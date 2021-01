From earnings to fundraise to product launches, lots happened today in the startup space. Here are the big updates of the day:

Apple hits record revenue of over $100 billion; Tim Cook calls it a historic holiday season

Tech giant Apple today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended December 26, 2020. The company surpassed $100 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, breaking all past records. Apple recorded revenue of $111.4 billion (up 21 percent), and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.68 (up 35 percent).

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said, “We’re gratified by the enthusiastic customer response to the unmatched line of cutting-edge products that we delivered across a historic holiday season." Apple also highlighted that international sales accounted for 64 percent of the company’s sales.

Google simplifies Play Store policies for game-based loyalty program

Google has updated its policy guidance on gamified loyalty programs that are based on monetary transaction in the app and offer prizes of cash or other real-world value, based on feedback from developers globally.

As part of the first policy update of 2021, Google is providing more clarity on policy requirements for loyalty program disclosures and features. According to the updated policy, developers who are implementing gamified loyalty programs, from using features such as a spin-the-wheel experience, or a guessing game, or a 1:1 point redemption, will now find more clarity on the policy requirements as they implement these methods to drive loyalty among their users.

WhatsApp adds additional security while linking your device on WhatsApp web and desktop

Facebook backed messaging platform WhatsApp announced that it is adding "even more security into WhatsApp Web and desktop”. The platform claims to be adding an additional layer of protection when users link their WhatsApp account to your computer.

WhatsApp says it is taking advantage of face or fingerprint to unlock where it is available on the mobile phone operating system. In order to link WhatsApp Web or Desktop to your WhatsApp account, you will now be asked to use your face or fingerprint unlock on your phone, before scanning a QR code from the phone to link your device.

PE/VC investments close 2020 at an all-time high supported by large investments in Reliance Group entities: IVCA-EY report

According to the IVCA-EY monthly PE/VC roundup, 2020 recorded PE/VC investments worth $47.6 billion across 921 deals, on the back of investments worth $17.3 billion in Reliance Group entities. Exits recorded $6 billion across 151 deals with open market exits accounting for 40 percent of all deals by value.

As India’s economic recovery gathers steam and becomes more broad based#, with most sectors (other than travel, HoReCa, etc.) returning to / trending towards their pre-COVID levels, the outlook for PE/VC investments in 2021 is very bright.

Swiggy records a 115 % jump in revenues and 61% increase is net losses in FY19-20

While Swiggy's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 6,545 crore, the company's net loss stood at Rs 3,768 crore during the same fiscal, making it a 61 % increase from the last financial year.

Home Credit & MobiKwik launch ‘Home Credit Money’

Digital credit platform, MobiKwik has announced a strategic partnership with Home Credit India, a local arm of the international consumer finance provider Home Credit Group to launch ‘Home Credit Money’. A mobile application-based wallet, Home Credit Money provides integrated end-to-end digital experience to its customers for their daily life payments and borrowing needs.

Home Credit Money’s use cases include eCommerce Payments, QR payments, Bill payments and Money Transfer. The app facilitates users to transact across top eCommerce brands, the 3 million+ physical retailers, and 300+ billers and has received almost 100,000 downloads on Google Play Store in just 3 months.

Grooming startup Bombay Shaving Company raises Rs 45 crore from Reckitt Benckiser

UK-based global FMCG major Reckitt Benckiser has led a Rs 45 crore funding round in Visage Lines Personal Care, the owner company for the brand Bombay Shaving Company, making it the fifth round of financing. The round also saw participation from individual HNIs such as Rajesh Sud from Bharti Enterprises, Anjali Bansal founder of Avaana Capital, and Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director of CleanMax Energy.

With this investment, BSC plans to scale its operations while leveraging on RB’s global scale, expertise, and mentorship, helping to grow the start-up as the leaders in personal care for men and women.

Elucidata raises $5 million in pre-series A funding

Elucidata, a biomedical molecular data company, has raised $5 million in pre-Series A funding round, led by IvyCap Ventures. The financing round also saw participation from Hyperplane Venture Capital and a few angel investors.

The funding will enable Elucidata to capitalize on its position as a leading provider of structured biomedical molecular data to the life sciences industry. The company plans to use the funding to accelerate product development, expand US operations, bolster marketing efforts, and continue hiring world-class talent in India.

GrowFix raises $2 million seed funding from clutch of investors

Digital investment platform for Securitised Debt Instruments, GrowFix has raised $2 million in seed funding from a clutch of investors led by fintech investment fund Rainmatter, and including Bain Capital, and 20 individual investors like Cred’s Kunal Shah, India Gold’s Deepak Abbot, PayU’s Nitin Gupta and former Paytm Money CEO Praveen Jadhav.

GrowFix offers retail investors and high net worth individuals asset-backed fixed income products which give higher returns compared to fixed deposits.

Juniper Networks announces close of Apstra acquisition

Juniper Networks, a a lead player in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that the company has finalized its acquisition of Apstra, a leader in intent-based networking and automated closed-loop assurance.