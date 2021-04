Here's a wrap of all the stories from the startup universe.

Chargebee turns unicorn raises $125 million

SaaS company Chargebee has raised $125 million in series G funding co-led by new investor Sapphire Ventures and existing investors Tiger Global and Insight Venture Partners, along with participation from another existing investor, Steadview Capital. The new funding will allow Chargebee to expand its global footprint and further add to its partnership network, the company said. Chargebee is now valued at $1.4 billion, which triples its valuation in less than 6 months.

The funding makes Chargebee the 11th unicorn in 2021 so far, compared to 11 unicorns in 2020. Unicorns are private companies with a valuation of over $1 billion. US and Chennai-based Chargebee offers subscription billing and revenue management services to clients such as Freshworks, Calendly, Okta, and Study.com, among other subscription businesses. It now wants to target more businesses in segments such as edtech, OTT, and media. It has raised $230 million to date.

Mobile Premier League acquires GamingMonk; launches Esports Arena

As part of the deal, the GamingMonk team has joined MPL. The acquisition will allow MPL to accelerate bringing to market national, regional and global tournament IPs and develop a full suite of Esports and broadcasting capabilities. This would be anchored by the GamingMonk team, the company said.

As of April 2021, GamingMonk had a registered user base of over 1.3 million users. Along with the buyout, MPL has launched Esports Arena – a platform that will host fortnightly Esports tournaments in some of its key games such as Chess, WCC, Pool, etc. Each of these tournaments will carry a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and entry is free for all gamers. MPL will also stream the games on its social media platforms to millions of viewers, MPL said.

Healthcare platform Pristyn Care raises $53 million

Healthcare startup Pristyn Care that specialises in surgeries has raised $53 million in Series D funding led by US investment fund Tiger Global Management. Existing investors Sequoia Capital, Hummingbird Ventures and Epiq Capital also joined the round. Pristyn Care’s valuation has doubled to over $550 million from $250 million six months ago.

Founded in 2018, Pristyn Care has expanded its team to include 300+ expert surgeons with experience of 300,000 surgeries between them. It currently performs surgeries for over 50+ diseases such as Piles, Gynecology, Phimosis, Varicose Veins, DVT, Hernia, Sinus, Gallstones, Cataract etc. using advanced medical technology such as Laser, Laparoscopy, Microdebriders, the company said. It currently operates in 30+ cities & towns of India.

Tiger Global in talks to back less than a year-old Dukaan at $300 million valuation: Report

Tiger Global Management is in talks with Dukaan, to raise $35-40 million as per a Moneycontrol report. Dukaan will be valued at about $300 million, a nearly fifteen times jump in its valuation from less than six months ago, the report quoted sources. The company raised $6 million led by Lightspeed India and Matrix Partners India and was valued at about $22 million.

Edtech platform CoLearn raises $10 million

Indonesian edtech startup CoLearn has raised $10 million in Series A funding co-led by Alpha Wave Incubation and GSV Ventures. Existing investors, including Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and AC Ventures, also participated in the round. Launched in August 2020, the online learning platform has scaled to reach 3.5 million students. Students ask more than 5 million questions per month, which are answered through CoLearn’s AI Platform. 80 percent of students surveyed who use the product have seen their grades improve, a company statement said.

Inflexor Ventures leads an investment round in Vitra.ai, a 100X.VC portfolio company

Deep-tech VC Inflexor Ventures has invested an undisclosed amount in content translation platform, Vitra.ai, as a part of its DeepTech Fellowship Program with Venture Capital firm 100X.VC. AI-based video translation platform Vitra.ai helps customers translate videos to 50+ languages with just 1-click and can translate content 10x faster and 80 percent cheaper than most existing manual translation solutions, the company claims. Vitra.ai has both self-serve and managed service models where customers can translate any content (video, audio, speech-to-text, or text-to-speech) into 50 different languages with multiple voice profiles. The AI-based platform is context-aware and comes included with auto-suggestion, auto-correction, and semantic correction features, as per a statement.

Flipkart expands hyperlocal service ‘Quick’ to 6 new cities

Walmart-owned Flipkart has expanded its hyperlocal service ’Flipkart Quick’ to six new cities to provide consumers safe and seamless access to daily essentials. These additional cities include Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad and Pune. The development assumes significance as various state governments, including Delhi and Maharashtra, have announced weekend curfews and lockdowns to rein in the second wave of the pandemic, which is seeing a record number of cases being reported daily.

Most states have allowed the delivery of essentials via e-commerce. In a statement, Flipkart said it plans to introduce this hyperlocal service to other metros and cities in a phased manner this year. The e-commerce major had launched Flipkart Quick in Bengaluru last year to widen the accessibility of products and enable quick delivery for consumers who order products from Flipkart hubs in their location.

The hyperlocal delivery service offers an assortment of more than 3,000 products in categories such as fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, grocery, mobiles, electronics, and baby care. It enables consumers to order online and get delivery within the next 90 minutes as well as book a two-hour slot, based on their convenience.

Digital platforms and apps witness over 100% growth in 2020: Report

Digital platforms and apps witnessed huge growth last year owing to mass restrictions employed due to coronavirus pandemic surge, revealed PayU Insights Report. As per the report, online gaming, commerce and payment platforms grew by over 100 percent during the time. The report said the pandemic gave a huge boost to online payments with the number of UPI transactions growing by 288 percent and expenditure through UPI growing by 331 percent between 2019 and 2020.

With large scale restrictions on theatres and offline entertainment avenues, the OTT segment witnessed an incredible 144 percent increase in the number of transactions and a 139 percent increase in expenditure between 2019 and 2020. Similarly, the gaming segment saw a phenomenal 100 percent increase in expenditure and a 154 percent increase in average ticket size between the two years.

In retail and e-commerce segments there was a massive 106 percent increase in the number of transactions and a 124 percent increase in expenditure between the first and last six months of 2020 as Indians adopted digital method in large numbers for buying consumer goods following restrictions on shops and retail outlets. While there was overall growth in digital activity, it was particularly true when it came to North-East India with - Nagaland (93 percent), Meghalaya (82 percent), Manipur (74 percent), Arunachal Pradesh (66 percent) and Tripura (63 percent) topping the list.

With professionals upskilling as they worked from home and students shifting to online education there was a 78 percent increase in the number of transactions and a 44 percent increase in expenditure in the Edtech sector. The number of transactions for edtech increased by 69 percent immediately after the lockdown.

Facebook takes on Clubhouse, unveils upcoming audio products

Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday the company planned to launch several audio products, including Clubhouse-style live audio rooms and a way for users to find and play podcasts. Facebook’s incursion into the audio market comes as the sudden explosion of interest in Clubhouse, an audio app where billionaires and celebrities including Tesla CEO Elon Musk have popped in to chat, could be waning. Downloads of the Clubhouse app, which is only available on Apple’s iOS devices, suffered an estimated 70 percent decline in downloads in March from February when it hit a high.

Zuckerberg said the world’s largest social media network planned in the coming months to launch features including short-form audio clips called ”Soundbites” and ways to create sound effects or improve audio quality. Facebook said in a blog post it would begin to test live audio rooms, which would launch by the summer.

What is not clear is if Clubhouse, which just closed a new round of Series C funding in which a source said it was valued at $4 billion, will have staying power as installs decline.

The app, which is not yet available on Android, faces competition from multiple companies working on Clubhouse clones. Twitter Inc is testing its live audio feature Spaces, along with new features from Discord, Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, Slack and Spotify Technology. Reddit also unveiled a preview of its ”Reddit Talks” product to moderators on Monday. Analytics firm Sensor Tower estimated Clubhouse had a 72 percent decline in growth from about 9.6 million February installs to about 2.4 million in March. Facebook, which has long been criticized for its handling of problematic content across its products, will face the challenges of moderating live and recorded audio content.

Facebook said its live audio rooms would be available on its Messenger product and in its main app. It said it would test the rooms with public figures as well as in Groups – a product the company has vigorously promoted as providing places for people with common interests but which have also been used to spread misinformation and organize extremist activity.

Facebook said users would be able to send donations, or tips, to creators in live audio rooms through ”Stars”. After launch, it will offer other types of monetization like single-purchase access or subscription for rooms. It also announced an audio creator fund for Soundbites. The company is working to attract more creators who are accustomed to receiving tips and other direct payments from fans.

Google, Apple executives to testify in app store hearing on Wednesday

Senior executives with Alphabet's Google and Apple will testify on Wednesday about antitrust concerns related to their app stores along with executives of three companies that rely on those online stores, the leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel said on Monday. The hearing will include Google Government Affairs Senior Director Wilson White and Apple's Chief Compliance Officer Kyle Andeer as well as Spotify's Chief Legal Officer Horacio Gutierrez, Match Group's Chief Legal Officer Jared Sine and Kirsten Daru, general counsel for Tile. The witness list was announced by Senators Amy Klobuchar, chair of the antitrust panel, and Mike Lee, its top Republican.

Music streaming service Spotify and dating app Match have been critical of both tech giants' app stores, while Tile, whose app helps people find objects, has focused on Apple. App makers have long complained that mandatory revenue sharing payments and strict inclusion rules set by Apple's App Store for iPhones and iPads, along with Google's Play store for Android devices, amount to anti-competitive behavior. The four tech giants -- Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google -- have come under tough scrutiny for more than a year because of such varied concerns as privacy breaches, allegations of hate speech and stifling conservative voices and violations of antitrust law.

T-Hub boosts UK-India VR-AR ecosystem by collaborating with Digital Catapult

Innovation ecosystem that powers next-generation products and new business models, T-Hub has announced a partnership with Digital Catapult supported by the UK government's department for business, energy & industrial strategy and foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to boost UK-India collaborations, a company statement said. The partnership has enabled the creation of ‘The UK-India Immersive Technology Sustainability Expert Group.’ It aims to increase the innovation quotient between the two countries in immersive technology and towards achieving net-zero emissions target by 2050.

Twitter expands engineering team in India, appoints Apurva Dalal as director of engineering

Microblogging platform Twitter on Tuesday announced the appointment of former Uber executive, Apurva Dalal as Director of Engineering. Twitter is also hiring for several other positions across engineering, product, research and design. "Starting on April 20, 2021, Apurva will become the senior-most member of Twitter’s Engineering team in the country, based in Bengaluru and will be responsible for strengthening the company’s engineering capacity and offerings for local and global audiences,” Twitter said in a statement.

By committing to hire and develop local engineering talent, Twitter India will play an important role in the company’s journey to become the world’s most diverse, inclusive, and accessible tech company, it added. The engineering team in Bengaluru, which has expanded rapidly over the past two years, will continue to focus on building more daily utility for new and existing audiences, with capabilities ranging from product development, research and design as well as data science and machine learning, the social media platform said. Outside of the US, Twitter has dedicated engineering teams in multiple markets including London, Toronto, Singapore and Bengaluru.

"The focus on developing engineering capabilities in India comes as part of the company’s broader goal to increase its development velocity, including building a strong foundation for its product. This is what the core team will be focused on based out of Bengaluru,” it said. India is a priority and one of the fastest-growing markets, globally for Twitter.

According to government data, Twitter has 1.75 crore users in India. Dalal, who has worked with organisations like Google and eBay, last served as the engineering site lead for Uber Bengaluru. Twitter said expanding the team in India aligns with its overall belief that having more employees at Twitter, living and working in places that are representative of all perspectives and cultures, and sharing local context about these conversations.

"Twitter is committed to building a truly global, inclusive and accessible product. We’re excited to bring some of the best, cutting-edge engineering jobs for a global Internet platform to India, a country that is not only a priority market for Twitter but is also a hub for world-class engineering talent,” Twitter Vice President of Engineering Nick Caldwell said.

Under Dalal’s leadership, the strengthened India engineering site will focus on building core capabilities in our technology to enable Twitter to serve the public conversation, he added. Talking about the focus on India, Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director at Twitter India said the country has always been a priority market for Twitter and drives significant growth for the company.