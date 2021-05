Here's a wrap of all the stories that hit headlines in the startup universe today.

Groww to acquire Indiabulls MF for Rs 175 crore

Online investment platform Groww on Tuesday will be acquiring Indiabulls Mutual Fund for a total consideration of Rs 175 crore. The digital platform will acquire Indiabulls Asset Management Company (IBAMC) and the trustee company for Rs 175 crore, which includes a cash and equivalent component of Rs 100 crore, an official statement said, adding that the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. The Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) and Portfolio Management Service (PMS) businesses will be demerged from the existing IBAMC structure, and remain under Indiabulls Housing Finance, it said.

The announcement comes months after capital markets regulator Sebi had allowed digital platforms like fintechs to enter the mutual funds business and Groww becomes the first fintech to enter the asset management space. Indiabulls Mutual Fund has 13 funds with the Quarterly Average Assets Under Management at Rs 663.68 crore as of March 2021, down from Rs 921.33 crore in December 2021. Selling the MF will help the parent Indiabulls Housing Finance's capital position.

Groww has over 1.5 crore customers who use the platform to invest in mutual funds, stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and wishes to increase the retail participation in equity, the statement said. "With the capability to create products, we plan to make mutual funds even more accessible - by making them simpler, more transparent, and by lowering the cost further," Lalit Keshre, the chief executive and co-founder of Groww, said.

Indiabulls Housing Finance plans to grow its Real Estate Asset Management business through AIF structures in line with its asset-light strategy. While IBHFL will focus largely on retail disbursements, the AIF structure will be used for the wholesale opportunity of early-stage project finance, the statement said. "We have made the decision to divest our interest in the retail mutual fund business to be able to consolidate capital and provide greater focus in building the company's real estate asset management business by way of Alternate Investment Fund, in line with the company's asset-light strategy," Gagan Banga, the vice-chairman and managing director of Indiabulls Housing Finance said.

WhatsApp features will be 'limited' if you don't accept policy update

While WhatsApp had last week said that no user account will be deleted for not accepting its privacy policy update by the May 15 deadline, the company has in its FAQs clarified that users could face limited functionality on the app after few weeks if they do not accept the update, and would eventually not be able to receive calls or notifications. In its FAQ section, WhatsApp said its reminders will become more persistent over the next few weeks after the May 15 deadline. Under the subhead 'What happens after I receive a persistent reminder?', the company said users will encounter limited functionality on WhatsApp until they accept the updates. "You won’t be able to access your chat list, but you can still answer the incoming phone and video calls. If you have notifications enabled, you can tap on them to read or respond to a message or call back a missed phone or video call," WhatsApp said. "After a few weeks of limited functionality, you won’t be able to receive incoming calls or notifications and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to your phone."

WhatsApp is facing a probe by the Competition Commission of India on this policy update, with the anti-trust watchdog taking exception to the company's 'take-it-or-leave-it approach. WhatsApp had announced a controversial policy update in January 2021, and said it would be compulsory for users to accept or their accounts would not work. The policy update entails more sharing of data between WhatsApp, Facebook, especially on users' chats with business accounts on the platform. WhatsApp has been reiterating that the policy will not affect the privacy of users' personal messages. The update was originally to come into effect on February 8 but was pushed to May 15 following a backlash.

In a statement last Friday, WhatsApp said that a majority of users who have received the new terms have accepted and that it will continue to send reminders to those who have not. "We’ve spent the last few months working to clear up confusion and misinformation. As a reminder, this update does not impact the privacy of personal messages for anyone. Our goal is to provide information about new options we are building that people will have, to message a business on WhatsApp, in the future. While the majority of users who have received the new terms of service have accepted them, we appreciate some people haven’t had the chance to do so yet.No accounts will be deleted on May 15 because of this update and no one in India will lose functionality of WhatsApp either. We will follow up with reminders to people over the next several weeks. We’re grateful for the important role WhatsApp plays in people’s lives and we’ll take every opportunity to explain how we protect people’s personal messages and private information," WhatsApp said.

In March, the CCI ordered a probe against WhatsApp over the new privacy policy update under Section 4 on abuse of its dominant position, and had called the company's approach "exploitative & exclusionary". The commission had concluded that WhatsApp is dominant in the relevant market for OTT messaging apps through smartphones in India and that its take-it-or-leave-it nature of privacy policy and terms of service of WhatsApp merit a detailed investigation in view of the market position and market power enjoyed by WhatsApp. WhatsApp had moved the Delhi High Court against the CCI order, and the hearing on that is pending.

Health and fitness platform Cure.fit renamed to Cult.fit

Health and wellness platform cure.fit has announced that it has renamed its brand name to cult.fit. The rebranding will be effective from 11th May and will be reflected across all channels, including its app and social media accounts, the company said. "The name ‘cult.fit’ has caught on with our users in a big way over the last few years. Now, with this transition, we want to cement that identity further. We want Cult.fit to become the one destination people think of going to when they have anything related to health and fitness on their minds. We hope that our rebranding effort will take us further in this direction and we are incredibly excited for this new phase”, said Naresh Krishnaswamy, Growth and Marketing Head, cult.fit. The Cult.fit name will stand for everything that the company currently offers in the fitness space. Other offerings like the eatfit marketplace, therapy, and teleconsultations will fall under the wellness category within the cult.fit brand, as per a company statement.

Flipkart to open 5 fulfillment centres for grocery business over next 3 months

Ecommerce giant Flipkart said it is strengthening its grocery supply chain infrastructure across the country and adding over 800,000 sq. ft of space through five new fulfillment centres over the next three months, Mint reported. With this additional infrastructure, the marketplace will bring ease of online grocery shopping to more users across the country. Flipkart Grocery offers over 7,000 products across 200 categories, ranging from daily household supplies, staples, snacks and beverages, to confectionery, and personal care. Its grocery offering is backed by an intuitive user experience through voice-enabled shopping for groceries, credit offerings and open box deliveries.

With the current grocery fulfilment centre network spread across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, among other cities, Flipkart serves close to 64,000 daily orders. "During these challenging times, e-commerce has emerged as a safe means for making purchases. Customer safety is at the centre of Flipkart group’s efforts and our new grocery supply chain infrastructure will help us serve more customers in the country who can order daily essentials seamlessly and avail of contactless delivery. We are also continuously engaging with brand and marketplace partners to ensure stock availability across the country," said Smrithi Ravichandran, vice-president-grocery, Flipkart. Last month, Flipkart also expanded its hyperlocal service ‘Flipkart Quick’ to six new cities—Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad and Pune—to provide consumers access to order daily essentials such as fruits and vegetables and to enable 90-minute delivery.

EdTech startup Ingenium raises seed investment

EdTech startup Ingenium has raised seed investment led by Lead Angels with participation from India Accelerator’s Angel Network, IAN, Faad Network, Hem Angels. The startup is going to utilize the funds in scaling its operations, strengthen its adaptive assessment technology, improve their product and expand team, the company said.

Twitter donates $15 million for COVID-19 relief

Social media giant Twitter has donated $15 million to help address the COVID-19 crisis in India which is battling the unprecedented second wave of the deadly pandemic. Twitter CEO Jack Patrick Dorsey tweeted that the amount has been donated to three non-governmental organisations Care, Aid India and Sewa International USA. While CARE has been given $10 million, Aid India and Sewa International USA have received USD 2.5 million each. Twitter’s move follows similar donations by tech giants Google and Microsoft.

Cryptocurrency ethereum hits new record high again; dogecoin slumps

Cryptocurrency ethereum climbed to a new peak for a third straight day on Monday on continued optimism about further growth in decentralized finance or "DeFi", although some analysts said it was overvalued at current levels, Reuters reported. Ethereum has soared this year, fuelled by the boom in DeFi, which are platforms that facilitate crypto-denominated lending outside traditional banking. Many DeFi applications are embedded in the ethereum blockchain. Ethereum, the second-largest coin by market capitalization, hit an all-time high of $4,200 and was last up to around 5.2% at $4,133.40.

An upcoming technical change to its software seen as reducing its supply has also provided a boost, while new institutional investors in the crypto sector have warmed to it amid a tepid quarter so far for bitcoin. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, rose to a three-week high above $59,600 on Monday. But it was last down 2.9% at $56,632. Blockchain data provider Glassnode, in a research report on Monday, said there are indications that a portion of bitcoin capital is rotating toward ethereum and dogecoin.

Dogecoin, a recent outperformer, however, dropped sharply and was last down 10% at 48.2 cents, according to CoinGecko.com. The currency has been hurt by Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk calling it a "hustle." Smaller cryptocurrencies, like dogecoin, known as "altcoins," have been in demand in the past few weeks, pushing bitcoin's share of the overall $2.5 trillion digital currency market to its lowest in around two years. Dogecoin, which began as a social media joke in 2013, is up more than 700% in the last month. It hit a record high on Saturday of 73.15 cents, according to crypto data tracker CoinGecko.com. Musk's commercial rocket company SpaceX said it would accept the meme-inspired cryptocurrency dogecoin as payment.

Amazon raises $1 billion sustainable bond for climate, social causes

Amazon.com Inc issued its first sustainability bond on Monday, raising $1 billion to invest in renewable energy, clean transport, greener buildings, and affordable housing. The world's biggest company joins a growing list of debt issuers tapping the market for green and sustainable bonds, which is swelling as asset managers come under pressure from their investors to advance environmental, social and governance (ESG) causes, according to Reuters.

Global green bond issuance reached a record high of $270 billion at the end of 2020 and could reach $450 billion this year, according to Climate Bonds Initiative. The money raised through the sustainability bond is a fraction of the total debt Amazon issued on Monday - some $18.5 billion. The company said it forms part of a new Sustainable Bond Framework and will be spent on new and existing projects.

The projects include the acquisition of electric vehicles for transportation fleets, as well as e-bikes and other electric-powered alternative delivery vehicles, Amazon said. The framework also cited sustainable building projects, like using an all-electric heating and cooling system run on renewable energy in the company's new Arlington, Virginia, headquarters. Amazon also said that it may use these funds for private equity investments in clean transportation and zero-carbon buildings.

Amazon has pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 and to power all its operations with renewable energy by 2030, as well as increase opportunities for under-represented groups in its workforce. The decision to raise money to fund social projects comes Amazon fends off criticism for its treatment of its workers as its business boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic. As well as being castigated for poor health and safety practices during the early months of the pandemic, Amazon has also been criticised for illegally firing workers and pressuring staff not to form a union at one of its sites. Amazon has denied these allegations and has said it supports employees' rights to criticize work conditions.

SoftBank targeting IPO for payment app PayPay

SoftBank wants to list payment app PayPay, the CEO of its wireless unit said on Tuesday, as he seeks to illustrate growth potential at Japan's No.3 carrier, Reuters reported. QR code payment app PayPay has acquired almost 40 million users since its launch in October 2018 through aggressive rebates as Japanese consumers shift away from cash. "We want PayPay to IPO in the future so they will become independent... I don't think that would be too far out," said Junichi Miyakawa, who became chief executive of SoftBank Corp last month, at an earnings briefing.