There were several developments in the startup space during the day on Tuesday. Here’s a wrap of all the top headlines from the startup space:

Pine Labs buys Fave in a $45 million deal

Pine Labs has acquired Southeast Asian smart payment startup Fave in a deal valued at 45 million dollars. Fave's investors get an all-cash pay-out, while its founders and key employees will receive both cash and shares of Pine Labs.

Founded in 2015, the platform allows users to make QR-based payments through its app and alerts them about offers, cashbacks and loyalty benefits. The app has seen over 6 million downloads and claims to have saved consumers over $400 million across 40,000 retailers.

The deal marks the entry of Pine Labs into the fast growing consumer payments and rewards market in India and will allow the merchant commerce platform to strengthen its consumer centric product pipeline as it grows its business in Asia and other global markets.

Fave on the other hands will be able to use the Pine Labs network as it moves to give the Indian consumer a taste of its offerings. The smart payment app is set to launch in India soon as it bets big on India’s growing cashless economy. Fave’s founders will see their roles expanded to lead the overall consumer platform for the group across Asia.

Fave will also be hiring over 100 new employees in Southeast Asia and India to accelerate cashless payments and smart savings across the region, the company said. Fave currently operates in 35 cities across Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. Fave will be launching in India in 2021.

The smart payment app that clocks annual revenues of $350 million, counts Sequoia Capital, Venturra Capital and SIG Asia Investment as its investors.

India's fintech ecosystem has clocked a phenomenal run rate over the last few years and COVID-19 has accelerated the pace of digitization. As per a credit Suisse report, digital payments in India continue to grow, with over 200 million active users and acceptance at more than 30 million merchants compared to 5 million traditional point-of-sale (PoS) terminals. U-p-i is the major driver of this accelerated payment digitization as it opened up an interoperable payment network to large technology companies. Riding on the upi platform, digital payments have grown 10.5 times over the past five years to an annual payment run-rate of $450 billion, constituting 30% of retail transactions.

Walmart-backed Flipkart in final-stage talks to buy ClearTrip; announcement likely soon: Moneycontrol

Ecommerce major Flipkart, which is owned by US retail behemoth Walmart, has entered the final stage of discussions to buy a controlling stake in online travel aggregrator Cleartrip and expand its footprint in a cut-throat segment that has been battered by COVID-19, Moneycontrol reported.

“The discussions between both parties have reached the final stage and once the deal formalities are concluded, an official announcement on the proposed transaction is likely soon,” one of the persons cited above told Moneycontrol.

A second person confirmed the same to Moneycontrol.

“The deal thesis for Flipkart would be to leverage their formidable and loyal base and look to tap customers from rivals,” a third person elaborated, adding that “the deal is on track.”

All the three persons cited above spoke to Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

Moneycontrol sent email queries to all parties but could not elicit an immediate response from Flipkart, Cleartrip and its investors.

Hero Group launches education technology venture Hero Vired

The Hero Group has launched a new EdTech company, Hero Vired, under its umbrella, today. The EdTech venture offers an end-to-end learning ecosystem for professionals and higher education aspirants. It provides learners overall professional development and claims to make them industry-ready for emerging jobs and professions.

In today’s dynamic competitive environment, emerging technologies and new-age skills have disrupted the nature of jobs and the competencies required to do them. With Hero Vired, the company aims to fill this gap and amplify the government’s vision of a self-reliant India by training professionals for Industry 4.1, the company said.

The industry-relevant launch offerings of Hero Vired range from certificate programs in Finance & related technologies, integrated programs in Data Science, Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence, full-stack development, Game Design, and Entrepreneurial Thinking and Innovation. Future programs will cut across domains such as design, electronics, leadership, health management and emerging technologies.

The programs will be in collaboration with some of the world’s leading universities including Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and Singularity University and learning experiences powered by Codecademy.

Hero Vired will offer a mix of programs; some aimed at working professionals with classes over weekends, and others for young professionals who are looking for a more intensive full-time experience and ranges from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The programs are designed to provide a premium learning experience through highly engaged one-on-one interactive sessions with all learners for live online classes, doubt clarification and more personalized mentorship sessions. The Hero Vired Learning Experience platform has been built to offer features that make learning impactful via gamification, interactive support, peer to peer communication, high-quality content and high-engagement-driven online instructor-led classes.

Acko completes ESOP liquidity program worth $2 million

Insurtech startup, Acko gas completed first employee stock (ESOP) liquidity program worth $2 million.

Under this liquidity program, eligible employees were given the option to liquidate their vested ESOPs. Employees who have completed three years with the company as of December 31st, 2020 were eligible to liquidate anywhere between 40 to 100 percent of their vested ESOPs, depending on their overall stock allocation. Former employees who had completed three years with the company were also eligible to participate in this program.

This ESOP Liquidity Program is sponsored by Acko out of its operational capital. The company says the objective of this first liquidity event is to deliver a meaningful return to the organization’s early employees.

“We have completed 3 years of operations with one year of pandemic uncertainty. Throughout this period, our people remained our pillar of strength. Some of them had joined even before the company received its license. The company is humbled by this unwavering trust and it was time for us to deliver on their sentiments including the value that they have created by building Acko. Former employees were therefore also included basis their eligibility. This liquidity is not linked to an external strategic or funding round, it is just an extension of the company's commitment towards wealth creation. Employee’s growth should be directly proportional to the company’s growth and should be real and not just on paper” said Ruchi Deepak, Co-founder, Acko.

Acko also runs a Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) that allocates stock options to every employee by default, which fosters a risk-sharing and rewarding work culture. Acko intends to continue this trend of ESOP monetization with every stage of the company's growth.

Venture debt and alternative credit fund BlackSoil Capital has invested over Rs 12 crore in digital freight forwarding startup Freightwalla, NBFC- UpMoney and D2C affordable fashion player Rapidbox.

In March, BlackSoil Capital had raised Rs 22 crore from HNI investors and family offices. BlackSoil has deployed over Rs 500 crore rupees in 50 plus debt transactions, as per the firm. Its portfolio includes OYO Rooms, Rentomojo, Chumbak, Vogo, Spinny, LetsTransport, Furlenco, and iNurture.

AI chatbot startup LimeChat raises seed funding led by pi Ventures, Stellaris

AI-based chatbot startup LimeChat that helps brands boost online sales, has raised $750K in its seed round led by pi Ventures and Stellaris Venture Partners. Angel investors including Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Udaan’s Sujeet Kumar, Ramakant Sharma, Dilip Khandelwal and others also participated in this round. The startup had raised a pre-seed round from Titan Capital early last year. LimeChat plans to use this funding to further develop its product, strengthen its team and scale its go-to-market operations.

Founded in 2020, LimeChat enables direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to drive up online sales conversations via its advanced Level 3 Conversational AI technology across chat mediums like WhatsApp, FB Messenger, and Instagram. The platform aims to deliver a personalised and engaging store-like buying experience to the brand's customers, the company said. This new generation of conversational technology has empowered brands to expand chat as a revenue channel with increased Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) and reduced Cost-per-Conversion (CPC).

The startup is currently working with over 25+ D2C brands across the fashion, beauty and cosmetics, and health and wellness verticals. LimeChat has enabled its clients to increase conversion rates by 10x via its personalised automated conversational commerce platform compared to the typical website conversion rates, it added. By leveraging its highly sophisticated AI engine, LimeChat has been able to automate upto 80% of support tickets for brands as compared to the industry standard of 40%.

Visual tech startup Dybo raises Rs 1.2 crore from Spanache

Visual tech startup Dybo has raised Rs 1.2 crore in a seed round led by Spanache, a Singapore-based venture capital firm with participation from Manoj Nigam of MicroD Inc.

The company aims to utilize the funding to refine its products and expand the team .

In global news

SoftBank-backed Grab agrees to deal to go public in world’s largest SPAC merger

Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing giant Grab announced that it’s set to go public through a SPAC merger with Altimeter Growth Corp., in a deal that values the company at $39.6 billion — the largest blank-check merger to date, CNBC reported.

Grab says it intends to list on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol “GRAB” following the deal’s completion.

SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, are shell companies or blank-check companies set up for the purpose of raising capital to acquire private companies. A SPAC listing bypasses Wall Street’s traditional IPO process.

As part of the mega-deal, SoftBank-backed Grab will receive about $4.5 billion in cash, which includes $4 billion in a private investment in public equity (PIPE), managed by BlackRock, Fidelity, T. Rowe Price, Morgan Stanley’s Counterpoint Global fund and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek. PIPEs are mechanisms for companies to raise capital from a select group of investors that make the final market debut possible through their financing.

Grab — most recently ranked No. 16 on last year’s CNBC Disruptor 50 list — delivers an array of digital services such as transportation, food delivery, hotel bookings, online banking, mobile payments and insurance services from its app. The Singapore-based company has operations throughout most of Southeast Asia, and serves more than 187 million users in over 350 cities across eight countries.

Microsoft doubles down on cloud healthcare business with $16 billion Nuance buy

The deal comes after the companies partnered in 2019 to automate clinical administrative work such as documentation. It shows Microsoft’s ambition to extend its leadership into an industry where digital transformation has picked up speed during the pandemic. Healthcare providers have invested more in technology to improve productivity and digital health services, Reuters reported.

“This acquisition brings our technology directly into the physician and patient loop, which is central to all healthcare delivery. The acquisition will also expand our leadership in cross-industry enterprise AI and biometric security,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on an investor call.

Microsoft’s offer of $56 per share represents a premium of 22.86% to Nuance’s closing price on Friday. The shares gained 16% to close at $52.85 on Monday.

Nuance, known for pioneering speech technology and helping launch Apple Inc’s virtual assistant, Siri, has gone through strategic reviews led by Chief Executive Mark Benjamin. Once offering voice recognition technologies across industries, the company now focuses on healthcare and enterprise AI after spinning off and selling a number of less profitable business units.

The company said it serves 77% of U.S. hospitals, providing intelligent solutions including clinical speech recognition, medical transcription and medical imaging.

With operations in 28 countries, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company reported $1.5 billion in revenue in fiscal-year 2020, with two-thirds of it coming from healthcare.

Benjamin will remain CEO of Nuance and will report to Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Cloud & AI at Microsoft, the company said.

The deal follows Microsoft’s recent $7.5 billion acquisition of gaming company ZeniMax Media, and reports that Microsoft was in talks to buy messaging platform Discord, which also allows live audio events.

Once closed, the deal for Nuance would be Microsoft’s second-biggest, after its $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016. Including net debt, the all-cash transaction is valued at $19.7 billion.