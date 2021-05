There were several important startup updates during the day on Monday. Here’s a wrap of all the top stories from the startup universe.

WinZO gives complete exit to Hike via $12 mn share buyback

Vernacular social gaming platform WinZO said its early investor Hike has exited the company via a $12 million share buyback programme. Hike had participated in the USD 5 million series-A funding round in WinZO in 2019, and has received 4X returns within a span of 18 months, a statement said.

”This exit transaction, which has received a nod from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), saw WinZO buyback Hike’s share for $12 million, making it one of the largest buyback transactions by an early stage start-up in the Indian start-up ecosystem,” it added. The development comes after WinZO has raised $13 million capital from its existing investors- Stephan Pagliuca, Makers Fund, and Courtside Venture, it said. These investors had led the $18 million series-B fundraise in WinZO in September last year. With this, the company has raised a total of $38 million.

Earlier this year, Hike had announced shutting down its primary messaging business and launched a conflicting gaming app Rush, similar to WinZO.

Post the series-B round, WinZO had waived off the non-compete for Hike, alongside withdrawing access to the board and the company, it said. Hike’s been given a complete exit from WinZO. As founders, we are super chuffed and humbled to have a Board that is extremely bullish, and completely aligned with the audacious goals we have set for ourselves. They had immensely supported the company through the process, Paavan Nanda, co-founder of WinZO, said.

Swiggy announces a 4-day week for the month of May

As the second wave of the coronavirus ravages India, Food tech unicorn Swiggy has announced a 4-day work week for employees for the month of May.

In an email to employees, Girish Menon, Head of HR at Swiggy, wrote, “In these unprecedented times, understanding that the success of any company is intrinsically linked to the well being (both physical and mental) of its employees, Swiggy has decided to move to a 4-day work week for the month of May 2021.”

“As a mark of respect for the efforts and the month that May can be with the Covid cases escalating, we want to offer a 4 day work week to all of you. Please decide the 4 days that each of you would work and utilize the extra day to take rest, take care of yourself, take care of your family and friends. As many of you are aware, we have put together a Covid task force and we can definitely do more with more hands on the deck. Hence, if any of you would like to volunteer and actively help on the break day, you’re welcome,” Menon said.

Under its Covid-19 efforts to help employees financially, the company will also give salary advances, leave encashment and access to loans.

Last week, the company said it will reimburse any loss of income due to home isolation or quarantine and will fully cover all hospitalization expenses of delivery partners, employees and their families.

Ethereum breaks past $3,000 to quadruple in value in 2021

Cryptocurrency ether broke past $3,000 on Monday to set a new record high in a dazzling rally that has outshone the bigger bitcoin, with investors betting that ether will be of ever greater use in a decentralised future financial system.

Ether , the token transacted on the ethereum blockchain, rose 3% on the Bitstamp exchange to $3,144.81 in morning deals in London. It is up 325% for the year so far, easily outpacing a 95% rise in the more popular bitcoin, Reuters reported.

In part, the big rally is a catch-up to late 2020 gains in bitcoin, said James Quinn, managing director at Q9 Capital, a Hong Kong cryptocurrency private wealth manager.

It also reflects improvements to the ethereum blockchain, he said, and a growing shift towards "DeFi", or decentralised finance, which refers to transactions outside traditional banking for which the ethereum blockchain is a crucial platform.

"At first, the rally was really led by bitcoin because as a lot of the institutional investors came into the space, that would be their natural first port of call," Quinn said.

"But as the rally has matured over the last six months, you have DeFi and a lot of DeFi is built on ethereum."

The launch of ether exchange-traded funds in Canada and surging demand for ether wallets to transact non-fungible tokens such as digital art have also pushed up the price.

The ether/bitcoin cross rate has soared more than 100% this year and hit a 2.5-year high on Sunday, pointing to a degree of rotation into the second-biggest cryptocurrency as investors diversify their exposure.

"Surging DeFi volumes continue to push ethereum prices higher as investors gain confidence in crypto and see ethereum as a safe second-place asset," said Jehan Chu, managing partner at Hong Kong blockchain venture capital firm Kenetic Capital.

Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz is looking to raise a new fund of as much as $1 billion to invest in cryptocurrencies and crypto start-ups, the Financial Times reported on Friday, underlining interest in the sector.

Bitcoin , the world's biggest crypto asset with more than $1 trillion in market capitalisation, regained the $50,000 mark last week and hovered around $58,700 on Monday, up about 4% but well below its record high at $64,895.22.

Sandeep Singhal, Co-founder of Nexus Venture Partners - investor in Unacademy, Postman, Delhivery and Druva - steps down: Report

Nexus Venture Partners, an investor in some of India’s hottest unicorn startups such as Unacademy, Postman, Delhivery and Druva is seeing a co-founder and one of India's earliest startup investors leave the firm, signaling a change of guard for one of the country’s largest startup investors, as per Moneycontrol.

Sandeep Singhal, co-founder and managing partner of the firm is stepping down from his role and will not be involved with the firm’s $500 million sixth venture fund it is currently raising- or any future funds, Moneycontrol said quoting sources.

Fifty-eight-year-old Singhal started the firm in 2006 with Suvir Sujan and Silicon Valley-based Naren Gupta, and has helped make it one of India's largest homegrown venture capital firms, managing over $1.2 billion.

Singhal’s decision to step down has been communicated to his partners and Nexus’ Limited Partners- the people and institutions that have invested in Nexus over the years. His existing portfolio will also be redistributed for other investors to manage. Singhal may become an impact investor, joining a firm or investing by himself.

His investments include Eka Software, doctor consultation firm Lybrate and food assessment firm Intello Labs among others. His exits include Netmagic Solutions’ sale to Japan’s NTT for about $120 million and Shell’s investment in solar firm d.light. Notably, Singhal hasn’t made many fresh investments the last few years and has spent more time managing his existing portfolio and in co-leading the firm.

Nexus did not respond to detailed queries from Moneycontrol seeking comment.

Digital Dollar Project to launch 5 US central bank digital currency pilots

A partnership between Accenture and the Digital Dollar Foundation, the Digital Dollar Project was created last year to promote research into a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC).

CBDCs are the digital equivalent of banknotes and coins, giving holders a direct digital claim on the central bank and allowing them to make instant electronic payments.

While debit cards or payment apps are a form of digital cash, those transactions are created by commercial banks based on money central banks credit to those banks' accounts. They are not fully government-backed, can take days to settle, and often incur fees. Cryptocurrencies, meanwhile, are controlled by private actors.

Central banks around the world, including in China and Europe, are revving up CBDC projects to fend off threats from cryptocurrencies and improve payment systems.

As guardian of the world's most widely used currency, the U.S. Federal Reserve is moving more cautiously. It is working with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to build a technology platform for a hypothetical digital dollar, but chair Jerome Powell said last week that it is "far more important" to get a digital dollar right than it is to be fast.

The pilot programs, three of which will launch in the next two months, will complement the Fed's MIT project by generating data on the functional, sociological, business uses, benefits and other facets, of a digital dollar. The data is due to be released publicly.