It has been an eventful week in the startup ecosystem – from Twitter’s tussle with the Indian government to Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey’s big Bitcoin bet, here’s a wrap of all the news this week.

• Timeline: How Twitter got on the wrong side of Modi government

On February 1, 2021, Twitter temporarily suspended about 250 accounts related to the ongoing farmers’ protests on Delhi’s borders. Among the accounts suspended were those of prominent individuals and organisations and even a digital-print publication. The direction to block these accounts came from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Twitter suspended these accounts under their Country Withheld Content Policy as a response to a legal request from the IT Ministry.

However, that same evening, Twitter unblocked the suspended accounts, stating that after scrutiny it found that the content was newsworthy and constituted free speech. So, the accounts cannot be withheld. Soon after, trouble began brewing.

On February 3, the government put Twitter on notice for unblocking the accounts and posts that talked about the protests, stating that the microblogging site was violating the Information Technology Act’s Section 69, which provides for seven-year imprisonment.

On February 8, the government asked Twitter to remove a further 1,178 accounts, stating these were Pakistani accounts tweeting on the farmers’ protests, and that they could cause a threat to public order. Twitter, in response, said that the company had sought a meeting with Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for a formal dialogue on the issue.

However, on February 10, facing possible arrest of its top executives and financial penalty, the American micro-blogging giant stated that it was reimplementing restrictions on some accounts in India which were flagged by the government as inflammatory. Twitter also assured the government that it was taking stock of the content on the handles mentioned in the notice sent by the IT Ministry under Section 69A of the IT Act.

The company stated it has withheld a portion of the accounts just within India. These accounts continue to be available outside the country.

It is noteworthy that recently, Twitter has been having a tiff with the Indian government regarding disagreements about blocking of certain accounts.

• Cure.fit acquires Fitternity, aims for a 5-100% bump in footfalls & revenue as it builds India’s largest fitness network

Health & fitness platform Cure.fit has acquired fitness facilities aggregator Fitternity.

With a collective user base of 3 million users, Cure.fit and Fitternity aim to own a greater market dominance in terms of empowering more than 5000 fitness centres spread across top 20 cities in India.

Fitternity will continue to exist as a separate platform. With this move Cure.fit will look at scaling the ‘Cult Pass’ – the all-access pass to the best gyms and Cult centres in India.

• Agnikul Cosmos fires fully 3D printed rocket engine

Space-tech startup Agnikul Cosmos successfully fired it’s fully 3d printed higher stage semi cryogenic rocket engine - Agnilet. Agnikul has been testing engines at a smaller scale or those that were not 100% additively manufactured since September 2018.

The Chennai based start-up is building India’s first private small satellite launch vehicle. Their vehicle is - Agnibaan - a rocket that will be capable of carrying up to 100 kg of payload to low Earth orbits up to 700 km with a plug-and-play engine configuration.

• SoftBank pulls out of Latin America partnership with Oyo Hotels

The Latin American unit of Indian hotel startup Oyo Corp has ended its joint venture with the SoftBank Latin America Fund, less than six months after they struck a partnership in the region, both companies.

Although hotels in the region can still operate under Oyo’s brand, operations will now be managed directly from Oyo’s home base in India, an Oyo Latam representative told Reuters.

• FUNDING THIS WEEK

- BharatPe raises $108 million in Series D at a valuation of $900 million

- Venture Catalysts’ accelerator fund 9Unicorns raises Rs. 100 crore

- Google-backed DailyHunt’s parent VerSe Innovation raises $100 million

-Nazara Technologies raises Rs. 100 crore funding through Hornbill Capital

- SarvaGram raises $10.5 million from Elevation Capital

- Celebrity engagement platform Unlu raises Rs. 9 crore in seed funding

- TenderCuts raises Rs. 15 million led by Paragon Partners and NABVENTURES

- Eduvanz raises $10 million in debt funding

- Titan Capital, Ritesh Agarwal, others invest in Zingbus

- Edtech startup, Newton School, raises $5 million in series A round

- InnoVen Capital invests Rs. 35 crore in Pepperfry.com

- Gmail-based customer service solution Hiver raises $4 million from debt fund Mars Growth Capital

- On-demand Tutor App Filo Raises $260K pre-seed round from Better Capital

• The week saw a slew of earnings by startups:

CRED FY19-20 EARNINGS

- Total revenue: Rs. 18 cr

- Operating revenue: Rs. 52 lakh (NIL operating revenue in FY19)

- Interest income: Rs. 17.5 cr vs Rs. 3 cr in FY19

- Total expenses: Rs. 378 Cr

- Total Loss: Rs. 360 cr

Source: Tofler

• BIG BASKET FY19-20 EARNINGS

- Revenues jump 44% at Rs. 3,418 cr (YoY)

- Net loss increases 22% at Rs. 424 cr (YoY)

- Total expenses at Rs. 3,842 cr

Source: Tofler

• GROFERS FY19-20 EARNINGS

- Revenues doubles to Rs. 176.7 cr, up 111% (YoY)

- Losses grew by 42% at Rs. 637 cr

Source: Tofler

• INMOBI FY19-20 EARNINGS:

- Revenues at Rs. 432 cr, up 12% (YoY)

- Net loss of Rs. 77 cr, up 41% (YoY)

- Total expenses at Rs. 508 cr

Source: Tofler

• BOOKMYSHOW FY19-20 EARNINGS (Consolidated):

- Operating Revenue at Rs. 701 cr vs Rs. 594 cr in FY19

- Total Revenue at Rs. 740 cr vs Rs. 619 cr in FY19

- Loss of Rs. 202 cr vs Rs. 113 cr in FY19

• FRESHMENU FY2019-20 EARNINGS:

- Revenues at Rs. 105 cr, down 26% (YoY)

- Net loss of Rs. 11 cr, down 63% (YoY)

- Total expenses at Rs. 116 cr

Source: Tofler

• URBAN LADDER FY2019-20 EARNINGS:

- Revenues at Rs. 250 cr, a 42% decline (YoY)

- Net loss of Rs. 6 cr, up 112% (YoY)

- Total expenses at Rs. 257 cr

Source: Tofler

• ZOOMCAR FY2019-20 EARNINGS:

- Revenues at Rs. 295 cr, a 11% jump (YoY)

- Net loss of Rs. 424 cr, a 110% increase (YoY)

- Total expenses at Rs. 629 cr

Source: Tofler

• CARDEKHO FY2019-20 EARNINGS:

- Revenues at Rs. 240 cr, up 50% (YoY)

- Net loss of Rs. 83 cr, down 7% (YoY)

- Total expenses at Rs. 322 cr

Source: Tofler

• SHUTTL FY2019-20 EARNINGS:

- Revenues at Rs. 149 cr, up 47% (YoY)

- Net loss of Rs. 166 cr, an increase of 56% (YoY )

- Total expenses at Rs. 314 cr

Source: Tofler

• CLEARTRIP FY2019-20 EARNINGS:

- Revenues at Rs. 319 cr, down 2% (YoY)

- Net loss of Rs. 14 cr, a 53% decrease (YoY)

- Total expenses at Rs. 333 cr

Source: Tofler

• SHOPCLUES FY2019-20 EARNINGS:

- Revenues at Rs. 97 cr, down 54% (YoY)

- Net loss of Rs.52 cr, down 25% (YoY)

- Total expenses at Rs. 149 cr

Source: Tofler

In Global news

• Tesla will accept bitcoin as payment in ‘near future’; invests about $1.50 billion in bitcoin

Tesla Inc. has invested about $1.50 billion in bitcoin, the electric carmaker reported in an annual filing with SEC.

The carmaker also added that it would start accepting payments in bitcoin in exchange for its products “in the near future”, making Tesla the first big automaker to accept bitcoin as payment.

The company seeks “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash,” as per the filing.

• Softbank Vision Fund turns around

SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund reported an $8 billion) third quarter profit as Chief Executive Masayoshi Son hailed the bounce back of his investment portfolio.

The profit marks a sea change from a year earlier when high profile misses such as the flopped IPO of office sharing firm WeWork and the COVID-19 pandemic forced Son to sell assets to stabilize his investing empire.

“Our vision never changed,” Reuters quoted Son at a news conference in Tokyo. . “Golden eggs are not produced by chance,” Son said. Softbank-backed firms home selling platform Opendoor and food delivery app operator Doordash went public during the quarter.

Vision Fund 2’s 26 investments were valued at $9.3 billion compared with their purchase price of $4.3 billion.

The fund’s portfolio companies held 28 funding rounds during 2020 with almost all led by investors other that SoftBank, reflecting the appetite for technology startups. “You wouldn’t say Vision Fund is laying rotten eggs,” Son said. During the third quarter, Softbank Group’s net profit ballooned more than 20 times to $11.09 billion.

• Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Australia will next week introduce landmark legislation to force Alphabet’s Google and Facebook to pay publishers and broadcasters for content, Reuters reported.

The legislation, which Google says will be “unworkable”, will make Australia the first country to require Facebook and Google to pay for news content.

“The bill will now be considered by the parliament from the week commencing 15 February 2021,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in an emailed statement.

The legislation is being closely watched around the world.

• PayPal unlikely to invest cash in cryptocurrencies: CNBC

PayPal Holdings Inc is not likely to buy cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, the payments processor’s Chief Financial Officer John Rainey told CNBC.

“We’re not going to invest corporate cash, probably, in sort of financial assets like that, but we want to capitalize on this growth opportunity that’s in front of us” Rainey said in a CNBC interview. PayPal said in October it will allow U.S. customers to hold bitcoin and other virtual coins in its online wallet, and shop using cryptocurrencies at merchants on its network.

• Twitter to add more labels identifying world leader and government accounts

Twitter Inc will add labels next week to identify more state-affiliated accounts, including world leaders’ personal accounts, to give users more context for geopolitical conversations on the platform.

The move comes as Twitter’s approach to prominent figures and government is under scrutiny after the high-profile ban of former US President Donald Trump’s account and as political firestorms have raged in Myanmar and India

• Twitter user base, revenue jump in Q4

The social media company earned $222.1 million up 87 percent from $118.8 million, a year earlier.

Revenue grew 28 percent to $1.29 billion from $1 billion.

• TikTok sale to Walmart, Oracle takes back seat as Biden reviews security: WSJ

Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc's plan to buy TikTok's U.S. operations has been pushed back indefinitely, as President Joe Biden reviews Donald Trump's efforts to address potential security risks from Chinese tech companies, the Wall Street journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Trump administration had cited national security concerns in its targeting of TikTok, arguing that the personal data of U.S. users could be obtained by China’s government. TikTok, which has over 100 million users in the United States, denies the allegation according to a Reuters report.

• Google to start paying UK publishers for news

Tech giant Google has launched its News Showcase product in the UK, meaning the tech giant will now pay for news content in the country for the first time as per a CNBC report.

The Silicon Valley firm has signed a deal with 120 British publications, including The Financial Times and Reuters, who will be paid a licensing fee to produce news extracts that appear in Google News Showcase. Reports suggest publishers will receive a few million dollars a year from Google.

The feature will sit in the Google News mobile app and Google Discover, which is a feed curated by Google on mobile devices containing articles and videos.

• Tesla rival Rivian aims for IPO this year: Bloomberg News

Amazon.com and Ford Motor Co backed Electric-vehicle startup Rivian is looking to go public in September at a valuation of over $50 billion according to a Bloomberg News report.

Rivian aims to put an electric pickup and SUV in production this year. The company raised $2.65-billion funding led by T. Rowe Price in January. The startup has has raised $8 billion since the start of 2019.

In 2019, Amazon ordered 100,000 electric vans from Rivian. The first Amazon vehicles go into production at Rivian’s factory in Normal, Illinois in late 2021, with all deliveries to be completed by 2024.

Rivian plans to follow those products with smaller models targeted at China and Europe, founder and Chief Executive Officer R.J. Scaringe told Reuters in November.

• Nothing OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s latest venture raises $15 million in Series A led by GV (formerly Google Ventures)

London-based consumer technology company and OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s next venture Nothing has raised $15 million in a Series A round led by GV (formerly Google Ventures).

So far, the venture had raised $7 million round in seed financing in December 2020 from a clutch of high-profile investors including notable tech leaders and investors such as Tony Fadell (also known as the "father of the iPod"), Casey Neistat (YouTube personality and Co-founder of Beme), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch), Steve Huffman (Co-founder and CEO of Reddit), Josh Buckley (CEO of Product Hunt) and the most recent addition to this list was Kunal Shah (Founder of CRED).

The new round takes the total amount of financing Nothing has raised to over $22 million. With this latest funding round, the company plans to expand its operations in Europe, further invest in R&D while expanding its team and operations.

While there is still no clarity on what range of consumer technology devices will Nothing have on offer, it is however certain that next up on the company’s to-do list is to launch its community and debut its highlight anticipated products in the coming months. In an official communication, Nothing also shared plans to open up for its community and the general public to invest as part of its Series A round.

• Reddit's valuation doubles to $6 billion after new $250 million funding

Reddit Inc, which has been at the heart of a recent social media-driven retail trading frenzy has raised more than $250 million in a new round of funding that doubled its valuation to $6 billion as per a Reuters report.

The social media company was valued at $3 billion following a funding round in February 2019. "We decided that now was the right opportunity to make strategic investments in Reddit including video, advertising, consumer products, and expanding into international markets," the company said in a blog post.