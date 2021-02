There were several developments in the startup space during the day. Here’s a wrap of the top startup stories of the day:

• Govt directs Twitter to block 1,178 accounts in fresh notice

The government has sent a fresh notice to Twitter in less than 10 days, directing the social media company to block 1,178 more accounts believed to be linked to the Khalistan sympathisers and those backed by Pakistan as well.

Earlier this month, the IT ministry had asked the micro-blogging platform to block 257 accounts using the #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide hashtag amid the farmers' protest, under Section 69A of the IT Act.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) warned the social media platform of penal action over non-compliance of its order to remove accounts and tweets which alleged "farmer genocide" in the country.

• SoftBank Vision Fund turns around

SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund reported an $8 billion) third quarter profit as Chief Executive Masayoshi Son hailed the bounce back of his investment portfolio.

The profit marks a sea change from a year earlier when high profile misses such as the flopped IPO of office sharing firm WeWork and the COVID-19 pandemic forced Son to sell assets to stabilize his investing empire.

“Our vision never changed,” Reuters quoted Son at a news conference in Tokyo. . “Golden eggs are not produced by chance,” Son said. Softbank-backed firms home selling platform Opendoor and food delivery app operator Doordash went public during the quarter.

SoftBank said unrealised gains in Doordash amounted to $10.7 billion. The $100 billion Vision Fund’s 82 investments were valued at $90 billion, compared with their purchase price of $76.3 billion. The fund has also recorded $20.4 billion in gross gains since inception.

The fund’s portfolio companies held 28 funding rounds during 2020 with almost all led by investors other that SoftBank, reflecting the appetite for technology startups.

“You wouldn’t say Vision Fund is laying rotten eggs,” Son said. During the third quarter, Softbank Group’s net profit ballooned more than 20 times to $11.09 billion.

• Worth $806 mn, Cred's Rs 52-lakh revenue sparks valuation, business model debate

Credit-card payments app Cred, which was recently valued at $806 million, posted a loss of Rs 360 crore on operational revenue of a mere Rs 52 lakh in fiscal year 2020, triggering a debate on social media on valuing startups that grow fast but have a hazy business model outlook.

Cred, whose FY20 financials were first reported by Entrackr, also earned Rs 17.5 crore from interest on bank deposits, bringing its overall revenue to Rs 18 crore. Compared to FY19, a period during which the company had been in existence for about five months, the numbers represent a jump of nearly six-fold of expenses and losses. (The company clocked expenses of Rs 63 crore and had zero revenue in FY19).

The year-on-year jump was led by a sharp increase in marketing costs from Rs 19 crore to Rs 180 crore – the company signed up as the IPL title sponsor last year – as well as an increase in employee expenses, from Rs 17 crore to Rs 75 crore.

The Entrackr report, which simplified Cred’s numbers by saying the company spent Rs 727 to earn a rupee in FY20, invited a host of comments both in favour of the company’s business model as well as against it.

Built as an app that allows users to easily pay their Credit card bills while also earning additional rewards, Cred has 6 million customers – a lucrative base of high-spending customers. According to latest RBI data, India has 60 million credit cards in issuance.

• CRED FY19-20 EARNINGS

- Total revenue: Rs 18 cr

- Operating revenue: Rs 52 lakh (NIL operating revenue in FY19)

- Interest income: Rs 17.5 cr vs Rs. 3 cr in FY19

- Total expenses: Rs 378 Cr

- Total Loss: Rs 360 cr

Source: Tofler

A slew of earnings came in today, here’s a wrap:

• BIG BASKET FY19-20 EARNINGS

Source: Tofler

• GROFERS FY19-20 EARNINGS

Source: Tofler

• INMOBI FY19-20 EARNINGS:

Source: Tofler

• BOOKMYSHOW FY19-20 EARNINGS (Consolidated):

- Loss of Rs. 202 cr vs Rs. 113 cr in FY19

• FRESHMENU FY2019-20 EARNINGS:

Source: Tofler

• URBAN LADDER FY2019-20 EARNINGS:

Source: Tofler

• ZOOMCAR FY2019-20 EARNINGS:

Source: Tofler

• CARDEKHO FY2019-20 EARNINGS:

Source: Tofler

• SHUTTL FY2019-20 EARNINGS:

Source: Tofler

• CLEARTRIP FY2019-20 EARNINGS:

Source: Tofler

• SHOPCLUES FY2019-20 EARNINGS:

- Revenues at Rs. 97 cr, down 54% (YoY)

- Net loss of Rs.52 cr, down 25% (YoY)

- Total expenses at Rs. 149 cr

Source: Tofler

• Venture Catalysts' 9Unicorns raises Rs 100 crore

The accelerator fund of Venture Catalysts - 9Unicorns announced a second close of Rs. 100 crore with participation from the country's leading sweets and snacks manufacturer Haldiram's and other global investors.

The investment corpus of the early-stage fund now stands at Rs. 200 crore after the first close at Rs. 100 crore in August. On the back of growing interest among domestic and global investors, 9Unicorns has now expanded the final corpus to Rs. 500 crore from Rs. 300 crore earlier. The fund plans to raise the remaining amount in the next few months from limited partners comprising corporations, family offices, and institutions globally.

• Google-backed DailyHunt’s parent VerSe Innovation raises $100 million

Local language technology platform VerSe Innovation, the parent of DailyHunt has raised another $100 million-plus in a Series H funding round led Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar, and Glade Brook Capital Partners.

Canaan Valley Capital and existing investor Sofina Group also participated in this round, the company said in a statement. The investment follows a USD 100 million-plus fund raise from Google, Microsoft and AlphaWave in December last year. VerSe Innovation plans to deploy this capital in the continued scaling up of ''made-in-Bharat-for-Bharat-by- Bharat-in-12-Bhartiya-languages-hosted-in-Bharat'' short video platform ''Josh''.

• SarvaGram raises $10.5 mn from Elevation Capital

Rural-focused financial services player Sarvagram raised $10.5 million in a Series-B equity round led by Elevation Capital (formerly SAIF Partners) along with existing investor Elevar Equity.

Sarvagram is building a rural household-centric, data-science-led digital financial distribution platform.

The funding will be used to strengthen its technology platform, enter new geographies and launch new offerings, Sarvagram said in a statement.

• Celebrity engagement platform Unlu raises Rs 9 cr in seed funding

Unlu claims to have over 1 million users and focuses on celebrity engagements for consumers and brands with 2000+ celebrities on its platform.

The firm plans to use the funds to build technological base, support product development and expand the market.

• TenderCuts raises $15 million led by Paragon Partners and NABVENTURES

Omni channel meat & seafood brand TenderCuts, has raised $15 million in a round led by Paragon Partners, a mid-market PE fund founded by Siddharth Parekh and Sumeet Nindrajog with participation from NABVENTURES, a leading agri-food tech VC fund backed by NABARD.

The funding will allow TenderCuts to expand its operations and pursue organic and inorganic growth opportunities. The funds will also allow the company to invest in scaling up its supply chain and technology infrastructure to support innovation and accessibility of its products and services.

TenderCuts has 25 stores across Chennai and Hyderabad, which cater to walk-in and online customers. The company’s core product portfolio includes fresh chicken, mutton, seafood, marinades, pickles, and eggs. Besides, the company also has an ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook product range comprising cold cuts, sausages, kebabs, shawarmas, etc.

• Tesla will accept bitcoin as payment in ‘near future’; invests about $1.50 billion in bitcoin

Tesla Inc. has invested about $1.50 billion in bitcoin, the electric carmaker reported in an annual filing with SEC.

The carmaker also added that it would start accepting payments in bitcoin in exchange for its products “in the near future”, making Tesla the first big automaker to accept bitcoin as payment.