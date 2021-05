There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Thursday. Here’s a wrap of top startup stories of the day.

WhatsApp downloads declined in India ahead of May 15 policy update

WhatsApp has seen a sharp drop in downloads in the months leading up to its policy update on May 15, both in India and globally, as per data from Sensor Tower, a mobile apps analytics firm.

WhatsApp announced a policy update in January 2021, which entails more sharing of data between WhatsApp, Facebook, especially on users' chats with business accounts on the platform. WhatsApp has been reiterating that the policy will not affect privacy of users' personal messages. The update was originally to come into effect on Feb 8, but was pushed to May 15 following a backlash over privacy concerns.

WhatsApp saw a 30% month-on-month drop in installs in April in India, as per the data, just ahead of the policy update.

WhatsApp saw 7.2 million installs in the month in India, lower than the 10.2 million installs in March. In January and February, WhatsApp had seen 11 million and 11.6 million installs in India respectively.

Rivals Signal and Telegram gained big from the privacy issue around WhatsApp's policy, seeing a huge surge in January.

Signal's downloads in India jumped from only 51,000 in December of 2020 to a massive 21 million in January 2021, while Telegram more than doubled its installs in the same period from 7.1 million in December to 14.8 million in January 2021.

However, since then, the velocity has slowed for both apps, both in India and globally, though Sensor Tower data shows they are still seeing growth year-on-year.

Emeritus expands into K12 through acquisition of iD Tech

Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world, announced today a definitive agreement to acquire iD Tech, the world leader in youth STEM education for $200 million. The acquisition, which is being made through Emeritus’ parent company Eruditus, marks Emeritus’ expansion into K12 STEM education, as the company grows to prepare individuals of all ages to succeed in the workforce, and positions Emeritus as one of the largest and fastest growing skilling platforms. Upon the closing of the transaction, iD Tech will operate independently, maintaining its team of instructors and employees. Emeritus and iD Tech’s distinct, yet highly complementary, offerings will be scaled to support a global audience with improved learning experiences.

STEM career opportunities are projected to grow exponentially, with an estimated 3.5 million jobs in the U.S. alone that need to be filled by 2025. With offerings from both companies in coding, math, game development, robotics and more, Emeritus and iD Tech are positioned to make STEM learning more accessible, paving the way for brighter futures in STEM occupations.

PayNearby ties up with Centrum Microcredit to facilitate unsecured business loans to retailers

As part of its Shop Owners Benefit Program, PayNearby, branchless banking and digital payments network, has tied up with Centrum Microcredit Limited, the micro finance arm of the Centrum Group, to facilitate unsecured business loans to its retail partners. As part of the tie-up, loan requirements will be sourced through PayNearby’s vast network of retailers and will be disbursed by Centrum Microcredit Limited. The solution is aimed at fortifying and driving the business growth of PayNearby’s retail partners, especially in these challenging times where businesses are struggling to stay afloat due to the economic fallout of COVID-19.

This partnership will allow PayNearby to facilitate competitive lending solutions to its retailers who otherwise may not be eligible for formal lending options. PayNearby is determined to ensure that the Digital Pradhans do not face a cash crunch of any kind and continue to offer their services, thus creating a thriving ecosystem for the local community.

The partnership will help Centrum harness PayNearby’s rich data acquired through processing billions of transactions per day, adding scale and efficiency to their lending business. PayNearby has an innovative and robust technology backend platform that reaches out to the deep roots of the country using advanced analytics, AI and machine learning to score thin credit files and create simple and efficient micro lending experiences for its retailers, enabling them to secure loans at the click of a button. The loans disbursed to the merchants will be on a pre-qualified basis. To enable this, PayNearby has developed a proprietary scorecard based on the transaction data of the retailers along with a set of agreed pre-qualifying criteria of Centrum; and a credit rule engine based on which eligible retailers are shortlisted.

The partnership will give Centrum access to a deeply entrenched retailer network, with rich transactional data and hassle-free access to last-mile through PayNearby’s stable tech platform. With big data available at PayNearby and the strength of an on-ground distribution network, Centrum will provide the retailers with the right lending solutions to meet their growth and sustenance needs.

Additionally, this partnership, between Pay Nearby and Centrum Microcredit, has followed a digital-first strategy in its entire product journey. It is currently funding small-ticket, unsecured loans between ₹25,000 to ₹ 1 lakh with tenure ranging from 6 months to 24 months. The turn-around time is 48 hours even for the new-to-credit and the entire life cycle of the loan starting from origination to disbursement is completely digital. Along with the convenience of applying for a loan, the partnership will ensure that retailers build a strong credit history in this journey and at a certain stage become eligible to take bigger and longer duration loans from banks.

In Funding News,

Space-tech startup Agnikul raises $ 11 mn in Series A round led by Mayfield India

Space-tech startup Agnikul announced raising $11 million in a Series A funding round led by Mayfield India, making it the largest funding round for a private Indian space technology company in India. Existing investors pi Ventures, Speciale Invest and Artha Venture Fund also invested in this round. The round also saw participation from BEENEXT, Globevestor, LionRock Capital and prominent angel investors - Anand Mahindra, Naval Ravikant, Balaji Srinivasan, Nithin Kamath, Abhishek Singhania, Aarthi Ramamurthy and Sriram Krishnan, Anicut Angel Fund, LetsVenture among others. As a part of the round, Mayfield India’s managing partner Vikram Godse will be joining the board of the company. The funds will be deployed to strengthen and build robust technology infrastructure, expand ground testing and build a world class team to help Agnikul become India’s first private player to launch satellites in space.

Founded in 2017 by Srinath Ravichandran, Moin SPM & Prof. SR Chakravarthy (from IIT Madras), Agnikul is building India’s first private small satellite launch vehicle - Agnibaan, a rocket that enables plug-and-play configuration and is capable of carrying up to 100 kg of payload to low Earth orbits. This on-demand rocket can be fully customized to the customer’s needs at an affordable cost. Agnikul's diverse team of rocket scientists, engineers, and investors are working on the vision of making space accessible and affordable. The IIT Madras incubated start-up is looking to complete its first mission sometime next year.

Earlier this year, Agnikul successfully test-fired the world's first 3D printed rocket engine - Agnilet. This higher stage semi-cryogenic rocket engine is unique because it is completely 3D printed in one run as a single component. Agnikul is the only company in the world that has designed a semi-cryo rocket which can be built fully using 3D printing technology.

Google-backed mental health platform Wysa closes $5.5 mn Series A funding

Wysa, the leading global AI-powered mental health platform, today, during Mental Health Awareness Month, announced a $5.5 M Series A financing round led by W Health Ventures, a Boston-based digital health investor. Others participating in the round include the Google Assistant Investment program, and existing investors pi Ventures and Kae Capital.

Wysa will use this capital to support its offering to employers who want to expand their mental health benefits, as well as scale up Wysa’s sales team and therapist network.

The startup raised pre-Series A funding in 2019, led by pi Ventures, alongwith Kae Capital and others. With the latest infusion, the Boston and Bengaluru based startup has raised close to $9 Million in funding so far.

Women’s activewear brand BlissClub raises $2.25 mn from Elevation Capital

Community first women’s activewear brand BlissClub raises $2.25 Mn in seed funding led by Elevation Capital. Proceeds of the fresh funds will be utilised towards strengthening and growing the team, product development and marketing. Angel investors who participated in this funding round include— Neeraj Arora (ex CBO, WhatsApp), Kunal Shah (Founder, CRED), Rahul Mehta (Managing Partner, DST), Pam Lee (Ex-Lululemon Executive), Ashish Goel (Founder, Urban Ladder), Chakradhar Gade (Founder, Country Delight), and Good Capital.

Founded in 2020 by Minu Margeret, a national level Ultimate Frisbee player, BlissClub set out to design activewear specifically for Indian women. Their mission is to “spread happiness through movement”—because their belief is that fitness encapsulates how people (women) feel both physically and mentally and is not simply about losing weight or sculpting perfect looking bodies. BlissClub launched with a hero product—The Ultimate Leggings (TUL), aimed at resolving the current issues in women’s activewear, especially in terms of the fabric, fit and function. TUL as a product, with its signature CloudSoft fabric, tailor made sizing (for Indian women) and functionality (it has four pockets), has received tremendous customer appreciation. In less than a year, BlissClub has grown in revenues while being EBITDA positive and has built a strong community of over 15,000 women across Instagram and WhatsApp.

Enterprise AI platform Keito raises seed round

Keito, no-code intelligent information management platform for enterprises ,today announced that it has raised its seed round from Letsventure, SumaSoft Pvt Ltd, Rajesh Agarwal (CEO SP Investments), Jaideep Sippy (Lifestyle Investor, Former Gucci, Louis Vuitton), Nandkishore (Angel Investor & MD MCPL), Gautam (Former SP Group & Marcomm Consultant), Hemant (Infosys), Yogesh (Former Head of Visual Analytics, LTI), Swamy (Director of Data & Analytics, Columbus). The company had previously raised its previous seed round in January 2020 and has raised a total of $360,000 across its seed rounds till date.

The company will further use the proceedings towards building new products, sales processes for US expansion, supply fulfilment. The company is also in talks to raise a larger seed round to invest more in sales, customer success, and creating market awareness about the need for an information platform for true automation, across mid-size enterprises. The current focus has been to scale with respect to accounts payable and receivable automation by connecting it with existing accounting softwares and accelerating the productivity for your finance operations.

Keito Works is providing a SaaS model that is built on top of the business data exchange and transaction volume across their accounts payable and receivable automation for its customers.

With SMEs willing to use information extraction and quick automation products, Keito Works aims to provide a low code platform, configurable with enterprise-grade security, reliability, and scalability for businesses. With the rising demand for process management software across India, Singapore, USA and Hong Kong, Keito Works will also build a platform that provides a simple business process management software that connects information management systems quickly automating and analyzing their process.

In Global News,

Clarivate to acquire ProQuest, a leading global provider of mission-critical information and data-driven solutions for science and research

Clarivate plc, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire ProQuest, a leading global software, data and analytics provider to academic, research and national institutions, from Cambridge Information Group, a family-owned investment firm, and other partners including Atairos, for $5.3 billion, including refinancing of ProQuest debt. The consideration for the acquisition is approximately $4.0 billion in cash and $1.3 billion of equity. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021.

With a mission to accelerate and improve education, research and innovation, ProQuest delivers content and technology solutions to over 25,000 academic, corporate and research organizations in more than 150 countries. The acquisition will establish Clarivate as a premier provider of end-to-end research intelligence solutions and significantly expand its content and data offerings as the addition of ProQuest will materially complement the Clarivate Research Intelligence Cloud™.

Microsoft to unplug Internet Explorer as it seeks edge in browser war

According to a Reuters report, Microsoft Corp is pulling the plug on its once omnipresent browser, Internet Explorer, next year as it prepares to battle market leader Chrome with its slicker Edge browser.

Launched in 1995, Internet Explorer became the dominant browser for over a decade as it was bundled with Microsoft's Windows operating system that came pre-installed in billions of computers.

The browser, however, started losing out to Google's Chrome in the late 2000s and has become a subject of countless internet memes for its sluggishness in comparison to its rivals.

To compete better, Microsoft launched the Edge browser in 2015 that runs on the same technology as the Google browser.

As of April, Chrome has a 65% share of the global browser market, followed by Apple Inc's Safari, with an 18% share, according to web analytics firm Statcounter. Microsoft Edge has a 3% share, while Internet Explorer has a miniscule share of the market it once dominated.

The Windows software maker said on Wednesday the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 was in its faster and more secure Microsoft Edge.

"Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10," the company said in a blog post.

'I'm not very social': ByteDance founder to hand CEO reins to college roommate

Zhang Yiming announced he will step down as CEO of TikTok-owner ByteDance, saying he lacked the social skills to be an ideal manager and naming his college roommate Liang Rubo as his successor to navigate a rising tide of Big Tech regulations.

In a surprise announcement to employees on Thursday, first reported by Reuters and later disclosed by the company, Zhang said the change would enable him "to have greater impact on longer-term initiatives". He will move to a "key strategy" position at the end of the year, ByteDance said.

The 38-year-old will be succeeded by Liang, a long-time colleague and the current head of human resources at ByteDance, one of the world's biggest private tech companies with an estimated value of about $300 billion in recent trades.

The management shake-up - ByteDance's biggest since its launch in 2012 - comes as Chinese regulators are increasing scrutiny of the country's biggest technology firms.

Bitcoin's star backers, dip buyers help cryptos recover

Bitcoin regained some lost ground to trade near $40,000 on Thursday, a day after a brutal selloff on concerns over tighter regulation in China and unease over the extent of leveraged positions in the cryptocurrency world.

The biggest and most popular cryptocurrency rose 9 per cent to a touch below $40,000, after plunging 14 per cent on Wednesday to its lowest since late January. Smaller rival ether was up 11 per cent at $2,700 at 0829 GMT, after its 28 per cent tumble.

Its bounce came after prominent crypto backers such Ark Invest's Cathie Wood and carmaker Tesla's Elon Musk indicated their support on Wednesday. Wood said in an interview with Bloomberg that she was still sticking to her $500,000 forecast.