This has been another eventful week for startups, as there was a slew of funding and a handful of acquisitions. Here is a wrap of the week’s news.

Chargebee turns unicorn, raises $125 million

SaaS company Chargebee has raised $125 million in series G funding, co-led by new investor Sapphire Ventures and existing investors Tiger Global and Insight Venture Partners, along with participation from another existing investor Steadview Capital. The new funding will allow Chargebee to expand its global footprint and further add to its partnership network, the company said. Chargebee is now valued at $1.4 billion, which triples its valuation in less than 6 months.

The funding makes Chargebee the 11th unicorn in 2021 so far, compared to 11 unicorns in 2020. Unicorns are private companies with a valuation of more than $1 billion. US and Chennai-based Chargebee offers subscription billing and revenue management services to clients such as Freshworks, Calendly, Okta, and Study.com, among other subscription businesses. It now wants to target more businesses in segments such as edtech, OTT, and media. It has raised $230 million to date.

Razorpay raises $160 million led by Sequoia Capital and GIC; valuation triples to $3 billion

Payments and business banking platform Razorpay has announced its Series E fundraise of $160 million, which has tripled the company's valuation to $3 billion in less than six months. The company had become a unicorn in October 2020.

This new round was co-led by Sequoia Capital and GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, along with participation from Ribbit Capital and Matrix Partners. Razorpay plans to infuse the freshly raised capital to scale up its business banking suite, invest in new acquisitions and launch in International markets such as South-East Asian countries. The fintech Unicorn said it is hiring more than 600 employees to fuel its growth plans.

The new funding gives Razorpay a total of $366.5 million in investments since its inception in 2014, which includes its recent raise, a $100 million in Series D in 2020.

The company’s neo-banking platform, RazorpayX saw 400 percent growth in transaction volume in the last 12 months of Covid. A portion of the funds raised will be invested in RazorpayX to roll out new tailored products, the company said in a release.

The company has been disbursing credit of upwards of Rs 700 crore per month, helping entrepreneurs get access to working capital, and now plans to scale this up to Rs 1,000 crore per month by the end of 2021.

Razorpay is also looking at global expansion. The company has been working on market research, understanding the payment needs of Southeast Asia businesses and plans to hire on-ground teams in building a payment acceptance layer and work with multiple stakeholders on product customisation.

In 2021, Razorpay also plans to double down investment in acquiring B2B SaaS companies.

In 2019, Razorpay acquired two companies - Opfin, a payroll and HR management software company, and Thirdwatch, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven company specialising in big data and machine learning for real-time fraud prevention.

In the last six months, Razorpay said it has witnessed a 40-45 percent growth, month-on-month. Currently, the company has achieved $40 billion TPV (Total Payment Volume), and powers payments for over 5 million businesses including the likes of Facebook, Airtel, Ola, Zomato, Swiggy, Cred, ICICI Prudential among others. Razorpay is aiming to reach 200 million customers by 2021.

Druva secures $147 mn investment to extend market leadership

Cloud Data Protection and Management Company, Druva has raised $147 million as its Series H funding round. This round doubles Druva’s valuation to over $2 billion, the venture had raised $130 Million as part of its Series G funding round in June 2019 when it entered the unicorn club. The fundraise was led by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a global investment group, with a significant investment by Neuberger Berman, each of which manage more than $300 billion in net assets.

The round also included participation from existing investors Viking Global Investors and Atreides Management.

As organisations quickly move workloads to cloud environments, adopt SaaS solutions, and combat rising cyber threats, the company says this new investment will fuel scale, continued innovation and expansion of Druva Cloud Platform to meet today’s unprecedented needs. Over the last 12 months, enterprises have moved swiftly to adopt cloud solutions to strengthen business resilience, maintain critical business operations, and support hybrid work models. Based on this demand, Gartner, Inc. forecasts cloud adoption will reach a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7 percent. Only solutions built natively in the cloud will be able to successfully deliver and, 40 percent of organizations will supplement or completely replace traditional backup applications with cloud-based solutions by 2022, according to Gartner.

Helping businesses manage, protect, and govern critical data during their digital transformation efforts, Druva Cloud Platform’s customer base has expanded substantially during 2020, while the adoption of multiple Druva Cloud Platform products has increased by 50 percent in the same time period. In the last year, the company’s data under management has grown by more than 40 percent as Druva supports industry leaders, disruptors, and pioneers including GameStop, Marriott, NASA, National Cancer Institute, Pfizer, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Paytm expands ESOP pool to $600 mn; VSS owns $2.2 bn worth stake: Entrackr

Paytm has altered its ESOP scheme and added 242,904 options to the existing pool. With this, its current ESOP pool consists of 2,409,428 equity options, according to regulatory findings accessed by Entrackr.

Paytm is the most valued startup in India with a $16 billion valuation and this reflects in its employee stock option or ESOP scheme and the personal fortune of the company’s founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, as per Entrackr.

As per estimates, the company has added Rs 456 crore worth of options in this exercise and the updated Paytm ESOP pool valued at about Rs 4,520 crore or $604 million, making it one of the largest ESOP pools among Indian startups.

The filings show that Paytm’s boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma holds 90.51 lakh equity shares in the company, currently valued at $2.2 billion.

Mobile Premier League acquires GamingMonk; launches Esports Arena

As part of the deal, the GamingMonk team has joined MPL.

The acquisition will allow MPL to accelerate bringing to market national, regional and global tournament IPs and develop a full suite of Esports and broadcasting capabilities. This would be anchored by the GamingMonk team, the company said.

As of April 2021, GamingMonk had a registered user base of over 1.3 million users. Along with the buyout, MPL has launched Esports Arena – a platform that will host fortnightly Esports tournaments in some of its key games such as Chess, WCC, Pool, etc. Each of these tournaments will carry a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and entry is free for all gamers. MPL will also stream the games on its social media platforms to millions of viewers, MPL said.

Ola Electric to set up 1 lakh charging points in 5 yrs, EV scooter to have range up to 150 km

Ola Electric's scooter, which is expected to hit the road this year, will have an industry leading range of up to 150 km in some of its variants, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said. The company has also announced plans of setting up 1 lakh charging points across 400 cities in the next five years, with 5000 to be set up in the first year.

Ola Electric announced the Ola Hypercharger Network, with Ola Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal adding that an investment of $2 billion will be made by the company along with ecosystem partners such as oil marketing companies, malls and residential and corporate complexes to set up the charging infrastructure over the next five years.

While Ola Hyperchargers will be widely deployed across cities in city centers and business districts as stand-alone towers as well as in busy locations such as malls, IT parks, office complexes, cafes, Aggarwal said that he expects 50% of the user's charging to be fulfilled by home chargers that will be bundled with the Ola Scooter.

Earlier in March, the company had said that the Phase 1 of the Ola Electric factory on the 500 acre site in Tamil Nadu will be ready by June and that it will have a capacity to manufacture 2 million vehicles annually. Aggarwal said while there have been some supply-side issues due to the second wave of the Covid pandemic, he does not foresee any delays to the company's EV rollout plans.

Instamojo acquihires entertainment startup Showman

Instamojo, a full-stack solutions provider for MSMEs, has announced its first ever acquihire of Bengaluru-based virtual theatre and vernacular content platform, Showman. The acquihire will see the on-boarding of the founding member team of Showman. Kshitij Bhatawdekar, Cofounder & CEO of Showman joins Instamojo as Product Manager, while Rutveez Roopam Rout, Cofounder & COO of Showman joins as User Research Manager.

Focused on empowering the Indian MSME sector, the Instamojo platform offers products and solutions which enable small businesses to achieve digital independency. Through the pandemic, the company introduced several products to address the timely need of small businesses that were grappling to survive, and consequently recorded a 25% growth in merchant base. Early last year, the company acquired GetMeAShop (GMAS), an e-commerce enablement firm backed by Times Internet, and closed its Pre-Series C round of funding later in 2020.

Flipkart expands hyper-local service ‘Quick’ to 6 new cities

Walmart-owned Flipkart has expanded its hyperlocal service ’Flipkart Quick’ to six new cities to provide consumers safe and seamless access to daily essentials. These additional cities include Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad and Pune. The development assumes significance as various state governments, including Delhi and Maharashtra, have announced weekend curfews and lockdowns to rein in the second wave of the pandemic, which is seeing a record number of cases being reported daily.

Most states have allowed the delivery of essentials via e-commerce. In a statement, Flipkart said it plans to introduce this hyperlocal service to other metros and cities in a phased manner this year.

The e-commerce major had launched Flipkart Quick in Bengaluru last year to widen the accessibility of products and enable quick delivery for consumers who order products from Flipkart hubs in their location.

The hyperlocal delivery service offers an assortment of more than 3,000 products in categories such as fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, grocery, mobiles, electronics, and baby care. It enables consumers to order online and get delivery within the next 90 minutes as well as book a two-hour slot, based on their convenience.

Flipkart Quick leverages the company’s investment in Ninjacart and strategic partnerships with other local vendors to build an end-to-end ecosystem. Shadowfax, Flipkart’s strategic logistics partner, will play an important role in enabling last-mile deliveries for Flipkart Quick, the statement said.

Healthcare startup Pristyn Care that specialises in surgeries has raised $53 million in Series D funding led by US investment fund Tiger Global Management. Existing investors Sequoia Capital, Hummingbird Ventures and Epiq Capital also joined the round. Pristyn Care’s valuation has doubled to over $550 million from $250 million six months ago.

Cryptocurrency investment platform CoinSwitch Kuber has raised $25 million in a Series B funding round from the US-based Tiger Global Management, valuing the startup at about $500 million.

Tessolve, a Hero Electronix venture and a global provider of engineering and R&D services to semiconductor companies, has raised $40 million from Novo Tellus Capital Partners, a leading private equity firm based out of Singapore at a $100 million valuation. The funding will be used by Tessolve to drive further growth through acquisitions and organic investments.

Tiger Global Management is in talks with Dukaan, to raise $35-40 million as per a Moneycontrol report. Dukaan will be valued at about $300 million, a nearly fifteen times jump in its valuation from less than six months ago, the report quoted sources. The company raised $6 million led by Lightspeed India and Matrix Partners India and was valued at about $22 million.

Social commerce company Dealshare has raised Rs 70 cr from venture debt firm Alteria Capital, the company said. Founded in September 2018, the social commerce startup focuses on middle and lower-income population segments belonging to non-metro, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. According to an Entrackr report, Dealshare is in talks to raise $70-100 million led by Tiger Global, valuing it at $400 million. The startup’s other investors include Westbridge Capital, Alpha Wave Incubation, Matrix Partners and Omidyar Network.

Indonesian edtech startup CoLearn has raised $10 million in Series A funding co-led by Alpha Wave Incubation and GSV Ventures. Existing investors, including Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and AC Ventures, also participated in the round. Launched in August 2020, the online learning platform has scaled to reach 3.5 million students. Students ask more than 5 million questions per month, which are answered through CoLearn’s AI Platform. 80% of students surveyed who use the product have seen their grades improve, a company statement said.

Logistics automation startup, Unbox Robotics has raised $1.2M as a part of pre-series A round from BEENEXT, Karthik Bhat (via AngelList India), Redstart Labs, WEH Ventures. Existing investors Arali Ventures, SOSV and HAX, and Entrepreneur First also participated in the round along with a clutch of angel investors. This investment will be used for scaling early client pilots, team expansion, and product improvements.

FMCG startup Lo! Foods has raised $1 million in pre-series A funding led by the Chona Family Office (former promoters of Havmor Ice Cream). The round also saw participation from Ecosystem Ventures, Raveen Sastry of Multiply Ventures, KRS Jamwal, Pratyush Prasanna of Gojek. The funds will be used towards accelerating growth, strengthening existing distribution networks and ramping up marketing, as per the company.

We Founder Circle, a start-up investment platform, has invested in Avni, a startup focussed on conscious and holistic menstrual care. The brand offers a wide range of menstrual care products including - Avni reusable cloth pads, Avni organic cotton pads and Avni menstrual cups. The seed round worth $75K witnessed participation from key investors including Amit Tyagi, entrepreneur turned investor, Srikanth Iyengar, a senior executive in the technology services industry and an investor in edtech, healthcare and consumer startups. Avni plans to utilize funds in product development and expanding the product line. It also plans to exhaust a part of the fundraise in creating more awareness through various on-ground initiatives.

Ecommerce platform 335bazaar has raised seed funding from the US-based venture fund Village Global. The venture fund is backed by some of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs, including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Reid Hoffman. Founded in August 2020, 335bazaar offers consumers a mall-like experience to consumers by transforming stores and offering great products at affordable prices via a direct factory-to-consumer model with the flexibility to shop both online and offline. The company has launched two experience centers-- First in Bhogal (South Delhi) and second in Madhu Vihar (East Delhi). Further, it plans to open 100 stores in the next six months across all neighborhood markets in Delhi.

Enterprise conversational AI platform, ORAI has raised INR 3.6 cr in a Pre-Series A from Inflection Point Ventures, marking ORAI as its 13th deal in 2021. The funds raised would be used for international expansion and collaborations, sales and marketing along with product development and enhancements.

Deep-tech VC Inflexor Ventures has invested an undisclosed amount in content translation platform, Vitra.ai, as a part of its DeepTech Fellowship Program with Venture Capital firm 100X.VC.

In Global News,

Amazon-backed home tech startup SmartRent to go public in over $2 bn SPAC deal

Amazon-backed home technology solutions provider SmartRent.com Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by venture capital firm Fifth Wall, valuing the equity of the combined company at around $2.2 billion according to a Reuters report. The deal with Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I is expected to provide the merged entity with $513 million in gross proceeds, comprising about $155 million from investors including Koch Real Estate Investments, Baron Capital Group, Lennar Corp and Invitation Homes.

SmartRent develops tech products for property owners and homebuilders that automate daily operational processes such as parking management, locks and thermostat operation. The Scottsdale, Arizona-based firm's customers include Lennar, Invitation Homes and Essex Property Trust Inc.

FWAA, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) raised $345 million through an initial public offering in February.

Facebook begins testing ads in Instagram Reels

Facebook on Thursday said it will begin testing ads on its TikTok clone Instagram Reels in India, Brazil, Germany and Australia, as the social media giant aims to make money from its short-form video feature, says a Reuters report.

Facebook also announced it will let advertisers select categories of video content they want to place ads on, such as videos about children and parenting, animals and pets or fitness and workouts.

Facebook added it will roll out sticker ads for Facebook Stories in the coming weeks. Brands can create stickers that creators will place in their Stories, and influencers will earn a cut of any sales made through the sticker ads.

The feature is part of Facebook's push to court content creators who are increasingly making money directly from fans and followers through platforms such as audio chat app Clubhouse and membership site Patreon.

Digital platforms and apps witness over 100% growth in 2020: Report

Digital platforms and apps witnessed huge growth last year owing to mass restrictions employed due to coronavirus pandemic surge, revealed PayU Insights Report. As per the report, online gaming, commerce and payment platforms grew by over 100 percent during the time.

The report said that the pandemic gave a huge boost to online payments with the number of UPI transactions growing by 288 percent and expenditure through UPI growing by 331 percent between 2019 and 2020.

With large scale restrictions on theatres and offline entertainment avenues, the OTT segment witnessed an incredible 144 percent increase in the number of transactions and a 139 percent increase in expenditure between 2019 and 2020. Similarly, the gaming segment saw a phenomenal 100 percent increase in expenditure and a 154 percent increase in average ticket size between the two years.

In retail and e-commerce segments there was a massive 106 percent increase in the number of transactions and a 124 percent increase in expenditure between the first and last six months of 2020 as Indians adopted digital method in large numbers for buying consumer goods following restrictions on shops and retail outlets.

While there was overall growth in digital activity, it was particularly true when it came to North-East India with - Nagaland (93 percent), Meghalaya (82 percent), Manipur (74 percent), Arunachal Pradesh (66 percent) and Tripura (63 percent) topping the list.

With professionals upskilling as they worked from home and students shifting to online education there was a 78 percent increase in the number of transactions and a 44 percent increase in expenditure in the Edtech sector. The number of transactions for edtech increased by 69 percent immediately after the lockdown.

Clubhouse closes new round of funding that would value app at $4 billion: Report

Audio-chat app Clubhouse closed a new Series C round of financing, the company said during its weekly town hall on Sunday, without disclosing the amount raised, Reuters reported.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters that the new financing would value the company at $4 billion.

The social media app said the new round of financing was led by Andrew Chen of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz with major investors like DST Global, Tiger Global and Elad Gil.

Clubhouse and Andreessen Horowitz did not respond to requests for how much the funding round raised.

The San Francisco-based company, whose app allows people to discuss varied topics in audio chatrooms, has seen its popularity surge after appearances by billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

The success of the invite-only, year-old platform, which recently reported 10 million weekly active users, has demonstrated the potential of audio chat services, particularly as people stay inside homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg earlier this month said Twitter Inc was in discussions to buy audio app at a $4 billion valuation. Tech website The Information first reported details on the funding on Friday.

Facebook takes on Clubhouse, unveils upcoming audio products

Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday the company planned to launch several audio products, including Clubhouse-style live audio rooms and a way for users to find and play podcasts. Facebook’s incursion into the audio market comes as the sudden explosion of interest in Clubhouse, an audio app where billionaires and celebrities including Tesla CEO Elon Musk have popped in to chat, could be waning.

Downloads of the Clubhouse app, which is only available on Apple’s iOS devices, suffered an estimated 70 percent decline in downloads in March from February when it hit a high.

Zuckerberg said the world’s largest social media network planned in the coming months to launch features including short-form audio clips called ”Soundbites” and ways to create sound effects or improve audio quality. Facebook said in a blog post it would begin to test live audio rooms, which would launch by the summer.

Zuckerberg said Facebook was looking to ”treat audio as a first-class medium in the way that we would photos or video” in an interview on Discord with Casey Newton, editor of newsletter Platformer.

The rapid growth of the year-old app Clubhouse has demonstrated the potential of audio chat services.

What is not clear is if Clubhouse, which just closed a new round of Series C funding in which a source said it was valued at USD 4 billion, will have staying power as installs decline.

The app, which is not yet available on Android, faces competition from multiple companies working on Clubhouse clones. Twitter Inc is testing its live audio feature Spaces, along with new features from Discord, Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, Slack and Spotify Technology.

Reddit also unveiled a preview of its ”Reddit Talks” product to moderators on Monday.

Facebook, which has long been criticized for its handling of problematic content across its products, will face the challenges of moderating live and recorded audio content.

Facebook said its live audio rooms would be available on its Messenger product and in its main app. It said it would test the rooms with public figures as well as in Groups – a product the company has vigorously promoted as providing places for people with common interests but which have also been used to spread misinformation and organize extremist activity.

Facebook said users would be able to send donations, or tips, to creators in live audio rooms through ”Stars”. After launch, it will offer other types of monetization like single-purchase access or subscription for rooms. It also announced an audio creator fund for Soundbites.