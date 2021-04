There were several important developments in the startup space during this week. Here is the wrap of all important stories of the week.

DATA BREACH SCARE

Cyber security experts have reported an alleged data breach at payments company Mobikwik, though the company has vehemently denied any such breach.

Cyber Security Researcher Rajashekhar Rajaharia, who earlier had also highlighted the Juspay data breach, flagged the alleged data leak of Mobikwik users , alleging that personal data of over 100 million users was available on the dark web, including KYC details of 36 million users, including Aadhar card and other data. Several prominent people, including French cyber security researcher Robert Baptisete who goes by the popular Twitter name Elliot Alderson tweeted that this was the 'largest KYC data leak in history'.

Mobikwik, however, in a blog post on Tuesday, reassured users that their data was safe and that there was no breach.

The company said that when the matter was first reported last month the company undertook a thorough investigation with the help of external security experts and did not find any evidence of a breach. The company is closely working with requisite authorities, and that it will get a third party to conduct a forensic data security audit.

Reports suggest that the Reserve Bank of India has now directed Mobikwik to conduct a forensic audit.

IPO PIPELINE GROWS : Payment startups Paytm, Pine Labs planning to list in FY22

Pine Labs aims to raise around $5 billion through the issue. Incorporated in Singapore, the firm is eligible for a direct overseas listing. Meanwhile, the sources added that PayTm is exploring all options but is keener on an Indian listing.

Paytm and Pine Labs have not offered any direct comment to CNBC-TV-18's query.

More big cheques for startups

Startups continued to raise big money, with edtech firm Byju's leading the way

Byju’s raised Rs 3,328 crore or close to $460 million in its ongoing Series F round led by MC Global Edtech Investment Holdings with participation from TIGA India, TCDS India and Arison Holdings. XN Exponent Holdings, Baron Emerging Market Fund and Baron Global Advantage Fund along with B Capital also joined the round, as per filings.

Conversational services automation company Uniphore raised $140 million led by Sorenson Capital Partners and new investors Serena Capital, Sanabil Investments and Cisco Investments. Existing investors March Capital and Chiratae among others joined the round.

Non-banking lender Five Star Finance raised $234 million from Sequoia, KKR, and became India's fourth unicorn in 2021, with a valuation of $1.4 billion.

Global News:

Some successful IPOs, some flops

Shares of education tech company Coursera closed up 36 percent after its market debut Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares closed at $45, giving the company a market cap of $5.9 billion.