Here's a wrap of the top startup stories today (February 16).

Unacademy acquires TapChief; values TapChief Rs 100 crore

Edtech unicorn Unacademy has acquired professional networking and gig platform - TapChief. As part of the deal, Unacademy will acquire a majority stake in TapChief, and enable the exit of all existing investors. Post the acquisition, TapChief will join the Unacademy Group with a valuation of Rs 100 crore. TapChief had raised $1.5 million in 2019 led by Blume Ventures - also an early backer of Unacademy.

According to Unacademy’s founder, Gaurav Munjal, colleges are not able to prepare students for jobs and that there is “heavy reliance” on colleges to get companies for placements. So there is a huge chance that if you went to a not so good college because of your examination rank post school then even if you worked very hard there is a high chance that you’ll not get your dream job. Because your college won’t be able to attract the best companies. And don’t even get me started on the quality of education (except the top 5% of colleges). Majority of my Computer Science Class could not write a for loop when we graduated”, Munjal tweeted. The merger will create ‘Unacademy Pro’, “a platform which helps you become a Pro and get your dream job”, Munjal’s tweet thread read.

Amazon to start production of its devices in India this year

E-commerce giant Amazon has announced its plans to begin the manufacturing of its devices in India. Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Head, Amazon India informed Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad that the company will commence production this year itself in Chennai through Foxconn subsidiary Cloud Network Technology. The company, in a statement on its official blog page, said that the device-manufacturing program will be able to produce 'hundreds of thousands' of Fire TV Stick.

“Amazon is committed to partner with the Indian government to advance the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We have pledged to invest $ 1 billion to digitize 10 million small and medium businesses, help Indian businesses sell worldwide thereby enabling $10 billion in cumulative exports, and create additional 1MM jobs by 2025…This further reiterates our commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative,” said Amit Agarwal, Global SVP and Country Leader for Amazon India.

Ravi Shankar Prasad welcomed the e-commerce giant’s decision by saying that the country is poised to become a major player in the global supply chain in the electronics and IT products industry. “India is an attractive investment destination and is poised to become a major player in the global supply chain in the electronics and IT products industry.

Arohan Financial Services files for IPO: Report

The company said it may also opt for a pre-IPO placement of ₹150 crore. Proceeds from the IPO will be used to meet the company’s future capital requirements as per the report.

Cognitive skills education startup WizKlub raises Rs 6 crore in pre Series A round

Edtech startup WizKlub has raised funding of Rs. 6 crore with participation from existing investor Incubate Fund India, taking the total funds raised to Rs 15 crore so far. The company plans to use the fresh capital to accelerate growth and run rate. Founded in 2018, the startup aims to build future skills for school children through its HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills) and SmartTech programs.

Australia to amend laws to make Google and Facebook pay for news

Australian government has said that it will amend draft laws that would make Google and Facebook pay for news to clarify that publishers would be paid in lump sums rather than per click on news article links as reported by AP. The legislative changes described in a government statement as "clarifications and technical amendments" follow Australian ministers' weekend discussions with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc. and Google.

The conservative government hopes to enact the so-called News Media Bargaining Code before the current session of Parliament ends on February 25. "The amendment to be introduced to Parliament on Wednesday improve the workability of the code while retaining its overall effect," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said in a joint statement.

The opposition center-left Labor Party agreed at a meeting of lawmakers on Tuesday to support the bill, guaranteeing its passage through the Senate where the government does not hold a majority of seats. But the government might have to compromise with further Senate amendments. Google has described the legislation as “unworkable” and has threatened to withdraw its search engine from Australia. Google has asked for series of changes, most notably having its new platform, Showcase, covered by the legislation rather than search results generated. Earlier this week, Australia’s Seven West Media Ltd became the country’s first major news outlet to strike a licensing deal with Google.

Social media app Parler crawls back online on 'independent technology'

In a statement announcing the relaunch, Parler also said it had appointed Mark Meckler as its interim Chief Executive, replacing John Matze who was fired by the board this month.

Despite the relaunch, the website was still not opening for many users and the app was not available for download on mobile stores run by Apple and Alphabet-owned Google, which had earlier banned the app, said a Reuters report.

France fines Google 1.1 million euros over hotel rankings practices

Google Ireland and Google France have agreed to pay a 1.1 million euros ($1.34 million) fine after a probe found that Google’s hotel rankings could be misleading for consumers, France’s finance ministry and fraud watchdog said on Monday. The ministry and watchdog also said in a statement that Google has amended its hotel rankings practices since September 2019.

TikTok hit with consumer law breaches complaints across Europe

Short video-sharing app TikTok was hit with multiple complaints from EU consumer groups for allegedly violating the bloc’s consumer laws and for failing to protect children from hidden advertising and inappropriate content, according to a report by Reuters.

European consumer group BEUC cited several issues in its complaint, among them its terms of service. “They are unclear, ambiguous and favour TikTok to the detriment of its users. Its copyright terms are equally unfair as they give TikTok an irrevocable right to use, distribute and reproduce the videos published by users, without remuneration,” it said.