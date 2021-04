The Indian startup ecosystem saw $713 million in funding this week across 13 deals, as per data from Venture Intelligence. The total funding so far in 2021 now stands at $8415 million, with 244 deals so far. Here's a wrap of all that hit headlines this week:

Urban Company turns unicorn with new funding

Entrackr was the first to report on Urban Company's latest funding and valuation.

According to the filings, the round saw participation from Prosus Ventures (earlier Naspers), Tiger Global via its funds Internet Fund V, along with Wellington management and DF Capital.

With this, Urban Company has become the 12th unicorn in 2021. The company did not offer any comments on the latest funding and the valuation.

Founded in 2014, the startup offers services such as beauty and spa at home, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, appliance repair, painting, etc. through its mobile app and website. It operates in 18 cities in India and in four international markets (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sydney & Singapore). The company has a partner network of over 30,000 service professionals.

CCI approves Tata-BigBasket deal

The Competition Commission of India has given its approval to Tata Group's Tata Digital arm to take up to 64.3% stake in BigBasket's B2B arm Supermarket Grocery Supplies Private Ltd. The deal will value BigBasket at about $1.8 billion, sources told CNBC TV 18. As part of the deal, SuperMarket Grocery Supplies will take sole control over BigBasket's B2C business Innovative Retail Concepts Private Limited.

The Tata Group is set to buy out BigBasket's early investor Alibaba, which held a 29.1% stake in the company, according to data from Tracxn.

Byju's to become most-valued unicorn

Edtech player Byju's in talks to raise $150 million from UBS Group AG, sources informed CNBC-TV18. Byjus' valuation is expected to touch $16.5 billion with this funding, This will make the company the most valued unicorn, surpassing fintech giant Paytm, which was valued at $16 billion in its last round of funding in November 2019.Byju's has raised nearly $2 billion in funding since January of 2020 from marquee names such as Tiger Global, Mary Meeker's Bond Capital, T Rowe Price, Silver Lake and several others, as per data from Venture Intelligence.

The company has also been on an acquisition spree, having acquired WhiteHat Jr last year for $300 million.Earlier this month, Byju's said it has acquired Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) to bolster its presence in the test preparation segment in the country. According to sources, the deal was worth close to $1 billion (about Rs 7,300 crore), news agency PTI had reported.Latest reports suggest Byju's is looking at more acquisitions of players such as Great LEarning and GradeUp.

Zomato files DRHP for Rs 8,250 crore IPO

Food delivery startup Zomato has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator SEBI for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to Rs 8,250 crore.

Info Edge had announced that it would sell shares worth Rs 750 crore in the upcoming Zomato IPO.

In February, the company had raised $250 million from five investors including hedge fund Tiger Global Management for a post-money valuation of $5.4 billion.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Credit Suisse Securities India, BofA Securities India and Citigroup Global Markets India are the lead book running managers for Zomato's IPO.

"We have incurred restated loss for the year/period of Rs 1,069.16 million, Rs 10,102.33 million, Rs 23,856.01 million and Rs 6,821.99 million in Fiscals 2018, 2019 and 2020, and in the nine months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, the DRHP said.

The company said that the COVID-19 pandemic, or a similar public health threat, has had an impact and could further impact its business, cash flows, financial condition and results of operations.

Zomato looks to raise valuation to $7-9 billion via IPO

Food delivery giant Zomato has filed a DRHP with the market regulator Sebi to raise over a billion dollars. Sources with direct knowledge have told CNBC-TV18 that the company is eyeing a valuation of over 7 billion dollars and up to 9 billion dollars from the equity issuance via the IPO.

A large range of valuation expectation is reflective of the uncertainty due to the second wave of COVID-19 and a lot will depend upon the investor response during the roadshows in the absence of a direct peer comparison in the Indian market.

Analysts have also indicated that normally companies look at a 10 percent equity issuance via IPO and by that logic they may be pencilling in an $8 billion kind of a valuation for the company.

Zomato and Infoedge did not offer any comment on CNBC-TV18’s query on valuations.

IFC backs Prime Venture Partners

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group,has come in as an investor in early-stage venture capital firm Prime Venture Partners. Prime Venture Partners invests in startups across fintech, healthcare, education, logistics & SaaS, with several of its portfolio startups building on platforms like Aadhaar, IndiaStack, UPI, GST, HealthStack, etc. Some of Prime Venture Partners' portfolio includes Ezetap, Dozee, MyGate, KredX among others.

Amazon India removes products priced above MRP from its platform

Amazon India said it was removing listings and suspending accounts of sellers on its platform pricing their products above the maximum retail price (MRP) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is no place for price gouging on Amazon and in line with our policy we continue to actively monitor our marketplace and take necessary action including removal of listings and suspension of accounts against sellers who are selling products above the MRP, which is in violation of Indian laws,” reads a statement from Amazon India, an e-commerce giant in the country.

In March 2020, Amazon had also removed hundreds of thousands of “high-priced offers” and suspended accounts of thousands of sellers who were found involved in price gouging. The company was reported to have removed as many as 530,000 products from its marketplace and suspended 2,500 seller accounts.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the apex body of traders in the country, on April 26 accused e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart of delivering non-essential items flouting the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by different states.

In Funding News,

ElasticRun raises $75 mn

ElasticRun, a kirana commerce platform, has announced the closing of a $75 million funding round co-led by existing investors, Prosus Ventures and Avataar Ventures. ElasticRun’s commerce platform provides a range of physical and digital services to rural Indian kirana stores.

“We are delighted to see the progress ElasticRun has made since we made our first investment 18 months ago,” said Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Investments for India at Prosus Ventures.

“The ElasticRun team have more than weathered the extreme headwinds caused by the pandemic. Due to their focus on delivering value for all their partners, they are entering 2021 in a very strong position for continued growth.”

pi Ventures to raise Rs 565 crore via Fund II; to invest in disruptive tech startups

The VC is looking to back around 25 global disruptors from India with this fund and has received approvals from Sebi.

With Fund II, pi will continue to focus on early-stage (seed/ pre-Series A/Series A) investments in startups focused on disruptive AI as well as ventures going beyond digital deep tech into - space technologies, material science, Biotech and life sciences, the firm said. With Fund 1, so far pi has invested in 13 category-defining deep tech startups like Niramai, Locus, Wysa, Agnikul and Pyxis.

pi Ventures closed its Fund I of Rs 225 cr in 2017-18. Its investors include CDC UK, IFC World Bank, SIDBI, Hero Enterprise’s Sunil Kant Munjal, Electronic Development Fund (managed by Canbank Ventures), Canada’s In Colour Capital, Accel Partners and family offices and entrepreneur investors Binny Bansal, Bhupen Shah, Raghuveer Tarra, Ullas Kamath among others.

Manish Singhal, co-founder and Managing Partner at pi Ventures, said, “We are very excited to launch our second fund and continue our mission to back startups which are creating global solutions from India. With AI and other technologies steadily maturing, we can expect some interesting applications in the coming days."

"With this fund, we aim to support talented entrepreneurs who are creating disruptive products that are solving big fundamental problems, with unique solutions on the back of technology innovations."

"So far our investment strategy has worked extremely well and we have a healthy portfolio of companies that have scaled massively despite the current pandemic situation. Over the last two years, we have built a strong team that has delivered outstanding performance thereby strengthening our vision of helping make India a ‘DeepTech’ nation.”

With the pandemic giving massive acceleration to AI adoption, AI is shifting gears and will disrupt existing business models. pi Ventures’s latest fund aims to continue to back such disruptive tech ventures that are set out to create 10x differentiated businesses, the firm said.

CDC Group announces Rs 250 crore investment into Fourth Partner Energy

CDC Group, the UK's development finance institution (DFI) and impact investor, today announced Rs 250 crore investment into Fourth Partner Energy, India’s leading solar energy company for commercial and industrial businesses.

The capital from CDC Group will be in the form of Non-Convertible Debentures and Fourth Partner Energy will deploy this mezzanine capital towards growing its renewable solutions platform across India and South Asia. This also marks CDC’s foray into India’s Commercial & Industrial solar segment and Fourth Partner Energy’s first major round of fund-raising in 2021.

CDC’s investment will support India’s clean energy transition and enable the provision of cleaner energy to businesses. It will fund approximately 217 megawatts (MW) Greenfield renewable power generation in India, to displace primarily thermal power generation, avoiding 258k tonnes of annual CO2 emissions.

In 2020, the company secured a Rs 110 Cr ($15 M) round of funding from Swiss climate action fund ResponsAbility and a Rs 126 crore ($16 million) investment from a consortium of European lenders, led by Symbiotics.

Fourth Partner Energy has also tied up with Lithium Urban Technologies to form a 50:50 JV, Shuchi Anant Virya to offer EV charging infrastructure solutions. The JV has commissioned EV charging hubs across Gurugram, Pune, Kolkata and has partnered with HPCL to set up chargers across its retail fuel outlets.

Global edtech major upGrad raises $120 million

Online higher education Company, upGrad raised $120 million from Temasek, a global investment company headquartered in Singapore. This is the first external funding raised by the edtech major.

Since its inception in 2015, upGrad has been fully owned, funded, and run by its co-founders and plans to use the fresh capital to further strengthen its team, scale its global market operations, bolster its technology and product capabilities, pursue M&A opportunities, expand graduate and post-graduate degree portfolio in India and scale up operations to achieve its $2 billion revenue goal by 2026.

Credit Suisse acted as the exclusive financial advisor to upGrad, and Rajaram Legal acted as legal advisor.

CareStack raises $22.5 million

Home-grown cloud dental software startup CareStack has raised $22.5 million from SteadView Capital, Delta Dental of California, Accel Partners, Eight Roads and F-Prime Capital. The firm raised $28 million raised in 2019 from the same investors which takes its total funding to more than $60 million.

CareStack will use the fresh capital to expand its operations and to double its workforce and grow the annual revenue four times, it said.

Simple Energy plans to raise $15 million

The Series A funding is expected to be closed by the third quarter of this year, and the capital raised will be utilised in setting up a manufacturing facility, among others, Simple Energy said.

"Simple Energy plans to raise USD 15-million in Series A. This round of Series A is expected to be closed by the third quarter of this year and might be backed by VCs based in India and New York," the EV maker said.

The company said it plans to deploy 60 percent of the funds to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with a capacity to produce 50,000 vehicles annually, the rest of the funds will go into setting up experience centers, and scaling up the workforce. The company is looking to produce and sell 50,000 units in the first 12 months of its launch, it said.

Simple Energy had also recently released the testing images of the prototype version of the production vehicle earlier this month, post-raising pre-series funding of an undisclosed amount.

The flagship e-scooter which will have a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery with a claimed range of 240 km in eco mode and top speed of 100kmph, is set to be rolled out mid this year with pre-bookings beginning from the launch day itself, followed by the deliveries soon, it said.

The other key features include a mid-drive motor along with a removable battery and futuristic design. It also comes with smart features like a touch screen, on-board navigation, bluetooth, among others, Simple Energy said.

Clocr raises $500K in seed funding round

Digital vault service startup Clocr has raised more than $500,000 as a part of its seed funding round, as the company looks to expand its footprint in the country.

Clocr is also looking to expand its global footprint and hire teams in different geographies and provide B2B integrations across various verticals, the firm said. Substantial funds from the new infusion will be spent on sales and marketing.

Through its solution, Clockr allows people to set up, manage, efficiently organise their digital assets, files, and pass on all digital assets in a safe and legal way, in case of an emergency or death.

Covid-19 Initiatives:

Rapido partners with ecommerce players for Covid relief

Rapido has announced a partnership with major essential suppliers such as Zomato, Swiggy, BigBasket, Delhivery, Grab, Xpressbees, and Udaan for aiding last-mile deliveries.

These partnerships are live across cities such as Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and others. Rapido says it will support these partners in the delivery of medicines, essential groceries, and food from restaurants.

Walmart announces Covid relief initiatives in India

Walmart on Friday said it is mobilizing its global resources to further expand support for COVID-19 relief efforts in India, and added that the company, along with the Walmart Foundation, Flipkart and PhonePe, are collaborating to counter oxygen shortages, support the national vaccination drive and donate to organizations.

Walmart Foundation is donating $2 million, of which $1 Million will go to the Walmart Foundation Disaster Relief Fund, and another $1 mn to support GiveIndia’s COVID response fund.

Facebook to launch Vaccine FInder tool in India

Facebook says it is partnering with the Indian Government to roll out a Vaccine Finder tool on the Facebook mobile app in India this week. The tool will be available in 17 languages to help people identify places nearby to get the vaccine.

Facebook says the Vaccine Finder tool will show vaccine centre locations and hours of operation, as provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It will also show walk-in options (for 46 years and above) and a link to register on the CoWin website and schedule appointments.

Flipkart partners with Give India to supply life-saving equipment to charitable hospitals, COVID-19 centres

Ecommerce firm Flipkart to collaborate with Give India Foundation to provide life-saving equipment to charitable hospitals, COVID-19 centres, and healthcare workers fighting against the second wave.

It will supply oxygen, N-95 masks, PPE kits, hand sanitisers, vaccinations and essential care at COVID-19 centres, charitable hospitals and for healthcare workers in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

OYO Rooms launches initiative for self-isolation

Currently available in Delhi-NCR, it plans to expand the service across India, founder Ritesh Agarwal said in a tweet.

Apple joins Google and Microsoft to support India’s fight against COVID-19

Apple has become the latest multinational company after Google and Microsoft to have extended its support to India in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter to announce his support. "Amid a devastating rise of COVID cases in India, our thoughts are with the medical workers, our Apple family and everyone there who is fighting through this awful stage of the pandemic. Apple will be donating to support and relief efforts on the ground," he said.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet, has also pledged Rs 135 crore to support high-risk communities and grants to help spread critical information about the deadly virus.

Similarly, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella offered his support, saying his company would “continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices.” Microsoft India had earlier funded two Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi-led project on COVID-19 detection last year in May.

Meanwhile, CEOs of about 40 top American companies have come together for a first-of-its-kind country-specific global task force to gather resources and coordinate efforts to help India fight the battle against COVID-19, according to reports.

Many more business tycoons and organizations, including Nischal Shetty, Founder and CEO of WazirXIndia, Open-source blockchain software Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, and cryptocurrency legend Balaji Srinivasa have also pledged their support to India as it fights a ravaging virus.

Former Coinbase CTO Srinivasan has donated $50,000 in cryptocurrency and Buterin has also transferred cryptocurrency worth more than $600,000 for India’s fight against COVID-19.

In global news,

Amazon reports strong quarter

Amazon said that its market-leading cloud business grew revenue 32% in the first quarter, a faster pace than analysts had expected and accelerating from 28% growth in the fourth quarter.

Facebook blows past revenue estimates but warns Apple policy change could hobble growth

Facebook Inc beat Wall Street expectations for both quarterly revenue and profit but warned that growth later this year could ”significantly” decline as new Apple Inc privacy policies will make it more difficult to target ads.

The world’s largest social network, whose shares rose 6.5 percent in extended trading, has blasted Apple over its requirement that iPhone app developers begin asking users’ permission to collect certain data for ads. Facebook says the change would harm its business and hurt small companies that rely on personalized advertising.

At the same time, it has built shopping and e-commerce features within Facebook and Instagram, which are expected to bring additional revenue to the company and make its ad inventory more valuable.Total revenue, which primarily consists of ad sales, rose 48 percent to USD 26.17 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, beating analysts’ average estimate of USD 23.67 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Apple soars past sales, profit targets with strong iPhone demand, warns of chip shortages

Apple Inc posted sales and profits far ahead of Wall Street expectations and announced a USD 90 billion share buyback as customers continued to upgrade to 5G iPhones but warned that supply constraints from a global chip shortage would cost it billions in revenue in the current quarter, hitting Macs and iPads.Sales to China nearly doubled and results topped analyst targets in every category, led by USD 6.5 billion more in iPhone sales than predicted and Mac sales about a third higher than estimates. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said the company sees an economic recovery coming.

Tesla posts $438 million Q1 profit on strong electric vehicle sales

Charged up by strong sales of its electric cars and SUVs, Tesla posted its seventh-straight profitable quarter. The company made $ 438 million in the three-month period that ended March 31, as sales more than doubled the same period last year to nearly 185,000 vehicles. All but 2,000 of the sales were lower-priced Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs.

Tesla said it didn't produce any of its higher-priced Model S sedans and Model X SUVs as it switched to new versions during the quarter.

The Palo Alto, California, company faces challenges as it tries to reach its second-straight annual profit this year. There's a global shortage of semiconductors that is forcing automakers to idle factories, and Tesla is facing renewed scrutiny of its Autopilot partially automated driving system after two men died in a crash earlier this month near Houston.

Excluding stock-based compensation and non-recurring items, Tesla made 93 cents per share. That beat Wall Street estimates of 75 cents per share, according to analysts polled by data provider FactSet.

First-quarter revenue of $10.39 billion fell just shy of the $10.48 billion expected by analysts. Once again the company needed regulatory credits purchased by other automakers in order to make a profit. Without $ 518 million in credits for the quarter, Tesla would have lost money. Other automakers buy the credits when they can't meet emissions and fuel economy standards.

Tesla said adjusted net income, excluding stock-based compensation, passed $1 billion for the first time in company history.

Alphabet sets profit record, plans $50 billion buyback

Google parent Alphabet Inc on Tuesday reported record profit for the second consecutive quarter and a $50 billion share buyback but warned a surge in usage and ad sales during the pandemic may slow as people resume in-person activities.

With online consumer activity remaining elevated in the first quarter, Alphabet beat analysts’ revenue estimates and nearly surpassed the sales record it set in the fourth quarter.

Google ad sales jumped 32 percent in the first quarter compared with a year ago, above expectations of analysts tracked by Refinitiv. Cloud sales increased 45.7 percent, in line with estimates.

The results provided the first sign that Google services such as search and YouTube may hold on to gains made since lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions forced people to shop and communicate online over the last year.

About 17 percent of people in the United States, Alphabet’s top region by revenue, were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the first quarter.

Activities including in-person dining resumed in big cities in March, and security screenings at US airports had their busiest day in a year.

But Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat told analysts on Tuesday, “It’s too early to forecast the extent to which these changes in consumer behavior and advertising spend will endure.”

Google Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler and Porat declined to comment on whether Google had seen a recovery in spending by travel and other industries that were major customers before the pandemic.

Alphabet’s overall quarterly sales rose 34 percent to $55.3 billion, above analysts’ estimate of 26 percent growth from a year ago and close to the $56.9 billion it reported in the fourth quarter. Revenue benefited by an unspecified amount from Google’s acquisition of smartwatch maker Fitbit in January.

Alphabet’s quarterly profit was $17.9 billion, or $26.29 per share, beating estimates of $15.88 per share and topping its previous high of $15.2 billion last quarter.

But nearly $4 billion of earnings came from unrealized gains in venture capital investments and recalculating depreciation of some data center equipment.

The high sales pushed operating margins up to 30 percent for the first time since incorporating as Alphabet in 2015 even as its costs began to pick up again for hiring, legal matters, and building out new facilities.

Alphabet in 2020 suffered its slowest sales growth in 11 years but posted record profit and boosted its cash hoard by $17 billion after slowing hiring and construction.

The share repurchase authorization by Alphabet’s board follows a $25 billion buyback program announced in 2019. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill estimated Alphabet now has $56 billion left to spend buying its shares.

Microsoft books biggest revenue growth since 2018

Microsoft announced fiscal third-quarter earnings and quarterly revenue guidance that came in stronger than analysts had expected. The company’s operating margin narrowed somewhat as cloud became a larger part of its business.

The software & hardwarw giant clocked a revenue of $41.71 billion in the quarter; a 19% annualized growth, according to a statement. That’s the biggest quarterly increase the company has posted since 2018, thanks in part to gains in PC sales resulting from coronavirus-driven shortages last year, as per CNBC.

The company said its Azure public cloud, which competes with market leader Amazon Web Services, grew 50%, faster than the 46% growth analysts had expected, according to a CNBC review of 14 equity research notes. In the prior quarter Azure revenue grew 50%. Microsoft does not disclose Azure revenue in dollars.

With respect to guidance, Microsoft is expecting $43.6 billion to $44.5 billion in revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter, said Amy Hood, Microsoft’s finance chief, on a conference call with analysts. At the middle of the range that would represent 16% growth, more than the $42.98 billion consensus estimate among analysts polled by Refinitiv.

WhatsApp tests chat migration feature for Android devices

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on a new feature for Android devices that will allow users to migrate chat history between iOS and Android devices, according to WABetaInfo. The feature would let users transfer their chat history between devices when switching phones.

According to the WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta version for Android 2.21.9.7 update screenshots shows that the company is working on a chat migration feature.

The website, known for testing WhatsApp features before they are made available for a full release, said that while it was not clear how the chat migration feature would work, it is most likely that a cloud service like Google Drive will be used to store the history before importing it to the new device. WhatsApp already uses Google Drive to store chat backups, if selected through the app setting.

In an earlier report, WABetaInfo had mentioned that WhatsApp was developing the chat migration feature for iOS devices.

WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will allow messages to 'disappear' after 24 hours, similar to the already existing disappearing messages that remove messages 7 days after they were sent.

WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, has recently faced tough competition from other instant messaging apps like Telegram and Signal, which were capitalising on the widespread backlash to WhatsApp’s new privacy policy and terms of use.

Mark Zuckerberg announces new revenue options for Instagram Creators

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, on Tuesday, announced new features that will open up new revenue streams for Instagram creators. The slew of features includes a creator marketplace where brands can pick and choose creators who connect better with their brand's target audience. There will also be an improved influencer marketplace to connect users and brands.

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, said that many creators already rely on sponsored posts from brands to make a living on the platform but the marketplace will be a way for Instagram to help brands and creators find each other more easily, a CNBC report mentioned.