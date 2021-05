There were several developments in the startup space during the day on Tuesday. Here’s a wrap of the top stories from the startup universe:

IPL 2021 suspended for the season due to rising COVID-19 cases

The 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended with immediate effect, the organisers announced today.

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all stakeholders in mind," the IPL Governing Council said in a statement.

"These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times," the IPL GC said.

This came amid news reports of players across multiple teams testing positive for COVID-19 in recent days. The Council said that the BCCI would "do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage" of all participants.

The popular cricket tournament sees a host of startups line up as sponsors every year to catch eyeballs.

Startups such as Dream11 and Upstox were among the official partners for IPL 2021, while Chinese smartphone company Vivo was the title sponsor. Many startup unicorns were official sponsors for the cricketing event this year, including Unacademy, Cred, BYju’s, PhonePe and others.

Some of these startups have come out in support of BCCI’s decision to postpone the tournament.

Dream11 CEO Harsh Jain told CNBC-TV18 that, "We agree with BCCI's decision to postpone the IPL. Focusing on tackling the current crisis in India, along with ensuring the health and safety of players , is far more than any business impact.”

Ola Electric appoints Wayne Burgess as head of vehicle design

Ola Electric on Tuesday said it has appointed Wayne Burgess as Head of Vehicle Design. The company, which is slated to launch its electric scooter in July this year, said Burgess will lead vehicle design for its entire product range that will include scooters, bikes, cars and more.

Burgess has spent almost three decades designing vehicles for the majority of British premium automotive manufacturers, from Rolls Royce and Bentley in his early career, to Aston Martin and Jaguar Landrover to, more recently, Lotus, a statement said.

Notably, he was the Chief Designer for the Jaguar F-Type sports car, and then Studio Director for the Jaguar F-Pace SUV, it added. Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said Burgess is a fantastic addition to the leadership team and will bring global appeal and design aesthetic to the company’s industry-changing electric vehicles.

”As the world moves to EVs, the vehicle form factors will be fundamentally reimagined. Wayne’s expertise in designing some of the most legendary vehicles will also be helpful in bringing these new form factors to consumers. I look forward to collaborating with him to build the most iconic range of EVs in the world,” he added.

WhiteHat Jr drops defamation suit against critic Pradeep Poonia

Byju’s owned WhiteHat Jr has withdrawn the $2.6 million defamation suit against its Pradeep Poonia. The lawsuit was filed in November 2020 at the Delhi High Court and was listed today, Poonia's lawyer said.

A WhiteHat Jr spokesperson confirmed to Moneycontrol that it has withdrawn the defamation notice but declined to offer further comment.

Last year, the Byju’s-owned startup accused software engineer Poonia of infringing trademarks and copyright of properties owned by WhiteHat Jr. Poonia’s social handle was WhiteHat Sr.

Nivesh.com raises $1.6 million from IAN Fund

Fintech startup Nivesh.com, has raised $1.6 Million led by IAN Fund. The round also saw participation from other co-investors including angel investors from Indian Angel Network, LV Angel Fund as well as angel investors such as Vir Mehta and Raghav Kapur.

The capital will be used to expand the product portfolio, specifically Insurance and Lending Products, in addition to bringing more investment products for its partners and customers, the company said. Nivesh plans to add more Indian languages to its product suite as it expands across India.

Arthya Wealth & Investments raises $1 million in Pre-Series A funding

Wealth Management and Investment Advisory firm Arthya Wealth & Investments has raised $1 million in pre-series A funding led by Family Offices of industrialist Rishi Kumar Bagla (Bagla Group) and Krishen Lal Khanna (Trenton Investments). The funds will be used for strengthening operations, growing the team and in market expansion, the company said.

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspended

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been suspended for violating rules.

A Twitter spokesperson said, "We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."

Zomato emerges most trusted brand during pandemic: CMR Survey

As India battles with the raging pandemic amid seismic shifts in consumer behaviour, a new survey by market research firm found that Zomato has emerged as the most trusted brand in the country, followed by Amazon Prime Video and Amazon marketplace.

Over the course of the pandemic year, consumers prioritised online food delivery, pharmacy, entertainment, digital payments and OTT, among others, according to market research firm CMR's ‘Alpha Brands 2021' listing.

Zomato was followed by Swiggy at the second position. Through the course of the pandemic, Zomato trumped Swiggy both in terms of consumer satisfaction (81%), and in consumer advocacy (53%), according to the survey.

The Alpha Brands were chosen on basis of their performance across four parameters: brand's users, key decision-makers, user satisfaction, and net promoter score (NPS). The overall brand quotient was arrived at on the basis of consumer satisfaction and brand advocacy, the CMR said.

Even prior to, and during the pandemic, BigBasket was the most used brand in online grocery (62%), followed by Amazon Fresh (58%). In terms of consumer advocacy, Amazon Fresh (25%) trumped the competition.

Amazon and Flipkart continued to be locked in the e-commerce battle. Amazon led the eCommerce market in terms of brand users (78%), and customer satisfaction (72%) and net promoter score (36%).

Amazon PrimeVideo has the most satisfied consumers (81%), followed by Disney+Hotstar (73%) and Netflix (67%). Between the pre-pandemic (before March 2020) and post-pandemic period (post-March 2020), Netflix registered 14% growth in terms of new subscribers, the survey noted.

Australia's Seven West Media signs Google, Facebook deals after media law feud

Australian television and newspaper firm Seven West Media Ltd signed multi-year content deals with Facebook Inc and Google as tough new media laws enabled the industry to secure new revenue sources and adapt to the internet age, Reuters reported.

The top-rating free-to-air broadcaster and publisher of Perth city's main metro daily said it would supply content for the Alphabet Inc unit's News Showcase platform for five years and to a similar Facebook product for three. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

The arrangements mean the US "Big Tech" platforms are now committed to paying two of Australia's three largest traditional news outlets for content, marking an about-turn just two months after they had vowed to quit the country over laws forcing them to pay for the links that drive traffic to their websites.

"These partnerships have been made possible by the introduction of the Media Bargaining Code," said Seven CEO James Warburton in a statement, referring to the law which gives the government power to intervene if domestic media companies can't reach agreement with a large internet provider.

"They underpin our sustainability and enable us to continue to build our digital platform."

Representatives of Facebook and Google declined to comment beyond the confirmation of Seven's statement.

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, which owns about two-thirds of Australian newspapers, signed global deals with the platforms in the past two months.

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd, which competes with Seven in free-to-air and publishes the Sydney Morning Herald and Australian Financial Review newspapers, has said it signed a Google deal but is yet to finalise arrangements with Facebook.

A Nine spokesman declined to comment.

Many smaller Australian media outlets, including the state-owned Australian Broadcasting Corp, have signed deals with Google or said they are open to doing deals with Facebook, which blocked all third-party content in Australia for a week in February to protest the laws.

Separately, Google said it passed the milestone of having 100 Australian news titles contracted to supply content for News Showcase with a deal with regional publisher Times News Group, owner of seven regional mastheads in the country's south.

Facebook oversight board to rule on suspended Trump account on May 5

Former President Donald Trump will find out this week whether he gets to return to Facebook, according to an AP report.

The social network’s quasi-independent Oversight Board says it will announce its decision Wednesday on a case concerning the former president.

Trump’s account was suspended for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

After years of treating Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric with a light touch, Facebook and Instagram silenced his accounts on Jan. 7, saying at the time he’d be suspended “at least” through the end of his presidency.

Facebook set up the oversight panel to rule on thorny issues about content on its platforms, in response to widespread criticism about its inability to respond swiftly and effectively to misinformation, hate speech and nefarious influence campaigns

Twitter to introduce ticketing for audio 'Spaces' feature

Twitter Inc will introduce a new feature to let users charge admission to their live audio chat rooms in its "Spaces" feature, as the social media company seeks to court more content creators.

Until now, only some users who were part of Twitter's pilot testing were able to host their own Space. Starting on Monday, any user with at least 600 followers can be a host, the company added.

Twitter introduced Spaces last year to compete with viral app Clubhouse, which jump-started the audio chat trend and attracted celebrities and entrepreneurs, but remains limited as an invite-only app.

Over the coming months, Twitter said a limited group of users will be able to sell tickets to access their Spaces conversations, and will determine their own pricing and how many tickets to make available. Hosts will keep the majority of the revenue, while Twitter will earn a "small amount," the company added.

The move is part of Twitter's effort to be a bigger player in the "creator economy," as influencers and independent writers are increasingly earning money from their content on platforms like YouTube or Substack.

Verizon to offload Yahoo, AOL for $5 billion

Verizon Communications Inc is getting rid of its media businesses that include iconic brands Yahoo and AOL for $5 billion, ending an expensive and unsuccessful run in the media and advertising world, as per Reuters.

Despite spending more than a decade and billions of dollars acquiring a stable of internet brands, the New York-based telecom company has struggled to make headway in a highly competitive internet advertising space dominated by Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Google and has focused its resources on developing 5G.

Having written $4.6 billion off the value of the businesses in 2018, Verizon will get just $4.25 billion in cash from private equity firm Apollo Global (APO.N), along with preferred interests of $750 million and a 10% stake in the unit - about half of what it had paid for the businesses.

The move concludes a steady drip of deals that saw Verizon sell blogging platform Tumblr in 2019 for an undisclosed sum and news website HuffPost to BuzzFeed last year.

The series of media divestitures came after Hans Vestberg, chief executive at Verizon, took the helm of the wireless provider from his predecessor Lowell McAdam, who was behind the vision of a media and telecom giant.