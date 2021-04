There were several developments in the startup space during the day on Thursday. Here's a wrap of all the big stories from the startup world today:

Byju's to become most-valued unicorn

Edtech player Byju's in talks to raise $150 million from UBS Group AG, sources informed CNBC-TV18. Byju's valuation is expected to touch $16.5 billion with this funding, This will make the company the most valued unicorn, surpassing fintech giant Paytm, which was valued at $16 billion in its last round of funding in November 2019.Byju's has raised nearly $2 billion in funding since January of 2020 from marquee names such as Tiger Global, Mary Meeker's Bond Capital, T Rowe Price, Silver Lake and several others, as per data from Venture Intelligence.

The company has also been on an acquisition spree, having acquired WhiteHat Jr last year for $300 million.Earlier this month, Byju's said it has acquired Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) to bolster its presence in the test preparation segment in the country. According to sources, the deal was worth close to $1 billion (about Rs 7,300 crore), news agency PTI had reported.Latest reports suggest Byju's is looking at more acquisitions of players such as Great LEarning and GradeUp.

CCI approves Tata-BigBasket deal

The Competition Commission of India has given its approval to Tata Group's Tata Digital arm to take up to 64.3% stake in BigBasket's B2B arm Supermarket Grocery Supplies Private Ltd. The deal will value BigBasket at about $1.8 billion, sources told CNBC TV 18. As part of the deal, SuperMarket Grocery Supplies will take sole control over BigBasket's B2C business Innovative Retail Concepts Private Limited.

The Tata Group is set to buy out BigBasket's early investor Alibaba, which held a 29.1% stake in the company, according to data from Tracxn.

ElasticRun raises $75 million

ElasticRun, a kirana commerce platform, has announced today the closing of a $75 million funding round co-led by existing investors, Prosus Ventures and Avataar Ventures. ElasticRun’s commerce platform provides a range of physical and digital services to rural Indian kirana stores.

“We are delighted to see the progress ElasticRun has made since we made our first investment 18 months ago,” said Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Investments for India at Prosus Ventures. “The ElasticRun team have more than weathered the extreme headwinds caused by the pandemic. Due to their focus on delivering value for all their partners, they are entering 2021 in a very strong position for continued growth.”

IFC backs Prime Venture Partners

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group,has come in as an investor in early-stage venture capital firm Prime Venture Partners. Prime Venture Partners invests in startups across fintech, healthcare, education, logistics & SaaS, with several of its portfolio startups building on platforms like Aadhaar, IndiaStack, UPI, GST, HealthStack, etc. Some of Prime Venture Partners' portfolio includes Ezetap, Dozee, MyGate, KredX among others.

BIG TECH EARNINGS:

Facebook blows past revenue estimates but warns Apple change could hobble growth

Facebook Inc beat Wall Street expectations for both quarterly revenue and profit but warned that growth later this year could ”significantly” decline as new Apple Inc privacy policies will make it more difficult to target ads.

The world’s largest social network, whose shares rose 6.5 percent in extended trading, has blasted Apple over its requirement that iPhone app developers begin asking users’ permission to collect certain data for ads. Facebook says the change would harm its business and hurt small companies that rely on personalized advertising.

At the same time, it has built shopping and e-commerce features within Facebook and Instagram, which are expected to bring additional revenue to the company and make its ad inventory more valuable.Total revenue, which primarily consists of ad sales, rose 48 percent to USD 26.17 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, beating analysts’ average estimate of USD 23.67 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Apple soars past sales, profit targets with strong iPhone demand, warns of chip shortages