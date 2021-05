There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Wednesday. Here’s a wrap of the top stories from the startup universe.

Teachmint raises $16.5 million in Series A led by Learn Capital

Online teaching platform Teachmint, has raised $16.5 million in Series A round led by Learn Capital. This round saw participation from CM Ventures, existing investors Lightspeed and Better Capital.

Teachmint is a mobile-first, video-first teaching platform that enables teachers to digitise their classrooms. The platform enables ease of content delivery, enhanced student engagement and seamless workflow tools. With over 7 lakh teacher registrations, Teachmint claims to be the world's largest live teaching platform outside China, the company said.

LenDenClub turns profitable

Peer-to-peer lending platform, LenDenClub has crossed the 500 crores mark in loan disbursements in Financial Year 2020-21. The company also added that it has turned profitable in this financial year.

LenDenClub registered loan disbursements close to Rs 600 crores in FY 20-21 as against Rs 60 crores in FY 19-20 and Rs 13 crores in FY 18-19. The company thus reported a Y-o-Y growth of 1000 percent and is eyeing a five-fold growth in the next two years and aims to disburse Rs 1200 crores worth loan in FY21-22.

LenDenClub has provided loans to over 1,30,000 unique borrowers and cumulatively 3,60,000 loans, primarily to young salaried professionals. The company is inching towards Rs 100 crores a month. Processing over 25,000-30,000 loan applications and disbursing about 15,000 loans every month, the P2P lender currently has a user base of over 15 lakh borrowers and 4.5 lakh lenders on its platform.

The company is highly bullish on the P2P lending space, especially in a post-Covid scenario. It currently has a loan book of 2 lakh annually, with an average ticket size of Rs 30,000. The company is bullish on strong demand and eyes fresh disbursements of Rs 1200 crores in the current fiscal, thereby earmarking an annual disbursement rate of around Rs 2,500 crores at the end of the fiscal. Recently, it also became the first P2P lending company to integrate with Google Pay, going live on its platform, allowing customers to borrow and lend seamlessly, along with making payments.

Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin soars 40% to all-time high

Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin soared on Wednesday to an all-time high, extending its 2021 rally to become the fourth-biggest digital coin, Reuters reported.

Dogecoin, launched as a satirical critique of 2013’s cryptocurrency frenzy, has climbed 41% in the last 24 hours to a record $0.68, according to CoinMarketCap.

This year alone it has soared over 14,000%, from $0.00468 on Dec. 31, taking it past more widely used cryptocurrencies such as the Tether stablecoin and XRP to become the fourth-largest by market capitalisation.

On Tuesday, the New York crypto exchange Gemini said it would start letting users trade and custody the token.

Dogecoins are now cumulatively worth $88 billion, compared to bitcoin’s $1 trillion and ethereum’s $391 billion.

Crypto platform WazirX crashes due to Dogecoin frenzy

WazirX, one of India’s largest cryptocurrency trading platforms crashed for about an hour on May 4, 2021 due to a spike in Dogecoin’s price, resulting in frenzied trading, Moneycontrol reported.

From 8 pm or so on Tuesday, users complained on Twitter about WazirX not working. However, CEO Nischal Shetty told Moneycontrol that the website and app are back to normal now and that it was down for about 45 minutes to an hour.

Some people weren’t able to access their accounts at all, while others saw a delay in trades getting executed.

“Normally we have tens of thousands of people signing up every day. Today that doubled. And active traders have also increased by 70 percent,” Shetty said. However, he clarified that the crash was due to the system reacting as a security measure, and not because its servers could not handle the load. He did not specify the number of users who have signed up.

Dogecoin was created as a joke in 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer and was never meant to be a serious cryptocurrency. However, it has risen in popularity due to celebrities such as Musk talking about it on social media. Dogecoin is currently trading at about $0.5 a coin, it's all-time high price.

The spike in price and WazirX’s crash also comes at a time when cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin have become hotter than ever globally after crypto platform Coinbase went public on Wall Street at a USD 100 billion valuations. This was seen as a sign of legitimacy by industry insiders and outside investors like.

Amazon joins US Chamber of Commerce’s Global Task Force to help India combat COVID-19

Amazon has joined US Chamber of Commerce’s Global Task Force to bring in ventilators for India’s fight against Covid-19.

1,000 Medtronic ventilators to be delivered to India starting May 5.

Last week, Amazon announced that it is sponsoring the supply of 100 ICU ventilator units worth $3.8 million from the US.

In global news,

Facebook will uphold Trump ban

Facebook’s independent Oversight Board ruled to uphold the company’s January decision to suspend the Facebook and Instagram accounts of former President Donald Trump.

But, the board said, the indefinite timeframe of the suspension “was not appropriate.” The board effectively punted the decision back to Facebook, saying it “insists” the company “review this matter to determine and justify a proportionate response that is consistent with the rules that are applied to other users of its platform.”

The board asked that Facebook complete the review within six months and made suggestions for how to create clear policies that balance public safety and freedom of expression, CNBC reported.

“We will now consider the board’s decision and determine an action that is clear and proportionate,” Facebook said in a blog post following the announcement. “In the meantime, Mr. Trump’s accounts remain suspended.”

Facebook Workplace reaches 7 million paid subscribers

Facebook has announced that its Workplace enterprise communications software has now reached 7 million paid subscribers, up 40% from last May’s figure of 5 million, as per a CNBC report.

Workplace is enterprise software that companies can use as their internal social network to communicate with their employees. The service was launched in 2016, and it counts companies such as Spotify and Starbucks among its clients.

Workplace trails well behind its top rivals. Microsoft last month announced that its Teams product now has more than 145 million daily active users, up more than 93% from 75 million in April 2020. Slack no longer breaks out user figures, but the company claimed 12 million daily active users in September 2019, the last time it reported that statistic, and its number of paying customers increased nearly 42% from 110,000 in March 2020 to 156,000 in March 2021, the company announced.

It’s also fairly immaterial to the company’s financial results. Facebook has not broken out how much Workplace contributes to its revenue, but the service is counted alongside its Oculus and Portal hardware devices under the “Other” business label in its financial results. During the first quarter of 2021, “Other” made up about 2.8% of Facebook’s revenue, with the rest all coming from advertising.