There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Wednesday. Here’s a wrap of top stories from the startup universe today.

Govt asks WhatsApp to withdraw revised privacy policy

The government on Wednesday asked WhatsApp to withdraw its new privacy policy within seven days by May 25.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in a letter to Facebook-owned WhatsApp, warned that there are “various options” available to it under Indian law to take action against the US tech giant.

MeitY in its letter mentioned that the postponement of WhatsApp’s revised policy, which earlier had a deadline of May 15, does not absolve the company from respecting legal and compliance issues surrounding privacy, data security, and user’s choice.

The revised policy allows WhatsApp to share data with Facebook, the instant messaging app’s parent company.

According to MeitY, the revised policy and the manner in which it was introduced, completely undermines the privacy, data security, and preference for users across the country. Many Indians rely on WhatsApp for communicating on a daily basis.

"The ministry is cognizant of this problem. Today, Germany has banned this privacy policy of WhatsApp. The ministry is proactively looking at what we can do about it," MeitY Special Secretary and Financial Advisor Jyoti Arora recently said at an Assocham event, reported PTI.

The ministry termed the policy discriminatory for Indian users when compared to users of the messaging app in Europe. It is irresponsible of WhatsApp to leverage its unique position in the Indian messaging ecosystem to impose unfair terms and conditions, it added.

As Whatsapp’s revised privacy policy stands in violation of Indian laws, the government is considering various options available to it under the prevailing law. If Mark Zuckerberg’s instant messaging app fails to submit a satisfactory response, the Centre will go ahead with legal proceedings. The matter is sub-judice in Delhi High Court.

WhatsApp has been facing flak ever since it introduced its new privacy policy and terms of use. The Competition Commission of India has directed a probe against the firm while numerous writ petitions have also been lodged against it. The company recently lost a case in Germany where the country had banned WhatsApp from sharing its info with Facebook in accordance with the same policy that is being opposed in India.

PhonePe to acquire Indus OS for $60 mn

Digital payments company PhonePe is in talks to acquire Indus OS, a domestic smartphone operating system, which runs its own app marketplace, sources aware of the talks told CNBC TV 18.

The PhonePe - Indus OS deal is likely to be valued at $60 million, as per the sources.

PhonePe's interest in Indus OS comes from the distribution play, since Indus OS has 100 MN + users and over 4 lakh apps on its own app marketplace called App Bazaar. Indus OS has partnered with 12 mobile brands in India, and powers Samsung’s default app store - Galaxy Store.

Walmart-owned PhonePe is among the leaders in the digital payments space in the country, and has ~290 Mn registered users currently. The company has been processing around a billion transactions monthly, with Walmart on Tuesday stating in its earnings call that the annualised total payment value runrate at PhonePe grew 150% YoY during the March quarter.

Indus OS' App Bazaar has over 4 lakh apps available in 12 Indian languages, and the platform has seen over 1 billion app installs since 2019.

PhonePe itself runs its own 'super app' platform Switch to offer users access to popular consumer internet apps on its platform.

FabAlley parent company raises Rs 25.50 cr

High Street Essentials, the parent of FabAlley and Indya, has raised Rs 25.50 cr led by its existing investors Elevation Capital, India Quotient, Dominor Holding and family offices. The latest infusion of capital comes after the company raised Rs 20.75 Cr in June 2020 in the midst of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a company statement said.

The new funds will be used for expanding its D2C footprint in both domestic and international markets.

ClassMonitor raises Rs 3.5 cr in pre-series A

Homeschooling edtech startup ClassMonitor has raised Rs 3.5 crores as part of its pre-series A investment round from Indian construction company PATH India, UAE-based Calega family office investor group, and Sarvann, which is a group of Oman-based investors, the company said. The start-up will use the fresh funds to build its presence across other nations and strengthen its content and technology for the end users.

Bitcoin tanks 20% in 24 hours to fall below $37,000, hitting lowest level since Feb 3

The digital currency was down 20% in the last 24 hours, according to Coinbase. The cryptocurrency hit an intraday low of around $36,189 at 7:30 a.m. ET. It was the lowest level since early February. Bitcoin is down more than 30% in the last week, according to Coinbase.

That means bitcoin has now erased all its gains following Tesla’s announcement that it would purchase $1.5 billion worth of the cryptocurrency. It’s also down about 44% since hitting a record high of $64,829 in mid-April, as per CNBC.

On May 12, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the electric carmaker had suspended vehicle purchases using bitcoin, citing environmental concerns over the so-called computational “mining” process. This is where high-powered computers are used to solve complex mathematical puzzles to enable transactions using bitcoin.

Musk’s comments caused over $300 billion to be wiped off the entire cryptocurrency market that day.

The announcement to suspend bitcoin payments came just three months after Tesla revealed that it bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin, and would start accepting bitcoin in exchange for its products.

Early this week, the Tesla CEO suggested the company may have sold its bitcoin holdings but later clarified that it has “not sold any Bitcoin.”

Then on Tuesday, three Chinese banking and payment industry bodies issued a statement warning financial institutions not to conduct virtual currency related business, including trading or exchanging fiat currency for cryptocurrency.

China’s hard line on digital currencies is not new. In 2017, authorities shut down local cryptocurrency exchanges and banned so-called initial coin offerings (ICOs), a way for companies in the space to raise money through issuing new digital tokens.

Traders in China once accounted for a huge share of the bitcoin market but after the crackdown, their influence was reduced significantly. Chinese cryptocurrency operations have moved abroad.

Bitcoin is still up over 30% year-to-date and around 300% in the last 12 months.

Other cryptocurrencies also plunged. Ether, the digital currency that powers the Ethereum blockchain, was down nearly 23% at $2,697. Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that started as a joke and has been talked up by Musk, fell 27% to 37 cents.

More than $380 billion has now been wiped off the entire value of the cryptocurrency market in just 24 hours.

Google Photos to stop free unlimited storage from June 1

Google Photos will no longer be providing unlimited storage for image and video backups for its users. Google had announced last year that the unlimited storage provided by the app will be ending by June 1, 2021.

After June 1, Google Photos will have a 15 GB free storage limit for each Google Account. This 15 GB storage will be shared across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.

What does it mean for users?

For users, it simply means that they have to manage the storage space on Google Photos or buy extra storage options through Google One. Google One is a new storage option from Google. Google Pixel device users can still enjoy unlimited storage as well.

Google has also clarified that high-quality pictures or videos uploaded before June 1 will not count against the 15 GB limit. Google Photos allows users to upload and backup their pictures in three qualities— Original, High-Quality, and Express.

High-quality pictures are compressed to 16MP and High-quality videos to high definition. Express compresses photos to 3MP and videos to standard definition.

YouTube updates terms of service from June 1: All you need to know

YouTube has updated its Terms of Service effective from June 1 for countries outside of the United State. The new terms of service came to effect for users in the US in November last year.

The updates include certain specific changes regarding the facial recognition data and YouTube’s monetization policy.

YouTube in its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section on its official site has explained in detail the updated terms of service. The largest video sharing platform in the world periodically updates its policies to meet the needs of its partners, advertisers and viewers.

Transparency and restrictions on the collection of facial recognition data

The Terms of Service states collection of any information that might identify a person without their permission is not permitted. Though the earlier terms have always included facial recognition information, the new terms have clearly defined the same to make it even more transparent.

Transparency on rights to run advertisements

YouTube runs advertisements on videos, the homepage masthead, and in various search results too. The platform now clarifies that revenue payments from YouTube will be considered royalty payments from a US tax perspective. Google will withhold taxes from these payments as required by law.

YouTube’s right to monetize

The platform has initiated the process of serving advertisements on a limited set of brand-safe videos on channels, not in the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) or not under a monetizing agreement. Though there is no revenue sharing model from these ads, creators are encouraged to apply for the YPP provided they fulfill the eligibility criteria which remains unchanged.

Does this affect existing YPP monetization settings?

No. These updates will not affect any YPP monetization settings. Any partner outside of the US should submit complete tax information in Google AdSense. This will determine if any withholding tax applies to their payments.

Is this connected to the European Union Copyright Directive or GDPR?

There is no connection with the European Union Copyright Directive or GDPR. YouTube is following US laws and adhering to the same.

Does this change norms regarding privacy or data?

YouTube on its official website has mentioned that it values and protects the data of every user and there have been no changes to the way the data and privacy information of the users are treated.