendors and guests visiting the campus, CNBC reported.