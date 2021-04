There were several developments in the startup space during the day on Wednesday. Here's a wrap of all the stories from the startup universe:

Zomato files DRHP for Rs 8,250 crore IPO

Food delivery startup Zomato has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator SEBI for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to Rs 8,250 crore.

Info Edge had announced that it would sell shares worth Rs 750 crore in the upcoming Zomato IPO.

Zomato is one of India's most prominent startups and was launched in 2008. It is present in 24 countries and employs more than 5,000 people, according to its website.

In February, the company had raised $250 million from five investors including hedge fund Tiger Global Management for a post-money valuation of $5.4 billion.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Credit Suisse Securities India, BofA Securities India and Citigroup Global Markets India are the lead book running managers for Zomato's IPO.

"We have incurred restated loss for the year/period of Rs 1,069.16 million, Rs 10,102.33 million, Rs 23,856.01 million and Rs 6,821.99 million in Fiscals 2018, 2019 and 2020, and in the nine months ended December 31, 2020, respectively,: the DRHP said.

The company said that the COVID-19 pandemic, or a similar public health threat, has had an impact and could further impact its business, cash flows, financial condition and results of operations.

Amazon India removes products priced above MRP from its platform

Amazon India said it was removing listings and suspending accounts of sellers on its platform pricing their products above the maximum retail price (MRP) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is no place for price gouging on Amazon and in line with our policy we continue to actively monitor our marketplace and take necessary action including removal of listings and suspension of accounts against sellers who are selling products above the MRP, which is in violation of Indian laws,” reads a statement from Amazon India, an e-commerce giant in the country.

In February, Amazon had warned third-party sellers on its marketplace to refrain from charging exorbitant prices for face masks amid the global outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The company had found the cost of the facemasks was non-compliant with its pricing mechanism.

In March 2020, Amazon had also removed hundreds of thousands of “high-priced offers” and suspended accounts of thousands of sellers who were found involved in price gouging. The company was reported to have removed as many as 530,000 products from its marketplace and suspended 2,500 seller accounts.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the apex body of traders in the country, on April 26 accused e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart of delivering non-essential items flouting the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by different states.

In its letter to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the CAIT alleged that Amazon and Flipkart were taking undue advantage of the pandemic by making illegitimate financial gains by delivering non-essential items.

"In furtherance of the illegal activities being carried out by Amazon and Flipkart, they have started taking undue advantage of the pandemic by making illegitimate financial gains by supplying non-essential items which have been strictly prohibited by many state administrations due to ongoing lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic," the traders' body stated in its letter.

CDC Group announces Rs 250 crore investment into Fourth Partner Energy

CDC Group, the UK's development finance institution (DFI) and impact investor, today announced Rs 250 crore investment into Fourth Partner Energy, India’s leading solar energy company for commercial and industrial businesses.

The capital from CDC Group will be in the form of Non-Convertible Debentures and Fourth Partner Energy will deploy this mezzanine capital towards growing its renewable solutions platform across India and South Asia. This also marks CDC’s foray into India’s Commercial & Industrial solar segment and Fourth Partner Energy’s first major round of fund-raising in 2021.

CDC’s investment will support India’s clean energy transition and enable the provision of cleaner energy to businesses. It will fund approximately 217 megawatts (MW) Greenfield renewable power generation in India, to displace primarily thermal power generation, avoiding 258k tonnes of annual CO2 emissions.

To date, Fourth Partner Energy manages a portfolio of 550 MW across its distributed and open access solar portfolios. The company has commenced operations across Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Vietnam. In Indonesia, 4PEL has tied up with integrated energy major Indika Energy to offer solar solutions to corporates there.

Fourth Partner Energy has also tied up with Lithium Urban Technologies to form a 50:50 JV, Shuchi Anant Virya to offer EV charging infrastructure solutions. The JV has commissioned EV charging hubs across Gurugram, Pune, Kolkata and has partnered with HPCL to set up chargers across its retail fuel outlets.

Alphabet sets record profit, plans $50 billion buyback

Google parent Alphabet Inc on Tuesday reported record profit for the second consecutive quarter and a $50 billion share buyback but warned a surge in usage and ad sales during the pandemic may slow as people resume in-person activities.

With online consumer activity remaining elevated in the first quarter, Alphabet beat analysts’ revenue estimates and nearly surpassed the sales record it set in the fourth quarter.

Google ad sales jumped 32 percent in the first quarter compared with a year ago, above expectations of analysts tracked by Refinitiv. Cloud sales increased 45.7 percent, in line with estimates.

But Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat told analysts on Tuesday, ”it’s too early to forecast the extent to which these changes in consumer behavior and advertising spend will endure.”

Google Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler and Porat declined to comment on whether Google had seen a recovery in spending by travel and other industries that were major customers before the pandemic.

Alphabet’s overall quarterly sales rose 34 percent to $55.3 billion, above analysts’ estimate of 26 percent growth from a year ago and close to the $56.9 billion it reported in the fourth quarter. Revenue benefited by an unspecified amount from Google’s acquisition of smartwatch maker Fitbit in January.

Alphabet’s quarterly profit was $17.9 billion, or $26.29 per share, beating estimates of $15.88 per share and topping its previous high of $15.2 billion last quarter.

But nearly $4 billion of earnings came from unrealized gains in venture capital investments and recalculating depreciation of some data center equipment. The high sales pushed operating margins up to 30 percent for the first time since incorporating as Alphabet in 2015 even as its costs began to pick up again for hiring, legal matters, and building out new facilities.

Alphabet in 2020 suffered its slowest sales growth in 11 years but posted record profit and boosted its cash hoard by $17 billion after slowing hiring and construction.

The share repurchase authorization by Alphabet’s board follows a $25 billion buyback program announced in 2019. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill estimated Alphabet now has $56 billion left to spend buying its shares.

Microsoft books biggest revenue growth since 2018

Microsoft announced fiscal third-quarter earnings and quarterly revenue guidance that came in stronger than analysts had expected. The company’s operating margin narrowed somewhat as cloud became a larger part of its business.

The software & hardwarw giant clocked a revenue of $41.71 billion in the quarter; a 19% annualized growth, according to a statement. That’s the biggest quarterly increase the company has posted since 2018, thanks in part to gains in PC sales resulting from coronavirus-driven shortages last year, as per CNBC.

The company said its Azure public cloud, which competes with market leader Amazon Web Services, grew 50%, faster than the 46% growth analysts had expected, according to a CNBC review of 14 equity research notes. In the prior quarter Azure revenue grew 50%. Microsoft does not disclose Azure revenue in dollars.

With respect to guidance, Microsoft is expecting $43.6 billion to $44.5 billion in revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter, said Amy Hood, Microsoft’s finance chief, on a conference call with analysts. At the middle of the range that would represent 16% growth, more than the $42.98 billion consensus estimate among analysts polled by Refinitiv.

WhatsApp tests chat migration feature for Android devices

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on a new feature for Android devices that will allow users to migrate chat history between iOS and Android devices, according to WABetaInfo. The feature would let users transfer their chat history between devices when switching phones.

According to the WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta version for Android 2.21.9.7 update screenshots shows that the company is working on a chat migration feature.

The website, known for testing WhatsApp features before they are made available for a full release, said that while it was not clear how the chat migration feature would work, it is most likely that a cloud service like Google Drive will be used to store the history before importing it to the new device. WhatsApp already uses Google Drive to store chat backups, if selected through the app setting.

In an earlier report, WABetaInfo had mentioned that WhatsApp was developing the chat migration feature for iOS devices.

Many users had been asking for this feature on the popular instant messaging app for years. Users were often resorting to third-party apps in order to migrate their chats, something that WhatsApp claimed violated its terms of service.

WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will allow messages to 'disappear' after 24 hours, similar to the already existing disappearing messages that remove messages 7 days after they were sent.

WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, has recently faced tough competition from other instant messaging apps like Telegram and Signal, which were capitalising on the widespread backlash to WhatsApp’s new privacy policy and terms of use.

Mark Zuckerberg announces new revenue options for Instagram Creators

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, on Tuesday, announced new features that will open up new revenue streams for Instagram creators. The slew of features includes a creator marketplace where brands can pick and choose creators who connect better with their brand's target audience. There will also be an improved influencer marketplace to connect users and brands.

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, said that many creators already rely on sponsored posts from brands to make a living on the platform but the marketplace will be a way for Instagram to help brands and creators find each other more easily, a CNBC report mentioned.

Zuckerberg and Mosseri made their announcement over a video broadcast on Instagram Live together.

"We should be able to help brands find creators that are uniquely aligned with the work they’re trying to do and vice versa,” Mosseri said.

The announcement comes just a day after Apple launched its new iOS 14.5 update with tracking transparency changes, something that will make advertising to iOS users much harder. The changes in the privacy feature are reportedly to cost Facebook over $8 billion in the next 12 months.

Instead of fighting the change, Facebook is choosing to adapt by bringing more commerce and sales directly to its social media platforms. This can allow Facebook to still deliver personalised advertisements to users and entice advertisers.

To bring more commerce directly to its platforms, Zuckerberg had last year announced the introduction of Facebook Shops and Instagram Shops. These features allowed businesses to directly sell to users of the platforms.

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg also announced the introduction of creator shops, a new feature, will allow Instagram creators to directly sell to their social media network.

"That’s been especially important in the last year. A lot of physical stores have had to close during lockdown but online stays open. It can be a more personalized and convenient experience", Zuckerberg said during Instagram Live.

Another new feature that was unveiled was the affiliate marketplace through which creators can get a percentage of sales for each product that they recommend on their page.